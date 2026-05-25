Following up from my previous report on what I called the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, overnight rumours emerged about an agreement close to completion, reportedly 95% complete, according to a US official cited by Fox News and Al Mayadeen:

We are 95% there. We have a deal on the nuclear stockpile and the Strait of Hormuz but are negotiating language. [Emphasis mine]

Take it with a huge pinch of salt, considering the fact that the US officials mentioned “a deal on the nuclear stockpile”, even though Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted on “no nuclear talks until trust measures are implemented”. In fact, Tasnim, quoted by Al Mayadeen, dismissed reports claiming US officials “had conditioned the release of Tehran’s frozen assets on the transfer of Iran’s enriched uranium reserves, stressing that the issue of frozen funds is separate from the nuclear file and remains a prerequisite for any potential understanding between Tehran and Washington”. And this morning an informed source told Tasnim that…

Iran has absolutely no optimism regarding the United States, and that the exchange of messages through the Pakistani mediator is constantly carried out while taking into account pessimism toward the US government. No final understanding has been reached so far and […] challenges over certain clauses continue. However, even if an initial understanding is reached, it does not mean a change in Iran’s view of the US or confidence in this government’s implementation of its commitments. Americans have a very bad record in negotiations, which reinforces and solidifies the pessimism. Therefore […] even if an understanding is reached, Iran will monitor US actions throughout the process following the announcement of the understanding, and if the US breaches its commitments at that stage, Iran will preserve its leverages to confront it. [All emphasis added]

Clearly, two completely different and incompatible viewpoints, though - apparently - traders seem to believe the US narratives, as “global oil prices dropped sharply in early Asian trading” today (Monday 25th May 2026), as per Al Mayadeen, with Brent crude falling more than 5% to trade below $100 at $98.27 per barrel and US benchmark WTI dropping to $91.63.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei - from Tasnim .

At his weekly presser this morning, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made Iran’s stance clear, rejecting rumours about specific deadlines for US-Iran negotiations, as reported by Middle East Spectator (MES), Fars, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim (1 and 2), Mehr and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

There is no guarantee whatsoever that the United States will abide by its commitments. Within just a few hours you encounter completely different, and in many cases contradictory, positions. [It] creates problems for any negotiation process. We have far more important matters to deal with, and if we spend our time responding to the other side’s tweets, photos, and media posts, we won’t be able to focus on those priorities. We are concentrating on devising and advancing the best possible approaches to safeguard Iran’s national interests. Whenever necessary, we will respond. We have our own style and approach, and we are not going to imitate the enemy’s methods. As a civilized, capable, and powerful nation, we will respond to the enemy wherever needed, and we have already done so. The negotiators and the diplomatic apparatus are part of the State structure and have clearly defined responsibilities in the diplomatic arena. At present, the focus of the negotiations is on ending the war, and at this stage we are not discussing the details of the nuclear issue. It is fair to say that we have reached understandings on many issues. But whether this means an agreement is imminent is something no one can claim at this stage. What matters to us is securing national interests, and whenever we reach a result, we will announce it. Europe should have imposed sanctions on the United States and the Zionist regime had it adhered to the same principles it claims to champion, namely the rule of law and the protection of the United Nations Charter. [European governments and media are hypocritical, as we have seen for the umpteenth time with the Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk (Lugansk) and the subsequent massive Russian retaliation (see Simplicius the Thinker’s articles here and here and mine here)]. Any responsible country would welcome the creation of a reliable and predictable mechanism for managing transit and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. How this region should be managed concerns the littoral states. We understand that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is a concern for the entire world. No country other than Iran and Oman is present in the Strait of Hormuz. It is the responsibility of Iran and Oman to formulate the mechanism for safe transit. Naturally, services are provided as part of this process, including navigation services as well as the necessary measures to protect the environment of the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, and the Sea of Oman. These services entail costs, so it would not be accurate to describe them as tolls. Iran and Oman are pursuing this matter responsibly, and we hope to reach a final outcome as soon as possible. There are no tolls and will be no tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, but ships will have to pay an “environmental protection fee” in a joint system set up by Iran and Oman.

Interestingly, he also stated that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will no longer travel to the Outlaw US Empire to attend a planned meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), due to visa-related issues, and that normalization with Israel cannot make an “abnormal entity” appear normal. On the latter point, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also issued the following statement today (source: MES):

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not recognize Israel, and never will, as it is an illegal and occupying entity. Therefore, it is impossible to engage in diplomatic relations with a usurping and genocidal regime which is the greatest source of instability and crimes against humanity in the region. It would be better for Iran, which is a civilization that has existed for thousands of years, to be martyred in its entirety rather than to engage in diplomatic relations or any other relations with the killer of Muslims.

