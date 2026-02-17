In his latest article yesterday (Monday 16th February 2026) Simplicius the Thinker outlined what could be the long-term attrition strategy of the Outlaw US Empire in the upcoming war with Iran, possibly extending for weeks or even months, as I also mentioned in my previous update. Please do read Simplicius’s article, if you have not done so already. Today (17th February 2026) I will start my update talking about Iran’s strategy, but first let me add something to the Simplicius’s update:

According to Middle East Spectator, at least 18 additional American F-35 fighter jets were moved yesterday to Muwaffaq Salti airbase in Jordan, aided by 9 KC-135 aerial refueling planes, which returned to Chania airbase in Greece. With this new deployment, the Outlaw US Empire has the following airpower stationed in the Middle East, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (from this post on Middle East Spectator Telegram channel):

Air superiority & multirole aircraft: 30x F-35A Lightning II

12x F-35C Lightning II

24x F-15E Strike Eagle

36x F/A-18F Super Hornet Close air support (ground strike): 12x A-10C Thunderbolt II Surveillance & communications: 3x MQ-4C Triton

3x E-11A BACN

6x P-8A Poseidon

1x RC-135V Rivet Joint Refueling: 34x KC-135 Stratotanker

8x KC-46A Pegasus AWACS [Airborne Warning And Control System]: 4x E-2D Advanced Hawekeye Electronic warfare: 6x EA-18G Growler Transport: 12x MH-60R Seahawk

2x CMV-22B Osprey

In addition to the above, yesterday evening the Middle East Spectator reported on the departure of two E-3 “Sentry” Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Aircraft from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, headed for the Middle East, claiming that the E-3 “is one of the last remaining pieces of equipment the US would need for an extensive bombing campaign against Iran that is not yet currently in theatre”, though earlier today Middle East Spectator reported on the relocation of:

12 F-16s from Aviano airbase in Italy,

12 F-16s from Spangdahlem airbase in Germany,

12 F-16s from the McEntire Joint National Guard Base (USA) and

12 -F22s “Raptors” from Langley Air Force Base (USA).

If these are indeed the last US deployments in the Middle East, then the USraeli attack on Iran may happen very soon, even before the arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group in the region, expected within the next 3 to 4 weeks.

In any case, given all the above, it is quite clear that the US strategy seems to rest on a massive bombing campaign, aided by electronic warfare to defeat air defense systems and possibly by missile strikes from nearby US Navy ships (destroyers and alike). Let’s now find out Iran’s strategy…

Head of Iran's Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences Mohammad-Javad Larijani - from Mehr .

Iran’s strategy in case of renewed USraeli aggression has already been mentioned a few times by Iranian officials, but never outlined as clearly as in this Mehr interview from last Sunday, 15th February 2026, with Mohammad-Javad Larijani, head of Iran's Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences, who highlighted that Iran will not respond reciprocally based on the principle of “an eye for an eye”, as in the 12-day war, during which “Iran [had] acquired significant operational lessons in dealing with such scenarios”. In fact, echoing previous statements made by other Iranian officials, Larijani said that “Iran’s response would move beyond a purely defensive framework and shift toward an offensive strategy, targeting the origins and foundations of the aggressor’s presence and intervention in the region”, warning that…

The response would be directed at centers that generate insecurity and instability. This would fundamentally change the scope of targets and is a decisive point. [The adversary would face] numerous surprises for which it is fundamentally unprepared. This [US rapid-strike] approach is incompatible with the strategy outlined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, under which the aggressor would be effectively immobilized in the region. In this strategy, we do not wait to see which point the other side targets; we determine which points must be struck.

…adding that the Outlaw US Empire “should be prepared for human casualties, the return of numerous coffins to Washington, and the loss of significant regional interests [and] that such developments would seriously threaten regional security for an unpredictable period”.

In short, Iran’s strategy is a multi-pronged attack hitting all US bases in the region retaliation to US strikes, in order to inflict maximum pain on the aggressor and deter it from further raids and bombings. There is one thing that Mohammad-Javad Larijani did not mention, but I will leave it to Khamenei…

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Mehr.

This morning, on the eve of the anniversary of the 1978 uprising in Tabriz, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei delivered a new speech. Here are some highlights and snippets from Middle East Spectator (1, 2 and 3), IRNA and Mehr (all emphasis mine - please pay attention to the passage under the first video below, which I recommend that you watch to see the people’s reaction):

The President of the United States, in one of his recent remarks, said that for 47 years America has not been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic; he complained to his own people. For 47 years, America has not been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. This is a good admission. I say: you will not be able to do this either.

