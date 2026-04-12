Let’s continue from where we left last time, i.e. at the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Islamabad (Pakistan) in the night between Friday 10th and Saturday 11th April 2026 for the negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire. Upon arrival, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated quite clearly Iranian expectations from the talks (source: Al Mayadeen):

Our past experiences in negotiations have not been encouraging: two wars were waged on Iran within one year, while it was in the middle of a negotiation process.

…whereas Iranian Presidential Assistant for Public Relations Mehdi Tabatabaei warned the enemies that…

The armed forces have their hands on the trigger to punish the wrongdoers. [The] hearts of the people in the streets are beating with longing for victory. The keen eyes of the men of diplomacy are waiting to seize victory for Iran.

US Vice President JD Vance - from Al Mayadeen .

The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, arrived yesterday morning (Saturday 11th April 2026), as reported by Al Mayadeen, while the Iranian delegation held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (see photo below), highlighting its preconditions for starting the negotiations with the other side, i.e. ceasefire in Lebanon and release of frozen Iranian assets, as per Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator (MES). With regards to the latter, the Outlaw US Empire denied reports that circulated the day before (see my previous update) about the release of Iran’s frozen assets in Qatar and other foreign banks, highlighting once again the “seriousness” of US officials in these negotiations. Because of US failure to comply with both preconditions, there were fears that the talks may have been delayed or even cancelled (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES).

In the meantime, while still waiting for negotiations to start, an Iranian official warned the US administration against attempts to “blame Israel and absolve” itself, as Iran does not consider Israel as “a separate or independent party from US decision-making”, adding it would hold Trump’s administration accountable in case an agreement is not reached, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani as saying:

[Iran] will not compromise and will not retreat from its rights. [Iran’s armed forces are] on full alert with fingers on the trigger.

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati - from Al Mayadeen.

Similarly, former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati tweeted the following statements on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

Today’s assertive diplomacy is a testament to the safeguarding of #Regional_Stability in the light of national authority of #Iran.

The prudent presence of His Excellency Dr. Qalibaf and the accompanying delegation in the #Islamabad_Negotiations continues this very resolve to consolidate the rights of the nation. But in #Beirut, Mr. Nawaf Salam must know that ignoring the unparalleled role of the Resistance and the heroic #Hezbollah will expose Lebanon to irreparable security risks. The stability of #Lebanon lies solely in the synergy between the government and the Resistance.

Yellow and red lines (L) indicate possible routes of the US Destroyer that was stopped and turned away by the IRGC after crossing the Strait of Hormuz - from MES.

Negotiations started only at around 18:00 local time, when Iranian national broadcaster IRIB reported that the Outlaw US Empire had allegedly agreed to Iran’s preconditions, i.e. ceasefire in Lebanon and release of frozen funds (source: MES). However, at around the same time reports emerged about a US Navy warship departing from Fujairah port in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and crossing the Strait of Hormuz without prior coordination with Iran, only to be stopped and turned away by the IRGC Navy, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6), according to which the Iranian delegation warned the other party that the vessel (a US Navy destroyer) would be struck within 30 minutes if it did not halt.

A senior Iranian political-security source quoted by Al Mayadeen claimed that the US warship did not cross the Strait, rejecting reports from Western media outlets; however, AIS data in the images above from MES show that the ships did actually manage to get through (the transponder onboard the US Navy ship was activated only after it started the return journey, though).

In any case, this incident shows the gall of the Outlaw US Empire: attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz on the day of negotiations was not a smart move!

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi - from Al Mayadeen .

Despite this incident, the negotiations continued, with expert delegations and specialized committees later entering the main negotiation chamber, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, as saying:

The difference in this round of negotiations is that it is not merely dialogue and negotiation, but a round of demands.

…referring to Iran’s “long list of demands” directed at the Outlaw US Empire and hoping that the talks would yield results.

However, after the conclusion of face-to-face talks and reaching the stage of exchanging written texts on the issues under negotiation to establish a common framework, US excessive demands stalled progress, as reported by Al Mayadeen at the end of the day. According to initial reports cited by MES, the stalemate was on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei tweeted a statement regarding US media and, in particular, The Washington Post calling for assassination of Iranian negotiators (see also Al Mayadeen):

Separately, he also stated that…

Nothing can and should prevent us from continuing our historic mission toward our beloved homeland and noble Iranian civilization.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, while Esmail Qaani, IRGC Quds Force Commander, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that “the resistance front remains unified and cohesive” and “its unity unmatched”, adding that the culture of resistance enables it to withstand assassination of its leaders.

