This morning (Saturday 28th February 2026) the USrael-Iran war began: in a joint military operation Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire, a.k.a. the Epstein regime) started launching strikes against several high-value targets in Tehran in attempted decapitation strikes, as reported by Al Mayadeen and IRNA. Middle East Spectator confirmed the following targets in Tehran:

Parchin, Iranian military complex ~30 kilometres southeast of Tehran

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence,

Iran’s Ministry of Defense,

Iranian Atomic Energy Agency,

Iranian Supreme Leader’s office.

As reported by Middle East Spectator, USrael executed assassination attempts against:

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei,

President Masoud Pezeshkian,

Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi,

Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani,

Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani.

According to Middle East Spectator (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), citing multiple sources, both assassination attempts against Khamenei and Pezeshkian failed, whereas initially The Times of Israel reported that “results of the strikes remain unclear” and this afternoon claimed that there were “growing indications” that Khamenei had been killed, though Araghchi later dismissed such claims, saying that both Khamenei and Pezeshkian were safe, though only “one or two commanders” may have been martyred (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian are alive, as far as I know. All high-ranking officials are alive, everything is fine. We are attacking American bases in an act of self-defense. We cannot just sit and watch as they attack us. For the time being, we don't need anybody for our defense. We are capable enough to defend ourselves, and we will do that. We don't need the help of anybody. [Addressing US President Donald J. Trump] You cannot change this regime because it is supported by the people. The President of another country, no matter how powerful, has no right to decide for the people of another country. If the Americans want to talk to us, they know how they can contact me.

In any case, Khamenei’s residence was completely destroyed, as shown in the satellite image below:

The fate of the other officials listed above is not known yet, however Middle East Spectator confirmed that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i are all alive and in secure locations.

The first reports, photos and videos (1 and 2) of the USraeli attacks on Iran came soon after 10:00 local time, i.e. 7:00 CET this morning:

Soon after the aggression started, Iran closed the airspace initially for 6 hours and then until further notice, as per IRNA and Al Mayadeen, followed by a partial closure of Iraqi airspace (source: Al Mayadeen) and Syrian airspace (source: The Times of Israel), while Al Mayadeen reported strikes in “central Tehran, with initial reports indicating that several missiles hit University Street and the Republic area” and cited a Fars News Agency report on explosions in northern and eastern parts of the capital, while, “according to Mehr News Agency, explosions were heard in Isfahan, Qom, Lorestan, Karaj, and Kermanshah”. Other “Iranian media Iranian media reported that missiles fell on Daneshgah Street and the Jomhouri area, raising concerns over civilian infrastructure in densely populated districts”.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz - from The Times of Israel .

In parallel to the first strikes targeting the Iranian capital Tehran, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced declared an “immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country” of Israel and announced that…

The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel.

…as quoted by The Times of Israel, which also reported on imposition of nationwide restrictions on educational activities, gatherings, and work, except for essential sectors, as well as the closure of the Israeli airspace (see also Al Mayadeen), while Israeli opposition leaders, such as Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman, gave their support to USraeli strikes on Iran and the Mossad issued a the following statement on its official Persian-language Telegram channel:

Our Iranian brothers and sisters, you are not alone! We have launched a highly secure and dedicated Telegram channel especially for you. Together we will return Iran to its glorious days.

Of course, Iran immediately responded by cutting off Internet “to preserve internal security”, as per Middle East Spectator. (In fact, I have lost access to Mehr News Agency since this morning and I am having problems with IRNA).

While the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) announced the name of the ongoing military operation, “Lion’s Roar”, US officials stated that…

The operation was planned months ago, and the go-ahead was given weeks ago.

…and US President Donald J. Trump took the podium for what is effectively a declaration of war against Iran (highlights below from Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator Telegram channel):

Short time ago, the US military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. Our goal is to protect the American people by destroying the threats from the Iranian regime. We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. We’re going to annihilate their navy. We are going to destroy Iran’s missiles. We will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties, but we are doing this for the future and safety of the American people. To the IRGC: LAY DOWN YOUR ARMS! To the Iranian people: SEIZE CONTROL OF YOUR OWN DESTINY! Your hour of freedom is near. Do not leave your homes because there will be bombs everywhere. When we finish, you will take control. This is your opportunity.

