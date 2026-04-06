You have probably read plenty of analyses by now of what has been framed - mostly in Western mainstream media (MSM), but also in certain alternative media - as the Combat Search And Rescue (CSAR) operation that was carried out during the weekend to locate and save the American WSO (Weapons System Officer) of the F-15E fighter jet that shot down in Iran last Friday, 10th April 2026, the “USAF Black Friday” as I called it here (the pilot had already been successfully rescued).

Will Schryver, Armchair Warlord and Simplicius The Thinker suggest that the operation was actually an attempt by US forces to put boots on the ground in the Islamic Republic and possibly steal Iranian stock of near-weapon-grade Highly-Enriched Uranium (HEU) from Isfahan nuclear technology research centre.

Larry C. Johnson claimed that it was genuinely a failed SAR operation, given the alleged high rank of the missing WSO, “a Colonel who is the Vice Wing Commander at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (MSAB) in Jordan”.

Of course, nobody seems to care much about the Iranian version (you know: cognitive filters imposed by Western culture and decades of brainwashing, as we discussed here), but we do. So, let’s start from the beginning, i.e. from the early morning of Sunday 5th April 2026, when Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator (MES), citing Iranian Tasnim news agency and informed sources, reported on an alleged shift in US approach from CSAR to elimination of the missing WSO (allegedly hiding in the area circled in red in the picture above), after failing to locate him: apparently, the USAF adopted the Israeli Hannibal directive, i.e. killing its own people to avoid being taken prisoner. However, MES (1, 2 and 3) also quoted conflicting reports of US “helicopters flying in the area of Sateh, between Shahrekord and Dehdaz, along with the firing of flares to locate” the missing WSO and of villagers shooting with small arms at UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters entering Charmahal-Bakhtiari Province. MES later reported on clashes between Basijis (Iranian paramilitary & armed civilians) and US special forces somewhere in the area circled in the picture below, with the Governor of Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad Province reporting several martyrs.

MES reported that civilians rushed to help security forces capturing the pilot (see traffic jam in the video below), though the military urged civilians to stay away from the area and launched reconnaissance drones to monitor the area:

Later, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) announced the shot down of a new US aircraft involved in the so-called CSAR operation (source: RNN Mirror - see also lead photo):

By the grace of Allah, an American enemy aircraft that was searching for the pilot of the downed fighter jet was destroyed in the southern Isfahan region by the fighters of Islam.

…followed by the announcement of an interception of a Hermes 900 drone (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

A few hours ago, an American-zionist “Hermes 900” drone was intercepted and hit by the fire of the Army Air Defense Force system in the general region of Isfahan and was destroyed. Including this one, the number of drones destroyed by the integrated network of the country’s Joint Air Defense Headquarters has reached 162.

Yet, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump was quick to announce victory, as usual… well… ok, not quite… not victory, but the successful extraction of the missing WSO:

The IRGC immediately responded to Trump with the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all formatting original, link added):

Trump the gambler: the God of the sands of Tabas is still here [a reference to the failed American “Operation Eagle Claw”] Following the desperate actions of the American enemy to rescue the pilot of the downed fighter jet and the entry of enemy aircraft into the center of the country, during a joint operation (Aerospace Force, Ground Force, popular mobilization, Basij, and the Faraja), the enemy aircraft were destroyed, and America has once again suffered a shameful defeat, just like the Tabas operation. To cover up his heavy defeat, Trump claimed in a tweet that there was a special operation to rescue the pilot of the plane that crashed in Iran.

Trump the gambler, the God of the sands of Tabas is still here.

…and later it released footage and photos showing the wreckage of US C-130 Hercules aircraft (sources: RNN Mirror and MES):

Wreckage of US C-130 Hercules aircraft and Little Bird helicopters - from MES.

After this video and photos emerged, US officials and Western MSM started spinning the narrative that US forces had bombed their own aircraft to avoid leaving it to the Iranians after rescuing the missing WSO, as the IRGC was closing in. However, evidence such as bent propeller blades and damage to aircraft parts consistent with air defense damage (see photo below) suggest that it was a crash and not a bombing of an aircraft that landed safely! Also, why would US forces need to use a large transport aircraft for a CSAR operation? It does not make sense, so it gives credence to the story about a military operation intended to extract uranium from Isfahan nuclear facility.