It is also worth reporting the following tweet posted on X by Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament (all emphasis added):

During the military war, our tactic was an eye for an eye; in the diplomatic war, it is action against action.

Do not believe the bluff of the failed [US] President [Donald J. Trump]; time is against the Americans.

If they want an agreement, they should negotiate; if they want $6 gas, they should stand firm and bluff until the grass grows under their feet.

Iran does not bow to force or threats.

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from Mehr .

Following his re-election as Iranian Parliament speaker this morning (see Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr), this afternoon Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, leading a delegation including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, departed for Doha (Qatar) to finalize the MoU MoM (including the issue of $11 Billion of Iranian funds held frozen in the Qatari banking system) with Qatari mediation, as reported by MES, Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2).

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning - from IRNA.

In parallel, Pakistan signaled that new indirect US-Iran talks may restart soon in Islamabad, according to Al Mayadeen, citing Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other sources quoted in Pakistani news outlet Dawn. Sharif today was in Beijing (China) for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who stated:

No matter how the international situation changes, China always prioritises the development of China-Pakistan relations in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, while IRNA quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning as saying:

China’s position on the Iranian situation is very clear. This is a conflict that should never have happened, and there is no need for it to continue.

…in response to a question whether China had played a diplomatic role in the current negotiations between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire. So, not an answer, really; however, yesterday (Sunday 24th May 2026) Al Mayadeen quoted East Asian diplomatic sources highlighting some similarities between the current MoU MoM draft and the Chinese-led initiative reportedly shared with Pakistan at the end of March as part of a joint Sino-Pakistani proposal (click on the link above to read more details within the article).

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr (top left), Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi (top right), Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army's Ground Forces Maj. Gen. Ali Jahanshahi (bottom left) and IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Esmaeil Qaani (bottom right) - from Mehr.

Meanwhile, in his first message to the Iranian nation, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr stated (all emphasis mine):

There will be no retreat. That is what has been demonstrated in the battlefield and the diplomatic field, and also by the people on the streets through their fierce resistance that pinned the enemy to the ground. Now more than ever, the country needs unity and cohesion so that the Americans and Zionists are disappointed on this front as well. The arena of unity and cohesion is itself another front in this struggle. A collective effort to avoid any divisive words or actions will, God willing, lead beloved Iran to final victory.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr, whereas Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi announced the deployment of new advanced defense systems, adding (sources: Al Mayadeen and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Enemy propaganda has repeatedly sought to undermine Iran’s military power. The enemy has repeatedly claimed that it destroyed our military sector in the naval, air, and missile fields, but we have always proven on the battlefield that all our capabilities remain in place. We will fight the enemies with utmost power to the end and impose defeat on them.

…echoed by the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army's Ground Forces Major General Ali Jahanshahi (source: Mehr - emphasis mine):

Today, the entire world is witnessing the humiliation of the United States and the Zionist regime on the international stage. Today, if the enemy wants to make a mistake, the powerful army of the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with the unity and cohesion of the resistant Iranian nation, will give a regretful response to the enemy stronger than the past.

Interestingly, soon after the announcement of the deployment of new defense systems, Al Mayadeen and MES reported on the downing of a hostile drone over the Persian Gulf with a new air defense system called “Arash the Archer”. Iranian officials were quoted as saying that…

This is a signal from Iran that no stealth drone will be able to penetrate the skies of the Gulf any longer [and serves as] a renewed affirmation of Iran's full sovereignty and security over the vital airspace of the Gulf, and the readiness of its defense forces to confront any aggression.

Moving towards Lebanon, it is worth mentioning that, a couple of days ago, Abbas Araghchi sent a message to Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem reaffirming Iran’s unconditional support for the Lebanese Resistance, adding:

This is our pledge to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. From the very first moment that some regional States emerged as mediators to defuse tensions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, Iran has underscored that any future agreement is tied to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen and Mehr. On occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day in Lebanon today, Araghchi sent a congratulatory message also to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for the victory in expelling the Zionist regime from southern Lebanon in 2000 (sources: Al Mayadeen and IRNA), while IRGC Quds Force commander, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani was quoted by Al Mayadeen and Mehr as saying:

During that withdrawal, the Israeli army fled in panic, while their radios were still on, and all their equipment was left behind in the trenches. The Resistance of beloved Palestine and heroic Lebanon will ultimately lead to the liberation of the Holy City of al-Quds [Jerusalem].

