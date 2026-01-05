Today I am providing my English translation of three short articles, all originally in Italian.

The first one is a very interesting article by Massimo Mazzucco, published yesterday, Sunday 4th January 2026, on his website LuogoComune.net. (All emphasis mine).

Venezuela’s gold

In recent days, many commentators have rightly pointed the finger at the issue of Venezuelan oil. Obviously, no one believes the story about drug trafficking, and it is clear to everyone that Venezuela’s oil was tempting to the United States. That was the main reason for [Venezuelan president Nicolás] Maduro’s removal.

After all, Trump himself openly stated this in his press conference: “We will take back control of the oil infrastructure, and we will sell Venezuela’s oil to the world”.

However, there seems to be another, much less obvious reason that may have led to the removal of the Venezuelan president: the fact that for almost six years he had been stubbornly trying to bring home Venezuela’s gold, held in the vaults of the Bank of England.

This consists of approximately 31 tonnes of gold bars, currently valued at over $4 billion, which Venezuela itself had deposited in the Bank of England “because it is the most secure vault in the world”.

So secure, in fact, that it seems extremely difficult to get the gold out, even if it is your property.

Now pay attention to the dates, because they are important: in December 2018, Venezuelan Economy Minister Simón Zerpa and Venezuelan Central Bank President Calixto Ortega travelled to London to request the return of some of the gold bars deposited there. Venezuela needed it because it needed to buy raw materials from the only countries that still supplied them, namely Iran, China and Russia.

But curiously, less than a month later, Juan Guaidò, a puppet who came out of nowhere, proclaimed himself “legitimate president” in Caracas. Strangely, he was immediately recognised as the legitimate president of Venezuela by some 50 countries, including the United Kingdom.

At that point, the Bank of England had an excellent excuse not to return the gold to Venezuela, saying that “Maduro is not the legitimate president and therefore has no right to claim his gold back”.

What a coincidence!

Following this refusal, Maduro initiated international legal proceedings to get Venezuela’s gold back. Good luck, Nicolás.

Even during Covid, in 2020, when Maduro returned to ask for the gold because he needed to buy equipment and medicines for his sick people, he was told no. This was despite Maduro proposing to pass the money through the United Nations, which would act as a guarantor to control how the money would be spent.

Nada, niet, nothing: the gold in the vault is untouchable.

And to make sure Maduro failed in his intent, in 2020 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton even issued a kind of global fatwa, warning “bankers, brokers, stockbrokers and financiers” not to deal in “gold, oil or other Venezuelan assets stolen from the Venezuelan people by Maduro’s mafia”.

(It is curious how the worst mafia messages always come from those who call others mafiosi).

At the end of 2025, Maduro’s lawsuit was still active in the British courts, and with the de-recognition of Guaidò (which took place in 2023), it was likely to be definitively ruled in favour of the Venezuelan president.

Could this be one of the reasons – besides oil, of course – that led to the urgent need to get rid of Nicolás Maduro?

Because it is true that 30 tonnes of gold is a trifle, but the Bank of England holds about 5,000 tonnes of gold (about 400,000 bars), owned by some 30 different countries: could this be a message to all the other countries that hold gold in the United Kingdom not to even try to claim it back? [On a similar topic see also my recent translation “The gold of the Italians and the self-robbery”, in case you missed it]

The second article, by Paolo Borgognone, was published as two separate posts (1 and 2) first on his Telegram channel and then yesterday on ComeDonChisciotte.org. (All emphasis mine).

Neocons remain the main enemies of world peace

US President Donald Trump (centre).

In Maduro’s Venezuela, “life was bad”. Well, life is also “bad” in my apartment building, but if one of the residents decided to take the law into his own hands, kidnapping the building manager and his wife in the middle of the night, taking them to the basement of the building and subjecting them to a summary trial, the police would intervene immediately to free the hostages, arrest the kidnapper and bring him to justice for a fair trial. Even in Haiti, an ally of the US, life is not all that great, especially for the poorest social classes.

However, Trump is not intervening there to “bring justice”… Let’s just say that the intervention in Venezuela was motivated by political reasons that are somewhat less noble than those trumpeted by his supporters.

After 30 years of US “humanitarian” wars and invasions, we should all be aware of this.

P.S.: Let’s not kid ourselves, under the Americans’ darlings in Venezuela, LIFE WILL NOT BE GOOD, just as it was not good in Yugoslavia after 1999, in Afghanistan after 2001, Iraq after 2003, Libya after 2011, Syria after 2024, and I could go on with other examples...

