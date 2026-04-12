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GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
1h

J.uvenile D.elinquent Vance from the Empire of Lies left the negotiating table with no cards to play and no clothes on.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1h

Thank you, Ismaele! The Outlaw Empire would take any measure to avoid accepting its fate. They are lucky their ship trying to pass the Strait wasn't sunk. China, Russia and Iran are normative powers while the rogue pedo-regime is structurally not agreement capable. Even if they "agreed" to some "deal," they can't be bound to it, due to exceptionalism. There can be no peace until this control mechanism is finally broken.

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