News and updates from Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving over to Lebanon, yesterday, on occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech “centered on resistance, sovereignty, and steadfastness”, pledging unwavering resistance and calling on the Lebanese government “to resign if it fails to defend Lebanon”, as per Al Mayadeen and Al Manar. You can watch the speech in the 50-minute video below (with English subtitles - from RNN Mirror), read a summary of his speech in the articles in the links above or read the highlights further down (from RNN Mirror - 1 and 2 - all emphasis mine):

Congratulations to Muslims on the blessed Eid al-Adha, the Eid of sacrifice, giving, and engaging with the faith that leads to confronting the devil. The Resistance is the result of the leadership of the master of the nation's martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The leadership of Hezbollah was continuous; it began with Sheikh Ragheb Harb and Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, and it had the Resistance fighter youth, whose symbol was Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, along with his companions and the cadres. The victory was one of the fruits of the solidarity between the army, the people, and the Resistance. We mention here President Émile Lahoud and Speaker Nabih Berri, who were among the protectors of liberation. The Resistance and Liberation Day is the holiday of the free people in the world, and the holiday of Palestine. During 15 years of occupation, and with the establishment of what was called the "South Lebanon Army," the enemy was seeking to achieve its ambitions in Lebanon. The strikes of the Resistance are what forced the enemy to withdraw from the border region in 2000. Congratulations to everyone on this great liberation and this dignity. The humiliating 17th May [1983] agreement was not implemented; it fell in 1984, and that was a step on the path to the liberation that was achieved in 2000. On 24th November 2024, the Lebanese state reached an indirect agreement, which was supposed to end the occupation and stop the aggression. For 15 months following the agreement, the Israeli aggressions continued, and the Lebanese state was unable to enforce its implementation. We do not demand that the Lebanese State confront the American-Israeli project, but the Lebanese State must not stand against its own people. The Israel project is based on exterminating the Resistance and occupying Lebanon gradually as part of its plan. I call on the Lebanese government to reverse the decision to restrict weapons to the hands of the State, so that it may be on the side of its people. Disarming is stripping Lebanon of its defensive capability in preparation for extermination, and this we cannot accept. The Lebanese authority tells us, “Help us disarm you so that Israel can then enter, kill you, and displace your people”. We call for halting the aggression, the full withdrawal of Israel, the liberation of the prisoners, and the return of the people; then, we can discuss the defensive strategy. The Resistance will defend the land and honor, and whoever confronts us, we will confront them as we confront Israel. The weapons will remain in our hands until the Lebanese State is able to perform its duty. What is happening in the south is the beginning of the demise of Israel. There are real Israeli losses in southern Lebanon, and in return, the enemy responds by targeting civilians and homes. Were it not for the drone footage, the Israeli would not have admitted to these losses. The Resistance's drones will continue to pursue the Israeli enemy soldiers. If the government is incapable of securing sovereignty, let it leave. There is no political sovereignty in Lebanon; rather, it is under American tutelage. Direct negotiations are rejected and are pure gain for Israel. Abandon direct negotiations, do not give America what it asks for, and return to national consensus, because you will gain nothing. We are facing an existential threat, and all the sacrifices made are to build the future because we want to be free, not slaves. We are threatened in our very existence, and we will defend ourselves until one of the two best outcomes: victory or martyrdom. All the killing and destruction aims to make us kneel, but we will not kneel. We will remain in the field, and we will emerge from the war with our heads held high. We will rebuild the houses, our people will return to their homes, we will drive the enemy out defeated, and we will declare the third liberation soon. Al-Qard Al-Hassan is an independent social institution, and the aggression against this institution is an aggression against the poor and those with limited income. It is the right of the people to take to the streets and bring down the government in the face of the Israeli-American project that targets our institutions. [This is serious, as he is almost urging people to topple the Lebanese government!] We have the greatest Resistance that has humiliated the Israeli enemy, so take advantage of it. You are shattering the myth of the Israeli enemy, and you are victorious. Palestine will remain the compass, and we will remain its supporters. Israel prevents the civil Freedom Fleet [a.k.a. Global Sumud Flotilla - see also here] from reaching, so where is the world? Iran has managed to humiliate America and Israel, and it is the only one confronting the greatest tyrannical power in the world. Iran will be an exceptional power with an international status that all the free people of the world will turn to. Iran, under the leadership of Sayyed Mojtaba, has managed to humiliate America and with it Israel. Iran will emerge with its head held high, and it will be an exceptional power with an international status and a refuge for the free world. We hope that a full cessation of hostilities agreement will be reached, and that we will be included in this agreement. We call on Bahrain to release the detained scholars and citizens who were arrested because of their religious and political beliefs. We will remain carriers of the banner of truth until we hand it over to Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah Almighty hasten his honorable relief).

