Smoke billowing from Al-Diyafah Street in Dubai (UAE) after Iranian missile strikes - from RNN Mirror.

Let’s continue the chronicles of the “Ramadan War” between USrael and the Axis of Resistance from the night between Sunday 29th and Monday 30th March 2026, when USrael and Iran exchanged fire, with the former targeting civilian infrastructure, as usual, and in particular bombing:

the Mehrabad Airport, west of Tehran (source: RNN Mirror),

a petrochemical unit in the city of Tabriz, northwestern Iran (see RNN Mirror),

a residential area in the north of Tehran, as well as a branch of the National Bank and a cardboard factory south of Tehran (source: RNN Mirror).

As part of wave 86 of Operation True Promise 4 that started last Sunday, in the early morning of Monday Iran targeted US military bases across West Asia (source: Al Mayadeen), with multiple explosions reported in Haifa and Beer al-Sabe' (Israel - see video below showing a fire in an oil refinery in Haifa), Bahrain and UAE (United Arab Emirates) after a series of missile strikes, as per RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3 and 4), according to which US forces on Al-Diyafah Street in Dubai (UAE) were targeted. At the same time, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity reported “one fatality and significant material damage following an attack on a power and water desalination plant”, as per RNN Mirror (we will come back on this later).

A statement issued by the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran later in the day announced that it struck US radar stations, responsible for detecting and tracking Iranian missiles and combat drones, and a US military position in the UAE with one-way drones, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

IRGC Navy chief Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri - from RNN Mirror .

On Monday morning the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) announced the martyrdom of its Navy Chief, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

This fighter in the path of Allah, and the great hero in the Sacred Defense, after nearly half a century of continuous jihad, has joined the Master of Martyrs. Admiral martyr Alireza Tangsiri, whose martyrdom came after the harsh strikes that led to the destruction of important enemy facilities and infrastructure and the downing of an American aircraft, has ascended to meet Allah, succumbing to his wounds while organizing forces and strengthening defenses on the islands and coasts that were targeted by the enemies. Our people are accustomed to such sacrifices, and they know that the front, which did not stop with the departure of the greatest leaders but rather grew stronger, will continue its path steadily even with the martyrdom of the field commanders, as the IRGC Navy forces have proven in these days through their continuous strikes and their control of the Strait of Hormuz arena. This force, which has previously confronted the operations of major powers and broken their prestige in escorting oil tankers, and arrested American and British soldiers in the past, continues its path today, as every fighter within it is a new Tangsiri. We offer our condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of this brave hero to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, to the Iranian people, and to the fighters of the Navy of the Guard and the Army, and we renew our pledge to continue the path until the defeat of the enemy and the liberation of Al-Quds.

Notice how Iran acknowledges the death of his commanders, while USrael hides and minimizes the number of casualties in its reports, despite being heavily pounded by the Axis of Resistance.

Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri was mourned also by the Iranian Supreme Leader, Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, in the following message (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful “Do not consider those who have been killed in the path of God as dead; rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving sustenance.” The courageous and valiant commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, has attained the honor of martyrdom after years of devoted struggle. The martyrdom of this brave son of Tangestan, a soldier of Iran and a guardian of Islam, during the epic of the third imposed war, stands as a profound source of pride for the brave people of Bushehr, the youth of the southern region, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic, and the nation of Iran. These defenders of the country’s independence and maritime borders, especially in the Persian Gulf, will, God willing, continue to strengthen and advance Iran’s naval power and resilience more firmly than ever before. I offer my heartfelt congratulations and condolences on the martyrdom of this courageous commander to his esteemed family, his comrades, and the leaders of the Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. I pray to Almighty God to grant the highest ranks of paradise to this martyr. Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

10th Farvardin 1405 [30th March 2026]

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from RNN Mirror .

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed his condolences for Alireza Tangsiri’s martyrdom too, as reported by RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine):

The world sees the brilliant effects of the martyr Tangsiri in the Strait of Hormuz. The news of the martyrdom of my dear brother, Commander Alireza Tangsiri, the brave commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, once again demonstrated the helplessness and desperation of the lowly enemies of Islamic Iran, and showed that they know no solution other than assassination and killing, a solution whose failure is clear from the outset. The zealous and heroic Iranian commander, who revived for us the memory of the martyr Rais Ali Delvari, had brilliant and undeniable effects throughout his blessed life, an example of which the world clearly sees in the Strait of Hormuz. I take pride in having stood shoulder to shoulder with such brave men during the era of defense [i.e. the Iraq-Iran war in 1980-88], and I am certain that the noble nation of Iran and the freedom-seekers of the world will be grateful for the efforts of these brave men on the morning of victory, and their names will always remain in the history of dear Iran. He was a man who did not feel a moment of hesitation in his heart at the approach of ostentatious American warships, and he struck such a firm blow to the tools of arrogance that they left the theater of war and docked on the farthest shores. If the enemy imagines that the removal of the brave leads to the removal of bravery, it can test its luck to taste the crushing response of the successors of this high-ranking martyr.

