Mehdi Mohammadi, a strategic adviser to the head of Iran’s negotiating team - from Fars .

Continuing our coverage of the war between USrael and the Axis of Resistance from my previous update, until this afternoon (14th June 2026) it looked like an agreement on the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire was within reach (for what is worth!), even though this morning Fars and Al Mayadeen quoted an informed source as saying that Iran had yet to make a final decision. Another Iranian official quoted by Reuters and Al Mayadeen provided some details, even though nothing new, compared to what we know already, whereas Mehdi Mohammadi, a strategic adviser to the head of Iran’s negotiating team, revealed a few more interesting details (sources: Fars and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The right to collect these fees belongs exclusively to Iran and Oman, and no other party has the authority to make decisions regarding them. This arrangement is already in place and will remain unchanged under any future agreement. This is an extraordinarily important achievement and a sign of the opposing side’s failure in the war, because they did not enter this conflict with the intention of ending it. Until now, the Americans have never accepted such an arrangement. The longstanding joint strategy of the United States and Israel has been for Washington to sign agreements while Israel remains outside them, preserving freedom of action. We have not allowed that in this text. If they do not fulfill their obligations, neither will we. The Strait will remain closed, we will not proceed to the next phase of negotiations, and if necessary, we will enter a war. They are fully aware of this. This process must, within 30 days, restore shipping activity to the level that existed before the blockade was imposed. The text uses the term “reconstruction”, which means rebuilding damages caused by war. Although the word “compensation” is not explicitly mentioned, it is clear that when the other side speaks of reconstruction, it is referring to compensation for damages inflicted on Iran during the war. Such a commitment [lifting primary sanctions on Iran] has never existed before. There is a sentence in the text allowing discussions on other nuclear issues, but only if both parties agree. If the other side wishes to introduce a new issue, it must first obtain our agreement to discuss it. Clearly, the Islamic Republic will not accept every subject. Without mutual agreement, there will be no negotiations. In this context, dilution is being discussed. When the material is diluted, it remains inside the country and, if necessary, can be restored to higher enrichment levels within a short period of time. Everything has been deferred to the future. First, we must see whether the other side lifts the blockade, releases our frozen assets, suspends oil sanctions, and ends the war in Lebanon. If these things happen, then we can think about the next stage. Just imagine the significance of the United States putting in writing and signing a commitment to remove its forces from Iran’s vicinity. That achievement is beyond price.

The problem is that these are just words, ink on a piece of paper that has not even been signed yet… and may never be signed!

In fact, as we discussed yesterday in my previous article, Israel is not happy with the news of Iran and the Outlaw US Empire about to sign the MoU MoM. A senior Israeli official quoted earlier today by Al Mayadeen made it clear in the following remarks to Israeli news media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth (emphasis added):

This is not a good agreement. No one is satisfied with it. Everyone understands that it is not good for us and harms Israeli interests. What is concerning is that Israel is unable to influence it, and its voice is not being heard. Trump deceived us, and we bore the consequences. We are no longer part of the events and cannot effectively influence them. They showered the Iranians with money, and they got everything they wanted. They will build a missile force, and we will have to invest enormous sums in interceptor missiles. He wants to close this chapter and move on.

Other Israeli media such as Israel Hayom expressed a similar sentiment, highlighting that Israel failed to to achieve its strategic objectives and emerged from the war weaker than before, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid as saying:

The regime in Iran is still in place, the missile program still exists, and Tehran remains capable of rebuilding its nuclear program.

Given the above, it should not surprise anyone that this afternoon Israel attempted to assassinate a senior Hezbollah communications officer with an airstrike on a 5-story building in Ghobeiry in Dahye, in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut, without even issuing an evacuation order and with civilian cars and people passing by, resulting in at least 3 martyrs and 15 injured (sources: RNN Mirror, Middle East Spectator — MES (1, 2 and 3), Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim, Mehr):

From IRNA, MES and Fotros Resistance.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid, who previously served in the signals intelligence division of Unit 8200, tweeted that the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) notified US Central Command (CENTCOM) just before the strike, thus suggesting that Israel got the green light from the US administration:

…while MES and Al Mayadeen quoted Fox News as saying:

A senior U.S. diplomat said that today’s strike in Beirut created complications in the deal and described it as a “clear attempt” by Israel to sabotage the President’s upcoming Memorandum of Understanding with Iran.