Lebanese Parliament speaker Nabih Berri - from Al Manar .

This morning Lebanese President (and US puppet) Joseph Aoun marked Resistance and Liberation Day with a speech as well, as reported by Al Mayadeen (see also its Short News):

Israeli assaults have not stopped, and beloved southern villages continue to suffer under a renewed occupation in flagrant violation of all international resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 1701. The South etched an unparalleled epic into the pages of history when the Israeli occupation withdrew as a result of the steadfastness and sacrifices of the people of this land, making 25th May a day of unified national dignity. Lebanon will never yield to the current reality, and the path toward full Israeli withdrawal shall remain an unwavering national demand, beyond compromise or surrender. The Lebanese State is striving to secure the Israeli withdrawal through the path of negotiation, a choice that is neither concession nor surrender. Those who liberated the South with their blood — soldiers, resistance fighters, and all Lebanese alike — deserve a strong and steadfast State, with the legitimacy of its civil and military institutions, a just State with non-discriminatory laws, and a united State through the will and solidarity of its people. The liberation of the south is a duty borne by the State with the support of its people.

On the other hand, Nabih Berri, Lebanese Parliament speaker and head of the Amal Movement and its parliamentary wing, Development and Liberation Bloc, called for an immediate end to hate speech (following recent videos mocking Hezbollah) and “for unity, sacrifice, and steadfastness in defending Lebanon’s land, sovereignty, and freedom against any aggressor or occupier”, as per Al Manar and Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis added):

The land, the people, the will, the nation, and all those hallmarks that created that milestone in the history of our homeland are subjected to ongoing Israeli aggression that has been ongoing for three years. The assault has escalated into a campaign of widespread destruction targeting all aspects of life in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh). We are all called upon to turn this national occasion into a milestone that reflects its spirit and lessons: unity and coexistence, liberation from hate speech, an end to exploiting the blood of martyrs, and a commitment not to reopen old wounds. Above all, it is a call to readiness, sacrifice, and steadfastness in defending the land, its soil, and its borders, while firmly rejecting any violation of national sovereignty and freedom by any aggressor or occupier, under any circumstances, regardless of the scale of sacrifice required. The act of liberating the land and the people is the lesser jihad, for which the noblest and greatest sacrifices were made: martyrs, wounded, and prisoners. Israel, which was routed from our land, will not hesitate for a moment to take revenge on Lebanon, the Lebanon that, in the battle of liberation, delivered a lesson in dignity, unity, and sacrifice that cannot be comprehended by an entity that masters only the art of killing, destruction, forced displacement, the killing of childhood, and aggression against everything human and sacred. Villages, towns, and cities are being erased from existence before the eyes of the world, at the hands of Israeli occupation soldiers and their war machine. A tribute of pride and appreciation to those who achieved liberation and to the defenders of the land, honor, and sovereignty, the freedom fighters, all the freedom fighters, whether martyrs or those who await and have never altered their commitment. My tribute is also extended to the military institution, as leaders, officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers, a permanent symbol of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty, all the Lebanese security forces and all Lebanese citizens across the various governorates, regions, and in the capital Beirut, for their support and for sharing with their displaced brothers their pain and hopes through hosting and sheltering them. Together we achieved liberation, and together we are capable of liberating and rebuilding Lebanon.

From Al Mayadeen.

Moving to the battlefield, Hezbollah is inflicting severe losses to the Israeli invaders and occupiers, thanks to its FPV drone attacks and precision strikes, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), with the Israeli Ministry of Health reporting 5 new injuries yesterday, bringing the total number of casualties since the start of the Ramadan War to 8,831, of which 930 from the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon that started on 8th April 2026 (source: Al Mayadeen), while Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth claimed:

What was once considered by combat forces to be a tactical threat has, through the sequence of events and its impact on military operations, effectively become a strategic threat. [Referring to FPV drones]

Among recent casualties, Israel admitted the death of Staff Sergeant Nehorai Laizer and the injury of another soldier in a FPV drone attack on a Namer armored personnel carrier near the village of Dibl, on the outskirts of Bint Jbeil, ~5 km from the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Just to give you an idea of Hezbollah’s drone capabilities, please watch the following video (from Al Mayadeen) until the end, showing various military operations targeting the newly established Israeli headquarters of the Israeli 401st Brigade in the town of Debl in South Lebanon, including a drone chasing Colonel Meir Biderman, the commander of the 401 Armored Brigade and the highest-ranking military official to sustain severe injuries in South Lebanon, inside a building where the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) set up a command post:

