The USraeli attack against Iran may have been shelved, but let’s see what’s happened in the past days to better understand the situation and what could happen next.

Last Tuesday, 13th January 2026, US President Donald J. Trump tweeted the following statement on his Truth social, inciting rioters in Iran (see also Al Mayadeen), though there is still an Internet blackout in the Islamic Republic (all local Iranian news media outlets are still down: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr), hence the purpose of his message is unclear:

Not only he incited rioters in Iran to continue their violent actions, but he also announced to stop any negotiations with Iranian officials and promised help. This could be either a signal to someone in Iran (if they can receive it) or just an announcement of upcoming war.

On the same day, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, commander of the aerospace force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said that his force is ready to deliver a “decisive and crushing” response, in case of aggression, adding that “missile production and overall output of the aerospace force have increased compared with levels prior to the recent 12-day war”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, as saying that Iran has “surprises” in store for whoever threatens military action against the Islamic Republic, warning that they would face “severe pain and suffering”, with their interests targeted anywhere in the world!

Similarly, yesterday (Wednesday 14th January 2026) IRGC commander-in-chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour confirmed the highest level of readiness of the IRGC to thwart “illusory plots by the rulers of the White House and Tel Aviv against Iran”, adding that both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will “face a response at the appropriate time” for the crimes committed by their mercenaries in Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

On the other hand, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations (UN) responded to Trump with the following tweet on X:

…enclosing an official statement condemning the ongoing US interference in Iran’s internal affairs within the context of a wider campaign of aggression against Iran (see also Al Mayadeen).

Meanwhile, Gulf States such as Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar privately urged the US administration to avoid military confrontation or regime change in Iran, fearing the risk of destabilization of global energy markets, which could ultimately harm the US economy, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing The Wall Street Journal (paywalled), whose US sources claimed that a strike on Iran is “more likely than not”, while Saudi officials said that Riyadh had given Tehran assurances that it would not allow the use of Saudi airspace by US forces to conduct airstrikes on Iran and that the kingdom would stay out of the conflict, in case of war. However, I find it difficult to believe: what is the Saudi government going to do to prevent US forces in the country to use its airspace and launch attacks against Iran from its soil? I do not think there is much they can do, considering the arrogance of Trump and his ilk. The Outlaw US Empire will just ignore Saudi warnings and attack Iran from US bases in Saudi Arabia, putting at risk not just US assets, but also innocent lives of civilians in the country and the whole region.

Iranian (L) and Qatari (R) diplomatic delegations (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, Qatar tried to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis: in fact, last Tuesday the Qatari Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that “Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has reaffirmed Doha’s support for all efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions”, following a phone call between Al Thani and Ali Larijani, Secretary-General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, we should not forget what happened in June 2025, when, during Oman-mediated indirect talks between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, starting the so-called 12-day war.

Speaking of Qatar, yesterday personnel at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was advised to leave by the evening, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Reuters, who spoke with three diplomats, one of which talked about “posture change and not an ordered evacuation”. Call it whatever you want, but, given the situation in the region, such a move tells us that, at the very least, the Outlaw US Empire is preparing for war on Iran and that, possibly, it is evacuating US bases considered at high risk, in case of retaliation (which is very likely, if you ask me!), though there are so many in the region (see Al Mayadeen article in the link above) that I do not see how the Outlaw US Empire can protect all of them, especially in case of repeated drone and missile barrages, similar to what we saw during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last year (2025).

However, it must be said that later the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the launch of a new air and missile defense coordination cell at Al Udeid Air Base, called “Middle Eastern Air Defense – Combined Defense Operations Cell”, jointly staffed by US personnel and regional allies and aiming to enhance joint defense capabilities across the region, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which cited CENTCOM Commander Navy Admiral Brad Cooper as saying:

This is a significant step forward in strengthening regional defense cooperation.

