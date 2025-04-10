As discussed in my previous original article, Iranian and US delegations are set to meet in Oman next Saturday, 12th April 2025, to start negotiations on a nuclear deal. However, in spite of this, the Outlaw US Empire continues its “maximum pressure” policy against Iran: in fact, as reported yesterday evening by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Al Mayadeen, the US Treasury Department issued new sanctions against Iran, targeting in particular 5 Iranian entities (including Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its subsidiary, the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company) and one individual, Majid Mosallat, head of Atbin Ista Technical and Engineering Company, for their alleged support of Iranian nuclear program. Surely, not the best way to start negotiations. I have already expressed my skepticism about these at the end of my previous original article. Well… I am afraid that it was well placed - these further steps by the Trump administration confirm my fear that US President Donald J. Trump is just looking for an excuse to wage war against Iran. It is highly likely that Iran was on top of the agenda in the meeting at the White House between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that the two coordinated their next steps towards war against Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

It is also worth reporting that earlier on the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the Outlaw US Empire had accepted indirect nuclear talks, despite previous statements by Trump insisting on direct negotiations, as per IRNA, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Iranian commitment to peaceful nuclear technology at a ceremony marking National Nuclear Technology Day. Here is what he said, as quoted by IRNA and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

We seek peace and security, and we are open to dialogue, but based on dignity and pride. We will not back down from our achievements, nor will we compromise on them, and we will never allow anyone to prevent us from thinking or to prevent us from being innovative and creative. The West says “Iran wants to produce nuclear bombs”. Who is more authoritative than the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who has officially and publicly declared that we are not seeking to build nuclear bombs? You've verified it a hundred times, and you can verify it a thousand times more, but know this: we need nuclear science and nuclear energy in all fields We are not seeking war, but with the knowledge and power that our dear ones have created we will stand strong in the face of any aggression. The more they strike us, the stronger we will become; the more they threaten us, the firmer we will stand. We are not aggressors, and we are not going to attack anyone. How can they sanction all our resources and communications on one side and then ask us to engage in dialogue? We lived up to our commitments under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], but they were the ones who withdrew from it. We didn't want to leave. They threatened us every day. When they threaten us, we will inevitably respond. I am confident that we will be able to continue our path with strength, and with the dialogues that will take place, we will also solve these problems.

Elsewhere, Pezeshkian said that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei is not opposed to U.S. entities investing capital in the Iranian economy, but specifying that…

Iran is not the place for a group of individuals to come and conspire to destroy the country, to collect information and then assassinate the people about whom they have collected information. Dr. Araghchi… will negotiate indirectly with the American representatives in Oman on Saturday. The Leader of the Revolution said we would negotiate indirectly because we don’t trust the Americans, and our position is clear.

…as reported by IRNA.

Iranian Parliament - from IRNA .

On the same day, the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission issued a statement highlighting the right of Iran “to develop a peaceful nuclear industry and the necessity of using this indigenous knowledge across various scientific and technological fields”, while describing the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as “a tool in the hands of the West”; here are a few excerpts, as cited by IRNA (emphasis mine):

Peaceful nuclear technology drives progress and development across numerous industries. It is the inalienable right of the Iranian nation to benefit from these achievements. We warn that any interference or threat to Iran’s peaceful nuclear industry will be met with a firm, decisive, and devastating response.

Sayyed Ali Khamenei, advisor to Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

And today, in response to renewed US threats, Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Khamenei, tweeted the following statements on X, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Continued external threats and putting Iran under the conditions of a military attack could lead to deterrent measures like the expulsion of IAEA inspectors and ceasing cooperation with it. Transferring enriched material to safe and undisclosed locations in Iran could also be on the agenda.

To be honest, they both appear to be reasonable retaliation measures to me, especially if you consider the futility of IAEA inspectors in Ukraine, who have never recognized the strikes on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (in Russian hands since 2022) as Ukrainians, and that they could actually be Western spies in disguise.

Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Donald Trump (R) on 07/04/2025 - from Al Mayadeen .

Before moving to the next topic, it is also worth quoting the following interesting statements by Trump yesterday, when asked by the press if he would use military force against Iran if negotiations fail, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

If it requires military, we’re going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that — it’ll be the leader of that.

…though he immediately corrected himself saying:

Nobody leads us. We do what we want to do.

I wonder if he is starting getting dementia or Alzheimer like his predecessor, Joe Biden… but he also added:

We have a little time, but we don’t have much time because we’re not going to let them have a nuclear weapon. We’re going to let them thrive. I want them to thrive. I want Iran to be great. The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon. They understand that.

Maybe it’s just kabuki theatre, like the one we saw with Zelensky at the White House and as suggested by Martin Jay in his latest article on Strategic Culture, which I recommend that you read. In fact, interestingly, when Benjamin Netanyahu visited Trump just a few days ago, the joint press conference scheduled after their meeting was cancelled. So, one wonders what happened during that meeting…

In the meantime, things are not going very well in Israel, where just a couple of days ago the Supreme Court issued “an interim injunction requiring Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to remain in his position until further notice while the Israeli government and the attorney general’s office attempt to resolve the ongoing legal dispute regarding his dismissal”, setting a deadline for Sunday 20th April 2025, according to Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit as saying:

Since we saw some sparks of willingness here... we are giving you until after Passover (which ends on April 19) to try to reach some kind of creative solution that is agreed upon.

…and instructing the Israeli government not to take any action to remove Bar from office while the injunction is in effect, including refraining from replacing him or altering his authority or the working relationship between the Shin Bet and the government, while Shlomo Karhi, Israeli Communications Minister and member of Netanyahu's Likud party, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

No! The government must obey the law! A duty of loyalty to the State of Israel and its laws (!) not to an unconstitutional and unauthorized order. The “creative solution” is very simple: Ronen Bar will end his role on 10th April [2025]. This is our duty: to preserve democracy and the security of the state. These are the checks and balances that are sometimes required to balance the judiciary. If not in such a case of harming state security, what is the red line? The right of return for the Palestinians? Abolishing the Jewish state and turning it into a state for all its citizens? What is democratic about Yitzhak Amit's absolute rule???

Tomer Bar (L), Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Yoav Gallant (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

And today Israeli Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar, with full support from Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has decided that any service member who signed the letter released this morning demanding the return of Gaza captives will be immediately and permanently dismissed from the Israeli “Defense” Forces, iting a breach of “trust in the military”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. It is worth noting that the letter was signed by ~1000 individuals and supported by “air personnel in reserves and retirement”, though several reservists removed their names from the letter before its publication after discussions with the Israeli Air Force.

YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen

Meanwhile, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) has intensified its aggression on Yemen in the last few days, targeting residential areas across the country, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), with the Yemeni Health Minister announcing a death toll of 107 civilians, plus 223 injured civilians between 15th March and 9th April 2025, as result of daily US airstrikes (source: Yemen News Agency Saba), to which the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) responded by downing “an American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Al-Jawf Governorate, using a suitable, locally manufactured missile” (source: Saba) and “targeting a number of enemy warships, led by the US aircraft carrier Truman, north of the Red Sea, using a number of drones” and targeting an Israeli military target in Yaffa (i.e. Tel Aviv) with a “Yaffa” drone on 9th April 2025, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen.

Finally, here are some excerpts from a speech delivered earlier today by Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):