Apparently the lame US codename for the ongoing military operation is “Epic Fury” (source: Middle East Spectator).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed Trump’s speech in a ~9-minute video he released on X (see also Al Mayadeen - translation of text in the tweet below):

My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran. I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership. For 47 years, the Ayatollahs' regime has chanted “Death to Israel”, “Death to America”. It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people. This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity. Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands. The time has come for all parts of the Iranian people—the Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch, and Ahwazis—to cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring freedom and peace-loving values to Iran. I call on you, citizens of Israel, to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, during Operation “Lion's Roar”, we will all be called upon to show patience and strength of spirit. Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel.

Head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, the Iranian Interior Ministry issued a statement condemning the USraeli attacks as violation of international law (source: Al Mayadeen):

The criminal enemy has once again violated international law and committed aggression against our dear homeland during negotiations.

…while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a statement condemning…

military aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran. Beloved Iran, cradle of an ancient civilization, has once again been subjected to blatant military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime. This renewed military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime comes at a time when Iran was engaged in a diplomatic path, despite its lack of trust in the intentions of the United States and the Zionist regime, in order to reach an agreement that would lead to the lifting of unjust sanctions. This attack once again demonstrates the lack of credibility in their claims of seeking a diplomatic resolution. History bears witness that Iranians have never submitted to invaders, and this time as well, a decisive response will come from the Iranian people, and the aggressors will regret their criminal act.

…invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, i.e. claiming its legitimate right to self-defense, as reported by Al Mayadeen (full text of the statement here).

The Head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi warned the enemy that it has embarked on a path “whose outcome is no longer in your hands”, adding that “further escalation could carry consequences beyond the initiating party’s control”, as per Al Mayadeen. In fact, this was followed by the Iranian announcement of its “decisive response” to the USraeli aggression, “Operation True Promise 4”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and IRNA (1 and 2), citing Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), which stated (source: Middle East Spectator):

The enemy believes that the steadfast Iranian nation will surrender to its petty demands through cowardly measures. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have begun a decisive response to these hostile actions and will keep the dear people continuously informed.

Less than two hours after the first USraeli strikes in Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched its first wave of ballistic missiles targeting Israel, with the first strikes hitting Haifa as well as Tel Aviv:

From Middle East Spectator.

…followed by multiple waves of ballistic missiles targeting Israel again and several US bases across the Middle East (sources: Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator Telegram channel), as Iranian officials promised in case of war:

US naval base in Bahrain (see also this Al Mayadeen article),

Kuwait,

Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar,

Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia,

Al-Dhafra airbase in Abu Dhabi (UAE) - photo of interception below,

Jordan.

Here are a few videos of Iranian missiles hitting the US base in Bahrain:

In the following video you can even see a US sailor initially laughing as he probably watched the news on TV about the USraeli attack on Iran only to start screaming like a schoolgirl as soon as a missile hit the nearby US base in Bahrain… LOL!

In the video below you can see an Iranian Shahed-136 drone hitting and destroying a radar in the US naval base in Bahrain:

By the way, Iranian missiles destroyed the $1.1-billion-worth AN/FPS-132 Block 5 Early Warning Radar, with a reported operational range of ~5,000 km and 360° coverage, installed at the Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar back in 2013, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator.

Here a video confirming a missile impact in Kuwait:

…and a photo of the Kuwait airport:

The US Base in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, was also attacked, though it is unclear if by Iran or Iraqi factions:

According to a Tasnim report published this afternoon and cited by Al Mayadeen, Iranian forces have targeted 14 US military bases across West Asia.

