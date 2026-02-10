As we wait for the meeting between US President Donald J. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington DC, let’s hear what Iranian officials and other leaders of the Axis of Resistance have been saying lately.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday (Monday 9th February 2026) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei delivered a televised address on the eve of the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on 22nd Bahman 1404, i.e. 10th February 2026, calling all Iranian people to participate to the annual nationwide rallies to demonstrate Iran’s power, dignity and independence, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Mehr News Agency. You can watch Khamenei’s speech in the ~4-minute video below (with English subtitles):

Elsewhere Khamenei pointed out the advancement of Iranian technology, particularly in the field of drones, stating (source: Mehr):

Who would have believed that one day Iran would develop a weapon that the United States would try to reproduce? Had that crossed anyone's mind? But it happened; it happened. Imam [Ruhollah Khomeini] instilled this spirit of self-confidence into the people.

…referring to US-made LUCAS drone, a copy of Iran’s Shahed 136 drone. And today (Tuesday 10th February 2026) Khamenei granted “amnesty, sentence reductions, or commutations to 2,108 individuals convicted in general, revolutionary, and military courts”, as reported by IRNA and Mehr.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Noteworthy is the speech that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian gave last night at a meeting with leaders and followers of monotheistic religions on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution. Here are some highlights from IRNA (all emphasis mine):

What is understood from the Word of God is that all prophets came to implement justice in society and to ensure people are judged based on truth. In the logic of divine religions, human beings are “One Ummah” (One Nation), and the primary call of all prophets has been the worship of God, faith in the hereafter, and respecting one another’s rights. If humans respect each other's rights and act with a spirit of brotherhood, kindness, and forgiveness, the grounds for many conflicts will vanish. According to Quranic teachings, divisions emerged when some, despite having knowledge, strayed from the path of truth due to greed and a desire for superiority. The repetition of the attributes “Rahman” (The Compassionate) and “Rahim” (The Merciful) at the beginning of acts of worship serves as a reminder that faithful behavior must be accompanied by kindness and fairness. The main challenge arises when these beliefs are not reflected in social and managerial conduct. From the earliest days of the Revolution, when we intended to be independent and stand on our own feet, conspiracies, divisions, coups, and war were imposed on the country. The best youth of this land sacrificed their lives to defend its soil and to realize justice and truth, but they did not allow even an inch of this country's territory to fall into the hands of the enemy. The Messenger of God said that humans, from the time of Adam until today, are as equal as the teeth of a comb; no Arab is superior to a non-Arab, and no white person is superior to a black person, except by “Taqwa” (Piety). Piety means right thinking, right speech, and right action; it means moving without error. [Compare this with the “moral” superiority of the Zionists and the exceptionalism of the American elites!] If someone claims to be religious but does not perform their duties correctly in practice, they are not pious. If we pray, it is so that we do not betray; if we believe in God, it means we should not lie or trample upon the rights of the people. All divine religions came to tell us not to fight; we are one nation, and superiority lies only in thinking correctly, speaking correctly, and acting correctly. The conflicts in the world today are over aggression and the looting of countries' resources and interests. Why do they bomb children, women, and the sick without any consideration? This shows that slogans such as democracy and human rights are merely covers to justify unjust behavior. Why do they only attack regions that possess resources? We have announced from the start that we do not seek war. We seek unity and service to the people, but they try to block this service through economic pressure to imply the system is inefficient. God has asked all religions to worship only Him and not to bow before anyone else. We are not going to bow, but we are duty-bound to treat all servants of God with fairness, justice, and kindness. The main criteria are honesty, as the root of many disputes lies in selfishness and egoism. We are all messengers of compassion, justice, and mutual respect. If we respect one another's rights and rush to the aid of those in need with a spirit of empathy, no ground for conflict will remain. The Iranian nation, regardless of ethnic, religious, or gender differences, will strive hand in hand to build a prosperous, dear, and proud Iran.

In other remarks Pezeshkian also described the US-Iran talks a “good opportunity” for achieving a “fair” resolution to the nuclear issue (source: IRNA), echoing the following statement tweeted the day before on X (see also IRNA):

The Iran-U.S. talks, held through the follow-up efforts of friendly governments in the region, were a step forward. Dialogue has always been our strategy for peaceful resolution. Our logic on the nuclear issue is the explicit rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The Iranian nation has always responded to respect with respect, but it does not tolerate the language of force.

