Earlier today (27th May 2026) the Iranian State television unveiled a preliminary and unofficial draft of what I called the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, as reported by Al Mayadeen. According to this draft framework, the Outlaw US Empire would commit to lifting the naval blockade on Iran, while the latter would allow to restore commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within 30 days, of course with the exception of military vessels, which would not be allow to transit the strait. The draft agreement also includes provisions on “the management and regulation of maritime transit routes under Iranian oversight, in coordination with the Sultanate of Oman” and on the withdrawal of US “military forces from areas surrounding Iran, including recently deployed regional assets [though] the status of forces already stationed at established military bases would remain subject to further negotiation”. Moreover, the final agreement, if reached within 60 days, could be submitted for adoption as a binding United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution… for what it counts, considering that USrael is well known to ignore international law, UNSC resolutions (see here and here) and get out from treaties! That’s why I remain skeptical, but let’s move on…

Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, citing sources, revealed further details about the initial steps of the US-Iran MoU MoM (yet to be finalized):

Ending hostilities across all fronts;

Releasing $12 billion in Iran’s frozen assets;

Lifting the US maritime blockade on Iran;

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The same sources added that the implementation of this first phase would be followed by an extendable 60-day negotiation period to address Iran’s nuclear file, a period during which sanctions on Iranian oil an derivatives must be waived.

This evening Fars News Agency quoted informed sources as saying that the egocentric President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump may unilaterally announce that the Iran-US agreement has been finalized before all differences have been fully resolved (see also Middle East Spectator - MES), adding that “no agreement will be reached until all of Iran’s concerns are addressed”.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Fars News Agency .

As soon as the news that Iran had unveiled a draft MoU MoM reached the ears of the egocentric US President, he started crying, probably because it was not him who gave the announcement of an almost-final agreement. Here is what he said, according to MES (1, 2 and 3):

We haven’t made a deal with Iran yet, and I’m not happy about that. We’re not satisfied with what they’re offering. Iran will not receive sanctions relief for giving up the enriched uranium. Iran thinks I want the war to end because of the midterm election, that’s not true, I don’t care about that at all.

But wait… that’s not all! Listen to what else he said (or read further down or Al Mayadeen, if you prefer):

Trump [referring to the Strait of Hormuz]: It’s international waters. Nobody’s going to control it. We’re going to watch over it. We’ll watch over it, but nobody’s going to control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have.

Oman will behave just like everyone else, or we’ll have to blow them up. I’m sure they understand that. Trump: There won’t be any easing of sanctions on Iran or giving them money. No sanctions relief, no money—nothing. Reporter: Would you be comfortable with Russia or China taking Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium?



President Trump: No, I wouldn’t be comfortable with that!

Can you imagine? Bombing Oman, which has maintained neutral status (though it has friendly relations with Iran)!!!

Please mind that Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz is international waters is FALSE, as it falls within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman (see Britannica).

He even went as far as saying that he may not even sign any deal with Iran if Saudi Arabia and Qatar do not join the Abraham Accords to normalize their relations with Israel, something that they have always refused to do until the problem in Palestine is fully resolved (watch the video below from MES):

…which obviously means that he will keep bombing Iran, while his Arab “allies” will have to deal with the consequences.

In any case, it is quite obvious that Trump and his henchmen are just buying time. As I mentioned earlier, even if a US-Iran MoU MoM is finalized, signed and even approved at the UNSC, it is very unlikely that the Outlaw US Empire will ever honour it in full, as we have seen with the JCPOA.

However, it must be said that tonight Israeli Channel 12, quoted by Al Mayadeen, reported that, in case of an agreement between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, the latter would move all US military aircraft from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to US bases in Europe within 72 hours, though they would be placed on standby to return to Israel if the war resumed.

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from IRNA .

Moving back to Iran, earlier today, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, posted the following tweets on X as a warning to the Outlaw US Empire (1 and 2 - see also IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The real guarantee of the agreement's survival is the Strait of Hormuz. 1) History proves that every invader who came seeking domination from Alexander [the Great] and Genghis [Khan] to Trump was eventually digested by Iran’s rich civilization. 2)Nationhood is a deep, rooted civilizational authenticity, not a commodity to be bought or rented with petrodollars.

