Let’s continue catching up with the events over the last couple of days, continuing from where we left in my previous update yesterday (Thursday 16th July 2026), with Iran bombing Bahrain, Kuwait and Kurdish separatists in Iraq, while - at the same time - Great Satan (a.k.a. the child-killing Outlaw US Empire) restarted its aggression on Iran, with multiple strikes across the south of the country (see Al Mayadeen), including Qeshm, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, Rask, Konarak and Ahvaz, where an area close to the Shahid Baghaei Hospital was hit, triggering the evacuation of the entire medical centre that provides “treatment for cancer and hematology patients, especially children, and receiving large numbers of patients from across the province and neighboring regions”, as per IRNA, Fars, Mehr, MES (1 and 2) and Fotros Resistance, with more than 200 patients transferred to other hospitals.

Luckily nobody was killed or injured, even though the explosions caused fear and distress among patients and their families, and the hospital reopened later on the same day, as reported by IRNA, which also quoted Hadi Tahan-Nazif, spokesperson for Iran’s Guardian Council, as saying:

Yesterday, the children of Minab school fell victim, and today, children battling cancer at a hospital in Ahvaz are evacuated in terror. When children, schools, and hospitals are not safe from the unbridled American war machine, no speech on human rights and human values carries any credibility anymore.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Mehr.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reacted to the US strike near the hospital with the following tweet, slamming the hypocrisy of the West over human rights (see also IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

At the same time Iran fended off US strikes shooting down a US-made LUCAS drone over Bandar Abbas (see IRNA) and a MQ-9 Reaper drone over Andimeshk in Khuzestan Province (see IRNA, Fars, MES and RNN Mirror), while expanding its attacks beyond Bahrain and Kuwait, targeting also US bases in Jordan and US vessels in the Sea of Oman, as reported by MES.

Later on Thursday, Iran’s Army and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a series of statements detailing the results of their attacks on US bases in the region (sources: Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), IRNA, Fars, Mehr (1, 2 and 3), RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5) - all emphasis added):

🇮🇷 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:

—

15

O sons of the proud and revolutionary Iranian people, In the wake of the enemy's attacks last night on a number of coastal areas and southern cities in the country, your heroic sons in the Navy and Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as part of the eighth wave of Operation "Nasr 2" and under the slogan "O Zaynab Al-Kubra (PBUH)", carried out a joint operation using missiles and drones that targeted the early warning radar for the C-RAM system at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait, in addition to a gathering site for soldiers of the terrorist American army, and both were destroyed. We reaffirm once again to the noble Kuwaiti people that the United States is carrying out these attacks against Iran from Kuwaiti territory. We look forward to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Kuwait working to cleanse their country of the presence of the invading forces, and to fulfill their Islamic duty to preserve their honor and historical pride.

🇮🇷 Public Relations of the Iranian Army:

—

A few hours ago, in the ninth phase of Operation "Lightning," and in response to the enemy's aggressions, communication systems and fuel tanks belonging to the terrorist US army in Jordan were targeted by attack drones. The drones, as part of the ninth phase of the operation and in response to the enemy's aggressions on areas inside Iran, including the Bampur barracks in Iranshahr, which resulted in the martyrdom of seven non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the Army's ground forces, targeted a fixed radar site, a communication system, and fuel tanks belonging to the "us" army at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan. This base houses anti-missile defense systems and is considered one of the most important strategic centers and command centers for US forces in the West Asia region.

🇮🇷 Public Relations of the Iranian Army:

—

Hours ago, in the tenth phase of the lightning operation, the Arash drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army targeted the radar systems, Patriot defense system, and fuel depots of the terrorist U.S. Army at the Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait. The Patriot system had the mission of defending this base and its transport aircraft and advanced drones, including the MQ-9. Also, in another wave of attacks, the communication and radar systems, including the Super Hawk radars and the facilities and Patriot systems of the terrorist U.S. Army stationed at the defense site of the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, were targeted by drone attacks. This base, which also serves as the location for U.S. aircraft support units, has suffered serious damage in successful drone and missile attacks by the Army and the IRGC.