In the meantime, Pezeshkian’s administration is launching a series of meetings to identify and assess the root causes of the unrest that shook the country in January and repair social divisions and prevent a recurrence of such incidents (source: IRNA).

Iranian Ministry of Defense spokesman Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik - from Mehr .

On the other hand, yesterday the spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, announced the suspension of public disclosure of new defense equipment and achievements due to security consideration, as reported by Mehr and IRNA, which quoted him as saying:

In view of security considerations and safeguarding the principle of surprise, we have currently stopped unveiling defense achievements. In operations, offensive and defensive fields, today’s defense achievements have been and continue to be integrated into the country’s defense units, but we refrain from publicizing them. In the fields of microelectronics, artificial intelligence, cyber technologies, and other areas, we are following a planned path with the help of other institutions within short-term and mid-term programs.

Brig. Gen. Bahman Behmard, Commander of Iran's Army Air Force - from Mehr .

…while Brigadier General Bahman Behmard, Commander of Iran's Army Air Force warned the enemies that Iran is at peak readiness to respond to any aggression (source: Mehr):

I can assure the people of Iran and our friends around the world that the Air Force is fully prepared and will respond decisively to any act of aggression. Today, we hosted foreign military attaches to demonstrate that while we do not seek war, we stand firmly against any aggressor and will respond decisively. The Air Force is the cradle of unmanned aerial expertise in the country. Our suicide drones, reconnaissance systems, and aerial patrols are at peak readiness and prepared to execute any mission. Even as I speak, our pilots and operators are conducting aerial patrols with drones and manned aircraft to ensure the safety and peace of the people. It is a great honor that the Air Force maintains active, continuous coverage of our nation, in both peace and war.

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from Mehr .

…while Iran’s Parliament was briefed in a closed-door session on the recent US-Iran nuclear talks by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and on the national defense situation by Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, as reported by IRNA and Mehr (1 and 2), the latter of which quoted Abbas Goudarzi, spokesperson for the Parliament’s Presiding Board, as saying that the two “conveyed a clear message that diplomacy and the defense field in the Islamic Republic of Iran operate in full coordination, coherence, and complementarity”, emphasizing that “diplomacy and defense are not separate tracks but represent a unified national capacity serving the interests of Iran and its people”.

Speaking to ambassadors and heads of foreign missions based in Tehran yesterday, Araghchi stated that…

Unfortunately, there is a very large wall of distrust, stemming from the conduct of the United States in previous years and even in the past year. We were engaged in negotiations in the previous round when those events occurred, and an attack was carried out against us. What became clear in all these developments was the resistance of the Iranian people. There is no solution to Iran’s nuclear issue except through diplomacy.

…as quoted by IRNA. It is also worth mentioning that yesterday Araghchi also had separate phone conversations with his counterparts in Turkey (Hakan Fidan), Egypt (Badr Abdelatty) and Saudi Arabia (Prince Faisal bin Farhan), as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr, while today he held “a high-level meeting with a military delegation led by Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami, along with Army Coordination Assistant Admiral Habibullah Sayari and Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani”, as per Al Mayadeen (see also Al Manar, IRNA and Mehr), which quoted Hatami as saying:

We in the armed forces are moving forward with all our strength on this path, and Iran's diplomats are also moving forward with their tools on the same path. Enemies only understand the language of force. If they make any mistake, we will respond with a force they have never seen before.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) head Mohammad Eslami - from IRNA .

On the issue of US-Iran nuclear talks, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), mentioned that Iran is willing to consider diluting 60% enriched uranium if all sanctions are lifted in return, while rejecting the idea of transferring uranium abroad, as reported by IRNA and Mehr. He also said that cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues, with inspections of undamaged sites taking place in the coming days.

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq (R) and Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Ali Larijani - from IRNA .

Earlier today, an Iranian high-level delegation headed by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Ali Larijani travelled to Muscat (Oman) to meet with senior officials of the Sultanate of Oman to discuss “the latest regional and international developments, as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields”, as per IRNA, Mehr, Al Mayadeen and Al Manar, most likely in preparation for the second round of indirect US-Iran talks. In particular, Larijani had a 3-hour meeting with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and a separate meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr. According to Middle East Spectator, Larijani also met with a representative of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Muhammad Abdulsalam:

Representative of Yemeni Ansar Allah movement Muhammad Abdulsalam (L) and SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani (R) - from Middle East Spectator .

