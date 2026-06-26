GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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oh só mitra's avatar
oh só mitra
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Amazing pseudo communist pseudo revolutionary bolivariano and chavismo and fucking corrupt Maduro managed to keep such a resource rich country poor, by trading their shit crude for useless military material with china mostly, also amazingly starving a super fertile huge country with relatively small population... No wonder the Yankees so easily went in and grabbed the dictator and replaced him with a puppet, as previously planned

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