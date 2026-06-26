Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Enrico Vigna, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 20th May 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

In Venezuela, the “Chavista” movement is going through an extremely difficult and delicate period; some analysts have described it as a “historic crossroads”, facing a choice between accepting or resisting US pressure and impositions on the country. Among the popular forces most closely linked to the Chavista revolution, the “Colectivos”, with their strong roots and recognition in the poorest and most working-class areas of the country, represent – politically, socially and militarily – one of the groups which, depending on how it positions itself on the ground, could prove decisive for Venezuela’s future and beyond.

The media call them armed thugs and criminals; whilst they are certainly no saints, US Senator Marco Rubio has called for them to be added to the list of terrorists, but who are Venezuela’s colectivos?

Demonised by the international media and targeted by the opposition, the colectivos are a symbol of contempt for the opponents of Chavism and President Nicolás Maduro. They are regularly portrayed in the media as armed gangs and the last bastion of support for Bolivarianism and Maduro. But the reality of the colectivos is very different, much more complex… and interesting.

All analysts and scholar, both in Latin America and beyond, are aware that the Chavista leadership is facing a tough and difficult choice: should it accept the pressure and coercion from the United States regarding its domestic economic and political decisions, or should it resist? Both paths carry the risk of conflicts of varying severity, with far-reaching consequences for the country’s future stability.

Known as the “steel knights” on their motorbikes and as the most staunch defenders of Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution, the colectivos are in fact paramilitary militias rooted in the poorest strata of Venezuelan society. Their members come from the barrios of the major cities and are notoriously willing to do anything. These paramilitary forces, often operating on the fringes of or beyond institutional legality, combined with the prevailing attitudes within the Bolivarian Armed Forces – where the anti-imperialist and patriotic roots of Chavism remain particularly strong – form a combination which, when coupled with the popular sentiments of millions of Venezuelans, could shape the country’s future.

Trump’s statements and the directives he is imposing on the current government leadership, which suggest that the US is effectively undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty, are perceived within the most radical Chavista circles as blatant imperialism and as a deliberate public humiliation. While the Rodríguez brothers, as the institutional face of the transition, are attempting to manage this phase and contain these impositions in order to preserve a modicum of stability and ensure survival, the hardline military factions within the aforementioned circles may, in the future, be far less inclined to do so.

In any case, the abduction and kidnapping of President Maduro is viewed by these forces as an arrogant act of subjugation, and it remains to be seen whether this political cost will be accepted – while remaining aligned with the civilian and political leadership of the transition – or whether it will be perceived as a capitulation to Washington’s demands.

Whether this perceived affront will result in a rupture will also depend on how any potential realignment by Rodríguez threatens or preserves the military’s economic and control interests.

In this scenario, Venezuela could plunge into years of instability, managed through a de facto power-sharing arrangement involving various actors, including undoubtedly elements of the opposition, particularly those who are less corrupt or unpopular.

The colectivos are structured, both organisationally and operationally, on the model of the Cuban Rapid Intervention Brigades and the Iranian civilian paramilitary force, the Basij. It is believed that, when in 2009, Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the then Iranian Minister of Defence, who would later become the commander of the Basij, visited President Hugo Chávez in Caracas, an agreement was reached on a programme for the regulated paramilitary training and organisation of the various militias present in the country, which until then had been scattered and disorganised. Since then, they have been equipped with modern weapons, motorcycles, communication equipment, surveillance systems and even tanks supplied by Chávez as part of the restructuring of these territorial collectives, receiving State funding, motorcycles and weapons, often used to act as social control forces within working-class neighbourhoods or the barrios of major cities. It was then that Chávez described them as “the armed wing of the Bolivarian revolution”.

In many areas, the colectivos also exercise significant and widespread territorial control and contribute to the social management of neighbourhoods where millions of Venezuelans live; they are accused by the opposition of being the regime’s armed wing. Maduro has often referred to them and described them as a Bolivarian bulwark, publicly stating, even shortly before he was abducted and held captive, that he was ‘their great supporter’.

Whatever happens, as many have pointed out, the power that these militias have amassed is such that they have become a key player on Venezuela’s current and future complex political landscape; a reality with which any future central government will need to negotiate and seek agreements, which may also lead to new potential realignments within the institutional, social and control frameworks—not just the legal ones—of the country, with all the challenges that this will entail.

The colectivos have their roots in a time long past. Many of their leaders and older activists were already involved in the revolutionary guerrilla movements in Venezuela during the 1960s, and re-emerged during Hugo Chávez’s presidency, after Chávez had established his main organisations: the Bolivarian Circles.