Aircraft parts with damage consistent with air defense damage - from RNN Mirror .

Yesterday morning (Sunday 5th April 2026), the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, gave this announcement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The so-called rescue operation of the US Army, which was planned in the form of a deception and immediate escape operation under the pretext of rescuing the pilot of their downed aircraft at an abandoned airport south of Isfahan, ended in complete failure with the timely presence of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Following previous information, supplementary examinations by experts present at the scene revealed that two C130 military transport aircraft and two US Army Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed, with the fulfillment of the divine promise, the help of Almighty God, and the fire of the holy wrath of the soldiers of Islam in the powerful Armed Forces; this action increased the level of successive failures of the US Army. It has been proven to everyone that the lowly and bankrupt US Army is not considered a dominant or superior force in this imposed war against the divine will of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Following this prideful and victorious operation, the defeated president of the United States, in a state of panic and through lies and psychological warfare, is attempting to flee the scene of defeat and continues with his usual nonsense and deflection, although the reality on the ground itself speaks to the superior hand of the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

…while Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made fun of Trump’s victory statements on X:

In any case, we can safely say that, whatever the aim of the US operation, it was a complete failure, considering the losses incurred!

Let’s now see what else happened yesterday, starting with Iranian drone strikes on the Bapco refinery in Sitra (Bahrain - sources: MES (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror)…

Fire at the Bapco refinery and oil storages in Sitra (Bahrain) - from MES and RNN Mirror.

…on the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation building, which also houses the Ministry of Petroleum, in the Shuwaikh oil complex, and on the energy infrastructure in Kuwait (sources: Al Maydaeen, MES (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror):

Satellite data also showed fires in Camp Buehring in Kuwait, from where the US CSAR operations took off to Iran (sources: RNN Mirror and MES):

NASA satellite data showing fires at Camp Buehring in Kuwait - from RNN Mirror and MES

(On a side note, it is worth mentioning that Planet Labs will stop releasing high-resolution images of the Middle East, after a request from Trump’s administration, as reported by Al Mayadeen. You can easily guess why: narrative control!).

Iranian missiles and drone attacks were also reported in Israel and, in particular, in Haifa, as per Al Mayadeen, MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8) and RNN Mirror:

From MES and RNN Mirror.

…and on the “Adama Agricultural Solutions” chemical plant in the Ramat Hovav Industrial Zone, just south of Be’er Shebaa, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4) and RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

According to MES, strikes were also reported in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), where EGA (Emirates Global Aluminium) announced that “production at its Al Taweelah facility could take up to 12 months to fully resume following last month’s Iranian missile and drone strikes, marking a longer-than-expected disruption at the giant plant”, as per Al Mayadeen.

All these targets were later confirmed in a statement issued by the IRGC regarding phase 1 of the 96th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (OTP4 - sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Following the American-”israeli” enemy attack on the B1 Karaj bridge and the Mahshahr petrochemical industries, in addition to the operations of the forces affiliated with the Guard against specific military targets, a retaliatory operation was initiated in response to this clear aggression in wave 96 of the True Promise 4 operations, with the sacred codename “Ya Ruqayyah (peace be upon her)” and dedicated to all the martyred girls. This was carried out within the operational schedule, and during the joint operation between the naval and air forces of the Guard, and up until this morning, the first phase of the response to this aggression was implemented by setting fire to “israeli” targets and American economic interests in the countries of the region, as follows: A severe attack on a refinery supplying fuel for the child-killing fighter jets of the “israeli” entity in Haifa, which led to the destruction of its main sections. An attack on American gas facilities (Exxon Mobil, and Chevron) located in Habshan, UAE. A missile attack on American petrochemical facilities producing fuel materials for the American armed forces and military products for the “israeli” entity in Al-Ruwais, UAE, causing a widespread fire. An intensive attack with attack drones on American petrochemical facilities in Sitra, Bahrain, which led to a widespread fire and the destruction of important parts of this industry, which plays a role in producing oil derivatives required by the American military. An attack on American petrochemical facilities in Shuaiba, Kuwait, which led to a widespread fire and a complete shutdown of this complex that cooperates with the American armed forces. The enemy, which has failed on the security, naval, and land war fronts and does not dare to take any action, and in the airspace has also been exposed by the successive downing of its aircraft and attack drones, resorts to covering up its failure by attacking non-military targets. It must know that in response to the aggression against non-military infrastructure in Iran, what happened today is only the first phase of the response that we had previously warned against. By insisting on its stupidity and attacking non-military facilities, it has itself paved the way for the outbreak of fires in Haifa, Habshan, Al-Ruwais, Sitra, and Shuaiba. We announced from the beginning that any aggression against non-military targets would be met with a reciprocal response against the enemy’s interests anywhere in the region. In the event that the attack on non-military targets is repeated, the second phase of this operation will be carried out in a more destructive and wider manner, and their damages and losses will multiply due to their persistence in this approach. Because in addition to the retaliatory operation that we will carry out, what the aggressors destroyed will undoubtedly be compensated soon, and American taxpayers will be forced to pay for the losses of these illegal attacks. We repeat again, if you commit evil and strike non-military facilities, our responses will be more destructive.

