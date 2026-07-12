One hour after publishing my previous article, that is in the early hours of today, Sunday 12th July 2026, Middle East Spectator (MES) and UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Iran firing at a vessel in the “US-controlled” shipping lane in the Strait of Hormuz, ~9 nautical miles off the coast of Oman, after the captain ignored warnings and turned off its AIS transponder (see also Fotros Resistance). In practice, Iran was demonstrating that it is the Islamic Republic of Iran that is in full control of the Strait of Hormuz and neither Oman nor the Outlaw US Empire. In fact, in addition to the above, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz with the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, MES - all emphasis original):

In a previous announcement, we stated that foreign interference and the illegal designation of a shipping lane in the Strait of Hormuz near Oman would elicit a firm response from us and would prevent any increase in traffic through the strait. Hours ago, these warnings were once again ignored. Instigated by foreign powers, several vessels attempted to deviate from the Iranian-designated route, disregarding our repeated warnings and alerts to correct their course and remain within the approved route. Consequently, one of these vessels, which had switched off its transponders, thereby endangering maritime security, was fired upon and stopped by the IRGC Navy. Following this incident, firstly, due to this security breach resulting from illegal foreign interference, the Strait of Hormuz will be temporarily closed until further notice and until the US ceases its interference in this region. No vessel will be permitted to pass through. Secondly, should the aggressor, exploiting this incident (which it itself caused), commit any further transgressions, we shall respond forcefully, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted. The consequences of such intervention will fall upon the American-Zionist enemy and the countries that have placed their territories at the disposal of enemy bases for these threats.

And just to make sure that such violations do not happen again, Iranian special forces started deploying mines in the Oman-designated shipping lane, according to MES.

With the excuse of the Iranian attack on a ship, the Outlaw US Empire launched new trikes across the south of Iran, targeting Asaluyeh, Bushehr, the fishing pier in Bandar Dayyer (I still need to understand why Americans hate fishermen so much!), Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm, Chabahar, Jask and Konarak, as reported by Al Mayadeen, MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) and RNN Mirror. Here the statement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcing on X the start of military operations on Iran (see also Mehr):

At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage. Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed. In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief.

Launches from HIMARS in the US base in Bahrain were recorded on video (MES):

…with launches of ground-to-ground missiles reported also from Kuwait, as per MES.

Smoke from Deyr Port in Bushehr (Iran) after US strikes - from Al Mayadeen .

A few hours after the first US strikes on Iran, CENTCOM announced on X the end of its military operations:

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, 11th July [2026], holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations. During three nights of strikes this week, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait. Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue. Since early May, U.S. forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

…while Iran started its retaliation, launching first anti-ship cruise missiles towards US Navy vessels and then a salvo of 12 ballistic missiles towards the Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan, where at least 3 impacts were reported by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4) and RNN Mirror. The first salvo of ballistic missiles against Jordan was followed by additional ones targeting US bases in neighbouring Arab States, with sirens going off and explosions reported in Bahrain, UAE (United Arab Emirates), Qatar and Kuwait, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22…):

From MES.

Explosions and direct impacts were reported from Kuwait, the Al-Udeid Airbase in Doha (Qatar), the Al-Dhafra Airbase (UAE), the US 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain, from which smoke was seen rising this morning:

Smoke rises from the US 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain - from MES .

In a first statement issued this morning, the IRGC confirmed the results of its retaliation against the Outlaw US Empire (sources: Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Destroyer of the Oppressors.