…adding that “the new operations cell will enhance information-sharing and real-time coordination between the US and its regional defense partners, allowing for more effective responses to threats from missiles, drones, and other aerial systems”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Returning to the diplomatic front, it is worth reporting that yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, briefing him on recent peaceful protests in Iran, which were hijacked and turned into violent riots by foreign-backed terrorists in an effort to destabilize the country, resulting in the martyrdom of several Iranian citizens, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Araghchi also thanked Fidan for ongoing cooperation, possibly referring to intel sharing, which allowed the IRGC to confront Kurdish militants from Iraq and Turkey attempting to cross the border and foment unrest in Iran (see this other Al Mayadeen article).

Araghchi also held a separate phone conversation with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE), who highlighted “the importance of sustained UAE-Iran dialogue and stressed the need for continuous coordination among regional nations to promote stability and security in West Asia”, while reaffirming “UAE’s support for diplomatic engagement and regional unity”.

Araghchi also lashed out against USrael in a tweet in response to another one by Israeli Channel 14 correspondent Tamir Morag, who acknowledged foreign meddling in the armed riots in Iran:

…see also Al Mayadeen, which reported on a phone call between Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

In the meantime, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry arrested “several key terrorist ringleaders involved in the recent Iran riots, with operations continuing in Tehran”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Iran’s national police chief as saying that “297 rioters responsible for damaging public property had been identified and arrested”, while two others were killed and 17 injured in recent operations.

In parallel, funeral processions were held yesterday in Tehran for ~300 citizens killed by armed terrorist and rioters over the last few days, as reported by Al Mayadeen, whose correspondent said that Iranians were chanting slogans such as:

Today’s scene embodies Iran’s strong and resilient internal front, reflecting a unified national message in the face of threats.

US President Donald Trump (centre, seated) - from Al Mayadeen .

Overnight Trump announced that he had been informed that the “killing [in Iran] has stopped”, adding:

We were just told 'no executions.' I hope that is true. That's a big thing. Going to watch and see what the process is [in Iran], but we were given ... a very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. Araghchi himself confirmed that Iran had returned to stability after days of unrest (source: Al Mayadeen):

I can tell you that now it is four days that everything is calm. There is no demonstration, there is no unrest.

Although the statements above from both parties suggested a possible de-escalation, in the early morning of today (15th January 2026), Iran issued a NOTAM closing Iranian airspace to all commercial aircraft for a few hours (see Larry C. Johnson’s latest blog post), indicating that Iran feared an imminent attack and put all its air defense systems to the highest readiness level, ready to shot down any aircraft violating the no-fly zone over the whole country; however, nothing has happened… yet, and I believe something may happen, if you also consider the following statements issued today by Iranian Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh (source: Al Mayadeen Short News):

We have accurate information that America, Israel, and some of their allies have established headquarters for separatists to manage separatist plots. The United States and the Israeli entity supported arms smuggling operations and provided financial and logistical support to the separatists. Iranian security forces have accurately monitored the details of the enemies’ plans and their incitement to murder.

…and Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (source: Al Mayadeen Short News):

We see no guarantee for Iran’s security in negotiations with America, given what happened in Venezuela. Trump and Netanyahu are facing political collapse, their influence at home and abroad is waning, and their statements are no longer credible. Iran and the resistance front are much stronger than before.

Given all the above, as well as the arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, together with 3 missile destroyers and one missile-carrying submarine of the US Navy, it is likely that the USraeli attack on Iran is just postponed. It could be that the Outlaw US Empire may play a game similar to the one with Venezuela, i.e. assembling an armada ready to strike Iran at any time, leave it there for a while and then hit Iran when it lowers its guard. However, today Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, commander of the Ground Forces of the IRGC, stated his forces remain “on full readiness” to respond to any potential aggression:

The Iranian armed forces are strong and fully prepared to respond firmly and decisively to any potential mistake committed by the enemy. Iranian security is fully established from the border to the depth of the country. [Iran’s armed forces] will pluck out the eye that covets our land.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan - from Al Mayadeen .

There are also reports saying that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman managed to defuse the situation by dissuading Trump from attacking Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing a senior Saudi official who told AFP that the 3 Gulf States…

led a long, frantic, diplomatic last-minute effort to convince President Trump to give Iran a chance to show good intention. We told Washington that an attack on Iran would open the way for a series of grave blowbacks in the region. It was a sleepless night to defuse more bombs in the region.

