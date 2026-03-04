Satellite photos showing extensive damage to: US Naval Support Facility in Bahrain (L), US Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar (C), US Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait (R) - from Middle East Spectator

As the USrael-Iran war keeps raging, let’s review the developments from yesterday (Tuesday 3rd March 2026), following up from my previous update covering the events of Monday 2nd March 2026, at the end of which the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of the 13th wave of attacks of Operation True Promise 4. This wave included strikes on the US Marine Corps base at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait and on the US naval fleet in Bahrain, while “the fuel tanker Athens Nova remains ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by two drones”, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which the IRGC downed 21 Hermes drones since the start of the USraeli aggression on Iran, in addition to to other drones such as American MQ-9 and IAI Heron TP. In the same night the US embassy in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) was attacked by Iranian drones, according to the Saudi Ministry of Defense (source: Middle East Spectator - MES), while in Iraq resistance factions bombed US bases as well as a hotel housing US soldiers (source: MES) and, in Bahrain, Shias clashed with the police, as reported by MES:

Targets hit by Iranian drones included also two Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a facility in Bahrain, as reported by MES and Al Mayadeen.

According to CENTCOM (US Central Command), by the end of Monday 2nd March 2026, 6 US service member had been killed in action, as reported also by Al Mayadeen. However, in the night between last Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd March, the IRGC issued a few statements saying:

During a drone attack by the IRGC Navy on one of the gathering points of American terrorists in the city of Dubai, UAE, more than 160 terrorist marines were present. According to field reports, American casualties in this combined drone-missile attack by the IRGC Navy combat units are estimated at more than 40 killed and over 70 wounded.

A new wave of attacks on the Arifjan base in Kuwait, the stationing site of American Marines, successfully hit the targets with 10 suicide drones. It is predicted that in this wave of attacks, many soldiers from the American Marine terrorists have been killed.

The main command and headquarters building of the American airbase in Bahrain has been destroyed. The fourteenth wave of Operation True Promise 4 by the IRGC Navy targeted the American airbase in the Sheikh Isa area of Bahrain early this morning during a widespread drone and missile attack. In this attack, 20 drones and 3 missiles hit the intended targets, resulting in the destruction of the main command and headquarters building of the American airbase and the setting of its fuel tanks on fire, with plumes of fire and smoke drawing widespread attention.

…as quoted by RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3), while the IRGC spokesperson Sardar Ali Mohammed Naeini stated (source: RNN Mirror):

In the first two days of the war, 650 American soldiers were killed and wounded. Among these statistics are 160 Americans killed and wounded in the targeting of the American military headquarters in Bahrain. The missiles and drones of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain on several occasions. The MST combat support ship from America was severely hit by missiles from the IRGC Navy. Four cruise missiles were fired at the Abraham Lincoln, and after the firing of the Iranian missiles, it fled toward the southeast Indian Ocean.

I will let you decide whom to believe about numbers of American casualties: CENTCOM or the IRGC.

Al Manar HQ targeted by Israel in Beirut (Lebanon) - from Al Mayadeen .

However, while Iran, aided by Hezbollah in Lebanon, pounded Israel and US bases in neighbouring Arab countries overnight, Lebanon also faced intense bombing, with Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) striking, among other targets, the headquarters of Al-IDFManar TV and Al-Nour Radio in the capital Beirut, as reported by Al Mayadeen. As usual, Israel, unable to locate and kill Hezbollah militias and commanders, resort to terrorist attack, killing journalists doing their job and destroying news media offices. However, if the Zionists think that this will turn popular sentiment against Hezbollah, they are delusional: after more than one year of a fake “ceasefire”, all Lebanese people, whatever their faith, have understood that they can trust neither Israel, nor their government, but only Hezbollah!

In addition to the above, yesterday morning, the Lebanese army, which should protect its own country, withdrew from more than 50 border posts, thus paving the way for IDF infiltrations within Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, the Anglo-Zionists targeted the Imam Sadiq University in Tehran, which announced the martyrdom of 3 academics (source: RNN Mirror):

This happened on the same day when funeral ceremonies were held for the 165 victims (mostly schoolgirls: 120) of the Shajareh-ye Tayyebeh Girls' Elementary School in Minab, Hormozgan Province, in southern Iran on the first day of war, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Here is a video of the massively attended funeral:

…and here are photos (from MES):

From MES.