The American President says that the US military is the strongest in the world. Well, at some point, they may get slapped so hard they won’t be able to get up. They also say: “We’ve sent an aircraft carrier to Iran”. Yes, an aircraft carrier is dangerous. But even more dangerous is the weapon that can send it to the bottom of the ocean.

What the President of the United States says; sometimes he threatens, sometimes he says this must be done and that must not be done, this means that they seek domination over the Iranian nation. The Iranian nation knows its Islamic and Shiite theology well. It knows what to do. Imam Hussein said, “A person like me does not pledge allegiance to someone like Yazid”. The Iranian nation essentially says that a nation like us, with this culture, this history, these moral teachings, will not pledge allegiance to corrupt and evil leaders like those currently in power in America. They say, let’s negotiate about your nuclear enrichment and the result of the negotiation should be that you do not have enrichment. If a negotiation is to take place, although truly—there really is no place for negotiations—if a negotiation is to happen, pre-determining the outcomes of the negotiation is a wrong and foolish act. Well, they say come, let’s talk about such and such topic, and reach an agreement. Why do you predetermine the result? Insisting that we must definitely reach this agreement! Well, this is foolish. This foolish act is being done by the Presidents of the United States, some senators, congressmen, and others.

Back when the Islamic Republic was just a young sapling, you could not destroy it and uproot from the ground. Today, the Islamic Republic is a blessed, tall, and fruitful tree, and you certainly will not uproot it.

Small parenthesis: The Quranic inscription above Khamenei is verse 194 of Surah Al-Baqarah:

{فَمَنِ اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ فَاعْتَدُوا عَلَيْهِ بِمِثْلِ مَا اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ}

…which means:

If anyone attacks you, truly you shall retaliate in an equal manner.

Head of the Iran's National Organization for Passive Defense Brig. Gen. Gholamreza Jalali - from Al Masirah .

In a speech in southern Iran yesterday Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali, head of the National Organization for Passive Defense (i.e. Iran’s civil defense chief), stated that Iran’s deterrence should make USrael think twice before taking any action, as per Al Masirah, which quoted him as saying:

By designing credible defense equations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to control the threats posed by the United States and the Zionist regime at a deterrence level and force the enemy to calculate the costs and benefits of any action against the country.

Moreover, yesterday Iran's IRGC Navy, under the supervision of its Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour, launched the “Smart Control of Hormuz Strait” naval military drills, “centered on intelligence-based training and countering maritime security threats in one of the world's most strategically vital waterways, through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes”, as per Al Mayadeen, with Middle East Spectator reporting that the IRGC Navy exercises taking place in the Strait of Hormuz interfere with a section of the maritime shipping lanes, thus forcing foreign-flagged vessels to use the southernmost lanes:

In fact, today the IRGC announced a partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz for several hours to ensure the safety of maritime traffic, as reported by Middle East Spectator, Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

Here is a video (from Middle East Spectator) from the naval drills today, including missile launches, destroying enemy ships, mining, and intercepting oil tankers:

More videos from the naval exercises yesterday can be found in this Mehr article.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri - from Al Masirah .

While the drills were ongoing yesterday IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stated that Iran is ready to use “weapons with high precision to protect its Persian Gulf islands in the event of a military confrontation in the region” (sources: Al Masirah and IRNA):

We will stand against any enemy to the death for these islands and these waters.

…adding that the Strait of Hormuz is under 24-hour surveillance.

By the way, earlier today Mehr reported that the trilateral drills “Maritime Security Belt” will be carried out by Russian, Chinese and Iranian navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald J. Trump has been warned, but most likely all these warning will fall on deaf ears… as usual!

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi (R) - from Al Masirah .

At the same time, in preparation for the Oman-mediated indirect nuclear talks with the US delegation that took place earlier today, yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held various meetings in Geneva (Switzerland) with:

the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger (sources: Al Masirah and IRNA),

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr),

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi (sources: IRNA and Mehr).

Interestingly, last night Al Mayadeen quoted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Hamid Ghanbari as saying that…

The text of the negotiations [with the US] includes issues concerning common interests in the oil and gas sector, joint fields, including investment in field development, and even the purchase of aircraft. This time, for the stability of the agreements, it is extremely important that the United States is also able to benefit in areas with high and rapid economic returns.

