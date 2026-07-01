This is US Vice-President J.D. Vance at The Michael Knowles Show telling us loud and clear what is the purpose of the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM that the Outlaw US Empire signed with Iran ~2 weeks ago (source: Fotros Resistance - emphasis added):

So, I think what the President told us to do is to use this MoU to sort of refill the world’s oil economy, to refill some stocks… and then to see where it ends it…

The goal of the MoU MoM is not to make peace with Iran. No way! The Outlaw US Empire is not interested in that. The bloodlust military-industrial complex and the Epstein regime cannot exist without war; so, of course, they are going to restart war on Iran and the aim of the MoU MoM is just to buy some time, refill their pockets and oil reserve (which has dropped to the lowest level since 1983 - see Al Mayadeen), deploy more military assets in the region, make sure that Donald Trump stays afloat at the next mid-term elections and then… restart full-scale kinetic war on the Islamic Republic of Iran! After all, as previously reported here, the Outlaw US Empire is continuing to build up forces and equipment in the region, while its aircraft carrier strike groups USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and USS George W. Bush (CVN-77) are still in the Arabian Sea as of yesterday (Tuesday 30th June 2026 - source: SouthFront.press):

However, it looks like the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, and his cronies have not been paying attention to the warnings coming from Iranian officials.

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani (L) and Iran's Acting Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Seyed Majid Ebnolreza (R) - from Fars .

In a phone call yesterday with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Iran's Acting Minister of Defense Brigadier General Seyed Majid Ebnolreza warned of “proportionate response to any ceasefire violation”, as per Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

Unfortunately, the other side has violated its commitments on several occasions even during this short period. We have a long experience of the US’s interference and breach of promise over the past six to seven decades, and the issues between Iran and the United States are deep rooted in historical distrust and repeated hostile behavior against Iran. We trust our brothers but do not trust the enemy, and our hands are on the trigger, and without a doubt, in the event of any violation of the ceasefire provisions, we will take appropriate and necessary action and response.

In addition to the above, today (Wednesday 1st July 2026) he tweeted (sources: IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

During my meeting with the esteemed members of the Parliament's Economic Commission, while outlining the dimensions, achievements and characteristics of the Ramadan War, I emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran's defense, missile and drone capabilities are a red line for national security; they have never been negotiable and never will be.

…whereas Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), was quoted by Fars as saying (all emphasis mine):

The clenched fist of the martyred Leader at the moment of his ascension will remain an enduring symbol of Iran's national security doctrine. The file of avenging the pure blood of the Great Khamenei and the oppressed martyrs of Iran remains open. The perpetrators and those who ordered these crimes will, at the right time—which will not be long—face their just punishment at the hands of “righteous elements”.

Similarly, Iran's UN envoy in Geneva (Switzerland), Ambassador Ali Bahraini, stated (source: Mehr - all emphasis added):

The duty of justice demands that we ensure the victimization of the victims and crimes against civilians are not forgotten over time. Today, there is no country that does not recognize the criminal nature of this attack or is unfamiliar with the name of Minab School. [See here and my account of the first day of the Ramadan War here]. Without any doubt, responsibility for this act lies with the United States and Israel as the aggressors. Targeting civilians—including schools and children—is an extremely reprehensible and abhorrent act. The merciless targeting of the Minab school and the killing of young girls between the ages of 7 and 12 is a war crime prohibited under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court [link]. History proves that Iran neither surrenders to foreign pressures nor tolerates covert aggression under the guise of “concern”. Every international official who has visited Iran and witnessed the society's activities firsthand has acknowledged its capabilities and skills.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L), Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani (C) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) - from IRNA and Mehr.

Responding to Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz, who threatened Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei saying that he is “marked for death”, earlier today Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted the following statement on X, asking Trump to muzzle his pets in Tel Aviv or else! (See also IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

In a separate statement, Araghchi also “condemned the US attack on the Iranian Navy’s Dena destroyer [see here] as a ‘war crime’, pledging that Tehran will pursue legal action against Washington”, as per Fars, which quoted him as saying:

What happened is undoubtedly a war crime that will be recorded in history. This action is not a naval victory, it only shows the enemy’s weakness. We will never forget or let go of the pure blood of these martyrs. I never believe that the blood of these dear ones was wasted. Rather, it watered the strong tree of the Islamic Republic and led to our final victory against enemies who entered the field with all their might but achieved none of their goals.

…while Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), “sent an official letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council (UNSC), strongly condemning recent remarks by Israeli War Minister Israel Katz directed against Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Iravani as stating that such…

threats are part of the Israeli entity’s systematic policy of assassinating senior Iranian officials. [The full text of the letter can be found in this article by IRNA]

On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian used a more diplomatic tone in a post on social media yesterday (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr):

Understanding is a two-way matter. If the American side adheres to the memorandum of understanding, we too will fulfil our commitments. Our approach in the face of unreasonable bluster and baseless threats is reliance on rationality and human dignity in decision-making, and decisive and bold defence when it comes to action.

