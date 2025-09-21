Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Tobias Riegel, originally in German and first published on nachdenkseiten.de on Thursday 21st August 2025 and then translated into Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org two days later, on Saturday 23rd August 2025. (All formatting original).

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently clearly expressed the status of the “allies” as vassals to the United States: according to Bessent, following agreements such as the one between the EU and the United States, foreign resources could soon be treated indirectly as a US “sovereign wealth fund” and at the discretion of the US president. The lack of reaction to this brutal “frankness” underscores the servile attitude of our politicians. This attitude must change, and the agreement with the EU must be renegotiated urgently. A commentary by Tobias Riegel.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently stated in an interview with the US television network Fox News that the US would now be willing to treat resources belonging to allies such as Japan or EU countries indirectly as an American “sovereign wealth fund.”

According to Bessent, the US would give [its] allies instructions “largely at the discretion of the [US] president” on how to use their money to build factories in the US and bring American industries back home.

Even the Fox News host finds this claim hard to believe and talks about “offshore appropriation” (appropriation of foreign resources), saying he is not sure that such a thing has ever existed before. The video with German subtitles is available at this link.

Billions from the EU for the US

Bessent's current position coincides with previous statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the EU's recent self-destructive agreement with the US.

According to media reports, Trump called the $600 billion in investments promised by the EU as part of the customs agreement “a gift”. He told CNBC television that he could invest the European Union's money in whatever he wanted. If the EU does not keep its promise, he will impose 35% tariffs.

However, according to German radio station Deutschlandfunk, Trump's statements contradicted the information provided at the time by the European Commission. According to that information, the investments were expressions of interest by companies. The Commission, as an authority, could not guarantee them. According to the report, the Brussels authority did not disclose which companies had expressed investment intentions and for what amount.

In addition to the $600 billion, according to media reports, the EU promised Trump to purchase $750 billion worth of American liquefied gas, oil, and nuclear energy products within three years. Added to this is the current demand by the US that the EU take the “lion's share” of “security guarantees” for Ukraine.

“Blatant insolence”

The BSW recently commented on US Treasury Secretary Bessent's statements:

“Rarely has a #US Treasury Secretary so openly expressed the colonial claims of the US towards its ‘allies’. (...) The US #TreasurySecretary openly desires colonial plunder. The German #media does not even consider this interview worthy of mention. How is this possible? In reality, the US has just forced its European allies to spend 5% of their GDP on US wars, to buy US fracking gas at exorbitant prices for three-quarters of a billion euros, and to invest tens of billions more in the US. The #Bundesregierung [Federal Government] and the #EU must not tolerate every insolence on the part of the US”.

The EU-US agreement can and must still be stopped

Where are the indignant reactions of the US “allies” to the latest interview, strongly rejecting such treatment?

Or are the recent statements by Bessent (and Trump before him) just exaggerated talk with which US politicians want to score points with their domestic audience? After all, the European Commission presents things differently, and the EU agreement with the US has yet to be implemented. However, even if the statements were “just” self-promotion on the part of US politicians, the colonial tone chosen by US politicians should still be publicly condemned by the German federal government and the European Commission.

The EU agreement can still be blocked in national parliaments and the European Parliament – the US reaction would probably be to impose high tariffs. An economic war between the EU and the US should be avoided at all costs.

However, despite the US tariff threats, recent statements by the US Treasury Secretary should provide further motivation not to conclude the agreement with the US in its announced form, which must be renegotiated.