Iran's red line is clear this time, papers and signatures are no guarantee.

Geography does not lie and it is the final judge of any treaty on paper. #iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

…whereas Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a message on occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice), calling for Muslim “unity and steadfastness against disbelief and injustice”, as per Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Tasnim, which quoted him as saying:

In today's turbulent world, where the fire of oppression, occupation, and the greed of the arrogant powers of the age has been ignited, Eid al-Adha is a message of dignity, freedom, and refusing to fear the Pharaohs of the era. At a point in history when our beloved homeland stands against oppressive sanctions, assaults, and hardships, the meaning of Eid al-Adha is embodied in the steadfast spirit of the families of the martyrs, in the resilience of the courageous warriors, and in the unparalleled patience and solidarity of this nation.

In a meeting with traders, merchants and private sector activists at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Pezeshkian warned that the enemy is now waging an economic war on Iran, as reported by Mehr:

The main field of confrontation today is the economy and people's livelihoods. The main burden of this economic war falls on the shoulders of traders, merchants, producers and private sector activists. The enemy wants the economic activists, traders and merchants who are at the forefront of the economic war to suffer erosion and damage. But the government will not allow the private sector to stumble. Our belief is that the more capable, agile and active the private sector is, the more robust the country's economic foundation will become, and national power against external pressures and threats will increase. Iran's heads of the judiciary and legislature also have a positive view toward economic activists and the necessity of supporting the private sector. The enemy, after failing to achieve its goals on the military front, has focused on damaging the country's economic resilience and disrupting people's livelihoods. Successful passage through complex economic conditions requires mutual trust, transparency, responsibility, and genuine participation of all sectors.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali (first from left), SNSC Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri-Kani (second from left) and Afghan Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoub Mujahid (first from right) - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Ali Bagheri-Kani, Deputy Secretary in Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), is still in Moscow, where earlier today, on the sidelines of the 14th International Meeting of High-Ranking Security Officials, he held meetings with various delegation heads, including:

Alexander Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council

Mohammad Yaqoub Mujahid, the Defense Minister of Afghanistan’s caretaker government

Gabriel Luchinger, Switzerland’s National Security Advisor

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a Minister in South Africa’s Presidency

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA. Speaking to the press, he commented thusly on the ongoing US-Iran negotiations (sources: Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - emphasis mine):

We have also made our positions very clear regarding Iran’s highly enriched uranium. If we want to discuss the details of these issues at this stage, we will not be able to conclude the talks. Because we have already gone this route and the differences of opinion were so big that we were unable to conclude them. The nuclear issue is very clear — we are a member of the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] and as a member, we have the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Until we agree on all issues, we consider that we have not agreed on anything. Iran and Oman, as neighboring coastal countries, are jointly negotiating a new mechanism for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The conditions and procedures for passing through the Strait of Hormuz will be completely different from the conditions before the conflict over Iran began.

Iran’s flag (left) and Intelligence Ministry logo (right) - from Mehr .

It is also worth reporting that, in a statement issued today, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence warned against hybrid warfare waged by the West and Israel against Iran (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Each of the aforementioned wars and coups began with goals such as territorial seizure, disintegration, surrender, state collapse, and regime change. But by divine grace and the wise leadership of [Imam Khomeini], [Martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei] and [Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei], and through the resistance and presence of our nation, and the authority and sacrifice of our military, law enforcement, and security forces, not only were the vile enemy’s goals not achieved, but the false legend of the Western-Zionist enemy’s invincibility was invalidated. Which country in the world, within just eight months, has endured two heavy wars and one major coup, seen its highest-ranking military, intelligence, and security officials and sometimes their successors martyred in two consecutive waves, had its bases, facilities, military industries, and part of its sensitive infrastructure bombed, and most importantly, lost its national leader and supreme commander, yet remains stable and steadfast? Not only does this country defend and attack strongly on the military front, but under these same conditions, it continues its relentless fight against anti-security elements, enemy spies, separatists, and multiple enemy-made groups, managing the intelligence battle victoriously. The enemy defeated in military war is now seeking to produce achievements for itself, even if through soft war. The enemy’s goal of regime change and disintegration, which it openly declared at the beginning of the recent war and could not achieve through military attack, it is now pursuing through other means. One of the main components of the third imposed war in the enemy’s Epstein-like scenario was a ground attack by mercenaries of groups claiming Kurdish ethnicity from the west and northwest of the country. With the Intelligence Ministry’s notification of their geographical position and combat capability, and the heavy fire of the brave forces of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] and Army of the Islamic Republic, the foreign-loving traitors were annihilated in those very locations. The Ministry of Intelligence has inflicted crippling blows on the personnel, intelligence officers, documents, and various intelligence, security, military, and civilian facilities of the decrepit Zionist regime, blows that regime has never made public and will not disclose for the foreseeable future. The bloodthirsty enemy is not only seeking to execute various hybrid warfare tricks against dear Iran; with the halt of hard war, it will certainly focus more heavily and intensely on all types of soft war, cognitive war, and hybrid warfare plots.

