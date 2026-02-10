GeoPolitiQ

Loam
10h

"Spain and Oman strengthen their relationship with a Joint Declaration, an international treaty and six Memoranda of Understanding"

https://www.lamoncloa.gob.es/lang/en/presidente/news/paginas/2025/20251105-agreements-spain-oman.aspx

The bloody Zionist colonial experiment has failed. The illegitimate state of Israel has no future in the international community. Little by little, as the lawless US empire declines, peoples and nations will distance themselves from the Zionist entity as we would from a rabid dog. In the future, the entire world will refer to Zionism as it refers to Nazism today. Despite the atrocious events we are witnessing, I am optimistic; I leave pessimism to the enemy, who has a multitude of reasons for it. As our Cuban brothers and sisters proclaim: Venceremos!

Kathleen McCroskey
4h

Bibi must come to D.C. to meet with his orange VP in person, due to otherwise insecure channels. Bibi would like to use his nukes, else the orange one must do the heavy part of the attack. With the failing US$ and massive (over US3T) debt coming due in March, what better distraction than war?

