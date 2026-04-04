Let’s continue the chronicles of the ongoing Ramadan War between USrael and the Axis of Resistance from where we left last time, i.e. from the 91st wave of Operation True Promise 4 (OTP4), which continued in the night between Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd April 2026, with the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) providing additional details in the following statements quoted by RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis added):

Destruction of “israeli” regime force deployment centers, military-industrial companies, and support equipment using ultra-heavy systems. IRGC Aerospace Force fighters, alongside the brave fighters of Yemen, in “Wave 91” of Operation True Promise 4, with the sacred code “O Aba Abdallah Al-Hussein (PBUH)” and commemorating the memory of Major General IRGC martyr Qassem Soleimani, Navy Intelligence Deputy Commander Behnam Rezaei, and Commander Mohammad Ali Fathali Zadeh, in a series of joint and synergistic actions, targeted and destroyed the “israeli” regime’s force deployment centers, military-industrial companies, and support equipment in the western regions of “Tel Aviv” and the port of “Eilat” using long-range liquid and solid-fuel, ultra-heavy missile systems. The sound of massive, consecutive explosions in the center and heart of the occupied territories, and the rush of more than 5 million people to underground shelters, eliminated the possibility of censorship and distortion of the battle scene realities by “israeli” intelligence services. The continuous, combined, and comprehensive operations of this wave against “israeli” targets and American bases in the region continue, and supplementary information will be presented to the noble nation of Iran.

In the name of Allah, the Avenger and the All-Powerful. “So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you.” As we had warned, regarding the assassination of Iranian individuals, we are targeting information technology and artificial intelligence espionage companies that are pillars of the enemy’s terrorist operations. Following the destruction of the cloud computing infrastructure of the American company Amazon in response to the assassination of Brigadier General Fathali Zadeh [see my previous update], today the data center and computing infrastructure of the American company Oracle, based in the Emirates, has been struck in response to the assassination of Dr. Kharrazi and his wife. In the event of further crimes and the occurrence of the next assassination, the next company should be prepared to receive a decisive response. And victory is not but from Allah, the Almighty, the All-Wise.

These Iranian attacks on US high-tech companies in the Middle East triggered the closure of several multinational corporate offices in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia):

Al Faisaliah Tower: Apple, JPMorgan Chase

Business Gate: Microsoft, Dell

KAFD [King Abdullah Financial District]: Pfizer, PepsiCo, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, ExxonMobil

…with companies urging their employees to work remotely, as per Al Mayadeen, while US intelligence was forced to admit that Iran’s missile and drone capabilities remain intact despite intense USraeli bombing of Iran for more than one month. A US official was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

They are still very much poised to wreak absolute havoc throughout the entire region.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Iran retains most of its missile and drone stock and launchers because they are buried deeply underground, relying on tunnels, caves and mobile platforms allowing so-called “shoot and scoot” tactic, thus avoiding their destructions. It is probably for this reason (and not for removing highly-enriched uranium) that the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, is still considering ground invasion of Iran, despite the challenges it entails (first of all landing on Iranian soil, either from the sea or from the air, then surviving and finally logistics), as several pundits, such as Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis, have pointed out (source: Al Mayadeen):

Whatever the intent is, it’s going to come at a very high casualty rate. It just almost couldn’t be any other way.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth - from Al Mayadeen .

It is in this light that we should see recent dismissals of three senior US Army officers by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth (source: Al Mayadeen):

General Randy George, the Army’s Chief of Staff, four-star General David Hodne, and Major General William Green, Jr., the Army’s top chaplain.

Although the Pentagon did not give any official explanation, it is very likely that they were fired for opposing Trump’s and Hegseth delusional plans to invade Iran.

The high-ranking generals were joined by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was fired by Trump most likely for how she handled the Epstein files, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which Bondi was replaced by Todd Blanche, her chief deputy and former personal lawyer.

In (un)related news, Trump asked Congress to enact a $2.2 trillion budget for discretionary programs, $1.5 trillion of which for defense spending, while also renewing his push for steep cuts to domestic agencies, as per Al Mayadeen. Americans must be really “happy”, especially considering that gasoline price and mortgage rates keep increasing , as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). I seriously hope that the Americans wake up and kick out the warmongering elites (both Republicans and Democrats) out of Congress, White House, Pentagon, etc., if a military coup does not happen any time soon!

Debris of F-15E Strike Eagle shot down over central Iran - from RNN Mirror and Middle East Spectator (MES)..