Ghalibaf also tweeted the following statement exposing the hypocrisy of Israel, whose police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass the day before (see Al Mayadeen), and the double-standards of the Outlaw US Empire, whose Christian Zionist leadership said nothing about it, while allegedly they want to “export democracy” to Iran:

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, issued an ominous warning to US troops preparing to invade Iran (source: RNN Mirror):

The battle on the ground will be more terrifying for you. Iran’s soldiers are waiting for the historic encounter to show you, once and for all, the difference between a believing soldier and a conventional soldier.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee - from Al Mayadeen .

…while Alaeddin Boroujerdi, member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, echoed what Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly, had said a few days ago regarding Iran’s membership of the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty - see here):

It is not reasonable for us to abide by the rules of the game while at the same time being bombed. [source: Al Mayadeen]

…pointing out that Iran remains opposed to acquiring nuclear weapons.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani - from Al Mayadeen .

IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani also commented on the fact that almost all factions of the Axis of Resistance have now been activated, following the first attacks by Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) against Israel two days ago, as I reported here. This is what Esmail Qaani said (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

The wishes of the martyred resistance leaders have been fulfilled, for the operations room of the resistance front has become one. Get used to the new order in the region. Netanyahu was dreaming of expanding the security belt in the region, but the fire of Hezbollah and Ansar Allah exposed the falsehood of the promises of the “israeli” colonial entity.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

…whereas Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed that “any decision to end the ongoing aggression will be made strictly in accordance with Iran's stated conditions and within a framework that guarantees the security and interests of the Iranian people”, as per Al Mayadeen, adding:

Ensuring the uninterrupted provision of services is a key pillar of resilience at this stage. [These efforts must continue] with full commitment until victory over the enemy is achieved. Iran stands tall today, shining like a radiant jewel on the world stage, inspiring all those who seek freedom.

In the afternoon the IRGC announced the 87th wave of Operation True Promise 4 in revenge for the assassination of Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In Wave 87 of Operation True Promise 4, with the code “O Aba Abdillah Al-Hussein (peace be upon him)”, and dedicated to the proud martyr, Rear Admiral IRGC martyr Tangsiri, and the martyrs of the IRGC Navy, command and control centers, drone hangars, weapon support sheds, and hiding centers for terrorist soldiers and American - zionist pilots in various regions, including 5 American bases in the region and military centers in the south, center, and north of occupied Palestine, including (Haifa Bay, “Kiryat Shmona”, “Tel Aviv”, Bir Al-Sabi’, “Dimona”, Al-Kharj, “Jufair Victoria” and others), were effectively targeted with Emad, Qiam, and Khorramshahr 4 liquid and solid fuel ballistic missiles, and attack drones. This combined, continuous, and multi-stage operation began at dawn last night and is still ongoing.

The spokesperson of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, also issued a statement denying any involvement of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the attack on a desalination plant in Kuwait yesterday morning (Monday 30th March 2026), blaming Israel instead, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

The attack on the Kuwaiti desalination plant is a sign of the zionists’ baseness. The barbaric aggression of the “israeli” regime against the desalination plant of the State of Kuwait, under the pretext of framing the Islamic Republic of Iran, which took place in the past hours, is a sign of the baseness and vileness of the “israeli” occupiers. We declare that American bases and military personnel, their interests in the region, and the military, security, and economic infrastructure and facilities of the “israeli” regime will continue to be our powerful targets. It is essential for the countries of the West Asia region to be vigilant against the sedition of the American-zionist enemies to destabilize and destroy the region, and to end the presence of the criminal American army and the “israeli” occupiers in the region.

In a communique issued yesterday afternoon, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced the execution of a drone attack targeting Israeli military-industrial infrastructure, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror:

Heroic and ever-present nation of Islamic Iran! The brave men of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, starting this morning, conducted drone operations utilizing various combat drones to target the infrastructure centers of Elbit Systems, Kanfit, and the “israeli” regime’s weapons production and development center for defense and offensive systems in the industrial city of “Nof HaGalil” and “Tel Aviv”. The “israeli” regime’s weapons production and development center for defense and offensive systems is the manufacturer of missile and defense systems such as the “Iron Dome”. Elbit Systems is an active weapons center in the fields of electronic warfare, drone manufacturing, reconnaissance systems, and radar sensors, and it accounts for a significant portion of the “israeli” regime’s arms exports to various countries. The Kanfit aerospace organization operates in the engineering and manufacturing of aerospace components and aircraft and helicopter structures.

Yesterday evening the IRGC issued a new statement detailing the results of the 87th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Military intelligence strikes in continuation of Wave 87 Fighters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy successfully managed this morning, through intelligence and operational actions, to destroy 4 gathering points for commanders and facilities of the American and zionist enemies with powerful and lightning strikes. The intelligence and operational fighters of the IRGC Navy, in a combined operation, succeeded in destroying the cover command and control center of the American terrorists, which had been established outside the Manhad base and in one of the cities of the UAE, with precision-guided missiles. In this cover center, more than 200 American commanders and mid-level officers were present. The secret residence of the commanders of the American Fifth Fleet, outside the main base in Bahrain, was precisely hit by a drone during a meeting of the commanders, and the presence and traffic of ambulances indicated the result of the operation. A container ship owned by the “israeli” regime with the trade name (Express Room), flying the flag of a third country, was hit precisely and effectively by missiles from the IRGC Navy fighters. The air warning radar belonging to the American terrorists for guiding F-16 fighter jets, which was stationed outside the base and on the shores of the Dhahran region of Saudi Arabia, was precisely hit.