…adding that communications were continuing “to consolidate the gained trust and the current good spirit”. And today Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that his country opposes any military intervention against Iran and that it will intensify its diplomatic initiatives to prevent further regional destabilization, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted unnamed diplomatic sources as saying (from Al Mayadeen Short News - see also this article):

A friendly regional party informed Tehran that Washington cancelled a plan to launch military attacks against Iran. Washington’s retreat comes against the backdrop of a review of its security and military assessments of the Iranian interior and their practical results. The US decision to back down came after Washington realized the changing security situation and balance of power within Iran in favor of the Iranian government. The regional party informed Tehran that Trump’s decision came as a result of assessments that were conducted and communicated regarding the consequences of launching a large-scale military attack. Iran takes the threats seriously and is fully prepared to confront them, but it is not closing the door to diplomacy.

It is also worth mentioning former head of Israeli Military Intelligence Amos Yadlin’s admission that Israeli assessments of the situation in Iran were not accurate, acknowledging that Iran is “very strong and has taken to the streets”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. There are also reports (e.g. The New York Times) saying that it was Netanyahu who asked Trump to refrain from attacking Iran, fearing its retaliation (I will comment on this later, at the end of this article).

Reza Pahlavi - from Al Mayadeen .

In this context, it is not surprising that, despite a secret encounter between White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi, son of the late Shah, deposed during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Trump questioned the latter’s political viability, saying that he may not have enough support in Iran to assume leadership, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2):

I don’t know how he’d play within his own country. I don’t know whether or not his country would accept his leadership, and certainly if they would, that would be fine with me. Any regime can fail… whether or not it falls or not, it’s going to be an interesting period of time.

Doesn’t it remind of what happened with Venezuela and how Trump dismissed Maduro’s opponent and Nobel “peace” prize laureate Maria Corina Machado?

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan (L) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

The Outlaw US Empire could also play another card and wage war against Iran from the north. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, last Tuesday US Secretary of State Marco Rubio received Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the State Department to discuss progress on the so-called Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), also known as the Zangezur corridor, a strategic route that connects Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave and Turkey, bypassing the need for Iranian transit routes. After the meeting, the two diplomats announced the agreement on a formal implementation framework for this corridor that follows the peace declaration signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington in August 2025 (which I briefly covered here - for more information about the strategic significance of the Zangezur corridor and, more in general, of the Caucasus see this other article from July 2025).

Marco Rubio was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

The corridor opens up Armenia for business and allows it to prosper economically, but it does so in a way that doesn’t in any way infringe upon the sovereignty of Armenia. We just think the TRIPP arrangement really is going to turn out to be a model for the world of how you can open yourself up to economic activity and prosperity without in any way questioning or undermining your sovereignty and your territorial integrity.

I seriously doubt that the Outlaw US Empire cares about economic prosperity of Armenia and the wider Caucasus region. Of course, it just want to have a presence there, which would allow to use it as a “tip of the spear” to attack both Iran from the north and Russia from the south. Also, just look at the equity shares of the TRIPP Development Company that will oversee the design, development, management and operation of the infrastructure: 26% for Armenia and 74% for the Outlaw US Empire, though Armenian stake will increase to 49% after the first 49 years and, allegedly, “Armenia will maintain full sovereignty over all project areas, including legal enforcement in accordance with its domestic and international obligations”, despite US control over TRIPP operations.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Mohammed al-Farah, member of the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah - from Saba .

Moving to Yemen, yesterday Mohammad al-Farah, a member of Ansar Allah’s political bureau, issued the following statement in support of Iran, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

