In my previous article I reported on Iran’s unexpected attacks on Jordan (unexpected because not triggered by US military operations on Iran) and on US President Donald J. Trump’s response threatening to strike Iran “very hard”. The US retaliation arrived overnight, in the early hours of today (Thursday 30th July 2026), when the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced new strikes after a 5-day pause (see also by Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator - MES):

According to MES (1, 2 and 3), Great Satan (a.k.a. the criminal child-killing Outlaw US Empire ruled by the Epstein class/regime) bombed the usual target bank, i.e. Sirik (including a pier that was bombed several times before), Ahvaz, Abadan, Bushehr, Khorramshahr, Kish, etc. One of the US strikes on Qeshm Island hit a residential house in the Chah Tangu neighborhood, killing 3 members of a family (the parents and one of their children (just 2-year old!), while the other two survived, but were injured and brought to the hospital, after being recovered from the rubble), as reported by IRNA, Fars, Tasnim (1 and 2), Mehr and MES:

From MES and Mehr.

In Farashband county the American war criminals struck a sports complex (see Fars)…

…and in another strike in Zanjan province, in northwestern Iran, 3 members of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) were martyred, as reported by Fars and Mehr.

Iranian retaliation followed, with the IRGC announcing a retaliatory missile strike on Al Azraq Air Base (a.k.a. Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base) in Jordan, the destruction of three American F-35 fighter jets, heavy damage on 3 others and the death of “several enemy officers, along with technical and maintenance personnel” (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim and Mehr).

(At 0:15 in the video above of the missile launches or in the image on the left below you can see a hypersonic Fattah warhead mounted on a relatively cheap and simple Hajj Qassem booster, whereas the image on the right below shows an advanced Kheybar Shekan warhead on the same Hajj Qassem booster - these solutions suggest that “Iran has started using hybrid missiles to save considerable costs but maintain the same lethality”, as per MES).

Hypersonic Fattah (L) and advanced Kheybar Shekan (R) warheads mounted on Hajj Qassem booster - from MES .

The IRGC also announced the downing of US drone over Bandar Imam Khomeini in the south of the country (source: Mehr) and the targeting of two oil tankers that attempted to pass through an unsafe shipping lane in the Strait of Hormuz, adding the following warning to the American aggressor and the countries abetting it (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and the brave men of the IRGC Navy firmly control it. No outsider who has come from thousands of kilometers away will be allowed to interfere. Countries that are involved in assisting the aggressor, if they do not correct their behavior, will receive a harsh response. The Strait of Hormuz is not reopenable as long as the excessive rhetoric and threats by US officials and their interference in maritime movements in the region continue, and threats and interventions will make the situation more difficult and more complicated.

On the other hand, Iran let a Qatari LNG carrier pass through the Strait of Hormuz overnight following the designated route set by Iranian authorities (source: Mehr).

Fotros Resistance provides a nice summary of the overnight and morning fire exchange between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire:

🇮🇷 🇺🇸| Iran-US war update last night Updates since 11PM Tehran time: • HIMARS US missile attack on Abadan

• HIMARS US missile attack on Shadegan’s vicinity

• HIMARS US missile attack on Ahvaz

• HIMARS US missile attack on Arvandkenar’s vicinity

• US attacks on Kazerun and Farashband, Fars province. No casualties.

• Air aggression on Qeshm island (4 AM)

• Explosions reported in: Bushehr, Kish island,

• Residential build bombed Chah-Tangui neighborhood of Qeshm. Two 7 & 9-year old children have become orphans in this attack, their parents and their 2-year old sibling died in the attack… — The IRGC has targeted: 🇺🇸 2 vessels, encouraged by the US Army, tried to leave through the southern route of the Strait of Hormoz. After a major fire broke out aboard one of them, both vessels quickly turned back. — 🇯🇴 Jordanian Army says Iran launched several missiles towards its territory 🇰🇼 Kuwaiti Army says Iran launched a heavy attack on its territory and struck a building belonging to a “Chinese” company but fails to admit other losses. 🇶🇦 First Qatari LNG ship passes through the Strait of Hormoz via Iran-route for the first time after 3 weeks.