In wave 97 of OTP4 the IRGC carried out a large-scale joint operation using missiles and drones targeting key USraeli interests across the Gulf region, including a US command center and a secret site near the Mohammed al-Ahmad Naval Base in Kuwait and an Israeli-linked vessel, identified as QINGDAO STAR, in the port channel of Jebel Ali Port in the UAE (source: Al Mayadeen).

Similarly, the Iranian Army claimed other targets in the following communique, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis added):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Oh, insightful and proud nation of Islamic Iran! The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following the successes of the integrated air defense network and the destruction of enemy aircraft last night, has, since this morning, in a decisive response to the crimes of the American and “israeli” enemies, targeted petrochemical industries and oil product storage tanks in the south of the occupied territories near “Dimona”, and depots of equipment, satellite communication units, and the headquarters of the American terrorist army forces at the enemy military base located in Bubiyan, Kuwait, with drone attacks. The petrochemical industries, petroleum products, and underground emergency fuel reserves of the “israeli” regime, which provide for the energy needs in the south of the occupied territories, are of high importance to this regime. The enemy military base located in Bubiyan, Kuwait, as one of the key centers of the United States Central Command in the region, plays a central role in supporting American forces in West Asia.

However, apparently these Iranian attacks and warnings are not enough for Trump, who doubled down with vulgar threats against Iran (see also Al Mayadeen):

On the other hand, earlier in the day, a senior Iranian political-security official quoted by Al Mayadeen made fun of Trump and other US officials’s statements regarding “dynamic targets” (all emphasis mine):

Washington said its targets are dynamic; this term has no meaning in military affairs. It is now clear that the American military-intelligence target bank lacks precision, while Iran continues to advance methodically according to its own accurate planning. After failing on the battlefield, especially following the downing of several of their aircraft, Trump has turned to media and social platforms to cover up this weakness. Following the failure of their recent operations, particularly after losing fighter jets and various aircraft, we confirm that a major surprise awaits America and the Zionist entity in the near future. It will not take long for them to witness our surprises being implemented. Their actions in southern Iran will ultimately change realities in our favor. In asymmetric warfare, we have learned how to exhaust the enemy. Today, America’s strategy, based on the illusion of a clean, quick, and easy war, has failed.

…while another Iranian source gave an ominous warning to Trump (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

He (Trump) is trying to divert attention from this historic day. If Trump escalates his madness by carrying out these threats, he will reap nothing but making his defeat sound even louder. Trump must know that in addition to the burning of all American interests in the region, the repercussions of the war may move inside American territory. This does not mean launching missiles toward the United States, for Trump was lying about this matter since before the war and is still lying now. Trump will see that they will be exposed to severe disturbances from within American territory. Just as Trump made a grave miscalculation in starting the war, he is making a major error in calculating the escalation of the war, and this will lead to the worsening of his defeat. Iran is prepared for escalation to any level.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent identical letters to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) warning them of the consequences of repeated USraeli attack on civilian nuclear sites in Iran and criticizing the UNSC and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for their silence on this matter (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

These unlawful attacks expose the entire region to the risk of radioactive contamination with grave humanitarian and environmental consequences, and as such shall not be left unattended. The aggressors’ repeated strikes in the vicinity of the active nuclear power plant in Bushehr is extremely alarming; their proximity to an active nuclear facility constitutes an intolerable escalation entailing a grave risk of radiological release. With grave disappointment, [the IAEA and the UNSC] have flatly failed even to condemn the illegal attacks, let alone undertake effective measures within their mandate to prevent their recurrence. Now the US senior officials, who label international humanitarian law as “stupid”, have gained the audacity to state that nuclear facilities are among their targets.

