Yesterday (Monday 13th October 2025) the prisoner exchange took place: Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance factions returned all the 20 living captives to Israel, as well as 4 of the 28 bodies of the dead hostages, whereas Israel released more than 2,000 Palestinian detainees as reported by Al Mayadeen (1, 2, 3 and 4). So, now that Israel got all the living captives back, it can restart its “war” (genocide, actually) in Gaza. There are plenty of signs, including the first ceasefire violations, that indicate that this will happen soon. So, let’s go through them.

In my article from last Saturday, 11th October 2025, I already mentioned the fact that the Israeli cabinet approved only the first phase of Trump’s “peace” plan (i.e. prisoner exchange, ceasefire and increase in humanitarian aid). This first phase can be considered concluded, hence Israel can restart “war”.

On Sunday, 12th October 2025, Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz announced plans for a new military operation in Gaza, instructing the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) to prepare for the destruction of underground tunnels, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement that Katz posted on X:

The major challenge for Israel after the phase of returning the hostages will be the destruction of all of Hamas’s terror tunnels in Gaza, directly by the [IOF] and through the international mechanism to be established under US leadership and supervision. This is the primary significance of implementing the agreed-upon principle of demilitarizing Gaza and neutralizing Hamas of its weapons. I have instructed the IDF to prepare for carrying out the mission.

He could not have been any clearer than that!

In addition to the above, Israeli pundit Shaiel Ben-Ephraim revealed the hypocrisy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noticing how he says one thing in English and exactly the opposite in Hebrew:

Yesterday, soon after the prisoner exchange, Israeli Settlements and National Projects Minister Orit Strock urged US President Donald J. Trump to ensure the demilitarization and dismantling of Hamas in Gaza, saying:

It’s important that you remain committed to the key principles of demilitarizing Gaza, removing all threats from it toward Israel, and fully dismantling Hamas’ rule there. Don’t be tempted to believe that soldiers fought and paid with their lives only for the return of the hostages. You, who taught the entire world the concept of “fake”, surely do not want to be associated with a “fake victory” or a “fake peace”.

…as reported by The Times of Israel, which also quoted the following statement issued by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum after the announcement that only 4 of the 28 bodies of dead captives would be returned due to difficulties in locating the others:

This represents a blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas. We expect Israel’s government and the mediators to take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice. The families of the deceased hostages are enduring especially difficult days filled with deep sorrow. We will not abandon any hostage. The mediators must enforce the agreement’s terms and ensure Hamas pays a price for this violation.

Later on the same day, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum demanded an…

immediate halt to the implementation of the agreement until the full and complete release of all the fallen. The violation of the agreement by Hamas must be met with a very severe response from the government and the mediators. An agreement must be respected by both sides, if Hamas does not fulfill their part, Israel should not fulfill its part either. We demand all 28 hostages. We will not give up on anyone, down to the last hostage.

…as quoted by The Times of Israel. Clearly, the families of the captives do not care about the suffering of the Palestinians and, now that they have got their relatives safe and sound, they are also pushing for more “war” (read: genocide).

Similarly, IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin demanded that Hamas uphold its end of the deal (source: The Times of Israel):

We have been informed that later today, approximately four fallen hostages will be returned. Even at this hour, efforts are being made at all levels to exert pressure for the continuation of the process to return the bodies of the fallen. We demand that Hamas uphold its part of the agreement. We do not forget them (the hostages) for a moment and will not rest until all return to their families and to burial in Israel.

…while Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz was quoted by The Times of Israel as saying on X:

The urgent mission to which we are all committed now is to ensure the return of all the abducted bodies home. Hamas’s announcement about the expected return of 4 bodies today is a failure to meet commitments. Any delay or deliberate avoidance will be considered a gross violation of the agreement and will be responded to accordingly.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (R) - from The Times of Israel .

By the way, yesterday Katz met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who was accompanying Trump in his trip to Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel. But why did Trump bring his Secretary of War with him if he was just going to sign a “peace” agreement? And what did the two (Katz and Hegseth) talk about? The next steps of he genocide of Palestinians in Gaza? Further occupation of Lebanon and Syria? Or war on Iran?

Katz and Hegseth were not the only big cheese who had a meeting yesterday: IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir also met with his American counterpart, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, on the sidelines of Trump’s visit to the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament), according to The Times of Israel. So, they surely planned something big!

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (L) and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine (R) - from The Times of Israel .

In short, it is obvious that Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) now has the perfect excuse to restart the war in Gaza and the genocide of Palestinians, if Hamas does not recover and return quickly the dead captives, despite the fact that it is the destruction caused by IDF that hinders their retrieval. Not only that, but I also suspect that USrael is planning something big (new war on Iran?) too, given the high-level meetings on the sidelines of Trump’s visit to Israel.

Please do not come and tell me about Trump saying that “the war in Gaza is over” and that “the ceasefire will hold” (source: Al Mayadeen), because I do not trust a single word coming out from that filthy mouth. However, if you are interested in his blather at the Knesset, read this Al Mayadeen article and Caitlin Johnston’s latest post focussing on Trump’s admission of being bought and owned by Israeli-American billionaire Miriam Adelson.