…so that the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, can play “good cop, bad cop” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In fact, just a couple of hours after the Israeli attack on Beirut, Trump tweeted the following statement on his Truth social (see also Al Mayadeen):

…followed by another Trump’s phone call to Netanyahu full of expletives, according to Al Mayadeen citing Axios. (I will not waste time on it!)

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L), Iran's Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei (C) and Iranian Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani (R) - from IRNA.

However, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had already exposed Trumpanyahu’s game and hypocrisy in the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - emphasis mine):

The Zionists' incursion into Dahiyeh has once again shown that America either lacks the will to fulfill its commitments or the ability to do so. By giving the green light to the regime, you cannot gain concessions. The game of bad cop and good cop is outdated.

If you lack the will and ability to fulfill your commitments, speaking of continuing the path is not possible.

…whereas Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy, tweeted the following statement on X:

One must not fall into a calculation error;

Even if you seek agreement or understanding, its path is disciplining the Zionist regime. If this rabid dog is not controlled, the ink of an agreement not yet dry will bite our own foot.

…echoed by Ebrahim Azizi, Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Chairman, who this evening tweeted:

If Israeli Army Radio, quoted by MES, initially reported that…

It is estimated by Israel that Iran will not respond to the strike in Beirut at the risk of collapsing the agreement.

…later on, Israeli Channel 12 was quoted by MES as saying:

After the latest assessment, we are preparing for the possibility that Iran will respond to the IDF’s attack on Beirut.

In fact, the Deputy Commander of Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiyaa Central Headquarters stated (source: MES):

The Zionist aggression against Dahye, Beirut, will not be left unanswered.

Evidently, USrael did not get the last message from Iran, when the latter retaliated to the latest US provocation and destroyed an ASR-1000 Early Warning Radar at Ali Al-Salem airbase in Kuwait and a TPS-59 Early Warning Radar in Bahrain. So, the Iranian Embassy in Kenya tweeted the following reminder with satellite photos (before and after Iranian attacks), exposing US lies:

On the other hand, Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei tweeted the following statements on X, calling for unity (1, 2 and 3 - see also IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The treacherous and cunning enemy is intensely focused on undermining the unity and national cohesion of ours. The vile Zionists openly declare that they await the streets emptying of the exalted nation of Iran. They will take this wish to their graves.

The unity of the arenas in Islamic Iran will continue; the field, the street, diplomacy, and media; all of them are aimed at enhancing our national solidarity.

The streets and thoroughfares of the cities of Islamic Iran today serve as a complete mirror of our national zeal and dignity. We shall not abandon the street trench, and the clamor and roar of our authority and unity shall complement our sacred resistance and revolutionary diplomacy.

Similarly, in an interview with IRNA, Iranian Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated:

Any decision taken at this level of the country’s foreign policy is not an individual or factional decision, but a decision of the system and the result of conclusions reached by the country’s responsible institutions. Today, diplomacy is not in opposition to the battlefield; it is a continuation of it. No war is permanent. The art of governance is to consolidate the achievements of the battlefield at the right time through smart diplomacy in favor of the people.

Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brig. Gen. Majid Mousavi (L) and Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi - from IRNA.

Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, also called for unity in the following statement (sources: IRNA and MES):

O visionary and zealous nation, who were sent to seek revenge for the blood of the martyred Imam and made a new covenant with the present Imam in the path of realizing the lofty aspirations of the Islamic Revolution and the authority and pride of dear Iran. Be vigilant that obedience is a matter of commitment. So, neither take one step forward nor one step backward, but be with your Leader. Exactly on the path that the great Imam Khomeini, may God have mercy on him, said: Be a supporter of the guardianship of the jurist so that your country is not harmed. Listen to the command of the guardianship and avoid any words that endanger your sacred unity.

