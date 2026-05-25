GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
5h

"this afternoon Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, leading a delegation including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, departed for Doha (Qatar)"

That's a risky move. They could end up getting shot down by the US or Israeli jets. If I were them, I wouldn't move an inch outside Iran except to Pakistan - and even then, the initial negotiators expected to be shot down, according to Professor Marandi.

I know, they're perfectly willing to be martyred, but still, prudence.

As for Netanyahu in Lebanon, someone at Moon of Alabama suggested that this would be a trap for Trump set by Iran. Will Trump reign in Israel or not? Obviously not, because the only way to do that is cut off resupply to Israel. Trump simply couldn't do that.

Not that it matters, since there's no way the nuclear issue impasse can be solved. Khamenei has already said the material will not leave Iran, and Trump has boxed himself in by insisting that's the only possible solution.

And since the nuclear issue was always a red-herring, and the real goal is to break up Iran and deny oil to China, as per Brian Berletic and Richard Medhurst, there is zero chance of a negotiated settlement no matter what other issues are "settled". People need to understand that the Iran war is just a part of the global US attack on multipolarism and regardless of what tactical retreats the US might do, the war goes on, as Brian has detailed in his YouTube videos.

The only solution is the forces inside the US that are pursuing this war need themselves to be personally stopped. Unfortunately that's not going to happen any time soon, because no one has the resources except Russia and China - and those two don't appear to have the balls.

Which is another reason for the Iranian negotiating team to not get shot down. I know Iran wants to show they're negotiating, but since it's obviously not going to happen, why die just to show you're on the right side of things?

If I were them, given they have the upper hand, I'd be telling everyone: "You want to talk? You come to us, we don't go to you. You take the risk your 'friends' in the US and Israel will shoot you down." :-)

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gnuneo's avatar
Gnuneo
4h

Frankly, Iran's terms are far too lenient.

The US should be forced to decommission its nuclear arsenal, and hand over all "dust" to safe hands to be disposed of, the country should be regime changed and broken up, must be forced to stop arming and supplying its "regional allies" such as Israel, and give up all control over such strategic trade points such as the Panama canal.

And also scrap all of the US's missile and drone programs, and let Iran choose the next POTUS too.

And then the serious negotiations can begin once those preliminary steps are achieved.

Why not??

So why is it acceptable for the US to demand the same terms from Iran?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture