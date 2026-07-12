GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4h

We'll see, if there is open-casket funeral. If not, Russians did it. And why is FBI investigating? All foreign VIPs are targets, like the many who died in the attacks on two tourist hotels in Kiev, then quietly sent home in boxes or on evac medical flights to Poland. 10,000 NATO officers killed so far, not a word in MSM.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1h

A report that Graham may have died in Kiev. A Russian attack on that drone factory. Zelenskyy reported to be injured in a Russian attack. Pieces of the same puzzle?

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