…while Major General Javani warned the enemies against renewed aggression, as per Fars (all emphasis mine):

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic are ready to respond to any act of mischief with their eyes open and fingers on the trigger. The US, Europe, and regional countries should know that the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf will henceforth be governed by Iranian rule and order, and that the era of the presence of foreigners and plunderers [in the region] is over. Today, American Republicans and Democrats, Zionists, and their allies are stunned because they thought that the war would result in the destruction of the Islamic Republic, but contrary to their expectations, Iran became stronger. Many analysts acknowledge that the Islamic Republic has not been weakened, but has emerged stronger from this war and turned into the fourth world power.

…echoed by Major General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, who stated (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The sacred goal of liberating al-Quds and avenging the blood of the martyred Imam [Sayyed Ali Khamenei] will never be forgotten. Our combat readiness, defensive capabilities, and missile, naval, drone, and air defense power are stronger than ever before. Under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief, they have been further enhanced, and the sons of this nation serving in the armed forces stand with their fingers on the trigger, ready to strike at the heart of the enemy. We are waiting for the smallest mistake by the aggressive enemy to teach them an unforgettable and final lesson.

Esmail Qaani, Commander of the IRGC Al-Quds Force, was quoted by RNN Mirror, IRNA and Mehr as saying:

The peoples of the world know the independence of Lebanon by the greatness of the sacrifices of Hezbollah, not by the subordination of some rulers. Let the whole world look with more open eyes; for the great victory of the heroic Hezbollah resistance over the Zionists of base nature is inevitably coming, God willing.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and SNSC Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr (R) - from Al Mayadeen and Mehr.

In a meeting with local officials and activists from the popular demonstrations earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that…

The experience of the recent war had proven that regional security cannot be built on excluding or marginalizing Iran. The Iranian people thwarted the enemies' schemes through their steadfastness in the face of pressures and threats [and] succeeded in achieving strategic gains whose impact is now felt across regional and global equations. National cohesion, the people's resistance, and their presence in public squares form the main pillar of Iran's diplomatic strength.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr, while earlier this evening Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) tweeted the following message of its Secretary, Bagher Zolghadr, on X (see also Fars - all emphasis mine):

The response of the warriors of Islam is forthcoming.

Unity of the fronts has created a security chain in the defense of the region. Lebanon is our lifeblood, and any violation of the red lines of the Islamic Republic will not be tolerated. #The_Promise_Fulfilled

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council

…echoed by former Iranian acting President Mohammad Mokhber, who tweeted on X:

The division of roles between “understanding [MoU] and aggression” by the United States and the Israeli regime is repetitive and unacceptable. Neither the American diplomatic smile is trustworthy, nor is Zionist savagery tolerable! In defending Lebanon, we will show no leniency toward anyone, and we will teach the aggressors a lesson they will regret. [Emphasis added]

…and Ghalibaf, who posted another tweet tonight (emphasis mine):

The struggles of Lebanon’s honorable fighters, together with the powerful diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will guarantee the sovereignty and territorial integrity of dear Lebanon, and will put an end to the Israeli regime’s madness and warmongering. Go ahead and make your move; we’ll respond in kind. [i.e. FAFO = F*ck Around and Find Out]

…as well as Ali Akbar Velayati, political advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic (source: X):

The miscalculation in Beirut has exhausted patience, and the order has been given. Zero hour has arrived, and the launch platforms are assuming firing positions. Hezbollah is an integral part of the Resistance Axis. If the flames of recklessness in Lebanon are not extinguished, the two powerful geographic arms—Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb—will choke your economic arteries. This will ultimately lead to strategic strangulation.

Current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Clearly, all these threats are scaring Netanyahu who convened the Israeli Security Cabinet in an underground bunker, according to Israeli media quoted by Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - quoted former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak as saying:

I fear Netanyahu may try to sabotage the elections, and he can do it very easily. If he tries, we will have no choice but to remove him with sticks and stones. Netanyahu could sabotage the elections by launching operations in Lebanon that would provoke retaliation from Hezbollah and Iran. [As if they was not happening already!] Netanyahu wants an endless war because he understands that ending it would accelerate his trial. Just as he obstructed some prisoner-exchange deals (with Hamas), he also blocked the possibility of progress in Lebanon. Israel is paying the price for Netanyahu's arrogance and lack of foresight. None of the objectives of the war against Iran have been achieved.