“Fight them; Allah will punish them by your hands and will disgrace them and give you victory over them and satisfy the breasts of a believing people”. The criminal American regime, by imposing its will on the Kingdom of Jordan, attempted last night to test what has already been tested once again, and by provoking several vessels, tried to create an illegal route south of the Strait of Hormuz, which was stopped by the decisive response of the Navy. The child-killing American army, to compensate for this defeat, launched an airstrike against a number of coastal bases and communication towers on the southern coasts. As we had promised, it immediately received a crushing response to its aggression. The zealous fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force targeted American military bases. In the first phase of this response, they targeted important military infrastructure and facilities at the Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, and crushed the Command and Control center of this base and the MQ9 drone hangars with several ballistic missiles. Continuing the aggression of the oath-breaking America will lead to even more severe responses. And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

In a second statement, the IRGC announced that they targeted another violating vessel in the Strait of Hormuz and the fighter jet maintenance and repair hub at Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar with ballistic missiles (sources: IRNA and MES). The IRGC Aerospace Force later posted the following videos of the launches of ballistic missiles (sources: MES (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror):

The Iranian Army released a separate statement, together with the footage of launches of drones, detailing the results of its military operations (sources: IRNA, Tasnim, MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In response to the continued aggression of the criminal American forces on areas in the south of the country, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, since a few hours ago, has targeted the Patriot system, the ammunition depot, and the radar site of the terrorist American army in Kuwait with its attack drones. Also, in another wave of drone attacks by the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the communication system and radar site of the child-killing American army in Bahrain were targeted. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran warned: The consequences of such movements and insecurity in the region will be the responsibility of the American Zionist enemy, and in case of repetition of these attacks, we will give more severe responses.

However, the icing on the (Iranian) cake arrived later this morning, when, in a surprise attack, the IRGC struck the supply, logistics and refueling station of the US Navy in Duqm (Oman), which is the main logistics port for the US Navy aircraft carriers, as reported by MES. The strike was confirmed by the IRGC with the following statement (sources: IRNA, Tasnim, Mehr and MES - all emphasis original):

Honorable and Brave People of Islamic Iran! The will that was manifested by your courageous steps in the unprecedented funeral of tens of millions and plunged the world into astonishment and amazement has now emerged in the epic creation of your warriors. In the third phase of our response to the aggression of the child-killing American army, the IRGC's Aerospace Force destroyed the logistical support center of the US Navy ships and the refueling platforms of aircraft carriers in the port of Duqm, Oman, with a heavy surprise attack. Victory is only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.

This is very important for several reasons:

it is the first time that Iran targets the Sultanate of Oman since the end of the Ramadan War and the signing of the Memorandum of (Mis)understanding or MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire in mid-June (it was also the largest Iranian retaliation since the “ceasefire”, hitting every single country in the Persian Gulf except for Saudi Arabia!), Iran has quite friendly relations with Oman, unlike other neighbouring Arab States such as Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Saudi Arabia, Iran and Oman have been negotiating on mechanisms for the safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz until last night, as we discussed in my previous article here.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (L) and Iran’s Chief Negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from MES and Fars.

The last point is particularly significant, because it means that the IRGC may be taking the matter into its hands. Actually, according to MES, “the order to expand the target bank (Qatar etc.) was issued directly by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei”, who may have become fed with the kabuki theatre of the indirect talks between Iranian negotiators and the US administration and decided to take over, if not override the Iranian government’s decisions, even though Iran’s Chief Negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tried to get the spotlight for the Iranian response to the umpteenth US “ceasefire” violation and provocation with the following tweet (see also IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei - from IRNA .

Interestingly, earlier today, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei commented on the talks between his boss, Abbas Araghchi, and the Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, saying (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Tasnim):

Oman and Iran agreed to continue discussions at the political and technical-legal levels to reach a common understanding.

Well… I wonder if the discussions will continue after the Iranian attack on the US base in Oman and the reaction of the Sultanate, which summoned the Iranian ambassador for a reprimand (source: X account of the Omani Foreign Ministry):

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Hashil Al Muslahy @muslahi, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, summoned His Excellency Mousa Fereidoun, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran accredited to the Sultanate of Oman, to hand over a protest note regarding the targeting of sites in the Governorates of Musandam and Al Batinah by drones. During the meeting, His Excellency expressed the Sultanate of Oman’s dismay at these irresponsible acts, calling for the necessity of adhering to the provisions of state sovereignty, good neighborliness, non-interference in internal affairs, and respect for the customs and ethical values that bind the two neighboring countries and peoples.

