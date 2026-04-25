Once again, apologies for the lack of updates from the Middle East, but it has been a busy period for me. We will make up for it today with a review of the major developments over the last few days, starting from Sunday 19th April 2026.

Sunday 19th April 2026

In my previous article I reported on Iran enforcing a selective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, following US refusal to lift the blockade on Iran and abide to the terms of the ceasefire. The President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump reacted with this tweet on his Truth social, threatening to blow up Iranian bridges and power plants:

Speaking to Fox News, he doubled down saying:

If Iran doesn’t accept the deal, the entire country is getting blown up.

…as quoted by Middle East Spectator (MES), possibly referring to the following draft proposal (source: MES):

Iran commits to a 15-year enrichment suspension, with the exception of research reactors for medical isotopes.

Iran’s stockpile of 60% and 20% enriched uranium would be partially converted to reactor fuel, and partially “downblended” to a lower enrichment level. However, it won’t leave Iran.

IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] supervision on nuclear sites.

Opening the Strait of Hormuz, with the possibility of collecting tolls.

The US will offer Iran phased sanctions relief.

The US will unfreeze all Iranian assets currently frozen abroad, amounting to $20 Billion or more.

The US will commit to a non-aggression pact with Iran that is ensured through a UN National Security Council resolution and a treaty ratified by Congress.

The US will withdraw all its military forces from the Persian Gulf.

That would have been a very good deal, however Trump called everything off with the seizure of the Iranian-flagged vessel TOUSKA:

The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, responded with the following tweet:

…while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and told him that “Iran would respond decisively to any renewed US aggression”, as per MES. The spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarter warned the enemy of the consequences of its actions (source: MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

The aggressive United States, through violating the ceasefire and committing an act of maritime piracy, opened fire on one of the Iranian commercial vessels in the waters of the Sea of Oman, disabled its navigation system, and deployed a number of its Marine Corps personnel onto the aforementioned ship in a flagrant assault against it. We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to this criminal act of armed piracy by the American army, and will carry out the appropriate response and escalation.

It is also worth reporting the following tweet by Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament:

This time, leave the negotiations to the Zionist petro-dollar lobbies of New York, the regional startups, and the reactionaries who own glass palaces in the region, because if another war breaks out, we'll make sure this bunch comes crawling on their bellies to beg for the war to stop.

#Stone_Age

#We’ll_make_you_miserable

Monday 20th April 2026

On Monday morning, one day before the scheduled US-Iran talks in Islamabad (Pakistan) and the end of the 10-day ceasefire, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmail Baghaei told the press that…

So far, we have no plans to attend the next round of negotiations. The United States, despite publicly preaching diplomacy, has taken actions that in no way show seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process. Iran does not recognize or abide by any ultimatums, especially not those set by the United States. For Iran, some issues are simply unacceptable, and no amount of insistence on them will change our position.

…as quoted by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), which also reported on the following blunt statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry:

The fact that the American delegation has traveled to Islamabad is their own affair.

…while Trump renewed his threats against Iran (sources: MES and Truth social):

If the ceasefire expires, lots of bombs will be dropping on Iran.

In the meantime, the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters announced the postponement of the retaliation for the US seizure of the TOUSKA (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Due to the preservation of the lives of the Iranian ship crew’s families, the operation against the American aggressors was postponed. Following the blatant aggression of American terrorist commandos against an Iranian commercial ship in the waters of the Sea of Oman, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were prepared for a decisive confrontation with the invading American forces; however, due to the presence of some families of the crew of the aforementioned ship, and to preserve their lives and safety, which were in danger at every moment, they faced limitations. Given the existing conditions, after ensuring the safety of the families and the crew of the ship attacked by the US, the powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran will take the necessary action against the terrorist US army.

…while Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian, member of the Iranian Parliament, tweeted the following statements (1 and 2):

With the evil American regime's attack yesterday on the Iranian ship Tuska, negotiation holds no meaning; rather, it is time to deliver a resounding slap across the face of these terrorist bandits.

The enemy should await the slap from the Iranian nation.