However, it must be said that Iranian missiles bases have also been hammered by US and Israeli jets, as reported by Middle East Spectator, though very little is coming out from Iran, due to the internet blackout (similarly, not much is coming from Israel due to military censorship):

Nevertheless the Israeli Air Force shared on X some footage of the destruction of “numerous launchers that were ready for immediate launch” in Iran:

What we know for sure is that the child-hating Epstein regime targeted a girls’ elementary school in the Minab district in Hormozgan province in southern Iran, with an initial death toll of at least 36 students, according to Al Mayadeen, though it later increased to 80 (source: RNN Mirror).

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the blatant aggression stating (source: IRNA):

The US & Israel launched an egregious, unwarranted act of aggression against Iran by indiscriminately targeting Iranian cities. In just one single case, they targeted a primary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, killing and maiming tens of innocent young girls. The world must stand up to this grave injustice and the UNSC must act now in exercise of its primary responsibility under the Charter.

…echoed by Iranian Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref saying (source: IRNA):

Security and dignity of the Iranian nation is our red line and no aggression will remain without a cost.

…while Abbas Araghchi tweeted (1 and 2):

The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered.

We do not understand the reasons for the U.S. attack on Iran. Perhaps the U.S. administration was dragged into it. Here is what I do know: Iran will punish those who kill our children. Our enmity is not with the American people, who are being lied to yet again.

…and sent a letter to the UN secretary-general and the President of the UN Security Council, stating that “Iran will continue legitimate self-defense until aggression ceases fully and unequivocally”, as per IRNA, which included the full text of the letter, and Al Mayadeen.

Araghchi’s statements were echoed by Iranian SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani on X:

We will make the Zionist criminals and the shameless Americans regret their actions.

The brave soldiers and the great nation of Iran will deliver an unforgettable lesson to the hellish international oppressors.

On the other hand, the f*cking child-hating (Anglo-)Zionist even dared to issue a statement on X saying that the IDF is at war with the Iranian “regime” and not with the Iranian people.

Well… if they thought that they could trigger a revolution, they are completely delusional. Here are a couple of scenes from Tehran this afternoon and this evening:

This afternoon/evening the IRGC announced via VHF radio the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (sources: Middle East Spectator and Reuters), which likely will cause a massive upsurge in oil prices next Monday, 2nd March 2026:

The IRGC also claimed that their missiles struck a US combat support vessel, as reported by IRNA.

Indeed, Iran is keeping its promises: targeting all US bases and ships across the region and closing the Strait of Hormuz in order to exert maximum pressure and pain on USrael and the combined West (it is not just USrael fighting - UK is allegedly providing defensive support to its allies, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer). As if that was not enough, the Khatam Al-Anbiyaa headquarter announced that…

The attacks against America and the Zionist entity will gradually escalate.

…while Brigadier General Sardar Jabari, Advisor to the IRGC Commander, stated:

Trump should know that today we launched missiles from our old stockpiles. We have prepared for this day, and you will witness what you have never seen before.

Maybe he was referring to the hypersonic missiles that were seen lighting the sky over Iran tonight as they were launched towards USraeli targets:

…or maybe to other powerful weapons that still need to be unveiled!

In any case, while Iranian people can enjoy this “magic”, US soldiers are left to watch their “wonderful” (and expensive!) air defense systems in Al Udeid Air Base (Qatar), likely Patriot batteries, failing to intercept an Iranian missile…

…or even a Shahed-136 drone in Bahrain tonight:

Similarly, Israelis (and Americans and Europeans on TV) are watching missiles landing live in Tel Aviv:

No wonder earlier tonight Trump stated to Israeli Channel 12 that…

I have many exit strategies [from the war]. I can choose to make it long or I can make it very short, we’ll see.

…as quoted by Middle East Spectator. Apparently, he did not get the message that this time, it will be Iran, not USrael, to dictate when and how the war ends!