However, nothing transpired from this meetings. The last one is quite interesting and suggests that Iran is coordinating with its allies in the Axis of Resistance in case of USraeli aggression on Iran. Now just imagine if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz and the Houthi close the Bab el Mandeb Strait, two of the most trafficked sea routes and critical energy bottlenecks… goodbye global economy and US hegemony based on the petrodollar!

While in Muscat, Ali Larijani tweeted the following warning to the Anglo-Zionists plotting against Iran (see also Al Mayadeen):

Moving briefly to Turkey, it is worth reporting the following statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (sources: Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

I don't want to speculate on certain scenarios in Iran, but the regime won't change through an airstrike or anything else. That's a pipedream. Our (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) is also showing maximum sensitivity on this issue. Therefore, we want to use all available means to prevent a possible war. We need to find a creative solution, and we see that both sides have the will to resolve the issue. Currently, there doesn't seem to be an immediate threat of war. They [the Iranians] are not producing a bomb, nor is there evidence they intend to, but they are enriching uranium to a level that raises concern.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan - from Mehr .

So spoke Abu Obeida + News and updates from Palestine

Spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, Abu Obeida - from Al Manar .

Moving to Palestine, yesterday the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, Abu Obeida issued the following warning against the Israeli collaborators within the Gaza Strip (from this post on RNN Mirror Telegram channel - see also Al Mayadeen and Al Manar):

The despicable actions carried out by the undercover “Mustaribun” agents against the children of our people and its honorable resistance fighters only reflect a complete alignment with the occupation, the implementation of its agendas, and the exchange of roles with it. These cowards only act tough in areas under the control of the Zionist army and under the protection of its tanks. Treachery, bullying civilians, and preying upon the heroes of the resistance who have been exhausted by hunger and siege is not manliness, but rather a desperate attempt by these individuals to prove themselves. The dark fate of the descendants of Abu Righal from the tracking dogs and tools of the occupation has drawn near. Their punishment is death and inevitable disappearance; the enemy will not be able to protect them from the justice of our people, and they will not find in our pure land even graves that accept their rotten carcasses. Salutations to our heroic resistance fighters besieged in the hills of Rafah, who refused humiliation or submission and preferred martyrdom over surrender. Their story will continue to be taught to generations, and their names will be engraved in the pages of glory.

In the meantime, while Israeli settlers continue carrying out coordinated attacks across the West Bank, injuring several Palestinians (source: Al Masirah), Israeli Police Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich are pushing for “Israel’s de facto annexation of Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank”, as per Al Masirah and Al Mayadeen, citing Ynet. They are introducing measures in terms of “land registration” and “acquisition procedures”, which will alter “how land ownership is recorded and enforced in the territory”.

However, despite its plans for expansion, Israel faces risks of implosion and collapse before reaching the “100th anniversary of its establishment in 2048”, due to its deep “internal divisions” and growing “international alienation”, as stated by retired Israeli Major General Yitzhak Brik to Anadolu (sources: Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah):

When I try to look ahead, I find myself asking: will the State of Israel reach the age of 100? [Israel is a society] torn from within [and marked by] deep hatred between social groups, between right and left, and between Jews and Arabs. [Israeli leadership] prioritizes political survival over the public interest. The challenges we face, from restoring security in the north (with Lebanon and Syria) and in the south (with Gaza) to rebuilding the economy and international relations, require energy that exists only among those who still have decades of life ahead of them.

…concluding that Israel could survive its 100th anniversary only “if younger generations succeed in transforming despair into responsibility and polarization into intellectual partnership”… but hopefully it will not even reach its 80th anniversary!

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem spoke twice in a row between yesterday and today. Here are some highlights from the speech he gave yesterday during the opening ceremony of the Lebanon Medical Center in Al-Hadath (sources: RNN Mirror Telegram channel, Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah and Mehr - all emphasis added):