Negotiating with the vile American regime under the shadow of threats, attacks, and ceasefire violations is not only meaningless, but also harmful, and it emboldens the enemy to become even more greedy... #WeMustNotAbandonTheStreets

Tuesday 21st April 2026

Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian was echoed by Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who tweeted on X:

Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table— in his own imagination— into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.

We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield.

…and by Ebrahim Rezahei, who similarly tweeted on X:

Trump's repetitive and hollow howls show that America's magazine is empty.

…while Trump claimed that…

…without providing a shred of proof. On the other hand he stated (all emphasis mine):

Iran has no choice but to send a delegation to Islamabad. We’re going to make a great deal. The greatest deal possibly ever. We’re in a very strong negotiating position. The blockade has been a tremendous success. The US totally controls the Strait of Hormuz. We don’t have much time until the ceasefire expires, and I don’t want to extend it. Iran has probably done some restocking of missiles and repositioning.

But we can hit their infrastructure very hard. We can hit their bridges and power plants. We’ve done some restocking, and we’re completely ready to take military action against Iran. We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it that weren’t very nice.

A gift from China, perhaps — I don’t know. I am surprised. I thought I had an understanding with President Xi [Jinping].

I have a very good relationship with him, but that’s alright. I expect to be bombing Iran very soon. I would have won the Vietnam War very quickly.

…as quoted by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11). At the same time, a US delegation led by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was reported to be en route to Islamabad for talks with Iran (source: MES), with US President J.D. Vance waiting for confirmation of attendance of the Iranian delegation, while the US Navy seized another Iran-linked vessel, the MT TIFANI, as reported by MES:

On the other hand, Major General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The heroic nation of Iran today takes pride in the authority, readiness, and comprehensive strategic capabilities of the IRGC and other defenders of the homeland, who have driven the zionist enemy and the terrorist America to despair and exhaustion with lethal and devastating missile and drone strikes, forcing them to helplessly beg for a ceasefire. With their fervent and widespread presence in squares and streets, the people of Iran have not abandoned their support for the armed forces. The brave armed forces of Iran, together with the noble and awe-inspiring government and nation of Iran, are united and integrated in complete obedience to the directives of the Supreme Leader, prepared for decisive, determined, and immediate responses to the threats and actions of the enemy. With the upper hand, the armed forces will not allow the lying and delusional President of America to exploit and create false and lying narratives about the situation on the ground during the silence in military battle, especially in the management and control of the Strait of Hormuz, and will appropriately respond to any breach of promise.

…while Esmail Baghaei said:

No final decision has been made on whether to attend the Islamabad talks or not. Maybe we will, maybe we won’t. US diplomatic claims are inconsistent with their field behavior and aim to influence public opinion.

…as quoted by MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), citing also a Wall Street Journal report according to which Iran “informed the mediators it will send a delegation to Islamabad only if the U.S. naval blockade is lifted”, as confirmed also by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s tweet:

…while Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian tweeted on X (emphasis mine):

So do not lose heart or grieve; you will be uppermost if you are believers.

The era of humiliating the Yankees by the world's fourth superpower, namely Iran, has arrived.

I suggest to the government of Pakistan that if American negotiators enter Islamabad, they should be put on a sightseeing cart so that they return less humiliated and sorrowful.

Meanwhile, MES (1 and 2) quoted the Israeli National Broadcaster (KANN) as saying that “in Israel, preparations are underway for the resumption of fighting against Iran”, whereas Israeli analyst Raz Zimmt stated:

As I understand it, there is no issue here of an Iranian attempt to stall for time. This is not a negotiation where time can be dragged out. The expiration date of the ceasefire is well known to everyone. There is a substantive and clear position here from the leadership in Tehran, led by the Revolutionary Guards: there will be no negotiations if the Americans do not compromise (in one way or another) on the issue of the naval blockade. This does not necessarily mean that they want to return to fighting, but it seems they are also not afraid of it. They are also well aware of the accumulating economic damage resulting from the continuation of the naval blockade, yet they still assess that Iran has the ability to bear the economic price for at least several months, while the other side (the U.S., the global economy, Gulf states) has the ability to hold out for only a few more weeks. The implication is that at this stage, it seems the chance of resuming talks depends to a large extent on the Americans’ willingness to at least ease the naval blockade (even if not officially) in exchange for resuming the talks, which will probably require, nevertheless, an extension of the ceasefire by at least a few more days.