Axis of Resistance in support of Iran

Meanwhile, various factions of the Axis of Resistance issued statements in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Here is the full text of the statement of the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas (from RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

“Permission to fight has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.” The Zionist enemy continues its arrogance and barbarism in our region, heedless of anyone, empowered by the American—the primary sponsor of its crimes and aggression against Palestine and the Arab and Islamic nations. In a new chapter of thuggery, the Islamic Republic of Iran is being subjected to a criminal zionist-American aggression, in an extension of the series of genocide carried out by the zionist enemy in Gaza, and the aggression over the past two years against Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Qatar, and other countries. We, in the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, regarding this criminal aggression against Iran and its people, emphasize the following: First: We declare our full solidarity with the Islamic Republic and its dear people in the face of this aggression, which we have repeatedly emphasized is primarily motivated by its support for Palestine and its resistance, and its clear and explicit stance in confronting the zionists and their aides. We also mourn their martyrs, ask Allah Almighty for the recovery of their wounded, and to protect Iran and its people from all harm. Second: We bless the Iranian response to the Zionist-American aggression within the framework of Operation “True Promise 4,” and we express our full confidence in the Iranian Armed Forces and the heroic Revolutionary Guard, in their determination to confront the aggression, and their ability to inflict heavy losses on the aggressors and teach them deterrent lessons to stop them in their tracks. This fragile enemy, which has failed to break the will of the people of Gaza and its resistance for two full years, will end in disappointment and will be unable, by the will of Allah, to subdue the Islamic Republic and its great people. Third: This Nazi aggression is an attack on our entire Islamic nation and a violation of its sovereignty and dignity. We call on the peoples of the nation to stand with the brotherly Iranian people and to move in anger against the Zionist and American policies. Today, they form an advanced line of defense for the nation, and if the enemy manages to break the nation’s defensive lines, everyone should wait for their turn, for in their eyes, we are all enemies, and the dream of “Greater Israel” is not far from you. Fourth: The Zionists and their aides wanted their extended aggression since the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation to be a revenge against everyone who supported Palestine and its resistance, and a deterrent to anyone who thinks of engaging in the duty of supporting Palestine in any form. But their magic will turn against them with the help of Allah. The nation’s battle with the Zionists continues until their disappearance from Palestine, and perhaps this Zionist arrogance will trigger aftershocks of the “Flood” that bring this transient entity closer to its inevitable end. It is a jihad of victory or martyrdom. Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades – Palestine Saturday, 11 Ramadan 1447 AH Corresponding to 28/02/2026 AD

Hezbollah has not entered the fray (yet), but issued the following statement, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Manar and RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine):

Hezbollah condemns the treacherous US-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran, following months of Zionist and American threats aimed at subjugating the Islamic Republic, forcing it to surrender, and depriving it of its natural and legitimate right to possess peaceful nuclear technology and develop its defensive missile capabilities, like other countries. This new aggression is a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter and continues the arrogant and oppressive approach of the US administration and the Zionist entity, attempting to destabilize the region, subjugate its peoples, and force them to accept domination and occupation projects. What is happening today, after the failure of the 12-day war launched by the Israeli enemy with direct US participation, confirms that the problem was never the nuclear program, but rather the existence of a strong State in the region that relies on itself, adheres to its sovereignty, and makes independent national decisions. This State, which preserves its resources, develops its capabilities, refuses to be part of the US-dominated system, supports free and oppressed peoples, and stands firm against Zionist-US plans in the region, is a threat to their interests. They want weak, depleted entities that are easy to control, paving the way for their occupation and colonial plans. This aggression will only strengthen the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people, making them more resilient and determined to defend their legitimate rights. They have proven over decades of siege, threats, and attacks that they are a strong, steadfast state that refuses to surrender, backed by a proud people united in defense of their dignity and sovereignty. Hezbollah expresses its full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, leadership and people, and calls on regional states and peoples to confront this aggressive plan, recognizing its dangers and the severe consequences it will have for all, if left unchecked. We are confident that the US and Israeli enemy will suffer a major blow and will only reap failure from their tyrannical and criminal aggression.