Here a video of ongoing massive gathering, taking place across Iran, to mourn the late martyred leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and in support of the Iranian armed forces (from RNN Mirror):

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called for a “prompt, impartial and thorough investigation” into the massacre in Minab, though the UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

The onus is on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it.

If that’s the case, then justice will never be made! What we need, at the end of this war, is a new Nuremberg for all Western politician and presstitutes who supported this war and who should be either executed or imprisoned for the rest of their life!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares - from Al Mayadeen .

Unlike most of other European countries, Spain has taken hard stance against USrael. In fact, last Monday the Spanish government refused to grant permission to the Outlaw US Empire to use its military facilities for operations against Iran, forcing US military aircraft to move from Roat and Moron bases to France and Germany (see Al Mayadeen), while - by the way - Patriot and THAAD batteries are being relocated from South Korea to the Middle East, as reported by Al Mayadeen, confirming that Iran is effectively destroying or damaging/disabling the batteries that were already deployed in the region, while interceptor stockpiles are being depleted rapidly, with the bottom of the barrel approaching possibly in a matter of weeks (source: Al Mayadeen).

And yesterday, the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, in an interview for Bloomberg Television, stated (source: Al Mayadeen):

We want military actions always under the United Nations charter and under collective effort. When we don’t see that, Spain raises its voice to signal that’s not the right way to go. Spain and the European Union and Europe must be a voice that establishes a balance, that talks about de-escalation, that talks about protecting and defending international law. A world based on predictable rules is better than a world in which force is the only rule.

I wish there were more European politicians like Albares and his Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez!

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Of course, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, reacted in a harsh way, stating (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES):

Spain has been terrible. I told [US Treasury Secretary] Scott [Bessent] to cut off all dealings with Spain. We are going to stop all trade. They have great people, but not great leadership. If we want, we can just fly in and use it. Nobody is going to tell us not to use it.

…lashing out also at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not to allowing Washington access to the Diego Garcia military base at the start of the war (though he now has granted access to both Diego Garcia and another military base in Gloucestershire in western England):

This is not Winston Churchill we are dealing with. The UK has been very, very uncooperative with that stupid island. This was the most solid relationship of all. And now we have very strong relationships with other countries in Europe I never thought I'd see that. I never thought I'd see that from the UK. We love the UK. It's just a much different kind of relationship... It's very sad to see that the relationship is obviously not what it was.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported the following statement by Evie Aspinall, Director of the British Foreign Policy Group think tank:

The UK wants to support the United States, not least to protect its own security interests and to show European value to the US, which remains critical in the context of Ukraine and Greenland. At the same time, it is deeply cautious of engagement with a conflict that could rapidly increase global insecurity and of working closely with an increasingly unreliable United States, which keeps undertaking actions which don't align with UK interests.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, urging…

all parties to stop military operations and prevent the expansion of war. [China is] extremely concerned about the spread of the war to neighboring countries. We support a return to dialogue and share opposition to unilateral actions.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. Of course, China is worried by the current situation in the Middle East, considering that it is very reliant on oil & gas import from Iran and other Arab countries (not to mention the disruption to its New Silk Road, a.k.a. Belt and Road Initiative or BRI) and, with the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el Mandeb closed respectively by Iran and the Ansar Allah, it cannot allow the war to go on for too long, although the blockade damages also the West and China keeps supporting Iran with intelligence and military assets, as it wants to see the Outlaw US Empire severely weakened, if not even defeated and humiliated.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, at a press briefing from a bombed elementary school - from MES .