At the end of the day, Iran officially informed the Outlaw US Empire that it would not attend the negotiations in Islamabad, as reported by MES, citing Tasnim, while Trump unilaterally declared an extension of the ceasefire with Iran, reneging on what he said previously:

However, Iran announced that it would not recognize the extension of the ceasefire, adding that it “may or may not abide by it based on its national interests”, as per MES. Mahdi Mohammadi, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s adviser, commented on the ceasefire extension thusly on X:

Trump's ceasefire extension means nothing. The losing side cannot dictate terms. The continuation of the siege is no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response. Moreover, Trump's ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike. The time for Iran to take the initiative has come.

Wednesday 22nd April 2026

In the early hours of Wednesday, Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian tweeted on X:

The Islamabad negotiations plan has once again illuminated the true nature of the perfidious, evil, bandit, and terrorist U.S. government.

Therefore, from now on, negotiating with the terrorist U.S. government is nothing but pure loss and utter folly.

By the grace of God, the government and people have stood firm in the defense of dear Iran at the heart of the battlefield and will bring the criminal enemy to humiliation.

…whereas the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters issued the following statement (source: RNN Mirror):

Our capable and powerful forces have been in a state of 100% readiness and with their fingers on the trigger for a long time, so that in the event of any aggression or action against Islamic Iran, they will immediately launch a powerful attack on pre-determined targets and teach the aggressive America and the child-killing “israeli” regime another lesson, more severe than before.

On Wednesday morning, two vessels were attacked by the IRGC Navy, as reported by MES (1 and 2), citing UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations):

From MES.

…and as confirmed by the IRGC Navy as well (source: RNN Mirror):

Two violating vessels, “MSC-FRANCESCA” (linked to the zionist entity) and “EPAMINODES”, have been detained for sailing without the necessary permits and manipulating navigation systems, thereby endangering the security of maritime navigation. The vessels were stopped by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and escorted to the Iranian coast. [Video below from RNN Mirror and MES]

In a separate statement, the IRGC Navy said (sources: MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The field remains open and prepared to strike the enemy’s vital points and symbols of deterrence. The heroic and noble nation of Iran today takes pride in the comprehensive strategic authority and capabilities of the IRGC—alongside other armed forces—which, at the height of courage, firmness, and valor, and with lethal and devastating missile and drone strikes, has driven the zionist enemy and the terrorist and criminal America to exhaustion and depletion. By their more than 50 days and nights of presence in the streets, never abandoning support for the field and backing the armed forces for a moment, they have in fact created an astonishing phenomenon and a unique event in contemporary history. The reason for the heavy propaganda onslaughts and the relentless psychological operations by the enemy’s media empire against this revolutionary institution is the history-making progress of the IRGC in the arena of hard, semi-hard, and soft missions, especially in the field of cognitive warfare, which has caused continuous defeats for the front of global arrogance. Indeed, these strategic roles—which have smoothed the path for the growth, flourishing, progress, and development of beloved Iran by responding to the needs of the people and the country—have provoked the anger of enemies against this ideological, popular, and revolutionary institution as the hardest obstacle to achieving anti-Iranian strategies. The system of 100 waves of combined missile-drone operations [Operation True Promise 4], as an integrated whole and a clear, purposeful model that paralyzed and blinded the enemy’s military detection capabilities, dealt lethal and devastating blows to their infrastructure and strategic centers. This led to a “cognitive void” for the invading and aggressive front on the battlefield, subsequently resulting in miscalculations and pleading for a ceasefire from powerful and proud Iran. By Divine favor and the initiative of the country’s powerful armed forces, especially the “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps”, the majority of the military infrastructure of the zionist and American enemy in the region has suffered heavy damage and collapse. The IRGC is at the height of readiness and determination to continue the battle with enemies, prepared for decisive, certain, and immediate confrontation with any threat and repetition of the enemies’ aggression. In the new round of probable military battle, it will deal crushing blows, beyond the enemy’s imagination, to the remainder of their assets in the region. The field remains open and prepared to strike the enemy’s vital points and symbols of deterrence, and the guardians of the revolution, in synergy and companionship with other armed forces and brave defenders of the homeland, will not allow the enemy’s strategic brain and heart to revive for any exhibition of power. Today, with the collapse of the hollow hegemony of American and “israeli” military power, we are on the verge of entering a new regional order in West Asia, without the presence of foreign and arrogant powers, especially America, creating a stable and secure environment. By Divine favor, under the guidance of the Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may his shadow endure), the achievements of these victories for the region and the Islamic world will be more than ever before.