On the other hand, today Kataeb Hezbollah in Iraq has announced that its fighters began carrying out a number of operations against American bases as of this afternoon, as reported by RNN Mirror (1 and 2), quoting thi strong statement (all emphasis added):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful The criminal Trump is today waging a war that represents the front of falsehood with all the malice and Crusader crimes it carries, fueling his tyrannical tendencies with the sons of zion, the descendants of apes and pigs, against the front of truth from the nation of Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family). In this fateful battle, there is no place for neutrality, and no middle ground; either you are in the trench of truth and supporting its people, or you engage in the front of falsehood and join the oppressors. It is the moment of separation in which no one deviates except those whose hearts have been rusted. We must realize well that this enemy wants nothing but evil for the nation of Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family). Therefore, he must be dragged into a long war of attrition—a war that gives him a taste of woe wherever he stays and wherever he lands. We must not leave any American presence in the region in general, and in Iraq in particular; this is the day of reckoning. O brave resistance fighters in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria: Here is the law of history granting you the opportunity for revenge against these criminal killers, to settle the account with those who violated sanctities and shed pure blood. Do not hesitate for the blink of an eye in penetrating the interior of the entity, for the blood of the martyrs that watered your land calls you to revenge. “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet”.

Similarly, the Guardians of Blood Brigades of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful (Go forth, whether light or heavy, and strive with your wealth and your lives in the cause of Allah. That is better for you, if you only knew.) At-Tawbah: 41 The Guardians of Blood Brigades has, since the first moment of the Zionist-American aggression, proceeded to raise its readiness to the maximum to carry out jihadist operations against the ominous alliance, in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This means that the hands of our mujahideen are now on the trigger, preparing to unleash the live ammunition in their possession against all American military sites inside and outside Iraq, considering them legitimate targets for the Islamic Resistance, without any restriction or condition defining the rules of battle. And what began at their the enemy’s hands, they will not have the choice to end; rather, that choice will belong to the mujahideen, and it is the promise of Allah Almighty of victory. From here, we pledge to the Guardian of the Muslims, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Sayyid Ali Khamenei, to fight under his banner until the last breath. Let these blessed Ramadan days of ours be a new Karbala, through which we strive to achieve one of the two best outcomes (victory in the field or victory in martyrdom for the sake of Allah). The Islamic Resistance Guardians of Blood Brigades 10 / Ramadan / 1447

The Secretary-General of the Al-Nujaba Movement in Iraq, Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi, was quoted by RNN Mirror as stating (all emphasis original):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned The tyranny of Trump and his persistence will not pass without accountability or punishment, and his nose will be rubbed in the dirt as a penalty for what his hands have committed. This reckless fool, devoid of decision-making power, who has turned into a plaything in the hands of the stinking Zionist [Netanyahu], the child-killer, to the point that he is risking the fate of American soldiers in this region and all of West Asia for his whims and follies. We will not take a position of neutrality, and we will not be spectators to injustice and aggression. Rather, we will shake the earth beneath your feet, and we will write with our blood a stance that neither softens nor breaks. For our mujahideen and our heroes are not among those who say in gatherings, “Oh, how we wish we were with you,” and then cower in the arenas of battle. No, and a thousand times no; the battlefield bears witness to their determination and steadfastness. We will not leave the Hussein of our time alone, and we will not abandon our pledge, and we will not compromise our dignity. So whoever wishes to support the Master of the Age [Imam al-Mahdi], let him join this procession, for the path is clear and the banner of glory is raised. And we say it at the top of our voices and with the sincerity of our hearts: At your service, O son of Fatima, at your service, O son of Fatima, at your service, O son of Fatima! “If you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.” 28-2-2026

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

The Yemeni movement Ansar Allah entered the fray since this morning, with a statement saying that they are restarting their attacks on the Red Sea and missile launches reported by Middle East Spectator.