🇮🇷 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:

—

Communique No. 17 The satellite communications center and the early warning radar of the American Al-Salem airbase and the pier for American soldiers in Shuaiba, Kuwait, were destroyed. Honorable people of Kuwait: Last night, the child-killing American army committed a crime again by attacking numerous points in Khuzestan, including the perimeter of a hospital treating children with cancer and a bottled water factory. In response to the evils of the Great Satan, the IRGC Navy, in the ninth wave of Operation Nasr-2, with the sacred code "Ya Ruqayyah (PBUH)," and dedicating it to the children martyred in the recent war, targeted and destroyed the satellite communications center and the early warning radar of the American Al-Salem airbase and the pier for American soldiers in Shuaiba, Kuwait, with a combined drone and missile operation. Honorable and generous people of Kuwait, do not let the honor of your Islamic land be tarnished by the presence of the criminal American infidels. Do not allow the enemy to use your land to aggress and commit crimes against the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen. Do not miss any opportunity to strike at American interests and expel the soldiers of the Great Satan from your land. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is conditional upon the end of American evils in the region.

🇮🇷 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:

—

Communiqué No. 18/

The radar for air detection and control, as well as the pumping station for the fuel tanks of the aggressor enemy's fighter jets at the Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain, were completely destroyed. In the name of Allah, the Destroyer of the Oppressors,

"So if anyone commits aggression against you, retaliate against him in the same way he committed aggression against you." The ever-present and insightful people of Islamic Iran: In response to the crime of the child-killing US army in their aggression against coastal bases and several non-military sites, including a hospital for children with cancer and a water production plant for the pilgrims of Karbala in the border region of Ilam province, your powerful and mujahid sons in the IRGC Navy, in the tenth wave of Operation Nasr 2, under the sacred code name "Ya Ali Asghar (PBUH)," and through a crushing attack on the American base in Sheikh Isa, Bahrain, completely destroyed the enemy's radar for air detection and control and the fuel tank pumping station for the aggressor enemy's fighter jets. This battle continues.

Here is a summary of the fire exchange between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire from the night between Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th July 2026 (source: Fotros Resistance):

🇮🇷🇺🇸| Iran-US war update summary last night • The US bombed an area dangerously close to a cancer hospital causing disruptions to chemotherapy treatments forcing 121 children to evacuate, in Ahvaz. • Iranian air defenses were activated in: Bander Abbas

Qeshm Island

Sirik

Bushehr

Chabahar

Konarak

Rask

Semnan

Khorramabad

Khandab

Ahvaz

Pakdast

(There were no explosions in the center, air defenses intercepted all the threats) • The IRGC says it targeted:

🇰🇼 Satellite communications center at the Ali al Salem Air Base, in Kuwait

🇰🇼 An Early-Warning Radar for the C-RAM air defense system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, in Kuwait

🇰🇼 Gathering site of US soldiers with missiles & drones at the Shuaiba pier, in Kuwait

🇯🇴 Newly-established C&C center and a fighter jet maintenance site at the Muwaffaq al Salti US Air Base, in Jordan

🇺🇸 IRGC shot down an American MQ-9A Reaper UCAV above Andimeshk in Khouzestan province, Iran

🇧🇭 Completely destroyed a US airspace detection and surveillance radar, as well as the pumping station for its fighter-jet fuel tanks at Sheikh Isa Air Base, in Bahrain • Iran’s Army (Artesh) says it targeted:

🇯🇴 A radar site, communications system, and fuel depots at the Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base, in Jordan

Moreover, satellite imagery shared by Iran yesterday revealed a direct hit on the roof of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Duqm (Oman), which exclusively houses US troops, suggesting that Iranian attempted a targeted assassination:

However, the outcome of the assassination is unknown, according to MES and Fotros Resistance.

In addition to the statements above and in response to US President Donald J. Trump’s threats the day before, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued a stern warning to the enemy, vowing total destruction of regional and Israeli infrastructure in case of US attacks on Iranian infrastructure (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr, MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

If the recent empty threats by the US president to have the American military target the infrastructure of the Islamic Republic are carried out, then everything that, due to Iran's restraint, has so far remained intact—that is, all infrastructure throughout the region—will be smashed under the iron blows of the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic, to such an extent that no trace of it will remain, as though it had never existed. Let the ignorant enemy know: for us, the moment of epic action is not a moment for restraint. What is being carried out by Iran’s armed forces is not an equivalent strike; it is a superior strike. The strikes will be more intense, extensive, and destructive than ever before. The fury of a nation that has never surrendered will burn the aggressor.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces, Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Ebrahim Zolfaghari was echoed by IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, who mocked Trump, saying that he…

will take the dream of reopening the Strait of Hormuz through military action with him to the grave. Trump imagines that he can easily take revenge against a resistant and steadfast people facing American ambitions by destroying Iran’s infrastructure and depriving our people of energy. The entire world, including leaders in America, Europe, other regions, and the rulers of regional countries, must pay attention to this important and decisive point: if the terrorist US army commits such a strategic mistake, everyone should bid farewell to energy in the region. Energy for everyone or no one. [Source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added]

Similarly, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, warned that, if any of Iran’s infrastructure is targeted…

all regional infrastructure will immediately become a target for Iranian forces. We will never allow the Americans to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz. The era of American arrogance and lawlessness has definitively ended.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine).