Initially, they emerged as community-based initiatives aligned with the Chavista and socialist project: promoting cultural, educational and social activities in the most marginalised areas, working on various programmes to eradicate poverty, providing basic education through after-school projects, healthcare, sporting events and drug rehabilitation programmes in the barrios where their activists live and have their roots. In many areas, they publicly claim to guarantee social security for residents, combating organised crime and even executing drug dealers, saboteurs and traffickers. Defining themselves as defenders of the Bolivarian Revolution, they have gradually taken political and social control of key neighbourhoods, often acting alongside the police and the National Guard against the subversive actions of the fascist opposition.

Over the years, dozens of colectivos have formed across the country; last year [2025], there were said to be over a hundred, comprising various sub-groups. In 2018, InSight Crime monitored and recorded 46 groups in the Barrios 23 de Enero neighbourhood of Caracas alone. It has been estimated that they are present and operating in 16 Venezuelan States, controlling around 10% of Venezuelan cities.

Most Colectivos have always received government funding, often through politicians with ties to them. For example, some Colectivos run official bodyguard services or provide security for buildings, while others operate casinos and various small businesses. The groups are also known for providing security services at both official and illegal gold mines across the country.

The colectivos do not share a deeply rooted ideological unity, but the two main pillars of their beliefs are Bolivarianism – a set of patriotic and socialist principles based on the figures of Simón Bolívar and Chávez – and Chavism, the socialist ideology and programme launched by Hugo Chávez.

Some members of Venezuela’s intelligence agencies, including the General Directorate of Military Counter-Espionage and the Bolivarian Intelligence Service, are also members of colectivos. In this way, the colectivos effectively serve as an unofficial paramilitary force for the Chavista government. It should be noted that, in some instances, their members have also been linked to arms trafficking and large-scale criminal activity.

Tres Raíces and Frente 5 de Marzo are said to have close ties to Venezuela’s security forces. Tres Raíces is also described as “one of the best-armed groups”, with members openly working for SEBIN (Intelligence), the DGCIM (Military Counter-Intelligence), the FAES (Special Police Action Force) or the Bolivarian National Militia.

They play a decisive role in directing votes in local elections towards specific candidates. For example, the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, is reported to have close ties with the Colectivos Tres Raíces in the 23 de Enero neighbourhood, which campaigned for her, leading to her victory in the capital.

The former mayor of the capital, Juan Barreto, had also enjoyed the active support of the “Tupamaros” collectives, repaying them after his election by appointing one of the group’s leaders as the city’s deputy director of public safety.

With Maduro under house arrest and a new transitional Chavista government in place, the colectivos are the non-institutional social and military force closest to the heart of the country’s power. They are well-armed and possess a variety of weapons, many of which they display at demonstrations and on social media. In addition to rifles such as the FAL, AK and AR-15, they also possess other firearms such as shotguns and pistols, as well as tear gas and grenades. The groups obtain these weapons through government funding, on the black market, or from providing security for government officials. Furthermore, it is not uncommon to see them openly brandishing and carrying firearms on the streets of the barrios, despite the fact that carrying firearms is illegal and punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment in Venezuela. They are well-trained and maintain close ties with radical elements within the corridors of power. In 2008, it was revealed that several Colectivos were in close contact with the FARC and others, and had received training from them.

This makes them a powerful force whose decisions could shape the country’s uncertain future. Last year, the government claimed that over a million Venezuelans are affiliated with or influenced by the colectivos.

The most powerful and prominent militias are Tupamaros, La Piedrita, Tres Raices, Frente Francisco de Miranda, Alexis Vive, Coordinadora Simón Bolívar and Ciudad Socialista Frente 5 de Marzo.

Following the kidnapping of President Maduro, many public figures and military members of the colectivos, when interviewed or consulted, made cryptic and very cautious statements about what they would do, without making any sensational announcements.

Their immediate and massive deployment in the days that followed was intended to demonstrate that they are not merely community activists, but a paramilitary force with a degree of autonomy, capable of influencing even the internal struggle over the future direction of the PSUV. Their presence on the streets, against the backdrop of an unusual absence of military personnel following the US attacks, must be seen as a show of force and a subliminal message.

The threat they pose was made clear in the security alert issued by the US Embassy in Venezuela (operating from Bogotá) on 10–11 January 2026. In a level-four advisory, Washington urged all US citizens not to travel to the country and to leave Venezuela immediately if they were there, until further notice. The warning explicitly mentioned the colectivos, stating: “There are reports of armed militia groups, known as colectivos, patrolling the streets and searching vehicles for US citizens or opposition supporters.”

In the sprawling Caracas neighbourhood of 23 de Enero, Oca, a young but well-known member of Tres Raices, interviewed beneath a mural depicting the Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez, expressed the deepest-rooted sentiment of the neighbourhood’s residents: “…Chávez and his legacy have transformed this neighbourhood. Once awash with crime and drugs, 23 de Enero now senses possibilities for opportunity and development… We feel we have a commitment to Chávez in everything we do, with a sense of our own dignity… what happened on 3rd January was a kidnapping. We feel as though our mother and father have been taken from us; Maduro and Flores are like the parents of my generation and we want them back at any cost…”, said Oca proudly.