…unless the Iranian attack on Oman was arranged in advance and the Omani reaction is just a formality to fool the Outlaw US Empire.

Iran's Army Spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (L), Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi (C), senior military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, and former IRGC Commander Mohsen Rezaei (R) - from Mehr.

After all, following the Iranian retaliation to the US attacks this morning, Iran’s Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia was quoted by Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr as saying (all emphasis mine):

Under the terms of the MoU, responsibility for all navigational arrangements in the strait lies with Iran. In a democratic and peaceful initiative, the Islamic Republic is working in cooperation with Oman to establish joint arrangements there. As the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we are tasked with safeguarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the transit of oil tankers. We have stood resolutely to ensure the implementation of arrangements consistent with the MoU and in line with Iran’s position. The army's target bank has been updated and has the necessary readiness for all scenarios. The Americans would be better off ending their interventions in the region. Whenever they [the Americans] have taken action against Iran, they have received their response, and the same happened last night. We have striven hard to raise our level of readiness. We never trust the Americans or [other] enemies.

…whereas Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior military advised to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, stated that Iran remains in a state of war and that all institutions must preserve the necessary level of readiness (sources: Mehr and Tasnim).

Mohsen Rezaei, former IRGC commander and member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and military advisor to the Supreme Leader, commented on the recent Iranian retaliation and warned the enemies against new assassinations (emphasis added):

By the grace of God, we will safeguard the Strait of Hormuz, as this strategic waterway is one of the country's key deterrent assets and plays a decisive role in protecting national security and interests. If the assassination of leaders becomes a routine practice, no country will enjoy security.

…as reported by Mehr and Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, as saying (all emphasis mine):

Avenging the blood of the martyred commander and the other martyrs is an inevitable duty. Trump, Netanyahu, and their executive agents should await at any moment a retaliation operation carried out by the free people of the world. No place in the world, not even the White House, will be safe for these treaty-violating and criminal regimes. Retaliation against the aggressors is no longer merely a limited response; it has become a global movement.

Probably they did not got the memo from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who got a call from Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, calling “for an immediate return to diplomacy”, as per Al Mayadeen.

By the way, on a “funny” note, soon after the Iranian attacks on Qatar and other Arab countries, Araghchi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences to Qatar for the passing of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of the current Emir (see IRNA, Fars, Mehr, as well as Al Mayadeen for a short bio).

It is also worth reporting that last night the IRGC shot down an American BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missile over Khorramabad, Lorestan province, as reported by Fotros Resistance, Al Mayadeen and Mehr this afternoon:

…while the Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed the 3 direct hits on the Prince Hassan Airbase (also known as Muwaffaq Salti Airbase - sources: MES), though minimizing their impact:

An official military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces — the Arab Army — stated that three missiles originating from Iranian territory fell this morning in several locations within the Kingdom, without causing any casualties. Damage was limited to minor material losses. The source added that Royal Engineering Corps teams immediately moved to the sites and secured them, handling the missile debris according to established technical procedures. Relevant authorities are continuing to monitor the situation on the ground. The source emphasized that the Jordanian Armed Forces — the Arab Army — will not allow the Kingdom's airspace or territory to be used as an arena for conflict to threaten its security and stability. It will deal firmly with any threat to the sovereignty of the state, the integrity of its territory, and the security of its citizens. The source stressed that all formations and units are at the highest levels of readiness to confront any potential threat.