Also, its leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi earlier tonight issued a statement in solidarity with Iran, as per Al Mayadeen, Saba and RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine):

The brutal American-”israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran comes within the framework of zionist efforts to enable the zionist “israeli” enemy to control the region under the title of “Changing the Middle East.” The American-”israeli” aggression against Iran aims to achieve the well-known zionist objective referred to as “Greater ‘israel.’” The American-”israeli” aggression against Iran is an aggression against a Muslim country without any right — an unjust, blatant, criminal, and savage aggression. The American-”israeli” aggression against Iran targets the Muslim Iranian people, its official institutions, and its Islamic system. The American-”israeli” aggression even targeted a girls’ primary school, resulting in the martyrdom of dozens of female students. The Islamic world must take a sincere and serious stand, in all forms of cooperation and solidarity, with the Islamic Republic to stop the aggression. The Islamic Republic of Iran, its mujahid and courageous Revolutionary Guard, and its valiant army are fulfilling their sacred jihad duty in legitimate defense and in confronting the enemies with full force. The Islamic Republic of Iran targeted the “israeli” enemy and American military bases in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran possesses powerful military capabilities and the necessary means to severely punish its enemies. The Islamic Republic of Iran has the free will and courage to take the necessary decisions and measures to confront the aggression. The leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses faithful resolve, a jihadist spirit, deep insight, and firm determination to remain steadfast. Our position in Yemen, officially and popularly, is to stand in full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Muslim Iranian people. We are fully prepared for any necessary developments. Regarding this aggression, there is no concern for the Islamic Republic of Iran; it is strong, its position is strong, and its response is decisive. The steadfastness of the Islamic Republic of Iran is great, and its response is firm and powerful; solidarity and standing with it are necessary. It is everyone’s duty to stand in solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and support it by all means, and to apply pressure to stop the aggression. The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran serves the interests of the Islamic world. At this stage, the Islamic Republic is fighting the battle of the entire nation against the savage American-”israeli” tyranny that targets the nation. The targeting by the Iranian army and the Revolutionary Guard of American bases in the region is a legitimate right and does not constitute targeting the countries in which those American bases are located. There are American military bases participating in the aggression against the Islamic Republic, and it is Iran’s legitimate right to target them.

What follows is the article I started preparing yesterday, when I was thinking that the USrael-Iran war would not have started before Monday 2nd March 2026, since Rubio was expected to visit Israel then:

Prelude to USrael-Iran war

Despite the optimism expressed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi last Thursday, 26th February 2026, at the end of the third round of US-Iran talks on a nuclear deal (see my previous update), there have been multiple signals indicating that USrael may launch an attack against Iran very soon!

First, on Thursday evening the spokesman for General Staff of Armed Forces Brigadier General Shekarchi issued a fresh warning against the Anglo-Zionist enemies, stating:

We have proven that we are not warmongers and are not afraid of war either. We will powerfully defend our country and the interests of the noble Iranian nation.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and Mehr, but we sort of got used to them within the last few months. What is worrying is the flurry of announcements by embassies to leave either Iran, Israel or both, starting with the US embassy in Jerusalem yesterday (Friday 27th February 2026):

On 27th February 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of US government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks. Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on an e-mail sent by US Ambassador Mike Huckabee to embassy staff urging those who wished to leave “should do so TODAY” (see also The New York Times):

Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning - from Al Masirah .

Similarly, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to evacuate Iran immediately, stating (source: Al Mayadeen):

Chinese nationals currently in Iran are advised to strengthen safety precautions and evacuate as soon as possible.

…adding that “Chinese embassies and consulates in Iran and neighboring countries would provide ‘necessary assistance’ to citizens seeking to depart via commercial flights or overland routes”, while Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was quoted by Al Masirah as saying that Beijing is…

closely following developments regarding Iran. China supports the Iranian government and people in upholding their nation’s stability and legitimate rights and interests. Various parties should cherish peace, remain calm, and resolve differences through dialogue.

Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova - from Al Masirah .