It is worth reporting the speech that Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, gave yesterday from a bombed elementary school (from RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

We warned that the war would be regional. It was previously emphasized that if a war occurs against Iran, it will be regional. We warned responsibly, and our martyred commander-in-chief warned that this war will become a regional war. This is because the region is being used for military attacks, not because Iran wishes to make the region insecure. Making the region insecure is a zionist regime project, and unfortunately, the United States was also dragged into this project. The targets that our armed forces are striking are military targets. They are locations where American military bases are situated. The fact that in some cases they move their logistics and equipment from one base to another is a military matter. In this murky situation, the zionist regime will certainly seek to exploit and expand the scope of the fire and create sabotage in the countries of the region to turn the war—which is a war of the zionist regime and the US against Iran—into a regional war. I am certain and hopeful that the countries of the region will not allow these evils to bear fruit. They must be cautious that in the holy month of Ramadan, the war that this regime is conducting—in continuation of the massacres it carried out in occupied Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen—does not drag others along with it. Lies and deception have become the pattern of American diplomacy. The issue is clear, except for those who deliberately do not want to see the truth and whose goal is to distort reality. We did not have enrichment, even though we emphasized that enrichment is part of our right. We are a member of the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty]; despite this, since the time they attacked our nuclear facilities and said themselves that they completely destroyed and demolished them. So how does [US Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve] Witkoff say a week ago that Iran has one week to produce the necessary materials to build a nuclear bomb? Lie after lie and deception after deception; this has become the pattern of American diplomacy in this era. We did not start this war, and this military aggression was not our choice; our choice was diplomacy. Many, based on previous experience, said that there should be no negotiations. However, the diplomatic apparatus decided with courage, and we tried until the last moment not to enter such a process, but the other side chose war. The way to stop the war is to stop the aggressor. The [United Nations] Security Council has a duty, and if it wants to, it can take action. The international community must decide to fulfill its duties before the war expands to other places. Action must be taken by forcing the aggressive parties to stop the aggression.

Similarly, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, Reza Bahreini, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying (all emphasis added):

The only language to deal with the United States now is the language of defense. We are accustomed to the lies he fabricates. Our defense system will respond with great force and seriousness to reach a stopping point for this aggression and to ensure that no new attack or aggression occurs against Iran in the future. [On Iran’s relationship with neighbouring countries hosting US bases] We are neighbors and will remain neighbors, and we are friends and will remain friends. This is not an attack launched by those countries against Iran, and what we are doing is not attacks against those countries. As I told you, this is a war between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Iranian military forces have been ordered to exercise extreme caution and vigilance in attacking and striking US military bases only, without harming any non-military sites in those countries. This is what happened. No harm occurred to non-military sites in neighboring countries. Everything Iran did, and the attacks carried out by our military forces, were solely and exclusively against US military bases. Under no circumstances can we allow those bases to be used to conduct military operations against Iran. [USrael is attempting to carry out operations] against civilians or terrorist acts in neighboring countries and then attribute them to Iran, to provoke these countries against us. We reiterate that our military forces remain committed to the principles of international law and the principles of international humanitarian law.

So, when you hear or read about drone attacks against oil & gas facilities, such as the one in the videos below from UAE and Oman, please mind that it is not Iran target them, but most likely Mossad agents using American LUCAS drones, similar to Iranian Shahed drones!

Returning to the chronicles, yesterday afternoon the IRGC announced “the completion of the 14th wave of Operation True Promise 4, carried out by its naval force using a series of special operational measures targeting US forces across the region”, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which “10 vital and strategic targets at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, including command centers and equipment facilities belonging to US forces, were directly struck by Iranian missiles” and “rendered completely out of service”. At the same time, the IRGC announced the 15th wave, with 20 drones and three missiles destroying the base's main command and HQ, setting its fuel tanks ablaze, with plumes of fire and smoke visible over a wide area. Here the text of the IRGC announcement (from RNN Mirror):

The 15th wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the code “Ya Fatima Al-Zahra,” was powerfully executed with a combination of special operational actions by the IRGC Navy against targets of the hostile American army in the region. 10 key and strategic command points and equipment complexes of the American terrorists at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain were heavily struck by Iranian projectiles. The air command and control center of the American terrorists, aircraft fuel tanks, and the residence of high-ranking American commanders at this base were among the destroyed targets. Field intelligence and satellite monitoring indicate that all infrastructure at this base has become non-operational, a humanitarian crisis has occurred, and the American terrorists have fled from this base.