Meanwhile, yesterday morning (Friday 3rd April 2026) the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, announced that a US fighter jet had been shot down over central Iran. According to the first reports (e.g. Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror) citing Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the jet was an F-35, however later reports, such as Middle East Spectator (MES), former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson and Simplicius The Thinker, identified it as an F-15E Strike Eagle belonging to 494th Fighter Squadron LN of the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in UK.

From RNN Mirror and MES.

Soon after the incident, the US military launched a Search And Rescue (SAR) operation with UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter units and a HC-130 Hercules, while IRIB (Iranian TV News) announced a monetary reward for US pilots captured alive, with Iranian air defences, police, locals and Basijis trying to shoot the aircraft as reported by Al Mayadeen, RNN Mirror and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8):

In the end, Iranians managed to shoot down at the least one of the US Black Hawk helicopters involved in the SAR operation, while a second one was hit and damaged, though one of the missing pilot was successfully rescued, as reported by RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and MES (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5).

From RNN Mirror.

In separate incidents near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian air defences shot down one US A-10 Warthog close air support plane and hit a second one, though it managed to return to base, as per Al Mayadeen, RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and MES (1, 2, 3 and 4):

…as well as an American LUCAS one-way attack drone, as announced by the IRGC and reported by RNN Mirror:

All these incidents show that the USAF (US Air Force) does not have air superiority and that Iranian airspace is still contested, with Iranian air defences capable to inflict severe losses to the USAF, as even CNN had to admit (source: Al Mayadeen). Now imagine what would happen if the Outlaw US Empire dared to put boots on the ground in Iran: it would be a slaughter! On the other hand, Iranians are having a laughter - see for instance Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baghar Ghalibaf’s tweet mocking Trump (see also Al Mayadeen):

…and the following IRGC statement issued last night (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The defenders of Iran’s skies, in a lasting battle, marked a black day for the US and “israeli” air forces in the skies over Iran by shooting down 1 fighter jet and 5 aircraft. The air defense fighters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps succeeded in hunting down and destroying 2 cruise missiles in the skies over Khomein and Zanjan, 2 “MQ-9” attack drones in the skies over Isfahan, and one “Hermes” drone in the skies over Bushehr using the IRGC’s new advanced defense system, under the control of the country’s integrated air defense network. The IRGC Aerospace Defense Force also successfully destroyed an advanced fighter jet of the aggressor enemy in central Iran. With the continued innovative, sustainable, and precise monitoring by the brave men of Iran’s air defense, the skies of Iran will become more insecure than ever for the aggressor enemy’s fighter jets.

In the meantime, the IRGC announced the launch of wave 92 of OTP4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The naval and aerospace fighters of the Revolutionary Guard, starting Friday morning, in Wave 92 of Operation True Promise 4, under the code “O Master of the Time, reach me” and dedicated to the martyrs of the Mihrab, crushed the radar systems and naval equipment of the American terrorists in the region and the occupied Palestinian territories in several combined and lightning-fast offensives using ballistic missiles and attack drones. In the first part of this naval operation, the assembly point of the American amphibious (LCU) vessels in Shuwaikh port was crushed using ballistic missiles. The long-range, three-dimensional early warning air radar AR-327 stationed at the Jabal Al-Dukhan radar site in Bahrain was struck and destroyed in another phase by a drone attack. The aerospace fighters of the Revolutionary Guard, at dawn on Friday and in continuation of last night’s attacks, also crushed the “Ramat David” airbase, which hosts squadrons of “israeli” F-16 fighter jets, southeast of Haifa, by successfully firing two ballistic missiles. In another part of the offensive and missile operations of the IRGC Aerospace Force, and in line with the fire-for-fire tactic and continuous firing, more than 50 points in the heart of “tel aviv” and the occupied territories were effectively targeted by firing Khorramshahr-4 multi-warhead missiles. A second ultra-advanced aggressor American F-35 fighter jet was also targeted and completely destroyed [in reality it is an F-15E, as discussed earlier] in the skies of central Iran by the new IRGC aerospace defense system. The aforementioned fighter belongs to the (LAKEN-HEATH) squadron. This is the second aggressor fighter jet to enter Iranian airspace in the past 12 hours that has been destroyed by the IRGC air defense. Targeted and comprehensive attacks are continuing in this wave, and further information will be conveyed to the honorable nation of Iran.

As reported by Al Mayadeen, Iranian missiles struck multiple locations in Haifa and its surrounding areas, such as the settlement of Kiryat Ata, east of Haifa.