This is probably the Iranian last-ditch effort to prevent war, offering as much as possible without compromising on the red lines of uranium enrichment for peaceful purpose, missile deterrence and support for the regional factions of the Axis of Resistance, similar to what Venezuela Nicolas Maduro attempted in months before the US military build-up in the Caribbean, offering cooperation with the Outlaw US Empire in the extraction of oil and other resources - however, Trump refused his very generous offers and carried out a “shock & awe” operation anyway.

As aforementioned, the second round of the US-Iran negotiations was held today at the Omani embassy in Geneva. At the end of the talks, the Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi tweeted:

…while Araghchi issued the following statements to the press (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr):

We were able to reach some agreements on some issues in principle. The path has begun and can result in an agreement. I can say that at this round, compared to the last one, we brought up absolutely serious issues for discussion, the atmosphere was more productive. Various ideas were put up for discussion, and we had serious discussions on these ideas, and finally we found a strategic route that we will follow, along which we will move and reach a text of a possible agreement. When it comes to drafting and writing an agreement, the work becomes more difficult. Both sides have stances that will take some time to get closer to each other. The date for the next round has not been set, and it was agreed that the two sides would work on possible agreement texts as the exchanges of views will go on.

It is also worth reporting that, while in Geneva, Araghchi delivered a speech at the United Nations Plenary Meeting of the Conference on Disarmament earlier today. Here are some highlights from Mehr, whereas the full text of his speech can be found on IRNA:

Nuclear weapons constitute greatest threat to humanity. Iran has consistently pursued a peaceful path of nuclear energy. Iran does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons. Attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities constitute a war crime. The failure of the UNSC [United Nations Security Council] and IAEA to unequivocally condemn these attacks sets a dangerous precedent. Iran has consistently stressed its commitment to work with the IAEA within their comprehensive safeguard framework. The cooperation should strictly be on a technical level and unbiased. Conduct of certain Western states, US, in particular, undermine negotiation process. I had a technical discussion with Grossi on technical issues on how we can continue the technical cooperation between the agency and Iran. We also discussed the role the agency can play between the IAEA and USA. We are hopeful that today's negotiations will lead to sustainable and relevant solutions.

In reality Iran is not very hopeful and you should not get your hopes up either. As I explained here, war between USrael and Iran is inevitable and Iranian officials are aware of it: Khamenei said it quite clearly this morning and ongoing naval exercises with partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz indicate that Iran is seriously considering the option of closing it fully in case of war. In addition to these signals and the never-ending deployment of US military assets in the region, Iran has also been burying with soil the tunnel entrances of the Esfahan Nuclear Complex (see satellite photos below from this post on the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel):

Tunnel entrances of the Esfahan Nuclear Complex before (L) and after (R) burying.

…as well as the newly built concrete sarcophagus at the Taleghan-2 site (likely “a hardened structure used for high-explosive testing and was active in this capacity during the AMAD program, Iran’s nuclear weapons program in the early 2000s”, as per Middle East Spectator) to protect both sites from airstrikes:

Other indications mentioned by the Middle East Spectator are:

the hardening of ballistic missile base entrances,

the transfer of large amounts of anti-ship missiles to the Persian Gulf coast and Abu Musa and Tunb islands,

the cancellation of most pre-planned appearances of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (C) - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, last Sunday, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Afghan government, pledged solidarity with Iran in case of aggression (source: Al Mayadeen):

The people of Afghanistan will offer various forms of solidarity and support to their Iranian brothers.

…while, on the same day, upon invitation from the Saudi Shura Council, an Iranian parliamentary delegation, headed by the chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Shura Council, Ebrahim Azizi, visited Saudi Arabia “to enhance Iranian-Saudi parliamentary relations and expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries [and] to leverage parliamentary diplomacy as a tool to further develop political and diplomatic ties”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Speaking of Saudi Arabia, just a few days ago a Shia cabinet minister was appointed for the first time in history: a royal decree appointed Fahd Bin Abd Al-Jaleel Bin Ali Al-Saif as new Minister of Investments (source: Middle East Spectator).