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (L) and IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi (R) - from IRNA and Mehr.

Speaking at a ceremony yesterday, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, warned that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the Outlaw US Empire accepts Iran’s terms and leaves the region (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr - emphasis added):

Imported security is not lasting security. Real security is achieved when the countries of the region themselves provide stability and calm, without the presence of foreigners. The enemy does not have the capacity for a prolonged war, and this is one of its main weaknesses. The Islamic Republic of Iran is capable of exercising control over the Strait of Hormuz from any point of its territory. Undoubtedly, we will resist until the end and will neutralize US interventions in the region. If the enemy insists on continuing these actions, the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys capacities and capabilities that have not yet been used and can affect the equations of the region.

…whereas IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi stated (source: Mehr):

Operations by Iran are currently focused on destroying America’s offensive infrastructure in the region. Then the next steps will begin.

I wonder what the next steps are, once all US military infrastructure is gone… but, in any case, it looks like Iran has a plan!

Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen.

In addition to military officials, Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), also gave an ominous warning:

Those who support terrorism must understand that damaging Iran's infrastructure would amount to a one-way ticket with no return for the region's entire energy supply chain.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, while the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling on neighbouring countries to…

immediately prevent the aggressors from using their facilities and territorial, maritime and airspace domains for aggression against Iran, in order to halt the continuation and spread of the flames of war in the region. [Iran] has no hostility or enmity toward any of its neighbours or the countries of the region. Iran's defensive strikes against military bases, facilities and assets used for aggression against Iran are in accordance with Iran's legal and inherent right to self-defence under international law and Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr, which also quoted the following statement by Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi, urging the Outlaw US Empire and Iran to resume talks:

As hostilities have continued over the past week, Pakistan reiterates its call, on all parties, to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that could further undermine peace and stability. [Pakistan] firmly believes that there is no alternative to sustained engagement, dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of the shared objectives of lasting peace, stability and progress. Ultimately, all conflicts and disputes are resolved through dialogue at the negotiating table.

Yes, it’s true that “all conflicts and disputes are resolved through dialogue at the negotiating table”, but USrael has proven itself negotiation-incapable; hence, Iran will deal with it with the only language they understand: the language of brute force, until the defeat of the USraeli enemy!

Meanwhile, the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz has become so dangerous that “India has ordered shipowners, ship managers, and recruitment agencies to suspend the deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on sailors responding to radio messages from US warships about freedom of navigation in the US-backed Omani route with derogatory language, indicating loss of confidence in US protection.

Towards the end of the day, the fire exchange between the Outlaw US Empire and Iran restarted, with explosions reported in Bandar Abbas and Ahvaz, but also in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), as reported by Al Mayadeen, Fotros Resistance and MES.

News and updates from Israel and Lebanon

Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister and Security Cabinet member Eli Cohen - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to briefly to Israel, its Energy and Infrastructure Minister and Security Cabinet member Eli Cohen made clear that the US-mediated framework agreement with Lebanon explicitly stipulates that…

we will remain inside Lebanon for the coming years.

…claiming that Israeli forces would remain in the so-called “security belt” within Lebanon under the pretext of defending Israeli settlers in the north of occupied Palestine, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, MP Hassan Fadlallah - from Al Mayadeen.

On the other hand, Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, expressed his staunch opposition to the implementation of the trilateral framework agreement (source: Al Mayadeen and its Short News):

The Resistance has done its part to facilitate the Army’s mission south of the Litani River. After the Israeli aggression, the Resistance was criminalized; this decision served the enemy and was intended to drag the country into internal confrontation. We stressed and insisted on avoiding being dragged into this confrontation out of concern for our country, and worked to calm our people’s anger. Ignoring the national stance will place Lebanon under full US tutelage and deepen the divide between the authorities and the majority of the people.