The IRGC also issued a separate communique rejecting unfounded reports blaming Iran for an attack on Kuwaiti power plants and water desalination facilities (source: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Energy has reported an attack on one of its power plants and water desalination facilities. As we previously announced in wave 87, we reiterate: the unconventional and illegitimate attack by the “israeli” regime’s army on water desalination centers in the country of Kuwait is a sign of the depravity and vileness of the zionist occupiers. The Corps condemns this inhumane act and declares that American bases and military personnel in the region, as well as the military and security centers of the “israeli” regime in the occupied Palestinian territories, are our powerful targets. It is essential that the countries of the West Asia region become vigilant regarding the sedition-mongering of the American-zionist current aimed at destabilizing and destroying the region.

After reports surfaced about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of War Israel Katz instructing the Israeli military to compile a target bank of national, economic, and energy infrastructure in anticipation of Trump’s ultimatum deadline next Monday, 6th April 2026 (see Al Mayadeen), Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari warned Trump against new strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In response to the nonsensical remarks of the US President and his successive threats regarding the destruction of bridges, power plants, and Iran’s electricity and energy infrastructure, we warn again that if these threats are acted upon, the powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran, in addition to striking all assets of the “israeli” regime and the US in the fields of fuel, energy, economic centers, and power plants in the region and the occupied territories, will target even more important and extensive parts of their assets and the countries hosting and allied with the US and the regime more severely and devastatingly. Countries hosting US military bases in the region, if they wish to avoid harm, must compel the Americans to leave their countries.

…while the Iranian Army released a communique detailing the results of its own operations (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Great people of Islamic Iran! In response to the aggressive actions by the U.S. terrorist army and the targeting of the country’s infrastructure, including the Isfahan and Khuzestan steel industries and complexes and the B1 bridge in Karaj, your brave children in the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, since this morning, have targeted the “ammunition and logistical equipment warehouse and accommodation sites for the U.S. terrorist army in Jordan,” the “location of the U.S. armored brigade’s mechanized battalion in Camp Arifjan in Kuwait,” and the “largest aluminum smelting plant in Bahrain as a supporter of U.S. military industries” with their drone attacks. Camp Arifjan is a support base for various armored vehicles in Kuwait, where units including infantry brigades and field support of the U.S. are stationed. The aluminum smelting plant in Bahrain (Alba) is considered the largest aluminum smelting plant in the country and has strategic cooperation with U.S. industries and supports the military industries of this country. The Army will respond to any hostile action by the enemy in a combined manner and beyond expectations.

…and denying reports of a US military heliborne operation on Kharg Island (source: RNN Mirror).

Wave 93 of OTP4 was launched yesterday evening, as announced by the IRGC (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The gathering and combat support centers of the zionists in Western Al-Jalil, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and “Krayot” were precisely struck. Wave 93 of Operation True Promise 4 was launched this Friday evening under the blessed code name “Peace be upon you, O Proof of Allah and the evidence of His will,” dedicated to the great fighters Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, targeting locations in the north and the heart of the occupied territories. This wave was carried out as a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance, utilizing a combination of solid and liquid-fueled, long-range, guided missiles and attack drones. By the grace of God, it will continue continuously, relentlessly, and shot by shot.