…while the IRGC Navy targeted another vessel, EUPHORIA, “forcing it to abandon its journey and anchor in Khor Fakkan, UAE [United Arab Emirates]”, as per MES:

In the afternoon, Ghalibaf tweeted on X that…

A complete ceasefire only makes sense if it is not violated by the maritime blockade and the hostage-taking of the world’s economy, and if the Zionist warmongering across all fronts is halted; reopening the Strait of Hormuz is impossible with such a flagrant breach of the ceasefire. They did not achieve their goals through military aggression, nor will they through bullying. The only way forward is to recognize the rights of the Iranian nation.

…echoed by Pezeshkian:

On the other hand, Ebrahim Rezaei tweeted on X:

Just as we gave a decisive and bone-crushing response to the enemy in 40 days of war, we will not remain silent against the #EpsteinPirates,

an eye for an eye,

an oil tanker for an oil tanker,

Epstein's cronies will not turn the game they've lost into a victory.

Meanwhile Israeli Channel 12 reported that Trump had “informed Israel that Sunday [26th April 2026] is the deadline for Iran agreeing to a deal”, as per MES, though later the White House issued a statement saying:

The President has not set a 3-5 days deadline, that is incorrect. Iran is going to give the enriched uranium to us. They have to do that.

…as quoted by MES (1 and 2).

In the evening Somalia announced “a ban on all Israeli ships passing Bab Al-Mandab”, though “it does not control the territory bordering Bab Al-Mandab anymore (it is now occupied by Somaliland separatists)”, as per MES (1 and 2).

Thursday 23rd April 2026

Overnight explosions were heard in Tehran (source: MES), however it was just a test of air defenses, as reported by MES.

Last Thursday the Iranian Parliament drafted a law regulating the passage through the Strait of Hormuz. According to MES…

It includes the following: The payment of tolls in Rials prior to granting passage rights. Inclusion of the name ‘Persian Gulf’ in all contracts. Payment of compensation (in addition to tolls) by ships affiliated with nations that took part in the war against Iran. Passage through the Strait is permanently PROHIBITED for: Ships associated with Israel. Countries that sanction Iran or act as accomplices in blocking Iranian assets. Military vessels of hostile nations, including the United States.

…while Trump tweeted:

In response to the second tweet, most senior Iranian officials such as Pezeshkian, Ghalibaf, Head of the Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i and others, posted similar tweets on X such as this one:

In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates;

we are all “Iranian” and “revolutionary”, and with the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will make the aggressor criminal regret his actions. One God, one leader, one nation, and one path; that path being the path to victory for Iran, dearer than life.

…whereas Ebrahim Rezaei tweeted on X:

lest we fall prey to cognitive bias;

Trump's idea of an agreement is surrender. He seeks to regain in negotiations what he has lost on the battlefield.

In the evening, explosions were recorded once again in the sky over Tehran, causing a 5% jump in Brent crude oil price, as per MES (1 and 2):

Later MES reported that air defenses in Tehran had been activated to intercept to small quadcopters launched from inside the country

At the same time, the IRGC Navy successfully escorted a ship carrying rice from the Gulf of Oman to an Iranian port, despite US attempts to seize the vessel (source: MES).