There is no doubt that Iran is paying the price for its opposition to American hegemony and Israeli criminality, and its stand alongside oppressed peoples, foremost among them Palestine, and this is what made it a priority in the agenda of arrogance forces. However, Iran today represents a cornerstone and a fundamental pillar in the structure of the Islamic world, and any harm to it or an attempt to overthrow its system would open the way for targeting other Islamic systems successively, as the data clearly indicates that pivotal countries in the Islamic world, including Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, will be in the circle of subsequent targeting, regardless of the nature of their relations with Washington or Tel Aviv. It is a grave mistake to deal with these developments as events geographically confined to a specific country, or to approach them from an economic angle or reduce them to internal events, and it is naive to link the fall of Sana'a and the weapons of resistance to Tehran, as the indicators confirm that the United States is determined to implement its comprehensive vision to redraw the maps of global influence, including countries allied with it. The enemy today has entered the stage of transition from managing indirect influence to imposing direct control, which makes overthrowing major Islamic systems and replacing them with a model of direct hegemony a clear American strategic goal, without ambiguity. Therefore, what is happening in Iran is not a transient event, but an early warning of what is to come, and a comprehensive existential conflict, from which even the regimes that have chosen the path of normalization or reliance on the United States will not escape. What is required today of Arab and Islamic regimes is to understand the nature of the historical moment and stand seriously in the face of Zionist schemes and American projects in Iran and the region, before this conspiracy turns into a comprehensive wave that affects everyone without exception.

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday the Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs released a statement condemning the recent storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, described as “a flagrant violation of international law and a provocation to the feelings of more than two billion Muslims worldwide”, and urging “the international community, and the [UN] Security Council in particular, to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities and compel the Zionist entity to cease its ongoing attacks on Islamic holy sites in Quds and end its aggression, siege, and occupation of Palestinian territories”, as per Saba.

Moving to Lebanon, Hezbollah issued the following statement in support of Iran (from this post on the RNN Mirror Telegram channel - see also Al Mayadeen):

Hezbollah salutes the million-man marches that emerged from various parts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the Islamic system and stability, which clearly expressed the true orientation of the Iranian people rallying around the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran, headed by Imam Leader Khamenei (may his shadow endure), along with the government and all state apparatuses. The Islamic Republic of Iran is an independent, sovereign state whose people chose its system, laws, and constitution of their own free will. Since the victory of its revolution in 1979, it has faced global aggression sponsored by the United States of America with the aim of sabotaging this moral, popular, Islamic, and independent experience. Despite the economic conditions Iran suffers from resulting from sanctions and aggression, it remains steadfast, developing its capabilities in various fields, and working to serve its people within the framework of a system based on free and fair elections, and it upholds the people’s right to peaceful objection and demonstration. However, America insists on sabotaging Iran from within and uses the Zionist entity as a tool for crime, murder, and chaos with the aim of overthrowing the popular Iranian system. It has been proven through images, statements, and evidence that agents of America and “israel” use some small groups to infiltrate demonstrations and turn them into chaos and sabotage, including burning mosques, government and security centers, and sabotaging public property; these are criminal acts that have nothing to do with livelihood demands or the right to protest. Rather, Trump and Netanyahu speak in the name of the protesters because they lack a weighty presence to have an internal leadership, and because they are a handful of agents managed by those who launched an aggression against Iran for 12 days with the aim of overthrowing the system and did not succeed, but were instead exposed and failed miserably. While Hezbollah affirms its full support for the choice of the Iranian people and its leadership, it stresses that the Islamic Republic of Iran will remain steadfast, strong, and independent, by the will of God Almighty. Media Relations in Hezbollah Tuesday 13-01-2026 AD 23 Rajab 1447 AH

Considering such statements in support of Iran from both Ansar Allah and Hezbollah, it is not far fetched the idea that Netanyahu may have asked Trump to cancel the aggression on Iran. Netanyahu may have realized that, if the plan had gone forward, Israel could have been attacked on multiple fronts, with little chance to survive a coordinated attack by the Axis of Resistance, especially considering the bad experience of the 12-day war, when Israel had to fend off only Iranian attack with assistance from Outlaw US Empire and NATO/EU allies! However, it is still to early to say that US plan to attack Iran has been shelved. In fact, just before publishing this article, Al Mayadeen Short News quoted the White House as saying:

Trump closely monitoring situation on ground in Iran. Trump keeping all options on table.

So, we will have to wait and see what happens next and if the US Navy assets just deployed in the Red Sea will withdraw from the region. If they do not and they stay there, most likely they will be used against Iran… or maybe against Yemen, but I will leave the Yemeni matter to my next article this coming weekend.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