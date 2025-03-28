Today I am providing my English translation of 2 excellent articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org. (All emphasis and footnotes mine in both).

The first one, by Lorenzo Maria Pacini, was published on the Strategic Culture Foundation website and on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Sunday 16th March 2025.

USAID Italian-style

USAID and US soft power are not feeling their best after the start of President Trump's term.

We all knew it

It was already, as they say, the “open secret”: the United States of America had a more or less hidden mechanism to influence and manipulate the mass media. This simple intuition (for many it was already a deduction, but let's gloss over it) was followed by official confirmation in February [2025], when the US DOGE revealed the inconvenient truth. Among the lucky jackpot winners were also many Italian newspapers.

Let's go by stages.

In previous episodes: former CIA, FBI and NSA agents were recruited by Facebook, Twitter, Google, TikTok and Reddit to handle fact-checking and promote Washington's agenda. In addition, the fact-checking organisations on Facebook (including the Italian Open [online mainstream media (MSM) outlet]) are all accredited by the IFCN, which is part of the Poynter Institute, both funded by the NED, a body traceable back to the CIA. The fact-checkers linked to the CIA do not make their activities transparent and do not report the fake news spread by the US government; their manipulations not only threaten the security and sovereignty of other countries, but also hinder conflict resolution.

In parallel, the CIA, through its agents and the NED, also tries to influence the press and major news agencies, collaborating with foundations such as Luminate (by Pierre Omidyar) and Open Society (by George Soros). One constant is the classic “excusatio non petita”: every NED-funded news or fact-checking organ declares itself autonomous and impartial. Another recurring element is the phenomenon of “revolving doors” between intelligence agencies, social platforms, NED-funded media, US embassies, pro-NATO think tanks, defence companies, pro-US foundations and Western governments. The mechanism works perfectly, but few are aware of it. The digital platforms, far from being neutral (they don't hire dissidents or whistle-blowers, for instance), hire personnel from the US security services. Elementary, Watson!

A few emblematic examples to remember: John Papp, after 12 years at the CIA and 4 at the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency), worked as a recruiter for large defence companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, IBM and Lockheed Martin. Today he holds the same position at Meta. Another case in point is that of Dawn Burton, who went from director at Lockheed Martin to advisor to the FBI's director of innovation, and eventually became director of strategy and operations at Twitter.

Jim Baker spent 17 years at the Department of Justice, then four at the FBI, followed by a year at CNN, a year at the conservative think tank R Institute, and finally came to Twitter as Vice President. Jeff Carlton, currently at Twitter to promote “healthy public discussions”, was a Marine intelligence specialist in the Pacific, then simultaneously at the CIA and FBI, writing classified reports for President Obama.

Bryan Weisbard, now an executive at Meta and an advisor to World Affairs (an organisation that shares the Biden administration's line on the war in Ukraine), was at the CIA, then a diplomat (demonstrating the close connection between these roles), before moving on to Twitter and Google. Mike Bradow worked for 10 years at USAID (a government agency involved in regime change operations in countries such as Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua) and for almost 3 years at Freedom House (another Washington-linked body); today he works on disinformation for Meta.

Greg Andersen, after Twitter, is now at TikTok, but began his career at NATO, where he was in charge of “psychological operations”. Kanishk Karan and Daniel Weimert, who at Twitter decide what information is reliable, come instead from the Atlantic Council, a NATO think tank that labels European parties opposing Von der Leyen's line as “Trojan horses of the Kremlin”.

In 2020, Twitter announced the removal of accounts reported by the FBI, accused of coming from Iran and of interfering in the US presidential elections. However, according to journalist MacLeod, when there were protests in Tehran against the government, Twitter deliberately delayed the removal of some accounts because the protesters - supported by the US - used them to coordinate.

The straw-tail scandal

Among the 10,000 employees who are losing their jobs, few are probably thinking about it, but the battle launched by Trump against USAID is a story that repeats itself in history.

In 1994, in fact, the agency risked closure under pressure from the Republicans, who had won Congress in the mid-term elections during Bill Clinton's presidency. At the time, the right-wing GOP - as well as Trump and Elon Musk today - denounced waste and argued that the agency was now redundant after the collapse of the USSR, reducing funding and causing numerous employees to be laid off. In the end, Clinton managed to save it, while in neocon circles the project to expand NATO into Eastern Europe was taking shape.

Thirty years later, the current president and his “first buddy” [i.e. Elon Musk] at the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have described USAID as a “criminal organisation”, accusing it of being a centre of corruption and of squandering public funds on initiatives that would go against national interests. Trump, on Truth Social, stated that the “radical left” can do nothing to save the agency and that it “must be shut down”, claiming that the funds have been used fraudulently and with unprecedented levels of corruption. Initially, Trump and Musk pointed the finger at funding for civil rights and LGBTQ+ initiatives in foreign countries, and then accused USAID of supporting progressive media opposed to the MAGA agenda.

The MAGA movement, in fact, also disowns USAID because it sees it as an instrument of interference and soft power that it would like to do without. It is no secret that the agency operates in tune with American geopolitical interests, as do the cooperation agencies of other major powers.