During a meeting with religious authorities in Qom City, he stated (sources: Al Mayadeen and IRNA):

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not, under any circumstances, retreat from the rights of the Iranian people, its fundamental principles, or its national interests. The country's foremost source of strength remains Almighty God, the people, and the leadership of the Islamic Republic. All stages of the negotiations were conducted within the framework of the general policies of the system, in full and continuous coordination with the Leader of the Revolution and in accordance with the country's legal mechanisms. Despite the existing restrictions and security considerations, the final text of the agreement was evaluated by experts and the relevant security authorities and received the unequivocal backing of the members of the Supreme National Security Council. Decision-making under the country's sensitive circumstances requires choosing among different options and carefully assessing the costs and benefits of each course of action. In the recent period, the overwhelming consensus among the members of the Supreme National Security Council was to harness the potential of diplomacy to consolidate the gains achieved on the ground and advance the national interest. The government has mobilized all available domestic and international legal resources to pursue these crimes and will not retreat from this course until the rights of the Iranian people are secured. Resilience of the Iranian people, the courageous defense mounted by the armed forces, and the honorable and influential public support for the country constitute a bright chapter in Iran's history and a source of its dignity and pride in the Islamic world, as well as among free people around the world. What has been achieved over the past months has been a clear manifestation of national cohesion, the people's loyalty to Iran, the Revolution, and the system, and the readiness of all the country's capabilities to defend dignity and national security. At a time when the enemies sought to create unrest and insecurity in the country through comprehensive pressure, the Iranian people, through their solidarity, sense of responsibility, and conscious presence, thwarted their plans and once again proved that the country's true capital is its people and the mutual trust between the people and the system. As long as we do not reach a common language and a unified understanding of the issues, achieving our national objectives will remain difficult

At a separate event marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking yesterday, he added (sources: Al Mayadeen and IRNA):

Any strategy for the nation’s progress must be built upon strengthening public trust, social participation, and preserving national unity. Adversaries believed they could trigger divisions in our country by escalating pressures and instigating insecurity. But public vigilance and national solidarity totally dismantled enemies’ calculations. Those who target the health of our youth and the foundation of families for financial gain must face a decisive and deterrent response from the responsible authorities.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf (L) - from IRNA .

In interview on Iranian State television last night, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf commented on some of the terms of the MoU MoM (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The sovereignty of the Strait of Hormuz lies with Iran and Oman, and traffic in the strait is according to the arrangements that Iran specifies. Of course, we exchange views with the coastal countries of the Persian Gulf. There is no circumstance under which we would compromise on this matter. These are our territorial waters, and we will not allow the United States to stir up controversy or make the false claim that Iran has militarized the Strait of Hormuz. [Iran] will never, under any circumstances, retreat from this position. The Strait of Hormuz is our greatest means of power. We must properly preserve this divine blessing. Iran and Oman have already reached agreement on all legal and service-related matters. The text of the MoU states that the passage through the strait is free of charge for only 60 days, this was due to the insistence of the countries of the region and the coastal countries of the Persian Gulf, and it is mainly for ships that were in that area when the war began due to the closure of the strait. The naval blockade was a violation of human rights and the ceasefire. When the naval blockade was lifted, the enemy retreated [not really! The US aircraft carrier strike groups are still in the region!] and traffic was opened for commercial ships and tankers of the Islamic Republic in the Sea of ​​Oman and the Strait of Hormuz. From the day we lifted the blockade until today, we have exported more than 40 million barrels of oil. Until all five provisions of the understanding are fully consolidated and finalized, Iran will not proceed to the next stage of implementing the remaining provisions. [Referring to articles 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of the MoU MoM - full text here] Negotiation is a method of struggle. The battlefield and diplomacy are two blades of the same pair of scissors. Strong domestic capabilities and a strong position on the ground constitute the country's only genuine guarantee. Uranium enrichment is our legitimate and inalienable right. We negotiate in order to achieve our objectives, but wherever the language of reason and the memorandum proves ineffective, the language of force applies. We are ready for war if other party does not comply with the MoU. The understanding that Iran and the United States have pursued regarding Lebanon is based on the principle that sovereignty, security, and governance are carried out by Lebanon itself. We are in a continuous battle with the Zionist regime.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Mehr .

At his weekly presser yesterday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei urged the Outlaw US Empire to abide by the MoU MoM and stop Israeli aggression on Lebanon (sources: Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and Mehr - all emphasis added):