Friday 24th April 2026

Yesterday, Araghchi “met with the President of Iraqi Kurdistan and informed him of the need to stop cross border terrorism”, warning him that “Iran will keep bombing the Kurds and eliminating terrorist leaders in Erbil”, as per MES. Later, Araghchi announced on X a consultation tour to discuss the latest regional development:

As soon as Trump found out about Araghchi’s tour, he ordered Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to travel to Islamabad, even though Iranian media had confirmed earlier that Araghchi’s schedule does not include a meeting with a US delegation, according to MES (1 and 2), which quoted Iranian media as saying:

Trump’s attempt to send a delegation to Islamabad is desperate and Araqchi won’t meet with Witkoff or Kushner.

…whereas an Iranian journalist in Islamabad stated (source: MES):

We have no idea why Kushner and Witkoff are being sent to Islamabad, a meeting with them is not on the Foreign Ministry’s agenda. Furthermore, FM Araqchi will likely already have departed Pakistan by the time they arrive.

Yet, the White House insisted spinning its own narrative (source: MES):

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad tomorrow to meet with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi. The Iranians reached out to us and requested a direct meeting, which will take place with Pakistani mediation. We’ll see what happens. If the talks progress, Vice President J.D. Vance will also be coming to Islamabad, and his team remains deeply involved in the negotiations process.

…promptly refuted by Tasnim News Agency, cited by MES:

Negotiations with the U.S. are not on the agenda and FM Araqchi’s trip to Islamabad is for the purpose of talking to the Pakistanis. American officials and media outlets have been fabricating stories about new rounds of negotiations for more than 10 days, and almost daily more than a few false reports are published by them about the start of negotiations.

…and Iranian diplomatic journalist, Sara Massoumi:

Saturday 25th April 2026

Earlier today Esmail Baghaei confirmed Iranian delegation’s arrival in Islamabad and that no meeting was scheduled with the Outlaw US Empire:

This afternoon Araghchi himself tweeted:

…and then left Pakistan without meeting any US official, as per MES. Of course, Trump could not do without a statement to spin its own narrative:

…and recalled New York Post reporter Caitlin Doornbos, who has been in Islamabad for ~2.5 weeks, back home, as she herself wrote on X, while the security perimeter around Islamabad was lifted and roadblocks removed (source: MES), meaning that no further talks are expected soon.

It is also worth mentioning the following statement tweeted by Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian on X this morning:

Regional movements indicate the new folly of the evil American regime The leaders of the regional countries should know that this time, Iran's crushing response will lead to the complete cessation of regional oil production, the destruction of all infrastructure, and the displacement and refugee status of their people.

…probably referring to the arrival of the third US aircraft carrier strike group in the region, the Nimitz-class USS George H. W. Bush (the other two are the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford), in addition to other US warships (destroyers, cruisers, submarines, minesweepers and amphibious assault ships), suggesting that the war may restart very soon!

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Lebanon

From MES.

Moving to Lebanon, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) violated the “ceasefire” by flattening Bint Jbeil (see photo above on the left from MES) and smashing statues of Jesus Christ (see photo above on the right, also from MES), causing quite a stir in the West, as if it was the first time that did such a thing (of course, if you have been following alternative media, you know very well that Little Satan has been targeting churches, mosques, schools, hospitals, etc. since 7th October 2023!).

After more than 200 violations since the “ceasefire” entered into force at midnight local time between Thursday 16th and Friday 17th April 2026, last Tuesday Hezbollah finally decided that it was enough and started retaliating with a rocket and drone barrage, as reported by RNN Mirror and MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), with the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) complaining about Hezbollah’s “ceasefire violations” (source: MES):

We attacked the platform from which Hezbollah launched rockets towards our forces in southern Lebanon. Launch of rockets and drones by Hezbollah is a blatant violation of the ceasefire.

Among the other Israeli ceasefire violations, it is worth mentioning the assassination of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil in a “double tap” strike last Wednesday, as reported by RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3 and 4).

Yesterday, in a tweet on his Truth social, Trump announced the extension of the “fake ceasefire” in Lebanon by 3 weeks:

Earlier today Little Satan escalated its attacks in southern Lebanon even further with airstrikes reported in the Safad al-Battikh area, as per MES (1 and 2):

From MES.