In addition to the above, it is worth mentioning that, according to Al Maydaeen, citing Fars News Agency, at least two German and French military aircraft assisted the Outlaw US Empire in intercepting Iranian missiles raining on the US bases in Jordan, thus suggesting a low stock in American interceptor in the bases. After all, even the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) is sounding the alarm about the depletion of Patriot and THAAD inventories (see also Al Mayadeen):

Diminished stockpiles may force the United States and its coalition partners to take more risks with interceptions. There are no good alternatives to Patriot and THAAD for ballistic missile defense.

Low-resolution satellite imagery published by Iran this afternoon seem to confirm the destruction and damage to the F-35s (or possibly other aircrafts) parked at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, as well as to an aircraft hangar (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fotros Resistance (1, 2 and 3) and MES):

From Fotros Resistance.

Before (L) and after (R) - from Fotros Resistance .

Iranian military operations continued this afternoon targeting the US airbase in Ali Al Salem (Kuwait), destroying 2 drone hangars, a fuel tank, and military helicopters, setting them on fire, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Fotros Resistance, citing an IRGC statement:

…with low-resolution satellite imagery revealing damage at Ali Al Salem airbase (click on the tweet below for two additional images):

…whereas Iran’s Army (Artesh) targeted military power generators, a navigation system, administrative buildings and logistical and support buildings at Sheikh Isa Air Base (Bahrain) “in retaliation for the death of Martyred pilot Majid Kazemi, the courageous Su-24 pilot of the Iranian Army Air Force [killed] in an attack during the 40-day war”, as per Fotros Resistance (1 and 2 - see also Al Mayadeen), which also provided the updated map below showing “events” (US and Iranian attacks in the region) from the past ~24 hours:

In the meantime, Pakistan is reportedly attempting to defuse the situation in the Middle East, with Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Negotiations between the two sides are ongoing, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz and with the aim of de-escalation.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman - from Al Mayadeen .

…while yesterday (Wednesday 29th July 2026) Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman reportedly told Trump and his Vice-President J.D. Vance that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) would prefer de-escalation with Iran, in spite of recent joint attacks on Iraq, as per Al Mayadeen and Axios, quoting a source as saying:

The Crown Prince wanted to convey to Vance that the strikes in Iraq don't mean that Saudi Arabia is pro-escalation but rather that it is ready to defend itself if needed.

Interestingly, later Saudi Arabia announced that “it is working to establish an international coalition allegedly aimed at ‘safeguarding maritime traffic in the Red Sea from attacks’ by the Yemeni Armed Forces” (YAF), as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), Reuters and MES (1 and 2), according to which “participants include Arab States such as Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan, none of which have a navy, as well as the third world nations of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, and Djibouti”, with only 3 major nations (Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt) and with neither the Outlaw US Empire nor any of its European or Western vassal States!

The Saudis are probably worried by their own economy, whose GDP has fallen by “4.8% year-on-year during the second quarter of 2026, reversing the 3% expansion registered during the first three months of the year”, as per Al Mayadeen, which blamed the downturn “in the oil industry, where economic activity plunged 24.7% after growing 2.9% in the previous quarter”, while “the non-oil economy also weakened considerably, slowing to 0.6% from 2.9% in the first quarter”.

US President Donald J. Trump.

The lack of progress in both military and diplomatic fronts is reportedly frustrating the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted an unnamed ally of the president telling NBC News:

The President is exasperated. I don’t think he believed it was going to be this difficult to get the Iranians to agree to a deal. There was not a real strategy for how long or what they should do to get to the endpoint… He did not intend this to be a long, drawn-out war.

…while another anonymous US official said:

After all this time, there is no unity. We have had a series of tactical victories but are facing a strategic defeat without clear policy guidance or a decision about where this is going.

…adding that, during a meeting with his senior national security advisers last week, Trump lashed out at them with expletives, even though White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed this report:

This is false. The President has a great team whom he trusts, and everyone on the team knows he’s the final decision-maker. [The President] is not going to stand by as they break the [Memorandum of (Mis)understanding or MoU MoM], kill our soldiers and fire at our ships in the strait. So until that behavior changes, his behavior will not change. He’s locked and loaded to keep punishing Iran. [Even though it is actually Iran punishing the US military!]

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (C) and Iranian strategic affairs analyst Hamid Reza Moqaddamfar (R) - from Al Mayadeen and Tasnim.