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement last Thursday, slamming Western country for their policies towards Iran (source: Al Masirah):

The majority of countries in the world are increasingly defending their rights, building domestic economic, industrial, and scientific capacity, and strengthening their national sovereignty. We are witnessing continuous threats against Tehran, a show of force, intimidation, and an irresponsible escalation of regional tensions by Washington. Nevertheless, Russia and Iran continue to systematically strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of the people of both countries.

Yesterday UK announced the temporary withdrawal of its diplomatic staff from Iran, as well as the relocation of some of its diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv to another location in Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel (1 and 2):

We have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily move some of our staff and their dependents from Tel Aviv to another location within Israel.

…wheras the French Foreign Ministry issued an advice not to travel to Israel and the West Bank (source: The Times of Israel). Poland even urged its citizens to leave immediately Israel, Iran and Lebanon, stating (source: The Times of Israel):

The security situation in the Middle East is unstable. The risk of escalation is high! Airspace for civilian traffic may be closed. Return by air may be impossible or significantly hindered.

Similarly, Germany discouraged travel to Israel, while Italy urged its citizens to leave Iran and strongly discouraged travel to Iraq and Lebanon too, as reported by The Times of Israel (1 and 2). Some flights from Istanbul (Turkey) to Tehran (Iran) have also been cancelled since last night (source: The Times of Israel).

In the meantime, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier arrived off the coast of Israel, while nine (9) American refueling tankers landed at the supposedly “civilian” Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv (Israel) overnight, as part of the massive buildup of US military assets in the Middle East, as reported by The Times of Israel (1 and 2), according to which “there are now at least 14 US refuelers deployed at Ben Gurion airport […] likely to provide support for US fighter jets aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford”. Some of the F-22 fighter jets were also seen on the runway of the Ovda Airbase, as shown on new satellite images published by Chinese intelligence firm MizarVision (sources: Time of Israel and Middle East Spectator), suggesting that airstrikes on Iran may be imminent.

After all, yesterday US President Donald J. Trump stated that…

I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have. We will have some additional talks today.

…suggesting that Trump may have finally found the excuse and, above all, the guts to take a decision and bomb Iran, though Al Mayadeen also quoted him as saying:

We haven't made a final decision. We're not exactly happy with the way they negotiated. They cannot have nuclear weapons, and we're not thrilled with the way they're negotiating. We want no nuclear weapons by Iran, and they're not saying those golden words. [As if he does not know that there is a fatwa against nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction in Iran!] I guess you could always say there's always a risk. You know when there's war, there's a risk in anything, both good and bad. Nobody knows. There might be and there might not be.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and US Vice-President J.D. Vance - from Al Mayadeen .

In an interview with The Washington Post (paywalled), US Vice President J.D. Vance dismissed the possibility of a long war with Iran:

The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which in another article yesterday reported on his meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, who optimistically tweeted the following statement on X:

I met Vice President J.D. Vance today and shared details of the ongoing negotiation between the United States and Iran and the progress achieved so far. I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days. Peace is within our reach.

While in Washington D.C., Badr Al-Busaidi was interviewed by Face The Nation and stated that Iran will not export its uranium stockpile abroad, but dilute it instead (an option that Iran has considered acceptable for a while), adding that it will be then turned into nuclear fuel, an irreversible process, meaning it cannot be enriched or used as fissile material for a nuclear weapon after that, even if Iran wanted to (source: Middle East Spectator):

Iran would give the enriched material up. They will not be able to actually accumulate that material that will enable them to create a bomb. There is no accumulation. There will be zero accumulation, zero stockpiling, and full verification. That is also an equally important achievement, I think, a full and comprehensive verification by the IAEA. The current stockpiles that still exist—I think that there is agreement now that this will be downblended to the lowest level possible, a neutral level, a natural level, and converted into fuel. And that fuel will be irreversible. And I think we have agreement on that, in my view.

However, considering what I reported earlier, I am not holding my breath and I think that USrael will attack Iran. After all, according to Shemon Al-Kabets, former head of the Israeli radio, cited by Al Manar, in their last meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu managed to persuade Trump that he can be remembered for generations as the “King who killed evil Amalek” if he attacks Iran!