Towards the end of the day, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari summarised the results of recent Iranian attacks as follows (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Following the false claims of the US President regarding the complete destruction of Iran’s air defense, an American hostile fighter jet was hit and destroyed in the skies over central Iran by the new advanced aerospace defense system of the IRGC, under the control of the country’s integrated air defense network. This fighter jet was completely disintegrated, and further searches are ongoing. The fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force, in step with the brave fighters of Yemen, in “Wave 91” of Operation True Promise 4, with the sacred code “O Aba Abdallah Al-Hussein (PBUH)”, in a joint action, destroyed the deployment centers of forces and industrial-military companies supporting the “israeli” regime’s army in western “Tel Aviv” and the port of “Eilat” using long-range missiles. The IRGC Navy, in the continuation of this wave, severely attacked military and infrastructure targets belonging to the American-zionist terrorists in the southern countries of the Persian Gulf with a mass of ballistic and cruise missiles and suicide drones. In the second phase of this wave, the secret gathering place of American flight engineers and fighter pilots, outside enemy bases in the UAE, was accurately hit using ballistic missiles, causing them significant casualties. Considering the terrorist actions of the criminal enemy and the assassination of citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran, information technology and artificial intelligence espionage companies, which are pillars of the enemy’s terrorist operations, were targeted in accordance with previous warnings. In these attacks, the cloud infrastructure of the American company Amazon and simultaneously, the infrastructure of the American company Oracle based in the UAE, were hit. Fighters of the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force, from the morning of the current day, in “Wave 92” of Operation True Promise 4 with the code “O Master of the Time, help me”, in several combined attacks, crushed the radar systems and naval equipment of American terrorists in the region and the occupied territories with ballistic missiles and attack drones. In the first part of this operation, the gathering place of American amphibious vessels in the port of Shuwaikh was crushed using ballistic missiles. In another part, the long-range early warning radar AR-327 located at the Jabal al-Dukhan radar site in Bahrain was hit and destroyed by a drone attack. Continuing these attacks, with the successful firing of a ballistic missile, the “Ramat David” airbase, southeast of Haifa, was targeted. In another part of the IRGC aerospace missile attack, and in line with the tactic of continuous launches, by firing Khorramshahr multi-warhead missiles, more than 50 points in the heart of “Tel Aviv” and the occupied territories were effectively targeted. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to the actions of the US Army in attacking the country’s infrastructure, from this morning, targeted the equipment warehouse and housing facilities for American terrorists in Jordan, the location of American armor in Arifjan, Kuwait, and the largest aluminum factory in Bahrain with its drone attacks. Defenders of our country’s skies in the Army and the IRGC shot down several cruise missiles in the central and western regions, and 2 attack drones in the southern regions of the country. Also, an advanced enemy fighter jet was hit south of Qeshm island and crashed into the depths of the waters of the Persian Gulf between Hengam and Qeshm islands.

One of the targets hit by Iranian missiles in the Beit HaKerem area (occupied Palestine) in the recent waves of OTP4 was “a factory belonging to Aero Sol Aeronautical Solutions, a company that produces, among other things, security equipment”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Damage at Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran (Iran) - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, despite Iranians downing several US aircraft across their country, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) targeted civilian infrastructure, as usual. One of the targets hit yesterday was the Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran and, in particular, its Laser and Plasma Research Institute, in addition to the Mehrabad Airport in the capital, as per Al Mayadeen. Other targets included the Delaram Psychiatric Hospital in Tehran and a pharmaceutical facility producing treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), a significant global producer used in MS medication and the only competitor to an Israeli pharmaceutical company, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Remains of a Wing Loong II drone shot down over Shiraz (Iran) on 3rd April 2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that, during the day, Iranian armed forces shot down a drone not used by USAF, possibly a Wing Loong-2 in service with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, over the city of Shiraz, triggering the following reaction on X by the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei (see also Al Mayadeen):

This drone was downed by our brave armed forces over beloved city of Hafiz and Saadi, Shiraz. It could be another (hard) evidence of direct participation & active complicity of some States of the region in U.S./Israel crime of aggression and war crimes against Iran. Clarification is needed by either of the TWO STATES of the region that are the users of this drone!

…while the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) tweeted the following statement blasting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for its silence on USraeli attacks on Iranian peaceful nuclear facilities (see also Al Mayadeen):

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving away from the war front and to the “diplomatic” front, last Thursday France and Bahrain started drafting a resolution to be proposed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to “permit the use of force to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore global energy flows”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Politico, with a vote expected yesterday (source: Al Mayadeen). However, in the end, the vote was delayed, officially due to Good Friday holiday, but, according to diplomatic sources quoted by Al Mayadeen, due to unresolved political disagreement among key UNSC members, with Russia and China opposing and threatening a veto. Later on the day, reports surfaced about a French-owned vessel, the CMA CGM Kribi, departing waters off Dubai and exiting the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Maydaeen, suggesting that Iran may have convinced French diplomats to drop the Bahraini resolution in exchange for the transit of its ship through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Actually, before the UNSC vote was postponed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any move within the UNSC would escalate tensions further, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

Any provocative action by the aggressors and their supporters, including in the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, will only complicate the situation.

Similarly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated (source: Al Mayadeen - see Karl Sanchez for the full remarks):

We can discuss the draft itself, which Bahrain has submitted and which has been discussed for several days in the UN Security Council … But … there are a lot of problems … Of course, such a decision by the Security Council is unlikely to add … chances of a peaceful settlement.