Yet, tonight Israel informed the Outlaw US Empire that the latter “needs to put more pressure on Hezbollah to ‘respect the ceasefire in Lebanon’”, calling the violations “unacceptable”, as per MES. Crazy! To understand why one needs to read the reports coming from the IDF, according to which “45 soldiers [were] injured during battles in southern Lebanon within 48 hours only, and 131 since the ceasefire”, as reported by RNN Mirror.

Yemen

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Moving to Yemen, last Tuesday, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave a speech on occasion of the anniversary of the “Al-Sarkha” or “Scream in the Face of the Arrogant”. The full text can be found on Al Masirah, whereas Al Mayadeen has a short summary. Here are some highlights from RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3 - all emphasis mine):

The anniversary of the “Scream in the Face of the Arrogant” was declared and chanted by our leader and the founder of our movement, the Martyr of the Qur’an, Sayyed Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi. The anniversary of the Scream is an important occasion as a moment for awareness and commemoration of this great Qur’anic stance—the cry of truth in the face of tyranny and arrogance. The Jewish zionist American and “israeli” campaign against our Islamic nation at the beginning of the third millennium has entered an advanced and highly dangerous stage. The American “israeli” zionist campaign was met within our Islamic nation by a rush from most regimes, governments, and leaders to declare loyalty and submission to the enemies. Loyalty and obedience to the enemies and mobilization alongside them is among the worst manifestations of regression and abandonment of the great principles, values, and noble ethics of Islam. Jihad in the path of God and action across all fields, from a sense of responsibility, was the correct stance rejecting submission and subjugation. The failure of the nation enables its enemies to dominate it. The “Scream in the Face of the Arrogant” marked the beginning of the practical launch of the blessed Qur’anic project. The Scream was the beginning of the launch; it is the title of the Qur’anic project and an expression of a Qur’anic culture and vision. The Scream reinforces glorification and magnification of God and eliminates any sense of submission or defeat before the forces of tyranny and arrogance. The meaning of “death to America and death to ‘israel’” is a stance at the required level to confront an enemy that seeks to destroy the nation, extinguish its religion, enslave it, and humiliate it. One of the important outcomes of the Scream is breaking the state of silence and undermining efforts to silence voices, clear the arena for the enemies, and criminalize any opposition to them. The enemies seek to reach a point in our Arab and Islamic reality where even criticizing “israeli” crimes—no matter how severe or obvious—is criminalized. The Scream strengthens the internal state of the nation and confronts efforts to domesticate it and redirect its loyalty toward its enemies. One of the most dangerous issues facing the nation is the ability of zionist Jews and their allies to manipulate and infiltrate it in matters of loyalty and enmity. We see governments, leaders, and various political, partisan, sectarian, and ideological trends directing their hostility where the Jews have guided them. The Scream mobilizes the nation to act and confront the American-”israeli” campaign. The Scream represents awareness, vigilance, and focus regarding enemy plans, pushing the nation toward practical action to confront their conspiracies. The Scream is an important factor in driving Muslims toward unity and in building the nation militarily, economically, culturally, and scientifically. One of the key benefits of the Scream is exposing the false narratives used by enemies—such as claims of freedom, human rights, and democracy—to deceive people. “israel” kills a Palestinian woman every half hour with American support and weapons—so where are human rights and women’s rights? The Scream is accompanied by a call to boycott American and “israeli” goods, which is a very important measure. The enemies want the nation to be like livestock—slaughtered and killed without any reaction toward America and “israel”. The Al-Aqsa Flood [Operation on 7th October 2023] was a response to decades of zionist crimes and tyranny spanning over 70 years. It is important for there to be broad internal mobilization within the nation to protect it from infiltration and guide it in the correct direction. The Qur’anic project is not a meaningless or random effort—it is an authentic and principled stance. The Qur’anic stance is not imported or based on subordination to any external party; it is rooted in Islamic principles, teachings, and values. The Jews are described as the primary enemy in the Qur’an, and confronting them is necessary—not just as a theoretical concept, but based on their real actions against the nation. Americans and Jews came as aggressors, criminals, and occupiers, targeting us through injustice, killing, occupation, plunder, and