All these “minor” developments should send chills down Trump’s spine!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

News and updates from Israel

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Israel, its opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Qatar of fueling anti-Israeli activities on American campuses, proposed legislation to formally designate the Arab country an enemy State and, in a speech to Jewish leaders at a gathering of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, urged “the US Congress to do the same”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

What we saw on campuses in the US is the result of Qatari money promoting antisemitism and radical Islam, when at the same time they were paying money to people closest to the Prime Minister. Qatar is an enemy of the US, an enemy of Israel, an enemy of the Jewish people and an enemy of the entire world.

If anything it should be Qatar declaring Israel an enemy State, considering the Zionist assassination attempt of Hamas leadership in Doha (Qatar) in September 2025!

In any case, last Sunday the Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted against Lapid’s proposed bill, following which Lapid questioned if the Prime Minister’s Office had instructed ministers to oppose the legislation.

What is worrying is not much this kabuki theatre on Qatar, rather the new threats issued by Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to renew the genocide in Gaza if Hamas does not relinquish its weapons, including small arms such as AK-47 rifles, within 60 days, as reported by Al Mayadeen. The problem is: will Israel exist in two months if a war erupts between USrael and Iran in the meantime?

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar.

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a new speech on occasion of the anniversary of the martyred leaders Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi, and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh. Here are some highlights from Middle East Spectator, Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah and Mehr (all emphasis added):

Sheikh Ragheb presented a pioneering model of the martyred leader. Hajj Imad Mughniyeh was one of the fundamental pillars who worked along this jihadi path since its beginning. He was the maker of the two victories in the years 2000 and 2006. He was also a creative and giving commander. Occupation must be faced by resistance in order to achieve liberation. Our school of thought is solid and persistent, and we will carry on the path paved by the martyrs. The Resistance’s responsibilities are the same ones tasked to the State, the army, and the people. Our Resistance is nationalist, pan-Arab, Islamic, and humanitarian, and these aspects cannot be separated. The Israel that we are facing is an expansionist entity that is after the Palestine and the region as a whole. Israel occupies 60% of Gaza and attacks the remaining part on a daily basis. When the enemy agrees to cease its aggression based on the framework of an agreement, it is due to its temporary inertia. Do not underrate the occupation’s systemic and gradual actions in Gaza and the West Bank. The US is behind every decision. We in Lebanon are facing an enemy that wants to perpetuate genocide and destroy all forms of life, and we must remain steadfast in the face of that. What is this assistance that makes our country an easy prey for Israel and leads to the imposition of foreign tutelage over us for the interests of major powers? We want to ensure that Lebanon is sovereign, independent, and the sole decision maker when it comes to its internal affairs. Otherwise, Lebanon will be on the path toward vanishing. [Addressing the Lebanese government] You have to reject the demands of the foreign envoys as long as the Israeli enemy rejects compliance with ceasefire concluded in 2024. If it is surrender you are after, amend the constitution, for the Constitution says to take every action possible to achieve the liberation of all Lebanese territories. Announce that you have fulfilled your duties and that you have nothing left to give, and stop every move under the banner of limiting weapons. Why does not the Lebanese government convene periodically to discuss the national defense instead of making concessions? The brazen attacks by the Zionist entity against our forces and against civilians, in a blatant and ongoing violation of the ceasefire agreement, cannot continue. For months, we have remained silent out of concern for Lebanon, to preserve the peace, and to give the Lebanese State the chance to deal with these transgressions, but they have not. In fact, the Lebanese government is partly to blame for the escalating attacks due to its unwillingness to pressure Israel. We call upon the Lebanese Army to stop all its disarmament efforts against Hezbollah, and we warn the Lebanese government that continuing its pursuit of this policy would constitute a grave mistake. We support empowering the Lebanese Army to protect and achieve sovereignty, along with a national security strategy and leveraging the strength of the Resistance. We are the ones who should be asking you why you are not defending it, why you are not criticizing the aggression, why you are not standing firmly with those who are resisting. Regarding the ongoing aggression; the enemy may inflict pain upon us, but we, too, can inflict pain upon them. We do not want war nor are we seeking it, but there is a big difference between defending against aggression and initiating war. We have what enables us to defend, and they know that the outcome of any war is not guaranteed. In any case, the current situation cannot continue. As for when, how, and what developments might change this reality, we will let events on the field tell the story.

I will conclude this article with the following video recently released by Hezbollah, titled “The path of resistance will continue, even if all of us are killed”:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