This medical center comes as part of a long-standing approach adopted by Hezbollah to ensure hospital care across various regions. This center was a subject of follow-up and interest by the martyr His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine. Lebanon Medical Center-Hadat is part of ongoing projects aimed at meeting the needs of the people, emphasizing that we engage in healthcare, social services, shelter, restoration, or any other work solely out of our duty to the people. We serve from the standpoint of our religious and moral duty, investing in healthcare as part of our commitment to the resilience of the community, the dignity of our people. The primary challenge facing Lebanon is the Israeli-US aggression, and the only solution is to resist and remain steadfast. This aggression is sapping Lebanon’s economic, social, and demographic capabilities. We cannot prevent aggression by means of mere words or undue reliance on Americans. We can actually prevent it through force, solidarity and unity. The Israeli military was expelled from southern Lebanon through force, steadfastness and tremendous sacrifices made. The American and Israeli aggression against Lebanon has continued for nearly 15 months, and its continuation during this period is linked to their pursuit of ending the Resistance. The Israeli enemy failed to achieve stability in Lebanon from 1982 to 2000 and withdrew in defeat; from 2000 until 2023, it remained deterred. The Israeli aggression seeks to exploit Lebanon’s economic, social, and demographic capacities. The major powers, led by America, exerted various pressures on Lebanon, its government, and its army in order to disarm the resistance, and pushed the Lebanese government toward the ill-fated decision on 5th August [2025] under the title of exclusivity of arms. All this international pressure did not succeed because it lacks legitimacy and violates the Constitution regarding the right to defense. Pressure on the Lebanese President has not ceased—from major powers and Arab states alike—urging him to take steps aimed at creating a rift between him and us, that is, between the State at its highest level and the resistance and its supporters. They tried to prevent reconstruction under the pretext that the exclusivity of arms must be completed first, and thank God they did not succeed in that, because they do not know that the Resistance and the people of the Resistance are one. The Israeli kills civilians because he wants to create a rift, and he sprays toxic pesticides on crops to destroy life. [See this Al Mayadeen article for more information] An Israeli infantry force entered the town of Al-Habbariyeh, took a leader of Al-Jama’a Al-Islamiya from his home, and assaulted his wife. [See this other Al Mayadeen article for additional information] From our national position, we are all with stopping the aggression, we all want to liberate Lebanon, and we all reject sedition. “Let no one play between us and the President of the Republic”. This stage is what defines national unity, and through cooperation between the State, the army, the people, and the Resistance, we shape the future. Any retreat, defeat, or surrender does not keep Lebanon on the map of independent States. We must focus on two goals: stopping the aggression with all its requirements, and leading Lebanon out of its financial and economic crisis. We value the Prime Minister’s visit to southern Lebanon; it is an important step on the path to building Lebanon. The most important thing about the visit is that it came to confirm: “We will build and we will not wait for the aggression to stop”.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Mehr .

And here are some highlights from today’s speech during a memorial service of commander Ali Salhab (Hajj Malek) held in the town of Brital in the Bekaa region (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

Hajj Malek was entrusted with military command in the Bekaa region, where he played a decisive and influential role in confronting Takfiri terrorist groups. In Lebanon, we fight in defense of Lebanon and Palestine as we have one enemy. The Resistance in Lebanon is committed to ensuring that Israel remains without stability or defined borders. Building the future requires the Lebanese State to embrace the resistance as a vital support, grounded in its experience, faith, and unwavering will. We endured, remained, and continued. […] We want to build Lebanon. No one can prevent the Resistance in Lebanon, it is guaranteed by the Constitution and the National Accord Document. If Lebanon is to take pride before the world, it is in having achieved liberation, despite its weakness, through the triad of the Army, the People, and the Resistance. There was a great man in Lebanon named Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was martyred to preserve the strength and honor of the homeland. The region is being reshaped to serve the US-Israeli hegemony, Lebanon won’t be a gateway for this dominance. Despite all its military capabilities and experience, Israel has failed to achieve its objectives in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen. Israel is weaker than ever; stripped of the US weapons, it stands exposed and hollow. Israel is being run by the American administration and is losing its presence and self-governance. Even the US is weaker than ever, amassing the hostility of nations and peoples while its so-called model erodes under mounting internal crises. We stood with our heads held high despite the pager massacre, the targeting of the Resistance’s capabilities of power and control and the martyrdom of leaders Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safieddine. We have decided to offer housing for three months to those whose homes were destroyed during the 2024 war, although providing shelter is the State’s responsibility. We salute Islamic Iran and congratulate the Iranian nation on the great victory of the Islamic Revolution. The Islamic Revolution emerged as a pillar of support for the oppressed, revitalizing resistance against the US and raising the banner of Palestine liberation. Imam Khamenei has elevated the Islamic Republic to the ranks of key and influential nations, built upon a foundation of faith and scientific advancement.

I will conclude this article with a couple videos of the fireworks in Tehran tonight commemorating the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran:

