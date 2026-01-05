GeoPolitiQ

No1
31m

IF (and that's a BIG if) the gold is still there, and not rehypothecated/leased or simply sold.

There is a reason the BoE doesn't allow audits nor provides exact serial numbers of these bars. Even not if you "own" the gold.

Just dig into the debacle that was the German repatriation of gold a while ago. You'll know what I mean.

ikester8
2h

"Could this be one of the reasons – besides oil, of course – that led to the urgent need to get rid of Nicolás Maduro?"

No question about it. And the rest of the World is going to have to be cagey about how it gets its gold back from the usurpers in the City of London.