Likud lawmaker and Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee Chairman Boaz Bismuth responded to Ehud Barak tweeting:

He should be sent to a psychiatrist, and if he is found mentally fit, a criminal investigation should be opened against him immediately.

On the other hand, Israeli Channel 12 was quoted by MES (1 and 2) as saying that…

President Trump has proposed releasing additional funds to Iran in exchange for not targeting Israel. [However] Iran has rejected Trump’s request not to strike Israel in exchange for money, saying its allies are not for sale.

…followed by this report by Israeli Ynet (Yedioth Ahronoth) news media outlet cited by MES and RNN Mirror:

President Trump may be preparing to unilaterally declare a lifting of the naval blockade against Iran, to prevent an attack on Israel.

If true, that’s huge! However, I believe that Iran will still go ahead with its retaliation to teach a lesson to the Anglo-Zionist trespassers! In fact, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has even issued the following statement (sources: IRNA and RNN Mirror):

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while reminding of the direct responsibility of the American government for the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and for its repeated violations of the ceasefire against Lebanon or Iran, emphasizes its determination to take all necessary measures to exercise its inherent right to legitimate defense. It is axiomatic that the responsibility for the dangerous repercussions of the war-mongering policies pursued by the Zionist regime on regional peace and security falls upon the United States and the Zionist regime.

At time of publishing this article, the Iranian retaliation has not materialized yet, but most likely it will happen in the early hours of tomorrow (Monday 15th June 2026).

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving briefly to Lebanon, last night Hezbollah announced two ambushes on Israeli forces in Majdal Zoun and Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon, engaging them “with light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled munitions for approximately two hours”, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which “several accompanying Israeli military vehicles were destroyed and caught fire during the confrontation”. Details about some of Hezbollah military operations today can be found in this Al Mayadeen article. Here is a video released by Hezbollah today showing an operation carried out on 2nd June 2026 targeting Israeli enemy army soldiers at the eastern outskirts of the town of Zoutar El-Sharqiyeh in southern Lebanon with an Ababil attack drone:

Of course, casualties continue rising within the IDF, with the Israeli Ministry of Health reporting a total of 9,175 injuries admitted to hospital (1,276 of which only on the northern front alone) since the start of the confrontation between USrael and Iran on 28th February 2026, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

It is also worth mentioning that “Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent two separate letters to the UN Security Council and Secretary-General António Guterres documenting recent Israeli violations, one addressing the spraying of the herbicide glyphosate over southern border villages and the other condemning the targeting of a Lebanese Army vehicle that led to the martyrdom of three servicemen”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the Ministry as saying that Israeli targeting of Lebanese Army personnel…

directly undermines these diplomatic efforts and threatens initiatives designed to strengthen the Lebanese state authority and extend its sovereignty over all national territory exclusively through its own armed forces. [Referring to direct Lebanon-Israel negotiations with US mediation]

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News and updates from Somalia and Somaliland

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Somalia, its President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud strongly criticized Israel for its recognition of the separatist province of Somaliland as an independent State, describing the move as “one of the darkest moments in Somalia’s modern history” and saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

Tel Aviv is taking advantage of the long-standing dispute between Mogadishu and Hargeisa.

Regional President of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (centre, seated) and Israeli President Isaac Herzog (centre, standing) with their First Ladies, Fardowsa Mohamed Roble (L) and Michael Herzog (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, today Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, regional president of the Somali separatist province of Somaliland, visited occupied Palestine on an official visit and met with Israel officials, including President Isaac Herzog, who was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Today marks a historic milestone in our journey and the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between Somaliland and Israel.

For more background information on the significance of the relationship between Israel and Somaliland see my article in the link below:

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba (see Trump’s insulting tweet on Truth social to understand it):

Trump compares Mecca to garbage - from Saba .

P.S.: Soon after publication, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on X that a “Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED”, followed by Trump’s tweet on his Truth Social authorizing “the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously […] the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade”. I will comment on this tomorrow (Monday 15th June 2026), after we see how things develop within the next few hours.

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