As soon as news broke that Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had been taken to the United States, many groups from these forces took to the streets on motorbikes, even brandishing assault rifles, setting up roadblocks, patrolling neighbourhoods and guarding the Chavista headquarters.

Valentín Santana, leader of La Piedrita, released a threatening video: “…They have betrayed our president Nicolás Maduro, but history will make them pay… we await further developments, but everyone must know that anyone who betrays or attacks our people will end up in black bags…we call on the people to remain vigilant, ready to defend the homeland…They have no idea what they have unleashed.”

Several of the country’s most powerful colectivos are based in the 23 de Enero neighbourhood, just a few blocks from the presidential palace. Many have united under the Sergio Rodríguez Collective Front, including La Piedrita and Tres Raíces. Groups such as the Peace Squads (Cuadrillas de Paz, Cupaz), a group favoured by Maduro, also control key areas around Caracas and in Venezuela’s major cities and may well play a role in the ongoing power reshuffle.

In their early days in power, the Rodríguez brothers complied with the Trump administration’s demands, admitting they were under pressure from Washington to dismantle the country’s most radical, violent and armed factions.

La Piedrita was founded on 26th December 1985 by Valentín Santana and Carlos Ramírez. On its website, the group explains that its grassroots work is “inspired by the common good” to address issues relating to security, culture, sport, society and the economy. Its members blend religious elements, such as the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ, with Chávez and Bolívar, thereby attracting various types of grassroots activists. It is considered one of the two most violent and dangerous groups in the country.

Santana, who has a military background, has used this to instil a sense of discipline and a strict hierarchical structure within the group; he has stated that La Piedrita is “…prepared to defend the Bolivarian Revolution ‘at all costs’”. To date, Santana has three arrest warrants to his name. Despite this, he frequently appears in public and has been interviewed by the international media. In a video on his Twitter feed, he is seen embracing senior government officials, including General Fabio Zavarse Pabón, the commander of the entire Bolivarian National Guard (Guardia Nacional Bolivariana – GNB), who was recently sanctioned by the United States.

One of the figures and leaders most beloved by the people of the barrios was Lina Ron.

“With Chávez, everything; without Chávez, bullets to guide us” was the motto of Lina Ron, founder of the collectives in Venezuela and one of the most radical and hardline figures on the Venezuelan political scene.

When she died of a heart attack at the age of 51 in March 2011, Chávez paid public tribute to her with these words: “Honour and glory to Lina Ron. She will remain forever in the hearts of the people. Comrade Lina Ron has died. She was a true soldier of the people! A revolutionary through and through. A sharp sword and a living flame of the Bolivarian socialist popular revolution. With Lina Ron’s passing, the sword grows sharper and the flame burns brighter. Let us follow her example!” In 2009, Lina led a group from her colectivos to attack the headquarters of the private television station Globovisión, throwing Molotov cocktails and tear gas canisters and ransacking the premises, designating it a “revolutionary target”. She was arrested for that action and spent two months in prison. Chávez described her as uncontrollable, to which she replied with her characteristic fervour: “My commander called me to order and I obeyed without hesitation. Here I am, more revolutionary and Chavista than ever”. She later became the founder and leader of a small left-wing party, the Venezuelan People’s Union (UPV), which subsequently merged with Chávez’s Socialist Party.

One of the most militant and active groups in street protests. Among the most politically conscious, it describes itself as a revolutionary movement and a Marxist-Leninist political organisation, taking its name from the Uruguayan guerrilla group. Its origins date back to 1979, but its influence has grown exponentially under Chávez.

The Colectivos Tupamaros claim to regard themselves as revolutionary militants and to support the vision of the “Bolivarian socialist plan for economic and social development”. Their leader is “Comandante Murachi”. Their arsenal includes M4 carbines and FAL rifles. Their first action dates back to November 2002, when they attacked two armoured vehicles belonging to the Metropolitan Police in response to the acquittal of the military officers involved in the “Carmonazo”, the attempted coup against Chávez. They are considered one of the two most dangerous and militant colectivos.

3 Raices Foundation.

The 3 Raices Foundation is a community-based social action organisation focused on the exercise of popular power, with the aim of strengthening educational, cultural and agricultural initiatives, as well as all activities related to socially owned enterprises. The Foundation’s raison d’être is to contribute to the transformation of the new man and woman, based on socialist and revolutionary principles, with the aim of consolidating social equality. It focuses on training young people to steer clear of the scourge of drugs, waging a head-on battle against drug dealers, who are their natural enemy; all this serves to strengthen the development of the Fifth Bolivarian Republic. It is founded on a Guevarist education based on Study, Work and Resistance, in that order. It has a distinctly socialist political orientation, as stated in its founding document.