Created in 1961 by John F. Kennedy to counter the influence of the Soviet Union, USAID became the executor of the Marshall Plan, and every president since then has considered it a key piece of US foreign policy.

National security has always been the agency's top priority, or so we have always been told. Its role expanded after 11th September [2001], under President George W. Bush, who deployed it in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Its budget has grown from $7 billion in 2001 to $42 billion in 2024, making it perhaps the most controlled agency in America, with budget requests submitted annually to Congress and precise details of the projects funded.

Paradoxically, during his first term, Trump himself had praised and funded USAID, particularly through public-private partnership initiatives and a women's empowerment programme led by his daughter Ivanka. In a way, USAID helped the US win the Cold War and, perhaps, aims to win more.

Today, the main recipients of its funds include Ukraine, Ethiopia, Jordan, Congo, Nigeria, Syria and Lebanon. In the 2025 budget, alongside anti-hunger and climate change programmes, USAID includes “competition” with China, “curbing the negative influence of the Chinese Communist Party” and “Russia's strategic failure in Ukraine” among its priorities. Funding is mainly directed to NGOs engaged in the fight against HIV, food security and the defence of the rights of women and minorities, but also to news organisations. Since 1980 in Latin America, then in the 1990s in Russia and the Balkans, USAID has supported independent journalism [I would have put the last two words within quotes!]. According to Reporters Without Borders, by 2023 the agency funded 6,200 journalists, 707 non-state newspapers and 279 media NGOs in more than 30 countries. By 2025 it requested $268.4 million, an amount equal to that spent between 1985 and 2001. These were mainly training projects and grants, which supported, among others, investigative investigations such as the Panama Papers.

Why did Trump, in a sense, declare war on USAID? In recent years, Russian propaganda has often attacked USAID, amplifying the debate within the MAGA sphere. As back in the 1990s, the Heritage Foundation's “Project 2025” had signalled its intention to radically reform foreign assistance, rather than abolish it. It is unrealistic to think that Trump will give up using cooperation instruments to project US influence abroad. More likely, the plan is to bring USAID back under the direct control of the State Department, reviving a project dear to the Republican right in the 1990s and strengthening the administration's oversight of the billions invested abroad and their use.

The second article, by 22-year-old Filippo Dellepiane, was first published on Sollevazione.it on Tuesday 18th March 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, on Wednesday 19th March 2025. (Italics in the article original).

WE YOUNG PEOPLE AND THE WAR

Dying for whom? Dying for what?

Last Saturday's [15th March 2025] demonstration in Piazza del Popolo [in Rome, Italy], that of the pro-Europeans, was marked by a general lack of young people. It is not that I claim this, it is first and foremost thought by those who saw that square and filled it. It is probably the greatest failure of the political system in this country [Italy] and elsewhere. In the radiant May of 1915, the Italian squares of the interventionists were mainly filled with young people from the petty bourgeoisie, inspired by a strident nationalistic sentiment specially pumped up by the warmongering propaganda of the time. Today, the square of the pro-Europeans no pax is the exact opposite of then and represents very well why our social, economic and political system is in the condition it is in.

To allay any doubts, first of all, Pagnoncelli's poll on the war in Ukraine may already be of help: only 36% of Italians support Ukraine and only 28% are in favour of the rearmament plan. It had been a long time since data of this kind had been released; in fact, in the spring-summer of 2022, polls had already revealed, in unsuspected times, the opposition of a large part of the Italian population to sending military supplies to Zelensky. By sheer magic, the polls had then stopped and were no longer published or had, in any case, become very rarefied. Mysteries of faith.

But, as I was saying, the issue of the lack of young people shook more than one “critical” conscience, especially in the pro-Ukrainian left sectors. Seriously, I wonder?

Let's take a quick recap of some of the problems plaguing the ‘95-’07 generation (birthdates respectively of those who will turn 18 this year and those who will turn 30):

Do I need to go on?

Considering the fact that young people are not a class and that the topic is typical of an elderly society like ours, who else would question such a topic? Data are merciless.

But why should a young person feel part of anything? Why should he defend tooth and nail this system that nothing guarantees him? He can, at best, put up with it, but never enthusiastically support it.

With the fall of the wall [Berlin wall - in 1989], the end of the great narratives, only one has imposed itself: the idea of profit and personal fulfilment (at the expense of others). The success of the Thatcherian paradigm of TINA (There Is No Alternative), of gender liquidity and, in the meantime, the atrophy of the critical capacities of a large part of the new generations did the rest.

We have thus reached the acme of liberal individualism, of total monistic atomisation. This is the tragedy of neo-liberalism: it dissolves every idea of state and community, sacrifice is only contemplated from an economic point of view and is always attributable to personal, individual well-being.

No sacrifice, therefore, for great causes (neither for revolutionary ones, nor for those of the regime!), no one wants to have more children, no one is willing, following what the “euromaniac” Scurati says, to be a warrior. Only economic logic always applies; after all, it is no coincidence that NATO wanted to bend Russia, first and foremost, with sanctions. And now, after years of media hammering, to the tune of “80 years of peace in Europe thanks to the EU and NATO”, you want to raise a warmongering, fighting generation? A generation that is incapable, because it has been deprived of means and temperament, of claiming its rights?

