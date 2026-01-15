GeoPolitiQ

Frances Lynch
7h

My guess; Trump/Bibi are waiting to see what early on effect the new 25% tarriffs will have on Iran's stability. I say early on because Trump's shelf life is short, once he loses the midterms he will have limited ability to wage Israel's wars. Will there be an attack, IMO absolutely.

Watch for US ships to move from Venezuela to the Red Sea, their presence is essential to any attack on Iran. Also watch for Bibi and his pals to leave Israel, that could indicate an agreement on an Israeli nuclear strike on Iran. These people are insane, never forget that.

The zionists do appear to be hedging their bets on the future existance of an Israel. Their efforts to take over in Cyprus, Argentina and Chile are already generating screams of resistance from the respective region's locals.

2 replies by Ismaele and others
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
5h

The US still doesn't have enough air defense missiles to carry out an attack against Iran. Raytheon can only manufacture 600 a year.

1 reply
6 more comments...