Syrian and Lebanese frontlines

Yes, you read it correctly: Syrian and Lebanese war fronts, but it is not what you think: Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has not declared war against Hezbollah and Iran. Instead, yesterday joint missile and rocket strikes from Iran, Lebanon and Syria targeted northern Israel (Lower al-Jalil, Akka, Kiryat Ata, Metulla, Kfar Giladi, Kfar Yuval and Haifa) in a coordinated response, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Iranian and Israeli news media. Most likely it was a small Resistance cell in Syria that launched rockets towards occupied Palestine and, in particular, towards the occupied Golan Heights, but it is still good news!

In Lebanon, Hezbollah carried out a total of 48 military operations yesterday, as reported in their statistics below from RNN Mirror (1 and 2) - details can be found also in this Al Maydeen article.

From RNN Mirror.

Daily summary of the Islamic Resistance’s operations on 03/04/2026: Total Operations: 48 • 34 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 14 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 32 km Targets • 13 advancing ground operations repelled • 28 cities and settlements • 5 border and newly established sites • 2 military barracks Weapons Used (number of times used) • 41 rocket weapons • 6 artillery shells • 3 drones and quadcopters • 1 qualitative missiles • 1 medium and light weapons • 1 engineering weapon Enemy Losses • 7 bunkers and fortifications • 8 settlement units • 1 tanks (destroyed/damaged) • 1 technical equipment • 1 artillery positions

The video below shows one of the operations targeting a Merkava tank of the Israeli army in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon:

This other video shows another operations targeting the Israeli Ministry of War headquarters “HaKirya” and the “Dolphin” barrack belonging to the Intelligence Division in Tel Aviv:

Meanwhile, Israeli media such as Channel 12, Israel Hayom and Yedioth Ahronoth reported that disarming Hezbollah is not anymore among the objectives of the war Israel is waging against the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, quite a sharp reversal in the rhetoric of Israeli officials, e.g. Israeli War Minister Israel Katz, who previously vowed to…

separate Lebanon from the Iranian arena and strip Hezbollah of its ability to threaten, changing once and for all the situation in Lebanon.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on the growing frustration of Israeli settlers in the north of occupied Palestine - one of them said:

People in the north hear explosions before the sirens. We are unable to leave our homes despite normal conditions, and fear intensifies at night as movement is restricted to a very limited area.

Another one added:

Shelters are widely spread across northern towns, and in most cases, explosions precede the sirens. There is a constant threat affecting movement and daily work.

..whereas Almog Boker, the military affairs correspondent for Israeli Channel 12, addressed some settlers saying:

It’s important that you know: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and the Chief of Staff are misleading you publicly.

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Iraqi and Yemeni frontlines

Moving briefly to the Iraqi warfront, it is worth mentioning that yesterday the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) carried out 19 military operations with drones and missiles targeting enemy bases in Iraq and the regions, as reported by RNN Mirror. The video below shows one of their operations launching an Al-Arqab missile towards military bases in Israel (source: RNN Mirror):

IRI also issued the following statement commenting on recent developments (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

“And Allah came upon them from where they had not expected, and He cast terror into their hearts.” The American today is not only making mistakes but is flailing under the pressure of successive shocks that it does not know how to handle, which is evident from the following: The downing of a warplane west of Iran revealed unprecedented confusion in Washington, which no longer knows what it lost: was it an F-35A or an F-15E? When a power is confused about the nature of its loss, it has lost control before it even lost the aircraft. Dismissals and reassignments from the level of the Chief of Staff and below are not reorganization, but a tacit admission of the collapse of the decision-making chamber, and an attempt to make the military pay the bill for political confusion and a strategic error that America will continue to pay the price for indefinitely. The exhaustion of the target bank without achieving a decisive outcome, in contrast to the continued effectiveness of missiles and drones from Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, is pushing towards the bombing of civilian infrastructure. Here, power turns from a tool of decision into evidence of impotence, and when armies fail, they bomb cities. American bases in the region have become ineffective, and alliances such as SOFA have begun to erode and enter a stage of freezing, with countries like France, Austria, Italy, and Spain announcing that they will not participate militarily. Conclusion: What is happening is not a war being managed, but a power being defeated while it remains arrogant. It is a clear tactical stumble and a strategic exposure for a State that was accustomed to defining war from above, only to find itself today being managed from below under the pressure of reality.

We will finish this round of news in Yemen, where, although no missiles and drones were fired towards Israel yesterday, large mass demonstrations took place in support of the Axis of Resistance (see photo above), as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba (more photos in the latter link).

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Donald Trump’s victories and the reality in Iran - from Saba .

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