Vecchioni's cheap Occidentalist refrain, which invites us to think of the many European excellences in the field of thought, will not suffice, rest assured.

Too bad he forgets that the world tragedy started right here, in Europe, twice in the last century, and that Arab or Chinese culture, just to name two, are just as rich and ancient. And that the European and Western cultures - I certainly do not say this to smooth the hair of cancellationists [sic] and wokists from overseas - have also given birth to personalities like Hitler or genocides like the one currently taking place in Gaza. Then, let's face it, before talking about Hegel or Marx rinse your mouth out, with mouthwash if possible.

Do you now think you can dust off the old themes of the fatherland, of nationalism (of the European brand), after having delegitimised them for years, downgrading them to reactionary, out-of-date imaginings? After having extolled the freedom of borders, a world of flowers and without war (always strictly in the European garden, out of sight, out of mind), would you now like to convince a generation of young people, brought up in a world of old people and perceived to be old, to go to war?

After suspending it, would you like to reintroduce military conscription? Would you, after having totally disregarded what young people think, not caring whether they give you their approval or not, applaud you and run to arms to show their valour (semi-quote)? You weep over spilled milk, when it was you yourselves who wanted all this and fed it. No one to blame but oneself, in short.

There is a price to pay now. Young Europeans and Americans now see war as something only from history books, from the Middle Ages. Moreover, with professional armies, the idea has also been imposed that waging war is a job and certainly not, as Ivan Scalfarotto hypocritically reports (to give one example), a citizen's duty. Of what homeland do you speak? That of the partisans? That of imperialist annexations? Of the Mazzinian, republican and socialist one? Would you have us believe, I hazard, that our fatherland is in Kiev? Is the European Union, the same one that has been mistreating Italians for 25 years, that judges us backward and slackers, that believes that the Greece of dead children due to health cuts is the greatest success, our homeland?

The idea of a new “patriotic” impulse (the fatherland, frankly speaking, is something else and far more noble) shatters against the new beliefs of the Erasmus generation, which, whatever [Domenico] Quirico says, has little interest in marching on Moscow. The situation is different in other parts of the world, where grand narratives (of which nationalism is a form) still exist, or where material, religious and ideal conditions allow it (in Gaza, for example).

As I said, there is a price to pay. The Germans are learning this very well, for example. In a recent article in the Financial Times entitled “German army struggles to get ‘Gen Z recruits for war’” it is reported that a quarter of the 18,810 men and women enlisted in 2023 left the armed forces within six months. Then there is a book published this week, Why I Would Never Fight for My Country [link], in which a 27-year-old argues that ordinary people should not be sent into battle on behalf of nation states and their rulers, not even to repel an invasion. Occupation by a foreign power might lead to a “shitty” life, “but I'd rather be occupied than dead”.

Surprising? No, if you look at our country [Italy] you will see, for instance, that only 36% of young people between 18 and 34 are in favour of compulsory conscription and that the general staff is starting to think about a system to integrate into the army precisely those new Italians who come from the uncivilised, so to speak, non-European world ready to fight wars in our place.

Finally, look at this map:

The colours might be misleading, but no, it is not a map of the Iron Curtain. It is a map showing the percentage of people ready to fight for their country. As you can see, the further east you go, the higher the percentages get. It is interesting to note that Italy and Germany have among the lowest values in the world, a ranking in which the Western world ranks last in terms of loyalty to one's own country.

Faced with all this, the question to ask is the following. The planned rearmament plan (in terms of tanks, planes, ships, etc.) is enormous. Will it also be accompanied by a “mental” and “conscience” rearmament plan for Europe's citizens? And above all, will it work? The inactivity and passivity of citizens (especially young people), in that case, would go from being an advantage to a huge disadvantage. Not having a combative and ideologized young generation risks being a decisive element, also from a demographic point of view.

Some authors, first and foremost E. Todd in his book The Defeat of the West, believe that the decline of our elites is now irreversible. At the origin of this defeat would be precisely some of the reasons I have taken the liberty of pointing out: the fall of the great narratives, neo-liberalism, the de-natality, peace imposed by force on internal dissent and external enemies and, I would add, a certain hybris that has perhaps blinded our rulers. In this sense, Putin has been very astute in nailing the West to its responsibilities, focusing on waging war and avoiding the terrain of economic warfare, all too familiar to the neo-liberal West.

In any case, climbing the slope for these gentlemen will not be easy now.

If we had to take arms, in my opinion it would be better to take them against our ruling elites in the West, to end up once and for all their despotic, undemocratic, capitalist and warmongering domination.

P.S. for intelligence/security services which may be monitoring my substack: please mind that this is NOT a call to arms for a revolution - notice the conditional at the beginning of the sentence above: “If we had to take arms”! If you want to avoid such scenario, just stop waging wars across the globe and let us live our lives peacefully.