It is important for us that the United States adheres to its commitments and forces the Zionist regime to halt its aggression against Lebanon under the memorandum of understanding (MoU). The principle of “commitment in exchange for commitment” in the negotiations means that we will implement our commitments only as long as the other side implements its commitments. It is clear to everyone that commitment in exchange for commitment means we will fulfill our obligations only as long as the other side does the same. We will not leave any action unanswered. Any action against Iran will face an immediate and decisive response. Regarding some clauses, the situation is relatively satisfactory, including ending the naval blockade and issuing the exemption related to oil sales. But in some areas we are facing serious challenges, and in this regard the other side needs to implement its commitments. We had no plans for a meeting with American officials at any level in the coming days, so there was nothing to cancel. What will likely take place in Doha tomorrow is a discussion on the implementation of certain clauses of the MoU, including the release of Iran's frozen assets, which will be conducted with Qatari officials. I emphasize that no meeting at any level with the American side has been scheduled for the coming days. We have not yet entered the negotiation phase for the final agreement. According to Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding, the start of negotiations for the final agreement is contingent upon the initiation of the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, and the continuation of their implementation. [Full text of the memorandum here] The Iraqi people are eagerly awaiting to participate in the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, a figure known as a prominent scholar, a supreme religious authority, and a pioneer concerned with peace, security and dignity in the region. The people of Iraq, like the people of Iran, are mourning the loss of the martyred Leader and his faithful companions.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari (L) and Iran’s Senior Nuclear Negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (R) - from Mehr and IRNA.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari also confirmed that no high-level meeting was scheduled in Qatar between the Iranian and US delegations, as per Mehr, which today reported on the meeting between Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the two US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner (see also Al Mayadeen). In another article, today Mehr quoted Bloomberg as saying that the two “had positive discussions with regional leaders in Qatar”.

Today Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Senior Nuclear Negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, also met separately with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. After the bilateral meeting, a trilateral session was held among the senior negotiators of Pakistan, Qatar and Iran to review the implementation of the MoU MoM, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr, which quoted Gharibabadi as stating:

The working groups for following up on implementation of the understanding and for negotiating a final agreement have been formed, but no negotiations have yet started within these formats. Once the necessary conditions are in place, negotiations within these working groups will begin.

On the other hand, this afternoon Al Mayadeen quoted a diplomat familiar with the negotiations as saying that US and Iranian officials held indirect technical talks in Doha (Qatar) earlier today, claims that were rejected by Gharibabadi himself this evening, as reported by Al Mayadeen and IRNA, which, earlier tonight, quoted Gharibabadi as saying:

The Iranian delegation’s talks began this morning with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and then the three countries’ delegations, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan, held two meetings. US violations of its commitments under Clause 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the cessation of war in Lebanon, reports of US efforts to reinforce equipment and forces in the region, and some threatening and interventionist statements by US officials were raised and examined by the Iranian delegation. It was decided that a direct communication channel for the monitoring group would be established by tomorrow, and that shortcomings in the implementation of the MoU would be reported, discussed and decided upon in a formal and documented manner. In meetings with Qatari officials, including the Central Bank, some issues related to the expenditure of part of the initial $6 billion were examined, and it was decided that, according to our country’s announced needs, the purchase of necessary goods would be carried out and made available to Iran.

On a side note, it is worth mentioning that a foreign container ship ran aground after sailing through the Strait of Hormuz outside the official shipping lanes designated by Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Fars. Although the incident did not involve any missile or drone, later today “shipping employers and maritime unions have agreed to extend the designation of the Strait of Hormuz as a warlike operations area until at least 9th July” 2026, as per Al Mayadeen.

Finally, before leaving Iran, it is also worth reporting that two members of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed and two other injured by terrorists in the Western province of Kermanshah yesterday, as per Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen. On the other hand, an anti-Iranian separatist cell was ambushed and dismantled by IRGC forces in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province, after an infiltration attempt (source: Fars).

News and updates from Lebanon and Israel

Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereldine (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Lebanon, commenting to the recent trilateral framework signed by US, Lebanese and Israeli officials, the Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereldine said to Al Mayadeen that…

The South will remain within its demarcated borders and the lines safeguarded by the blood of martyrs and the resistance, and it will remain fully preserved.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that…

Israel will not withdraw from southern Lebanon as long as Hezbollah poses a threat to Israel. Israel's battles never end. There is still work that needs to be done. Relations with Trump are very good, and this is not the first time he has spoken to me in an unpleasant way.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported that, allegedly, Israeli military’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon has been delayed until an agreement is reached on a joint monitoring mechanism between the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and the Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF), while Israeli newspaper Maariv was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that the US-mediated agreement between Lebanon and Israel is unlikely to be implemented due to political obstacles and “deep and difficult” differences between Trump and Netanyahu.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (L) and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, the Outlaw US Empire and its vassal State in the Middle East signed a formal agreement “allocating land for the construction of a new, permanent US Embassy compound in occupied al-Quds, marking the latest step in a diplomatic process initiated more than eight years ago”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar as saying:

This is another milestone in the unshakeable alliance between Israel and the United States. A recognition of history and a declaration of our shared future.

Before leaving Israel, it is worth revealing that the Zionist entity sent a 1,000-kg military shipment to Somali capital Mogadishu, via Nairobi, under UN cover, as per Al Mayadeen. Something tells me that the next flash point could be between Somalia, Somaliland and Yemen - for more background information on this see my article in the link below from January 2026:

Next stop: Yemen or Iran? Ismaele · Jan 6 After Venezuela, is Iran next in the crosshair of USrael? Or is it Yemen? In this three-part article I will review recent developments in the Middle East, some of which have been barely touched in both mainstream media (MSM) and alternative media, in order to understand what could happen next (go the online version of this article for clickable links to… Read full story

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I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The World Cup and Zionist Crimes - from Saba .

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