Jonsy Serrano is one of the leaders of the 3 Raices Foundation in the 23 de Enero neighbourhood; he organises discussions on the government’s negotiations with the United States following decades of outright conflict, with a view to establishing a common position. In an interview, Serrano, the group’s communications officer, explained that the meetings serve as a kind of “catharsis” for Chavistas frustrated by recent events. “There is so much anger and confusion; we feel our hands are tied… At one point, a fellow revolutionary came and handed out weapons. But the question was: what would we have done with them… With Maduro kidnapped, it is necessary for now to keep calm. But this does not mean the situation has been resolved or defused. We do not want violence, but we are prepared for war. Here there are fighters ready to defend the revolution and the homeland. We know what we will do and where we must go, if necessary…”, said Serrano at the headquarters in a room full of Chavista memorabilia, including a statue of Chávez and a figure of Maduro as superheros.

The Simón Bolívar Coordination Committee operates in Caracas and claims to be one of the first colectivos to have been founded. Its origins date back to 1989, when the Caracazo [uprising] took place . Against this backdrop, a group of young people from the 23 Enero district of Caracas founded the Assembly for Life to tackle a range of issues through community participation. Later, they established the “Antonio José de Sucre” Brigade of Solidarity with the People. Finally, in 1993, they formed the Simon Bolivar Cultural Coordination Committee, which over the years became simply the Simon Bolivar Coordination Committee.

Colectivos Alexis Vive. This collective was formed following the attempted coup in 2002 and the death of Alexis González Revette, a member of the Simón Bolívar Coordination Committee. Among its most notorious armed actions are the attacks on the headquarters of Fedecámaras, the country’s largest business association.

A journalist from the Indian socialist weekly Janata went to interview them and met one of their commanders, Cucaracho, in the 23 de Enero neighbourhood of Caracas, who said: “…We are at war, and the main target of this offensive is the popular movements, the colectivos. This is no coincidence: they know that the colectivos are their main obstacle and 23 de Enero is the tip of the iceberg… They view the colectivos as similar to the insurgent groups in the Middle East that resisted the invasion. That is why they demonise us. They see us as a barrier, as a last line of defence, but they do not know our reality… We live in the community, we participate in communal life, we attend assemblies, we study and we seek ways to produce food through to tackle the crisis. But we are aware that we are at war. Not against the opposition, because the opposition does not exist; our true enemy is imperialism. They attack the colectivos because we are prepared to defend our model. The colectivos are organised with the aim of deepening the Bolivarian Revolution through grassroots organisation and the creation of the communal state. We are firmly convinced that this is the right path to follow: a government of the people based on participatory democracy. We will resolve our problems within the revolution. We are Chavistas and we will not betray Chávez. Now there are people who claim to be Chavistas, but who are killing Chavismo. There are people who have infiltrated State institutions and are working against us. The people are demanding that the revolution develop. They want the bureaucrats to be driven out once and for all; they want the land to be given to the peasants and the factories to be taken over by the workers. We want a radicalisation of the revolution. We want all power to the people: that is what we are seeking. But right now our problem is with the gringos. Once we have resolved this problem, we will tackle our internal problems,” declared Cucaracho.

Alexis Vive played a key role in the creation of the Panal 2021 comunas. The “comunas” are local territorial units that are central to the model of popular self-government promoted by the Venezuelan government; they are dedicated to the direct management of resources and to ‘territorial socialism’. Supported by the Ministry of Popular Power for the Comunas and Social Movements, these structures operate in various areas of cities as pillars of social transformation. Promoted by Chávez, the comunas have since become the main form of democratic community organisation throughout the country.

“The idea behind the comunas is to bring forms of popular power down to the grassroots – to decentralise power”, explains Cucaracho, “…so that it is the people who make the decisions. Our role is to train cadres and teach people the strategic vision of the comunas. But we are just like everyone else in the community: we join the same queues as everyone else, we help the elderly, we are part of the community.”

The Great Patriotic Pole was created in 2011 and comprises 28 Sectoral Patriotic Councils; it has over 11,000 collectives and social movements, totalling 36,000 activists.

While the government and its supporters claim that it is a political movement rooted in civil and social activism, the opposition alleges that, in reality, it serves as a front for paramilitary activities and a cover for the colectivos, and that it engages in paramilitary political control and organises clashes with opposition forces.

REFERENCES

Telesur, Albaciudad,, Cubadebate, Granma, ChinaDaily, Noticias24, Al Jazeera, Janata

AVN (AgenciaVenezuelanaNoticias), Prensapcv, Envanguardia, Orinocosubversive , Insightcrime

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