On a side note, it is worth mentioning that Araghchi held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, as per Al Mayadeen), whereas Andrey Kelin, Russian Ambassador to the UK, accused the latter of being a direct participant in USraeli aggression on Iran, despite British Prime Minister Keir Starmer claiming otherwise (source: Al Mayadeen):

They like to claim here that the United Kingdom is allegedly on the sidelines, offering only minimal “defensive” support to allies while pushing for a diplomatic solution. Who are they fooling? Aside from the naive British public. Allowing the Americans to launch strikes on Iran from their bases and deploying military aircraft to the region amounts to direct involvement, no matter how Keir Starmer tries to present the matter differently. I believe Iran's leadership has taken due notice.

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati warned with a tweet on X that the Axis of Resistance and, in particular, the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement may close the Bab al-Mandab Strait as Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, in case of further escalations (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The command room of the Resistance Front considers Bab al-Mandab to be like Hormuz,

and the White House, if it imagines repeating its foolish mistakes, will very soon understand that the flow of global energy and trade can be disrupted with just a single gesture. “America, which has learned history from Iran, still has not managed to learn the geography of power”.

…echoing a similar tweet posted on X by Ghalibaf the day before:

…while the IRGC Naval Force Command stated (source: RNN Mirror - emphasis mine):

The Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous status, especially for the American and “israeli” enemy. The Naval Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is also completing operational preparations for the adopted plan announced by officials in Iran to impose the new order in the Persian Gulf.

In fact, yesterday Iran’s Parliament began “reviewing draft legislation aimed at asserting sovereignty over the strategic Strait of Hormuz” and discussing “proposed laws covering the legal, environmental, security, and economic dimensions of the waterway, as well as the legal foundations for exercising administrative control”, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which lawmakers formed a joint committee to fast-track the new law, while, in parallel, Iranian diplomats held talks on this matter with their Omani counterpart, as per Al Mayadeen, quoting the following report by Oman’s state news agency:

Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran held a meeting at the deputy ministers' level in the foreign ministries of the two countries, with the attendance of specialists from both sides, during which the possible options were discussed regarding ensuring the smooth passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The experts from both sides put forward a number of visions and proposals regarding it.

In the meantime, the 8 members of the OPEC+ alliance (Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman) agreed to boost oil output when the Strait of Hormuz reopens, as reported by Reuters, while skyrocketing oil & gas prices are affecting fuel prices, energy bills, interest and mortgage rates, supply lines, etc. (source: Al Mayadeen).

Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, yesterday Hezbollah, among the usual military operations targeting enemy positions within Lebanon and Israel, turned to the sea and targeted what initially was reported as an Israeli warship off the coast of Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (emphasis original):

“Now in the middle of the sea, the “israeli” military warship that attacked our infrastructure, people’s homes, and civilians—look at it burning.” In defense of Lebanon and its people, and within the framework of responding to the “israeli” enemy’s persistence in bombing villages and cities, destroying infrastructure, and displacing civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 00:05 on Sunday, 05-04-2026, an “israeli” military warship 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast that was preparing to carry out its aggressions against Lebanese territory. The targeting operation was carried out with a naval cruise missile after monitoring the target for hours, and it was confirmed to have been directly hit.

However, according to Hallel Bitton Rosen, journalist for Israel’s Channel 14, cited by MES, the warship hit by Hezbollah is British and not Israeli, though the British Ministry of Defense denied this report, as per GB News:

Who knows what really happened! In any case, one warship was effectively counted in the statistics reported by Hezbollah, which carried out 34 military operations yesterday, as reported below from RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

From RNN Mirror.

Daily summary of the operations of the Islamic Resistance on 05/04/2026: Total Operations: 34 • 21 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 13 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 20 km Targets • 4 military bases • 11 cities and settlements • 12 advancing operations repelled • 1 military barracks • 1 naval units • 5 border sites Weapons Used (number of times used) • 25 rocket weapons • 7 suicide drones • 2 artillery shells • 1 explosive devices • 1 surface-to-sea missile Enemy Losses • 16 bunkers and fortifications • 6 settlement units • 2 command centers • 1 warship

Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) was also active and carried out airstrikes on southern Beirut and other areas in the south of Lebanon, resulting in at least 11 martyrs and dozens of injured people, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Among the targets “a three-story residential building in the densely populated al-Miqdad neighborhood, located opposite the southern entrance of Rafic Hariri University Hospital”.