On the other hand, earlier today Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called his Bulgarian and Cypriot counterpart, respectively Velislava Petrova and Constantinos Kombos, to warn them against allowing the Outlaw US Empire to use the NATO base of Bezmer Air Base (Bulgaria) and the RAF bases of Akrotiri and Dhekelia (Cyprus) as launchpads for attacks on Iran (sources: IRNA (1 and 2), Tasnim (1 and 2), Mehr (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen). This follows Bulgarian government’s approval of the US request to station military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base, a move that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has already condemned twice within the last week (see here and here). If Araghchi had to call his counterparts to give them a formal warning, this means that Iran may have gathered intelligence indicating that the Outlaw US Empire is ready to launch strikes against Iran from those bases, which - of course - would be the next targets for Iran’s army and IRGC, especially considering that the US bases in the Middle East have rendered almost unusable, as we have seen in previous updates. However, Cypriots and Bulgarians should not worry about Iranian drones and ballistic missiles, as they have been very accurate so far, but they should be afraid of the failing American interceptors falling down on their heads or the occasional interception and subsequent debris!

Moreover, earlier tonight Araghchi posted this tweet on X, refuting allegations blaming Iran for the drone attack on an American LNG tanker in Damietta (Egypt) yesterday (see here), and accusing Israel instead:

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed a cabinet meeting praising Iran’s resistance against the aggressor (source: Tasnim):

The Iranian nation's resistance is an unparalleled model of standing firm against coercion and oppression. We fight our enemies and resist them so that we do not submit to coercion and oppression. Likewise, we cannot ourselves coerce the people or oppress them, because these two approaches are contradictory. I will cooperate with everyone who can help untie a knot from the people's problems. It is necessary that we all stand together and make up for shortcomings. Therefore, we will continue serving with all our strength. The responsibility of addressing the people's problems is a very heavy one. Therefore, our policies and measures must be directed toward solving problems and developing the country. In this path, our perspective is not based on faction, political party or gender. We will make use of all capacities to serve the nation. Our conduct will be founded on fairness and justice, and we will avoid arrogance, because most differences are rooted in selfish desires.

…while, in a televised interview, Iranian strategic affairs analyst Hamid Reza Moqaddamfar warned about the USraeli hybrid war on Iran (source: Tasnim):

The recent US movements and military deployments, more than demonstrating military power, indicate desperation and Trump's being trapped in a quagmire. Therefore, by keeping the “shadow of war” alive, they seek to advance a combined and hybrid war, including cyber, economic, media and diplomatic dimensions. The enemy's main scenario is focused on creating divisions from within [via two tracks]. The first is intense economic pressure aimed at reducing the people's resilience, creating inflation, and pushing society toward protests and division. [The second plot is] cognitive and psychological warfare, which employs sophisticated techniques to undermine the social capital of the establishment and to create, expand and deepen the internal rifts and divisions that the enemies seek to generate.

In other news, it is worth reporting on the closure of the IRGC Telegram channel, triggering the reaction of the Pasdarans (source: Fars):

The arrogant enemies could not tolerate this situation and the growing bond among the peoples. Those who have always feared the transparency and awareness of nations, by shutting down the IRGC Public Relations account, once again showed that they have been gripped by panic over the precise and valuable data of the dear Muslim Ummah and the coordination among the freedom-loving nations of the region. We emphasize that the path of resistance and victory, with the will of Almighty God and the efforts of the Islamic Ummah, will continue without interruption.

News and updates from Lebanon and Turkey

Moving to Lebanon, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) is still “carrying out artillery shelling, drone strikes, demolitions, and air and naval incursions in continued violation of Lebanese sovereignty and the ceasefire arrangements”, as per Al Mayadeen, whose correspondent in southern Lebanon reported on Israeli artillery shelling the outskirts of Sheeba, Shamaa and al-Jebbayn, a drone attack in the outskirts of al-Mansouri and a large-scale demolition in the southern towns of al-Taybeh and Haddatha.