Low-resolution satellite images published this afternoon also confirmed a direct hit on a warehouse at the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain (sources: MES and Al Mayadeen):

…3 impacts at Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar - source: MES (1, 2, 3):

…and 2 major impacts at the Prince Hassan Airbase in Jordan - one at the runway and one at Command & Control facilities (source: MES):

Low-resolution satellite images posted by Fotros Resistance also confirmed another direct hit on Prince Hassan Air Base (Jordan) and, in particular, on a drone hangar that may be hosting the $240 million MQ-4C Triton that was originally deployed in Al Dhafra Air Base (UAE) before the war started but was repositioned due to its dangerous proximity with Iran. The drone was operating daily until yesterday and, if it does not take off within the next 48 hours, consider it destroyed:

Meanwhile, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) reinstated on X that the Strait of Hormuz is closed (see also IRNA and Mehr), whereas CENTCOM tweeted a post claiming the opposite:

From X (formerly Twitter).

Schrödinger’s cat has a new companion: Schrödinger’s Strait of Hormuz - it can be both open and closed at the same time, depending on the observer. LOL! Of course, either PGSA or CENTCOM is right, not both! I will let you decide, based on the following remarks by the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump (source: MES):

Reporter: Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz is closed. Is that true? Trump: As far as we are concerned, it’s open. Don’t talk about it.

It looks like “someone” is not happy about the situation in the Middle East! LOL!

Photos and location of alleged Iranian strike on Kuwait - from MES.

Finally, before leaving the Persian Gulf, it is worth mentioning that new “explosions took place in Kuwait this afternoon, resulting in a major fire” at a former UN Base near the border with Iraq, as per Fotros Resistance and MES (1, 2 and 3), which also quoted Kuwaiti sources and Iranian Mehr news agency as saying that the blasts were the results of a surprise attack carried out by the IRGC on ATACMS ground-to-ground missile systems, though neither the IRGC nor Khatam al Anbiya Central Headquarters have confirmed it yet (at the time of writing):

However, soon after that, the Outlaw US Empire launched new strikes on Iran, targeting Qeshm and Bandar Abbas, while US Navy ship entered the Iranian zone of control in the Strait of Hormuz and getting fired upon by, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Mehr and MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), which also quoted initial reports about several US soldiers killed in the attack on Kuwait - see also Fotros Resistance (1 and 2).

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving briefly to Lebanon, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) is still violating the “ceasefire”, the MoU MoM and the trilateral framework agreement, with artillery strikes on the towns of Byout al-Seyyed and Kfar Tebnit and demolitions in the towns of Haddatha and Majdal Zoun, in addition to arsons in various villages, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported on the refusal by the Lebanese Army to cooperate with Israel in the “pilot zones” set in the trilateral framework and requesting full withdrawal Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF) instead.

As a side note, noteworthy are the condolences offered by Hezbollah to Qatar over the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who supported Lebanon and its people, particularly in the reconstruction efforts after the 2006 Israeli aggression on Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

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News and updates from Yemen

Emblem of Yemen - from IRNA .

Moving briefly to Yemen, its Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the ongoing USraeli aggression on Iran, adding (sources: IRNA and Mehr):

We emphasize Iran's full right to defend itself and target American interests. Continuing aggression against Iran will harm the aggressors and the global economy. Yemen stands by Iran within the framework of the equation of unity of the fronts, and there is continuous coordination regarding developments, and we have many options that we will use if needed. [Emphasis added]

Of course, two of the “many options” Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis) has are restarting the launch of drones and missiles against Israel (or other Arab States allied to the Anglo-Zionists) and the full closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

I will conclude this long article with the following picture I found today online:

Yes, I know: it is not the same from the conservative Iranian newspaper Hamshahri that has recently circulated on Western mainstream media (MSM) and caused quite a stir among Western leaders…

…but, in any case, warmongering US senator Lindsey Graham has finally “passed away from a brief and sudden illness”, according to his office. However, just yesterday he was in Kiev (Ukraine), visiting a drone factory (see photos below), which is said has been blown up by the Russians today, even though it’s being reported that he died soon after coming back alive from Ukraine. To be honest, I do not buy the story reported by Western MSM: for me either he was killed in a Russian strike or he died by overdose during a coke-party with Zelensky. Read Larry Johnson’s latest blog post to find out why it is impossible that he died at his house.

From X (formerly Twitter).

If you have other ideas, please write them in the comments.

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