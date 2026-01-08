Venezuela now conforming to US decisions

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt - from Al Mayadeen .

Well… it looks like we did not have to wait much to see Venezuela conforming to US decisions. Here is what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said yesterday (Wednesday 7th January 2025) at a press briefing, acknowledging that decisions taken by Venezuelan interim authorities, led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, are being dictating from Washington D.C. (source: Al Mayadeen):

We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now. We’re continuing to be in close coordination with the interim authorities, and their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States of America. [Referring to a meeting tomorrow between US administration and oil companies] The meeting is on Friday [9th January 2026], and it’s just a meeting to discuss, obviously, the immense opportunity that is before these oil companies right now.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

And in an interview with the New York Times (paywalled) quoted by Al Mayadeen, US President Donald J. Trump said that US oversight of Venezuela could last for years and that the interim government in Caracas is…

giving us everything that we feel is necessary. We will rebuild it [Venezuela] in a very profitable way. We’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil. We’re getting oil prices down, and we’re going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need. [On potential military actions in case Venezuela resists US demands regarding oil access or continued cooperation with Russia and China] I can’t tell you that. I really wouldn’t want to tell you that, but they’re treating us with great respect. As you know, we’re getting along very well with the administration that is there right now. They’re giving us everything that we feel is necessary.

Of course, I am not just taking Karoline Leavitt’s and Donald Trump’s words at face value, but I am also considering a statement by Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.), which yesterday announced that it is already engaging in negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire “within the framework of existing commercial relations between the two countries” to sell crude oil under a commercial deal similar to arrangements applied with other international companies such as Chevron, allegedly for the benefit of both Venezuelan and American “people” (read: oligarchs , pardon “philanthropists” as they say on Western mainstream media), as reported by Al Mayadeen.

This follows Trump’s announcement that Venezuela had agreed to transfer “between 30 and 50 MILLION barrels” of its oil to his country:

By the way, Chevron, currently the only US oil major authorized to operate in Venezuela, is also negotiating the possibility of expanding its license to operate in the Latin American country with the US administration in order to “increase exports of Venezuelan crude to its own refineries and potentially to other global buyers”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Reuters.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez - from TeleSur .

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez continues blabbering, stating that Caracas…

will not surrender to any form of aggression and extends its hand to all countries of the world.

…and that “Venezuela is not at war, stressing that her country always prioritized peace”, as per Al Mayadeen, while TeleSur reported the agenda presented by the Venezuelan Legislative Branch for the 2026-2031 period and ratified by Delcy Rodriguez, agenda that includes the following (bold emphasis added for improved clarity, while comments in square brackets are mine):

Mining Law Reform: Aimed at attracting investments [from the Outlaw US Empire and its European vassals, of course, since Russia, China and Iran are being kicked out!] to develop gold, bauxite, diamond, and rare earth reserves for the benefit of the people [read: oligarchs]. Export and Import Committee (COMEX) Law: With the objective of diversifying non-oil exports and limiting imports to what is strictly necessary. Socioeconomic Rights Law: A step forward in the system of agreed-upon prices to combat speculation and protect workers’ income [I really look forward to this!]. Update to the Industrial Property Law: To incentivize invention and national technological development [which will then be passed to the Outlaw US Empire and its European vassal states], recognizing the fundamental role of the working class in resisting the blockade [yep, sure!].

At the same time, massive popular demonstrations are continuing in Caracas to express solidarity to abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, as reported by Al Mayadeen (see also video below):

As you can see, thousands of demonstrators took part at a march denouncing the US attack last weekend and demanding the return of their President and First Lady.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro - from Al Mayadeen .

Before leaving South America, it is also worth reporting that yesterday Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for national mobilization in his country, fearing that it may be the next target in the region, especially following Maduro’s abduction and subsequent threats by Trump who said:

I hope he listens. He'll be next. He's going to have serious problems.

…accusing Colombia of increasing drug production, despite reports stating that actually Petro’s administration has prioritized the dismantling of criminal organizations processing coca into narcotics, and threatening a US operation in Colombia similar to the one carried out in Venezuela, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Petro as saying:

The label Trump gives me as an outlaw drug trafficker is a reflection of his aging brain.

However, Petro and Trump apparently held a phone call to ease tensions and try to re-establish dialogue, with Trump later tweeting the following statement on Truth social (see also TeleSur):

To be honest, I hope that Petro does not travel to Washington D.C., as I am afraid he may get arrested, although he risks to be abducted like Maduro if he stays in Bogotà. Anyway… we will see how things develop in South America and in Greenland, which Trump is also eyeing, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that…

All options are always on the table for President Trump as he examines what’s in the best interest of the United States… But I will just say that the president’s first option has always been diplomacy.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, but on this matter I refer you to this post on Andrei Martyanov’s blog and to this other Al Mayadeen article for the latest developments.