It is not surprising then that Ofer Shelah, former head of the Israeli Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, warned about upcoming disasters in Lebanon and Iran:

In the end, we will flee from there with our tails between our legs, exactly as we did in 2000. There is no such thing as eliminating the Iranian nuclear project without an Iranian decision.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, while military officials cited in another Al Mayadeen article admitted to Israeli Channel 13 that…

there is no difficulty for Hezbollah in launching an explosive-laden drone and sending it through the window of the mayor of Haifa. [They could even] send a drone through the window of the commander of the submarine fleet at the naval base in Haifa

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from The Times of Israel .

However, probably because of this situation, earlier today Israel decided to withdraw “the framework agreement that was due to be discussed in the 29th May [2026] negotiations, returning security arrangements to square one”, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), citing informed sources. Not only that, but, apparently, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir Israeli and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich advanced the following evil proposal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (sources: Ynet, The Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post):

We can't defend ourselves in my opinion, we need to take down ten buildings in Dahieh in response to every drone.

It is in this light that we should see the latest developments in Lebanon, with Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) “targeting several villages and towns and causing deaths and injuries” earlier today, as per Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), whereas tonight The Times of Israel and MES reported that Netanyahu had instructed the military to intensify the strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon:

We are at war with Hezbollah. Just in recent weeks, our brave fighters have eliminated more than 600 terrorists [probably a random number] but we are not taking our foot off the gas. On the contrary, I have instructed them to press the pedal even harder. We will strike them. Yes, they are attacking us with drones, cyber-enabled drones, and we have a special team working on this — and we will solve that too…But what this requires from us now is to intensify the blows, increase the force. We will strike them decisively.

…while the IDF announced a wave of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beqaa Valley and other areas of Lebanon, as per The Times of Israel. MES (1 and 2), citing Israel’s Broadcasting Corporation (Kann), even reported that “the IDF may carry out a large wave of airstrikes in Beirut”, while the IDF Home Front Command announced “the closure of schools in Northern Israel starting tomorrow, due to expected escalation with Hezbollah” (see also The Times of Israel).

To me it seems quite clear that Netanyahu wants to sabotage the MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire.

Who knows? Maybe the shooting at the White House in the weekend was a warning to Trump (see Al Mayadeen) and, since it failed, Netanyahu is resorting to other methods to disrupt the ongoing US-Iran negotiations and restart the war on Iran.

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News and updates from Yemen

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Moving to Yemen, yesterday Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave a new speech, calling for “a media boycott of channels that serve the Jews, misleading channels that promote doctrinal, cultural, and intellectual deviation”, as per Saba. Here are some highlights from RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine):

Psychological warfare by the enemies aims to sow despair and should be met with correct action that leaves no room for the enemies. The statements of the infidel Trump at this stage are, in their content, inciting fear and intimidation regarding the situation with Iran. Extensive propaganda campaigns in media outlets belonging to the Jews come in the same direction of intimidation and breaking morale. Social media campaigns and what they call “electronic flies” are active in the service of the enemies in an organized manner. Some people move in the direction that identifies with the enemies—the mouthpieces of the Zionist project—and thus identify with them. Let the front of truth be among the rational, the aware, the reformers, the concerned, and the serious people who carry a positive spirit, a responsible spirit, and a practical spirit. Unconscious interaction with lies, propaganda, and false campaigns is very reprehensible and may be promoting news from the enemy side for dangerous goals. Some people snatch up any news they see, promote it, and publish it without contemplating the content of that news. Some news might be aimed at crushing people's morale or justifying a crime the enemy wants to commit. Not everything that happens calls for publication in the media, because some news might serve the enemy. The zionist enemy was keen in the last round of confrontation to cover up the extent of its losses and the impact of the missile shelling by the Islamic Republic. The enemy wants to downplay the impact of the Iranian response so that the general image in the general mentality, even among our peoples and our region, remains that it is in the strong position. The enemy is trying, through its media orientation, to establish a state of despair among the nation. The news format in channels that serve the Zionist project justifies everything Israel does and always places the burden, the problems, and the responsibility on the fighters. I commend those who play a great role and make a significant contribution in the media field by spreading awareness with the good word, with content that is useful and beneficial to people, and who avoid bad things. I commend those who struggle in the field of media, present the truth, and serve the just cause of the nation.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba.

Contradictions in Trump’s statements - from Saba .

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