In the meantime, the Syrian interim government's Interior Ministry claimed that “its units thwarted an attempt to smuggle a shipment of advanced weapons and missiles across the Syrian-Iraqi border, alleging that preliminary investigations found the shipment was intended for Hezbollah”. However, Hezbollah’s media relations issued a statement dismissing claims regarding its active presence in Syria as baseless and fabricated accusations designed to defame the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen.

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News and updates from Yemen

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, yesterday Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gave a televised speech warning that it will respond to the Saudi air blockade on Sanaa International Airport with a Yemeni air blockade on Riyadh's airport and threatening Saudi oil facilities, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2 - short summary) and Saba (1, 2 and 3 - long articles). Here are some highlights from RNN Mirror (click on the link for the video in Arabic - all emphasis mine):

For all these decades, America and "israel" have been the source of wars, criminality, tyranny, strife, and conspiracies. The Saudi role is directed toward cooperating with America, "israel", and Britain to stir up strife in the Islamic world and to strike any collective position of the nation to support the Palestinian cause or to confront American-"israeli" tyranny. Our dear Muslim Yemeni people have suffered from the destructive, oppressive, and aggressive Saudi role. Saudi Arabia did not respect the sanctity of neighborhood and initiated an oppressive and brutal aggression against our people under American supervision, British partnership, and "israeli" contribution and pressure. The aggression against our people has been ongoing for nearly 12 years without any justification or basis whatsoever.

The Saudi aggression against our people committed the most heinous crimes by killing thousands of children and women and destroying thousands of facilities, economic infrastructure, and homes. The first to be harmed by the destructive Saudi role within the nation is the Palestinian people. In the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, the destructive Saudi role was manifested by working to prevent any Islamic and Arab movement in response to the genocide. The Saudi regime succeeded in preventing any position that Muslims could agree upon with their governments and regimes at the level of boycotting the "israeli" enemy politically or economically. The great stance of Hezbollah is met with a stab in the back by the Lebanese authority and Arab regimes, especially the Saudi regime. The great and honorable Iranian stance in supporting the Lebanese front must be highly appreciated. Saudi Arabia is playing a dirty role to serve the "israeli" enemy in Lebanon through its extensive activity with officials, forces, and political components to adopt the deviant path of the Lebanese authority. The Saudi ambassador in Lebanon is distributing enticing funds to Lebanese officials and figures to buy their positions in betraying their people and opposing Hezbollah. The real equation is Sanaa Airport for Riyadh Airport; the equation is airports for airports, ports for ports, and siege for siege. The Saudi should not imagine that the matter is a picnic; rather, it will be completely different as long as he remains in the position of the oppressive, unjust aggressor, with all the repercussions and consequences that entails. We will spare no effort in confronting the Saudi with everything we possess, seeking the help of Allah and relying upon Him. All Saudi oil and vital facilities are a target for our missiles and our drones if it involves itself in aggression against our country. The Saudi must respect himself and cease our siege and interference in all our affairs. Neither the Saudi nor his American, British, and "israeli" master, nor anyone in the world, will be able to enslave us or confiscate our freedom and dignity.

Yemeni Deputy Information Minister Mohammed Mansour - from Al Mayadeen .

Ansar Allah leader was echoed by Yemeni Deputy Information Minister Mohammed Mansour who told Al Mayadeen that…

The Yemenis have grown tired of negotiations. Either the blockade is lifted in practice, or we move to break it by force. By striking Sanaa International Airport, Saudi Arabia made clear that this blockade is its own doing, and that it has no intention of lifting it. If political channels fail to force Saudi Arabia to lift the economic blockade, we will confront it militarily. Today, we have what it takes to dismantle this economic aggression. We've grown tired of mediation, though we do appreciate Oman's role, since it has not been party to the aggression against our country. This is a matter between Yemen and Saudi Arabia. [All emphasis added]

Finally, it is worth mentioning an Al Mayadeen report, citing a Yemeni source, according to which Israel deployed specialized Gulfstream intelligence-gathering aircraft equipped for communications interception, wiretapping, and reconnaissance from Nevatim Airbase and along a flight path over the Red Sea to assist Saudi forces in their attempts to intercept the Houthis’ strike in retaliation to the Saudi bombardment of Sanaa airport (see here).

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

We did not accept submission to the American, Israeli, and British powers, and we confronted them with all their might - from Saba .

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