An IRGC spokesperson was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying:

The response in the first and second days of the war will be stronger and more crushing than the responses in the final days of the 12-day war. The missiles have been upgraded and are more advanced than those used in Operation True Promise 3 for the attacks. The accuracy rate of the strikes is extraordinary and beyond the enemy’s calculations; we know that these have surprised and bewildered the enemy. The dear Iranian nation should know that they are the cherished ones of the Iranian armed forces, and all our capacities, abilities, and assets are by the grace of this dear nation. Know that a great breakthrough and a massive victory are on the way.

…while the Khatam Al-Anbiya Military Headquarters in Iran stated (RNN Mirror):

The zionists and the “israeli” aggressors, in a desperate step to escape their predicament, seek to attack diplomatic centers and the interests of Islamic countries in the region with the aim of falsely accusing Iran. We explicitly declare that the attack by the Iranian Armed Forces is directed exclusively against the zionist regime, the positioning sites of the aggressive American army, military and security infrastructure, and their interests in the region.

…and the Iranian Army (source: RNN Mirror):

Our naval forces targeted enemy ships and bases in the region and in “israel” with surface-to-surface missiles. We carried out an attack with attack drones on various areas within the zionist entity. We targeted the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar with missiles. Our air defenses shot down 7 drones of the Hermes, Haroon, and MQ-9 types in various regions of Iran. [see video below of a drone shot down in the skies of Isfahan, Iran]

The advisor to the Supreme Commander of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Rahim Safavi, also gave an ominous warning to the Zionists in Israel, as reported by RNN Mirror:

The database of the Iranian intelligence agencies is complete. Iranian security is closely monitoring the target bank of American and Israeli interests in the region. We know the locations of Netanyahu’s meetings. The missile centers that were attacked had been evacuated. They destroy centers and buildings empty of forces, guards, and Basijis, and there is no one in these buildings. They want to return Iran to the time of the Shah and dominate the region’s oil and economy. They will not achieve any of their goals.

Meanwhile, the IRGC destroyed “hostile” headquarters, belonging to the anti-Iranian “Kurdistan Freedom Party” (PAK) between Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region using 30 drones, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

…with the IRGC stating (source: RNN Mirror):

The positions of hostile anti-revolutionary groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, who were planning to infiltrate and act against the sacred borders of the Islamic homeland, were powerfully destroyed following a targeted intelligence operation and the launching of 30 drones. Decisive and rapid confrontation with all aggressive and hostile groups in any geographical unit has been placed on the agenda of the security and operational units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and there will be no leniency toward the hosts and perpetrators of actions against Iran’s national security.

…and again (source: RNN Mirror):

We carried out precise bombing operations with 30 suicide drones based on intelligence we obtained. We targeted armed Kurdish organizations loyal to America in the Kurdistan region who were planning to infiltrate from the Iraqi border into Iran and carry out operations inside our territory. The aggression coalition carried out missile attacks on Iranian border security centers to facilitate their infiltration.

In the late afternoon, Israel claimed to have struck the Assembly of Experts meeting in Qom, while the vote count was happening, and that various members were present, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES, however Iran denied any of this and stated that nobody was present at the time of the bombing, while an IRGC official dismissed the rumor of an F-35 fighter jet landing at Mehrabad Airport as ridiculous and baseless:

The purpose of spreading such rumors is to suggest insecurity and influence public opinion, the source maintained. Enemy objectives will be thwarted by vigilant media and public awareness of these psychological operations.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for the Iranian Defense Ministry and Assistant for Strategic Planning, added (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES):

We have prepared for a very long war, and therefore it would be foolish to use our most effective weapons in the very beginning. The enemy has a limited stockpile and everyone is aware of this fact. Our defense plans are structured to ensure the capability for resistance and offensive defense for several times the duration the enemy has projected for this war. The types of weapons developed will be used gradually. Not all of our capabilities are scheduled to enter the field in the first few days. Replacements have been appointed for each commander up to at least three levels, and we will not face a vacuum if commanders are martyred. The will of its fighters, its tactical capabilities, and its armed might are at such a level that in the coming days they will stump the enemy and force it to end the war.