In the meantime, Lebanese Armed Forces [LAF] Commander General Rodolphe Haykal, on occasion of the Army’s 81st anniversary, “outlined the scope of current operations and challenges”, as per Al Mayadeen:

Control of the northern and eastern borders, monitoring of the maritime border and territorial waters, counter-terrorism, combating organized crime and drug trafficking, and preventing smuggling. Efforts are underway to ensure a safe and secure return for our people to their villages and towns. [The army is] ready to deploy in all occupied areas from which the Israeli occupation forces withdraw. The occupation is intensifying its assaults and continuous violations to hinder the army's efforts. [Addressing the troops] I highly appreciate the efforts you are making and the burdens you are bearing due to the current situation. Our nation will only rise with a strong, capable, and cohesive army, drawing its strength from your faith in your homeland. [The LAF] will remain the guarantor of security and civil peace and will not allow the destabilization of stability or the dragging of the nation into strife.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun - from Al Mayadeen .

…while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, interviewed by Turkish Anadolu Agency, stated that “Lebanon is seeking to elevate its relationship with Turkiye to a new level, expressing hope that Ankara will play a greater role in supporting the country's economic recovery, strengthening the implementation of the ‘Framework Formula’ agreement, and contributing to stability in southern Lebanon”, adding that coordination with Ankara is…

a strategic necessity rather than a temporary choice. [source: Al Mayadeen]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - from Al Mayadeen .

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reciprocated offering support for “the reconstruction and rehabilitation of southern Lebanon”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Türkiye was among the first countries to voice the strongest reactions against the Israeli attacks and aggression on Lebanon.

Separately, speaking at a national address after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan vowed continuous support to Turkish Cypriots (source: Al Mayadeen):

We are closely watching every step of those who seek to exploit tensions in our region as an opportunity. I want to remind those who are making miscalculations: Turkey will never leave its Turkish Cypriot brothers alone, today or tomorrow, and will never allow the suffering of the past to be repeated.

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News and updates from Yemen

Moving to Yemen, a source within its Foreign Minister quoted by Al Mayadeen dismissed reports blaming Yemen for the drone attack against on the American LNG tanker in Damietta (Egypt) yesterday:

The navigation is safe in the Red Sea, and there is no justification for any fears that the Saudi regime is attempting to spread to get itself out of the predicament.

Considering that different reports circulate blaming either Yemen or Iran, it is now VERY likely that it was an Israeli false flag operation to stir the pot!

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, it is worth reporting Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi’s latest speech delivered earlier today (see Al Mayadeen for a summary or the following highlights from Saba - all emphasis mine):

The Jewish Zionist orientations and US-Israeli moves are engaged in a hot conflict with the nation, more aggressive than ever before. In Palestine, the enemy's trajectory is escalating through crimes of murder, destruction, and displacement, in addition to the conspiracy against Al-Aqsa Mosque. There are serious indicators that the Israeli enemy is indeed preparing for a process of destroying part of Al-Aqsa Mosque through indirect means, via excavations and extremely dangerous works. The nation should confront Zionist brutality and aggression as a nation that is aware of the clear, exposed, and explicit Zionist scheme targeting it. The nation must act from the standpoint of its principles, values, and ethics to earn God's support, assistance, victory, and backing. The regrettable thing is that the trend of many regimes, and their influence over their subdued peoples, is heading in a deviant direction that serves the enemies of the nation. The Zionist scheme does not include exceptions for those who align with Zionism, the Jews, America, and Israel. The Zionist view of those who align with them is one of contempt and disparagement, because they are merely tools that the enemies exploit until they no longer need them and then eliminate them. On the level of political and media expression, the entire Zionist view of those who align with them is one of disdain, contempt, and humiliation. The state of subservience to the enemies is a state of apostasy, because it means obeying them, submitting to them, and moving with them according to their satanic conspiracies and schemes. What the Americans, the Israelis, the Jews, and the Zionists possess is corruption on earth and falsehood and misguidance. Since the occupation of Palestine to this day, the Zionist entity has been seeking expansion and control over more countries in our Islamic nation. When we come to the reality of our Islamic nation to study the sorting situation within the nation's reality, we must look through the lens of the Holy Quran. The pro-America and pro-Israel trend is a clear enemy of this nation, of Islam, and of Muslims, and is a danger to all of human society. Even in the violation of Syria and its general program, Zionism targets the entire nation.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The Saudi Proxy - from Saba .

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