The US is not there to make life good for the population, but to destroy the state structures of the countries it invades, take possession of their wealth and then decide to whom, when and at what price to allocate it (Rumsfeld/Cebrowski Doctrine, 2002).

The US cares little about the quality of life of the working classes, either inside or outside its own country.

Of course, in Venezuela, with the US’s favourites in government, the wealthy classes will fare better and increase their wealth, because they will share the proceeds of privatisation, especially in the oil and mining industries, with the external hegemon.

This must indeed be recognised: social polarisation will increase and national wealth will be further concentrated in a few privileged hands.

*******

In the Venezuelan case, of course, there is no victim and no aggressor. On the contrary, in the Venezuelan case, for the mainstream, the aggressor is the victim and vice versa.

The neocons remain the main enemies of world peace. The indifference of the masses is, ultimately, the neocons’ best ally, allowing them to do whatever they want with a blank cheque.

The third and final article, by Alberto Bradanini, was published on Saturday 3rd January 2026 on L’AntiDiplomatico.it. (Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

Shame on the United States, eternal glory to Venezuela!

The real rogue State on the planet, the United States of America, is attacking a sovereign country that has done nothing against the largest “so-called democracy” on the planet, currently led by a sociopath in need of psychiatric care, but in reality controlled by the large private corporations that control, in sequence, the deep state (CIA, FBI, NSA and other sisters in crime), the producers of death (weapons and viruses), “Strangelove” generals ready to destroy the world for the sake of power, and politicians in the pay of the highest bidder.

By attacking Venezuela, American warmongering confirms that it is the most dangerous concentration of financial, military and technological power on planet Earth today, ready even to jeopardise the survival of the human race, devoid of humanity and respect for the rights of others.

Like all cowards, however, the United States does not dare to attack [directly] great powers such as Russia or China, but poor and defenceless countries that do not bow to imperial whims, that defend their sovereignty, making mistakes like everyone else, but that seek ways to generate what little prosperity and well-being their political and economic conditions allow for their citizens.

Journalist John Pilger reminds us that in the last 70 years, the United States has overthrown or attempted to overthrow more than fifty [50] governments, most of them democracies, interfering in democratic elections in more than thirty [30] countries and bombing the populations of thirty [30] nations, most of them poor and defenceless. They have attempted to assassinate political leaders in 50 sovereign States. They have financed or supported the repression of national liberation movements in over 20 countries. The scope and magnitude of this shameful carnage is evoked, but only occasionally, only to be immediately dismissed, while those responsible continue to rule and attack.

British writer Harold Pinter, receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2005, said: “The foreign policy of the United States can be defined as follows: kiss my arse or I’ll smash your head in. It is simple and crude, and the interesting thing is that it works because the US has the resources, technology and weapons to sow systemic disinformation, using mendacious rhetoric imposed through its domination of public narrative, and has so far managed to get away with it. They are persuasive, especially in the eyes of the unwary and submissive governments. What they say is a mountain of lies, but it works. The crimes of the United States are constant, ferocious, unrelenting, yet few talk about them and very few are aware of them. The United States pathologically manipulates the whole world, presenting itself as the champion of the Kingdom of Good, but it is only collective hypnosis, a mechanism that never stops”.

This latest aggression by the “only indispensable nation in the world”, according to the demented lexicon of Margaret Albright and that vain Bill Clinton (indispensable for waging war on those who do not obey, of course), should also give us, the inhabitants of the Italian peninsula, which has been a political and military protectorate of the United States of America for over 80 years, pause for thought.

Challenging H. Kissinger’s provocation that being an enemy of the United States is risky, but being a friend is fatal, at a historically effervescent moment, a political class of quality – which, alas, we do not have – would seize this unique historical opportunity to regain its sovereignty, asking the Americans to take their nuclear weapons and go home, since Italy has no enemies at its borders and does not fear attack from anyone. At the same time, that same non-existent ruling class should distance itself from the economic and monetary domination of the northern European elites – who are themselves subject to the finance of Wall Street and the City of London – which is destroying the future of our children and grandchildren. Leaving NATO and the European Union is therefore once again the cry of reaction that the American aggression against Venezuela should prompt us to consider. We know full well that this is a dream, but as we know, human beings live more on dreams than on reality. Today, we are overwhelmed by a feeling of injustice, which is an irrepressible heritage that all people with an ethical and political conscience should possess. Venezuela, its government and its entire population receive our complete solidarity and our human, political and ethical closeness, while our memory cannot fail to return once again to the battles for sovereignty and independence fought by the great General Simon Bolivar. In his name, Venezuela will prevail.