Former Israeli War Minister Yoav Gallant - from Al Mayadeen .

Former Israeli War Minister Yoav Gallant admitted that the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) underestimated Hezbollah’s capabilities at the start of the war:

There is a gap between declared objectives and operational plans. The failure to include dismantling Hezbollah as a clear goal in military strategies, compared to differing political statements, reflects a strategic problem. Any step must be linked to the security of northern Israeli residents.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on similar assessments by Professor Eyal Zisser, deputy head of Tel Aviv University and a specialist in West Asian affairs:

Official statements do not reflect the reality on the ground. Even if two-thirds of Hezbollah’s missiles were destroyed, that would still leave 60,000 rockets out of 180,000.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Iraqi and Palestinian frontlines

Moving to the Iraqi war front, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Ashab Al-Kahf claimed “responsibility for targeting the interests of the American occupation in the normalizing state of Kuwait, in response to the targeting of the Shalamcheh border crossing” in the early hours of Sunday, as per RNN Mirror.

On Sunday evening, an USraeli attack targeted the 31st Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Salah al-Din province of Iraq (source: RNN Mirror):

This was followed by attacks on American “Victoria” base in the Iraqi capital Baghdad (source: RNN Mirror) and on the “Harir” base in Erbil (source: RNN Mirror):

Smoke billowing from the American “Victoria” base in Baghdad (Iraq) - from RNN Mirror .

Finally, we turn to Palestine, where Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, warned of widening regional escalation, stressing that Al-Aqsa Mosque and prisoners are red lines, and called for mass mobilization against the occupiers (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades - from Al Mayadeen .

Blessed are the people of Gaza—the steadfast and sacrificing—and behind them the people of Palestine and all who have sacrificed from across the nation and the free people of the world in this decisive moment. After a war of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza—the most horrific massacres in modern history—the aggression continues to expand, spreading destruction across the region. It launched a treacherous aggression against Iran in the midst of deceptive negotiations, in full coordination with the United States. The true nature of this entity has been exposed, revealing its weakness and total dependence on external support that will not last. Amid global silence and double standards, the world demands concessions only from the Palestinians while ignoring the occupation’s violations and refusal to honor agreements. The occupation continues targeting civilians to create chaos, turning so-called safe zones into death traps and restricting aid and movement. It has escalated to closing Al-Aqsa Mosque and preventing worshippers from praying during Ramadan and beyond, while approving the execution of prisoners in violation of all human norms. We also call on the youth of our people, the resistance fighters, and lone wolves in the West Bank, Al-Quds, and the occupied interior to rise up and carry out qualitative operations. The suffering and endurance of the people of Gaza will not be in vain, and their sacrifice stands as a lesson written in blood for the nation. The aggression against Iran is a continuation of the same crimes seen in Gaza, and the strikes carried out by Iranian forces deep inside enemy territory are a source of pride. We received with pride the message of the Islamic Republic addressed to our people through the spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari, dedicating operations to our fallen leaders such as Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Yahya Sinwar. The actions of fighters in Iran, Lebanon, and Yemen are an extension of the Al-Aqsa Flood, punishing those responsible for war crimes. Peace be upon the heroes of the Lebanese resistance and the soul of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. We declare our full support for Lebanon, its people, and its Resistance, and renew our call for the fighters of the Lebanese resistance to turn direct confrontation into a real opportunity to capture “israeli” soldiers. Beware of fragmentation and being distracted by side battles while they strike at the core strengths of our united nation. The aggression against Lebanon is a complete crime, and we affirm our support for its people and Resistance, with confidence in the strength and resolve of Hezbollah fighters, who have inflicted heavy and humiliating losses on the enemy. We call on the masses to take to the streets and surround embassies in protest, and on all Resistance forces to impose a high cost on the enemy for closing Al-Aqsa and for the cause of the prisoners. The enemy must understand that any harm to the prisoners or Al-Aqsa will not pass without consequence and will ignite further escalation across the region.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