A third round of talks started in the night between Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th April 2026, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted Prof. Mohammad Marandi, who was part of the delegation, as saying:

We don't trust the United States, and we are also being very busy preparing ourselves for the next round of war. Always knew the United States was deceitful.

However, in the end, the negotiations were closed without reaching an agreement, with Iranian State TV (IRIB) saying that…

despite the numerous initiatives presented by the Iranian side, the excessive and illogical demands of the American side prevented progress in the negotiations. The American enemy, which is vile, wicked and dishonest — attempted to achieve on the negotiating table what it could not achieve through war. Among these demands are handing over enriched uranium and opening the Strait of Hormuz without confirmed Iranian sovereignty over it. Iran has decided to reject these terms and continue the sacred defense of its fatherland by any means necessary, military or diplomatic. [All emphasis original]

…as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES (1 and 2), which also quoted US Vice-President JD Vance as saying:

We have not reached an agreement. This is bad news, more so for Iran than for America. So we will go back to the U.S. having not come to an agreement. They have chosen not to accept our terms.

With JD Vance leaving Pakistan, its Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced the conclusion of the high-level talks in Islamabad between the two delegations (source: Al Mayadeen):

On behalf of Pakistan, I would like to express gratitude to the two sides for appreciating Pakistan's efforts to help achieve the ceasefire and its mediatory role.

…expressing hope that both parties would “continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond”, whereas Marandi tweeted the following statement on X:

Updates from Lebanon

From MES and Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Lebanon, Israeli media reported that last Friday the Outlaw US Empire had allegedly pressured Israel to scale back its aggression on Lebanon in preparation for the US-Iran talks in Islamabad (source: Al Mayadeen). Nevertheless, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) continued its attacks, resulting in the martyrdom of 97 people and the injury of 133 yesterday, according to Al Mayadeen, citing the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health. One of the most heinous strikes was one that targeted a vehicle in the town of Tefahta in the Sidon district, where 8 people were killed and 9 injured, in addition to airstrikes on southern Lebanon targeting paramedic and a point of the Islamic Health Authority in the town of Majadel, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Moreover, the Israeli Ambassador to the Outlaw US Empire, Yechiel Leiter, was quoted by Axios and Al Mayadeen as saying that his country is willing to advance a “peace agreement” with Lebanon, while rejecting any ceasefire discussions with Hezbollah, which does not make any sense considering that Hezbollah enjoys popular support in Lebanon, hence you cannot make peace with Lebanon and his puppet government, while waging war against Hezbollah on Lebanese soil!

Yesterday, Hezbollah carried out a total of 46 military operations in response to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, including the Nabatieh attack the day before (see Al Mayadeen). Here are some statistics from RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

From RNN Mirror.

The video below, released yesterday by Hezbollah, shows one of the operations carried out a week ago targeting the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement in northern occupied Palestine with a rocket barrage (source: RNN Mirror):

Additional footage from other operations can be found on Al Mayadeen.

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, Hussein Hajj Hassan (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Hussein Hajj Hassan, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, lashed out at the Lebanese government for its collusion with the enemy, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

The position of the Lebanese authorities facilitated the enemy in carrying out last Wednesday’s massacre [see my article here]. Iran requested a full ceasefire in Lebanon, but the government refused that. [The Lebanese ambassador in Washington DC] does not represent all of Lebanon, but only part of it. The Lebanese authorities are highly negative toward their people and toward Iran. The authority in Lebanon does not practice politics, but rather excels in submission to the United States. Our Iranian allies do not abandon their partners.

Similarly, Hassan Fadlallah, another member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, described the decision of the Lebanese government to engage in direct talks with the Zionist entity as a “blatant violation of the constitution”, adding:

What the enemy failed to achieve on the battlefield due to the resilience of the Resistance will not be achieved through negotiations. [The current Lebanese authority] does not possess its own decision-making power. The authority in Lebanon is handing over our necks to the Israeli.

Whoever sits with Israel is aligned with it.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

News and updates from Palestine

Moving briefly to occupied Palestine, it is worth reporting on the killing of 8 Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli strikes yesterday, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which the death toll has now reached 72,325 killed and 172,158 injured since 7th October 2023.

In parallel, Israeli authorities issued a decision “ordering the annexation of 33 dunums of land in the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank [which] will result in the uprooting of hundreds of fruit trees, particularly olive and almond trees, along the Ramallah–Nablus highway near residential homes and a local girls’ school”, as per Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following video from Hezbollah via RNN Mirror:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