Israeli Hermes 900 - from Al Mayadeen .

In another statement, the Iranian Army announced the downing of several drones, including an Israeli Hermes 900 drone intact and fully armed that can be used to improve Iranian air defenses against it, as reported by Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

6 advanced enemy drones were destroyed by defense systems. Statement No. 9 on Tuesday, March 2, 2026: In the past 24 hours, 6 advanced Hermes drones were destroyed in the areas of Isfahan, Qasr-e Shirin, Tabriz, Khuzestan, and the general area of Tehran by the systems of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Base. Since the beginning of the war, 35 advanced drones of the aggressor enemy have been targeted and downed by ground defense forces, Air Force fighter jets, and IRGC units under the control of the integrated air defense network.

In continuation of the proud air defense operations of the IRGC Aerospace Force, a Hermes 900 drone belonging to the criminal “israeli” regime army was captured intact and fully armed by a modern air defense system before its offensive mission, and it is now under the control of the IRGC aerospace fighters. This advanced drone is now in the possession of aerospace experts and engineers for examination.

Before the end of the day, the IRGC announced…

The sixteenth wave of Operation True Promise 4 against the heart of the occupied territories has begun. The sixteenth wave of Operation True Promise 4 has commenced with the sacred code “Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib,” utilizing a massive number of missiles and drones from the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against the heart of the occupied territories. Details of this operation will be announced to the honorable nation of Iran in the coming minutes.

Statement No. 17 The sixteenth wave of the operation was carried out with missile and drone attacks targeting sites in the heart and north of the “israeli” territories, under the slogan “Ya Ali bin Abi Talib, peace be upon him.” Among the announced targets were: the headquarters of the General Staff and the “israeli” Ministry of War in “HaKirya,” infrastructure in the “Bnei Brak” area, military targets in “Petah Tikva” northeast of “Tel Aviv,” and a military center in the Western “Galilee.” The casualties of the “israeli” forces have risen by the fourth day to more than 680 killed and wounded.

…as quoted by RNN Mirror (1 and 2). The IRGC also confirmed the destruction of an American AN/TPY2 radar part of the THAAD anti-missile system, in Al Ruwais, UAE, as shown in the satellite photos below (sources: RNN Mirror and MES):

Destruction of the second American THAAD anti-missile defense system in West Asia. The second American THAAD anti-missile defense system in the West Asia region was hit by IRGC Aerospace Force precision missiles and was taken out of operational service. Yesterday, the THAAD radar located at the Al-Ruwaiss base in the UAE was also destroyed. With the destruction of these two systems, the missile arm of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been opened to successfully strike targets.

Before concluding this article, we will move briefly to Yemen, where the Ansar Allah Political Bureau issued the following statement, as reported by Saba and Al Manar (full text from RNN Mirror):

We condemn and denounce the escalation of the zionist aggression on Lebanon, whose violations have not stopped for a single day since the ceasefire agreement. The enemy’s escalation and its violations of the ceasefire agreement take place before the eyes of the world without any deterrent from the Lebanese government or the guarantors of the agreement. The zionist enemy’s escalation on Lebanon is unjustified. The enemy’s attempt to impose a fait accompli that prevents a legitimate response to the aggression and the violation of the Lebanese state’s sovereignty is something that neither norms nor laws recognize. We affirm the right of the Lebanese state and the resistance to respond to the barbaric “israeli” aggression and to confront the declared zionist-American project. We praise Hezbollah’s keenness on internal stability and on denying the opportunity to those lurking with evil intent against the Lebanese people. Hezbollah and the experience of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon over the past decades have proven that the zionist enemy understands only the language of force. Hezbollah has proven that begging for peace with this arrogant entity has led only to more brutality, criminality, and expansion at the expense of Arab lands. We renew our solidarity with the Lebanese people in facing zionist arrogance. We call on Arab and Islamic countries to take responsible positions at this sensitive timing and dangerous turning point.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