In the meantime, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, tweeted another one of his contradictory statements, claiming to be negotiating with Iranian officials, while at the same time threatening to blow up and obliterate all power stations, oil wells and desalinization plants (see also Al Mayadeen):

During an event aimed at promoting US investment in Saudi Arabia, he even mocked and threatened Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman saying (see Al Mayadeen):

He did not think he would be kissing my a$$… He thought I’d be just another American president that was a loser, where the country was going downhill. But now he has to be nice to me. You tell him: he’d better be nice to me! He’s gotta be!

However, until now Saudi Arabia has been silent on this… and also on Iranian strikes on US Prince Sultan Air Base on its soil, where 12 American troops were recently injured, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Clearly, Saudi Arabia is now between a rock and a hard place, while publicly claiming that it is not part of the conflict, despite allowing the Outlaw US Empire to use its bases and airspace.

On the other hand, Spain, having understood that US military bases and involvement in US wars brings only death and destruction, has doubled down by closing its airspace to US military aircraft involved in the war on Iran, after previously closing its own bases to US planes, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo as saying:

This decision is part of the government’s commitment not to participate in or contribute to a war initiated unilaterally and against international law.

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to occupied Palestine (Israel), it is worth reporting that Iranian-linked hackers managed to breach the email account of former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, exposing sensitive personal data, internal documents, contracts, media briefings, a draft book and a draft letter to former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, marked “not for publication” criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Haaretz (paywalled).

It is also worth reporting that yesterday evening the Israeli Knesset passed a controversial bill allowing the execution of Palestinian detainees by hanging, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli public broadcaster KAN 11, according to which Israeli judges now can “issue death sentences without requiring a formal request from prosecutors [and without] unanimous judicial decisions, enabling a simple majority of judges to impose capital punishment”. The bill, supported by far-right Israeli officials such as Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, also “extends jurisdiction to military courts operating in the occupied West Bank, authorizing them to sentence Palestinian detainees to death”.

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Lebanese frontline

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving the Lebanese frontline, but staying within occupied Palestine for now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently held a meeting with heads of local authorities in northern Israel, a meeting described by Israeli Channel 12 as “stormy”. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, during the meeting, the head of the so-called “Front Line Forum” directly confronted Netanyahu saying:

Your government deceived us. You promised us protection, but that was just a deception. All we can do now is pray that Hezbollah’s missiles don’t fall on our homes.

…echoed by a mayor of one of the northern settlements:

We are on Hezbollah’s maps, and their missiles are falling on us, but we are not on our country’s maps.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued its military operations against the invading IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces), as detailed here by Al Mayadeen, injuring several Israeli soldiers during fights in southern Lebanon (see Al Mayadeen for more details), forcing Israeli media, such as Channel 14, to report growing challenges faced by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon (source: Al Mayadeen).

Hezbollah also conducted a joint attack with Iran targeting multiple areas within occupied Palestine, including Haifa, where oil refineries and a building belonging to Bazan Company were hit and damaged, as reported by Al Mayadeen. The video below shows one of the operations targeting military infrastructure in the “Krayot” area, north of the occupied city of Haifa:

However, Little Satan responded to Hezbollah rocket barrages and drone attacks by bombing the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut (source: Al Mayadeen).

It is also worth mentioning the following statement that UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) tweeted yesterday:

…as reported also by Al Mayadeen, which specified that the explosion occurred at the headquarters of the Indonesian contingent. Although UNIFIL did not specify who targeted its base, you can easily guess, based also on previous reports such as this one.

George Ibrahim Abdallah - from Al Mayadeen .

Interviewed by Al Mayadeen, George Ibrahim Abdallah, Lebanese revolutionary and former political prisoner in France, stated that the Arab world is now witnessing…

the final chapter of the crimes of the abhorrent Israeli entity. Iran’s missiles carry hope, and with patience, victory will come, the curtain will fall on the age of occupation and tyranny. Unity in the field is the only way to crystallize the Arab resistance line. The new world order rising from this struggle will be the decisive blow to the failed capitalist and imperialist system. We extend our condolences to your martyrs, whose sacrifice will remain a guiding light for the ummah. The Resistance will endure, and the followers of [Al Mayadeen journalists and martyrs] Fatima, Ali, and Mohammad will remain steadfast in this decisive battle.

Iraqi frontline

Moving to the Iraqi war front, Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror reported that on Monday the Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out 5 operations targeting US military bases across the region on Sunday, followed by another 8 on Monday. For instance, in the early hours of Monday several drones targeted the US military base at Baghdad Airport, as reported by RNN Mirror (1, 2 and 3):

An Iraqi aircraft sustained damage at the American Victoria Logistics Support Base in Baghdad Airport (source: RNN Mirror):

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf:

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