Meanwhile, Iranians continue flooding the streets every night to support the Islamic Republic, its Armed Forces, but also Hezbollah, while also celebrating the arrival of Eid Al-Adha last night, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES:

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, Hezbollah keeps haunting Israeli soldiers, pounding Merkava tanks and other vehicles, as well as barracks with its FPV drones, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - quoted Reserve Major General Giora Eiland, former head of the Israeli National Security Council as saying:

Even if you push the drone operators further north, they can simply use longer-range drones capable of reaching 25 kilometers. In the end, it is just a longer fiber-optic cable, so the results will remain largely the same.

…thus admitting that the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) is now facing a strategic impasse in Lebanon, while acknowledging that…

the Iranians currently feel they have the upper hand. They now hold the most important card: control over the Strait of Hormuz. Israel achieved nothing in this war. It has only strengthened Iran's regional standing.

He also said that settlers in the north of occupied Palestine are no longer asking for victory, but…

All they want now is quiet. This is a terrible point for us to have reached.

…calling for a genuine ceasefire where…

We do not attack them, and they do not attack us.

Will Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listen to him? Unlikely. As far as I understand, he ignore this type of advise and, instead, prefer suggestions and recommendations coming from extremist far-right ministers such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, as we saw yesterday in my previous update.

From Al Mayadeen.

In fact, since yesterday Little Satan has intensified airstrikes and artillery attacks across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, killing 31 civilians and wounding 40 others, including women and children, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which also reported on repeated Israeli strikes near Qaraoun Dam in western Bekaa.

However, as aforementioned, Hezbollah keeps retaliating with dozens of military operations every day), bringing the total Israeli casualty toll on the Lebanese front to 988 since 8th April 2026, according to Al Mayadeen citing the Israeli Health Ministry. Only between yesterday and today Hezbollah carried out more than 60 operations, as reported by RNN Mirror - see also Al Mayadeen for a partial account of today’s combat operations, which included close-range infantry engagements to blunt the Israeli advance in southern Lebanon. In one of the video released today, Hezbollah showed footage of a counter-offensive operation carried out in the night between 19th and 20th May 2026 (watch the video below from RNN Mirror and read more about it on Al Mayadeen):

0:08 - After three failed attempts to advance to the town of Haddatha, coinciding with heavy fire cover and comprehensive intelligence coverage from the air, the "israeli" enemy returned on the night of 20-5-2026 to advance in a desperate attempt to control it. The heroic epics in the confrontation were fought by the fighters in clashes from zero distance. 0:21 - Monitoring the advance of enemy vehicles towards the outskirts of the town.

News and updates from Iraq

Iraq's Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, moving briefly to Iraq, it is worth mentioning that Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr announced that Saraya al-Salam, which was part of the PMF (Popular Mobilization Forces) until 2021 before freezing its operations, “is separating from the National Shia Movement and fully integrating into the Iraqi state […] in consideration of the public interest and to avoid risks facing the country”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported that Saraya al-Salam will transition into the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous (Arabic for “The Solid Edifice”) institution, “a prominent social, civic, and structural initiative established by the influential Iraqi cleric and political leader, Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr”.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

Trump: I am demanding that all countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords - from Cartoon Movement .

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