Israel to establish military base in Somaliland

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (L) and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the Middle East, Al Mayadeen quoted an Israeli Channel 12 report according to which, following Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s visit in Somaliland and meeting with its President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi last Tuesday, 6th January 2026 (see here), the two countries are now discussing potential security cooperation and the possibility of establishing an Israeli military base in Somaliland, which, as I explained in the article in the link below, could be used as a springboard against Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis) in Yemen and possibly against the Chinese base in Djibouti, as a foothold in Africa and to control global shipping routes through the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait, which becomes even more important now that the Outlaw US Empire controls Venezuela and its oil. In fact, in case of a war with Iran, it is very likely that the latter closes the Hormuz Strait, another choke point in the shipping routes, especially for oil tankers of Gulf countries. So, for USrael it is crucial to keep at least one of the two straits (Bab al-Mandab and Hormuz) open, otherwise it would be the end of Western economy.

Yemeni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdulwahid Aburas - from Saba .

Following Israeli recognition of Somaliland on 26th December 2025, Ansar Allah and its leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi already warned that any Israeli military presence in the Horn of Africa will be a legitimate target of the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces), as reported in my article in the link above. And last Tuesday Abdulwahid Aburas, Yemeni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, condemned Gideon Saar’s visit in Somaliland as “a flagrant breach of international law, a blatant violation of Somalia’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”, highlighting that “this step falls within the framework of completing the Zionist plan aimed at turning the Somaliland region into a foothold for hostile activities by the Zionist entity against Somalia and the countries of the region, undermining regional security and stability and posing a direct threat to the security of the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and international navigation”, reiterating that “any presence of the Zionist enemy entity on Somali territory constitutes a red line”, as reported by Saba.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Mehr News Agency .

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned “the illegal entry of the Foreign Minister of Zionist regime to Somaliland as the blatant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country” and as “a dangerous heresy in international relations and a fatal blow to the legal and normative foundations of the United Nations”, calling for “cooperation between the international community and Islamic and African countries to prevent the undermining of the national sovereignty of Somalia”, as per Mehr News Agency.

Sanaa-based Aden Governor Tariq Mustafa Salam - from Al Masirah .

It is also worth mentioning that Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of the Yemeni secessionist Southern Transitional Council (STC) faction backed by United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose whereabouts were unknown until yesterday, has now managed to flee to the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, as reported by Al Mayadeen, disclosing details about his escape from Aden, the port city in southern Yemen recently captured by the Saudi-backed coalition.

Meanwhile, Sanaa-based Aden Governor Tariq Mustafa Salam warned of the “criminal schemes” that Saudi and Emirati forces are seeking to impose in Aden and other southern governorates, pushing them toward a new wave of internal fighting and chaotic unrest, adding (sources: Saba and Al Masirah):

The policy of “divide and rule” pursued by the occupier has been exposed to all free people. The will of the Yemeni people will not be broken, and the blood of the free will purify every inch of the homeland from the filth of the Saudi-Emirati occupation and its cheap tools, which will fall with the fall of their operators.

Lebanese army completes first phase of arms control plan

Moving to Lebanon, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived earlier today (Thursday 8th January 2026) to meet Lebanese officials tomorrow (see Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, IRNA, Tasnim and/or Mehr), this morning Al Mayadeen and Al Manar reported the announcement by the Lebanese army of the completion of the first phase of the five-phase “Shield of the Homeland” plan to control weapons south of Litani River, despite Israeli violations of the “ceasefire” agreement and delays in deliveries. Here is the full text of the statement issued by the Lebanese Army and machine-translated from Arabic to English:

In implementation of the decision of the Lebanese Cabinet issued on 5th August 2025, the Army affirms its full commitment to assuming and exercising exclusive responsibility for maintaining security and stability in Lebanon, alongside all security agencies, particularly in the area south of the Litani River, in fulfillment of its duties stipulated in the Lebanese Constitution and the laws and regulations in force, and in accordance with the decisions of the political authority and its obligations arising from relevant international resolutions, to ensure the return of security and stability to the southern borders, and to prevent their use definitively as a launching point for any military operations, within the framework of the Lebanese state's decision to extend its authority through its own forces exclusively over all Lebanese territories. In this context, the Army affirms that its plan to restrict arms has entered an advanced stage, following the effective and tangible achievement of the objectives of the first phase on the ground. This phase focused on expanding the Army's operational presence, securing vital areas, and establishing operational control over the territories that have come under its authority in the south of the Litani sector, with the exception of the lands and positions that remain under Israeli occupation. The Army points out that operations in the sector are still ongoing, pending the completion of addressing unexploded ordnance and tunnels, in addition to Requests for Action (RFAs), to consolidate control, with the aim of preventing armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities, in an irreversible manner. The Army command will also conduct a general and comprehensive evaluation of the first phase of the “Shield of the Homeland” plan, to build upon it in determining the course of the subsequent phases of the plan in place. In this regard, the Army draws attention to the fact that the continuation of Israeli aggressions on Lebanese territories and the occupation of a number of positions within them, accompanied by the establishment of buffer zones that restrict access to some areas, in addition to the ongoing daily violations of the ceasefire agreement issued on 27th November 2024, all of this negatively impacts the accomplishment of the required tasks, especially in the vicinity of these areas, and consequently the extension of the Lebanese state's authority and the restriction of arms to its armed forces without exception. Added to this is the delay in the arrival of the promised military capabilities to the Army, which constitutes an influencing factor in the pace of implementing the tasks. These combined factors necessitate urgent and serious treatment, as they represent essential elements for enabling the Army to complete its tasks in accordance with the plan in place, in a responsible, gradual, and coordinated manner, in harmony with the requirements of the supreme national interest, and safeguarding sovereignty and stability. The Army also affirms the continuation of coordination and joint work with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and with the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, in a manner that contributes to strengthening stability in the area south of the Litani River. In this context, the Army extends its thanks to the countries participating in UNIFIL forces, as well as its appreciation for the work of the American and French teams within the mechanism. In conclusion, the Army commends the awareness of citizens in the south and their constructive cooperation, as their commitment and vigilance regarding security and stability constituted a fundamental factor in the success of implementing the first phase, and it affirms that this cooperation reflects the depth of mutual trust between citizens and the military institution. The Army command cannot but extend its utmost appreciation to the military personnel for the exceptional efforts they have exerted and the sincere and persevering responsible sacrifices they have offered, as their steadfast will and faith in their national duty were a decisive element in accomplishing the tasks entrusted to them. These achievements were realized despite the harshness of working conditions and the serious risks surrounding their tasks, whether those stemming from mines and explosives in their operational environment, or the Israeli aggressions targeting their areas of deployment.

The Lebanese Presidency also stated the following (from Al Mayadeen Short News - see also this Al Manar article):

We support the statement issued by the Lebanese Army this morning. The full Israeli withdrawal and the release of detainees are essential factors in enabling the state to exercise its sovereignty. We call on the international community and friendly states to assist Lebanon in implementing the agreement. We renew our confidence in the armed forces, commend their sacrifices, and affirm our united stand behind them in defense of Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam - from Al Mayadeen .

…while Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said (from Al Mayadeen Short News - see also this Al Mayadeen article):

I affirm that ensuring the return of residents to the area south of the Litani River is a priority following the achievement of the first phase objectives of the plan.

There are still 4 out of 5 phases of Hezbollah disarmament plan to go and, hopefully, it will not be fully implemented, otherwise it will be the end of a “sovereign” Lebanon (“sovereign” in quotes because it is currently controlled by the Outlaw US Empire through its puppet, the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun); however, the following statements by Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos this afternoon are not very hopeful (source: Al Mayadeen Short News):

The government has asked the army to prepare a plan to monopolize arms north of the Litani River and to present it to the cabinet next month. We are moving forward with the arms monopoly plan, and the army commander will provide what is required to complete the upcoming phases. Army will submit monthly reports to clarify progress made and the challenges encountered in the course of implementing the plan.

As if the above was not enough, yesterday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet ministers that he and Trump are “unhappy with the Lebanese government’s efforts to tackle the Hezbollah threat” and that he has received the green light from Trump “for a fresh offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon”, as per The Times of Israel. And this afternoon the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying (source: The Times of Israel):

The goal of disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon remains far from being achieved. [Israel] acknowledges the decision of the Lebanese government to address the disarmament of Hezbollah and some of the efforts the Lebanese Armed Forces have made in this context… [though] …limited. Hezbollah is rearming faster than it is being disarmed. Israel expects LAF efforts to disarm Hezbollah to continue south of the Litani and throughout all other parts of Lebanon, in full accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

…following a similar statement from the Prime Minister Office (see The Times of Israel). Clearly, Netanyahu’s hands are itching: apparently the daily Israeli “ceasefire” violations in Lebanon are not enough for him and he cannot wait for Hezbollah’s disarmament by the LAF; instead, he wants to use the allegedly poor performance of the LAF in disarming Hezbollah to restart a fully fledged war on the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon. We can only hope that Hezbollah has truly regrouped/rearmed and is ready to respond in kind, if push comes to shove!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

