GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
1h

US bases have gotta be running out of stuff before long. :-)

Can't wait to see what the next 15,000 missiles and 39,000 drones destroy.

Too bad there are only so many launchers to launch at one time. I'd love to see 500 missiles delivered at once to Tel Aviv.

However, I'm getting tired of Iran threats to destroy the regional infrastructure "if" their infrastructure is hit. It already was hit. Time to send a message. Only problem is the US really doesn't care if their vassals are destroyed. However, destroying Israel's infrastructure would definitely put a crimp in their plans.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

It sounds like Iran is wiping out American military in the region. And it figures that it would target near a cancer hospital mostly for children. Violation of international law and targeting children has become an American feature in war.

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