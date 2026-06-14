GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack
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"thus suggesting that Israel got the green light from the US administration:" - "can play “good cop, bad cop” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

Exactly, That's the play and we've seen it repeatedly.

Now Iran will retaliate for Israel's strike, then Israel and the US will retaliate for Iran's strike, and the MoM will be off again.

Rinse and repeat.

As Professor Robert Pape has said, this can go one for months. I say that it will go on for years, possibly as long as the Afghan war.

What he doesn't say because I don't think he understands it is that this is the goal. Keep the war going, damage the global economy so the moneyed interests in the US can profit while crushing the emerging multipolarity.

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