attempts to erase our religion. zionist Jews began with the occupation of Palestine and are working to extend their plan across the region. The “israeli” enemy is an enemy of Arabs before it is an enemy of Iran. The stance against the American and “israeli” enemy and the zionist plan—through confrontation and resistance—is an Islamic position. Since the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic has consistently adopted an Islamic stance against American tyranny, “israeli” aggression, and the zionist plan targeting this nation. Some regimes and Gulf states adopted zionist terminology, labeling any independent stance against America and “israel” as “Iran’s proxies.” The brutal crimes of the enemies have devastated Arabs in Palestine and Lebanon and oppressed them across the region. Supporting America and “israel”—through military bases, financial aid, political backing, media support, and intelligence cooperation—is a grave matter with serious consequences. The fundamental truth of the Qur’anic project since its inception has been sincerity in its stance and steadfastness at every stage without retreat. The enemies confronted the Qur’anic project with arrests, dismissals, propaganda campaigns, and full-scale wars marked by brutality and criminality. We rejected any compromise on our stance—even when offers and incentives were presented in exchange for abandoning this position. The Qur’anic project proceeded with sincerity, steadfastness, insight, and awareness. The importance of the Qur’anic project is reflected in the intensity of the enemy’s reaction from the very beginning. The real danger for the nation lies in its domestication and diversion in favor of its Jewish enemies. Most zionist plans are based on domestication, including fueling internal division and conflict within the nation. The soft zionist approach is aggressive and dangerous, with normalization serving as its gateway. The “israeli” enemy seeks to mislead, corrupt, and interfere in all aspects of governance and society. Some Gulf states have enabled zionist infiltration across sectors, including technology, communications, and citizenship policies. Cooperation within the Axis of Jihad and Resistance serves as a model for unity and collective action across the nation. The alternative to confrontation is submission, which results in the loss of everything—freedom, dignity, sovereignty, security, and stability. It must be understood that the American and “israeli” enemy is the core problem facing the nation—not the Resistance fronts. Stability in the region will not be achieved until the zionist plan is defeated. Our stance is clear—we are not neutral regarding American-”israeli” aggression targeting the nation and the Islamic Republic of Iran. We are in confrontation with the zionist “israeli” enemy and its American partner, and we will escalate if the enemy escalates again. Even if the truce holds, future rounds of conflict are expected, as this is part of an ongoing struggle. In the media sphere, we must be in a state of confrontation with the zionist plan, as well as in economic, cultural, educational, political, and other fields. It is important to highlight a point often overlooked: the seriousness and determination of zionist Jews and their American and British partners in implementing the zionist plan. The Jews show great focus on how to implement their zionist plan in what they call “Greater israel” and the “New Middle East.” Changing the region means destroying it, enslaving it, occupying its lands, stripping its freedom and dignity, and erasing its religious identity. We commend researchers, academics, and media figures who work to expose the reality of the zionist and Western plans targeting our Islamic nation. It is important for academic, political, and social actors to take the lead in exposing the plans of the Jews. Domestication enables enemies to infiltrate the nation even at intelligence and political levels and strike it from within. The zionist plan is fundamentally based on infiltrating and subjugating the nation. The attack on Hezbollah is because it confronted the Jews who seek to occupy Lebanon. Awareness, responsibility, mobilization, and awakening are what benefit the nation and protect it from infiltration and subjugation. Ultimately, we must trust in God and His promise, as He has determined the outcomes and end of this conflict. Responding to God reduces costs and losses, making sacrifices fruitful and beneficial for the nation. We are confident in the success of the Qur’anic project—it is a great project worthy of sacrifice and steadfastness, and it has proven its effectiveness from its inception until today.

I will conclude this article with the following caricatures by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

"The Antichrist" (L) and "The Jews are everyone's enemies" (R) - from Saba.

P.S.: As I finish writing this article, reports have emerged that apparently, after a trip to Muscat (Oman) earlier this evening (source: MES), “Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, will travel to Islamabad again tomorrow”, as per MES.

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