GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Penelope Pnortney's avatar
Penelope Pnortney
2m

I read fewer of your posts now that you're doing the whole "Outlaw US Empire" etc. thing. I get it. I got it, so now it just feels like getting hit over the head with it. I tell you because it's what I would expect a friend - or in this case just a "friendly" - to tell me if they thought I was doing something counterproductive. But maybe I'm in the minority and you should just ignore this.

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
37m

The Iranian negotiators are fucking up. It's that simple.

Their only communication to the US should be this:

1) Israel must withdraw all its forces and equipment from southern Lebanon by July 15.

2) Failure to comply will signal the end of the applicability of the MoU.

3) At which point we are considered "at hazards" again and will initiate efforts to force Israel to withdraw.

4) Also at that point, the Strait of Hormuz will be fully closed again.

THIS is how you "negotiate" when you have the upper hand.

Pezeshkian was at Qom to shore up his position after the Assembly of Experts criticized him and the negotiators as not following the Supreme Leader's negotiation guidelines. His statement today was explicitly to reassure them that they were in fact doing so.

Not issuing the above communique is not doing so.

Dimitri Lascaris said today in his most recent YouTube video that he understands that Iran needs to get its oil out of the Gulf to allow Trump to show a drop in oil prices while at the same time not letting too many ships through in order to keep the pressure on Trump to negotiate.

I don't disagree with Dimitri, but the fact remains that the primary article of the MoU - which Dimitri calls "a strip of toilet paper", correctly - Article 1 is being deliberately

and officially violated by Israel with US blessing. The trilateral agreement the US, Israel and Lebanon signed is a direct and continuing violation - even it if is not ratified by the Lebanese Parliament (as is likely.)

At the very least Iran needs to declare ALL negotiations stopped until Israel withdraws - with the possible exception of the arrangements to receive their stolen assets.

Again with my favorite William S. Burroughs comment: "Battles are fought to be won and this is what happens when you lose." What happens is the enemy flouts your failed negotiations in your face.

As an aside, Dimitri Lascaris will be going to Iran tomorrow explicitly to find out WHY Iran is still "negotiating" with the US, among other things. Follow his Reason2Resist YouTube channel. His analyses are excellent, at this time the best among the antiwar YouTube channels. His video today:

Reason2Resist Returns to Iran

https://www.youtube.com/@reason2resist/videos

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