(Addendum: please mind that I am not anti-Trump or anti-Republican. If you have been following this substack since last year, you should know that, back then, I was also attacking former US President Joe Biden and the Democrats for facilitating the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and perpetuating the war in Ukraine. I am just “Pro-Peace, Pro-Palestine, Anti-Genocide, Anti-Zionist, Anti-Imperialist, Anti-Globalist”, as I wrote in my profile here on substack).

Even if Hamas returned all dead captives, there are still other excuses that Little Satan can use to resume its massacre: for instance, Hamas’s red lines on its disarmament and on international oversight with foreign political figures, such as the infamous Tony Blair, governing the Gaza Strip (a form of colonialism). Mohammad Nazzal, a senior member of Hamas, made it clear last Sunday, when he was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying (all emphasis mine):

The question of whether the movement should have weapons is tied to the occupation, and calls to disarm, lay down arms, or keep them if it ultimately means disarming the resistance are unacceptable. The historical memory of peoples and the historical memory of the Palestinian people itself testify that when a person surrenders his weapons to the enemy, the enemy will slaughter him like a sheep, so the possession of weapons is linked to the existence of the occupation. When the occupation ends, there will be no need for weapons. We cannot allow the Gaza Strip to return to the old colonial idea of having a high commissioner to govern. The Palestinian people have the skills and capabilities to do without high-level envoys. Furthermore, we reject the idea of an international trusteeship over the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian people. The Palestinians must govern themselves.

Also, someone should explain me why IDF troops carried out arson attacks in Gaza, setting fire to homes, public buildings, and vital infrastructure, including the Sheikh Ajlin sewage treatment plant, while withdrawing from Gaza City (sources: Al Mayadeen and Drop Site News) soon after the ceasefire announcement - add this to the already long list of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Zionists in Gaza. And no, it was not just a random act of sabotage of a few hot-heads: you can see a pattern and it is very likely that retreating soldiers were executing orders given from above. So, obviously they want to continue the genocide, otherwise why destroying more and more buildings and critical infrastructure? Sure, you may ask why they are letting humanitarian aid in and so on… but that is just a drop in the ocean and also it serves the purpose of PR (Public Relations) to improve the image of the IDF after 2 years of genocide, thanks to Western mainstream media, which propagandize Trump’s “peace” plan, while ignoring all the negative signals indicating that war will resume soon.

US President Donald J. Trump (C) - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s now move to the “peace” summit that took place yesterday in Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt)… a “peace” summit without the warring parties (i.e. Israel and the Palestinian Resistance factions), though… a bit like a wedding without the bride and the groom, as I wrote last night in a comment to an article by Karl Sanchez and as written also by Larry C. Johnson in his latest post, published a few hours after my comment (not sure if he reads Karl Sanchez’s substack and comments therein, but I am digressing!).

According to Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), Netanyahu was invited by Trump to attend the meeting, attendance also initially confirmed by Egypt’s presidency, however he later declined due to a “scheduling conflict” and “religious holidays” (Simhat Torah), though Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen revealed that “the real reason was his refusal to appear alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is among the confirmed participants”. On the other hand, several Arab nations protested against Netanyahu’s attendance before his final negative response.

In the end, the signing ceremony took place with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani joining Trump in endorsing the agreement in the presence of other Western and Arab leaders, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Not sure what is the purpose of such a ceremony and “peace” declaration without the warring parties… maybe just another photo-op for Trump after the failure of the Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 15th August 2025 (which I covered in this article).

Here you can find the full text of the “peace” declaration, for what is worth it, in case you are interested). Worth of note is this passage:

We are united in our determination to dismantle extremism and radicalization in all its forms. No society can flourish when violence and racism is normalized, or when radical ideologies threaten the fabric of civil life. We commit to addressing the conditions that enable extremism and to promoting education, opportunity, and mutual respect as foundations for lasting peace.

I am pretty sure that they refer to legitimate Palestinian resistance against unlawful occupation by the Zionist entity called “Israel” with the terms “extremism”, “radicalization”, “violence” and “racism”… and not Zionism, as it should be!

In fact, soon after the signing ceremony, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made it clear by announcing that his country is ready to participate in the disarmament process of Hamas and to deploy ceasefire observers in Gaza, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the following statement by the British Prime Minister’s Office:

The Prime Minister said the UK stands ready to play a leadership role in the process of decommissioning Hamas, then supporting the reconstruction of Gaza and participating in the ceasefire monitoring mission.

This was confirmed once again today by Keir Starmer himself, while speaking to the Parliament (source: The Guardian).

Meanwhile, the so-called “Deterrent force”, affiliated with the resistance’s security forces in Gaza, arrested a large number of collaborators and outlaw in an extensive security operation campaign across the Strip, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quote the force as saying:

Armed militia positions were seized, combing operations were carried out, and elements involved in the shooting and killing of displaced persons were arrested. Anyone proven to be involved in collaborating with the enemy or committing crimes will be referred to the judicial authorities for legal action.

On the other hand, today (Tuesday 14th October 2025) the IDF violated the ceasefire by launching new drone strikes in Gaza, killing 7 Palestinians and wounding several other, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on the entrance of 137 trucks into Gaza, citing the following statement by the World Food Programme:

Over 170,000 tons of food are ready for transport to the Gaza Strip, which is enough to feed two million people.

…while yesterday” the Government Media Office in Gaza announced that 173 aid trucks had entered the sector the previous day, Sunday [12th October 2025] following the ceasefire agreement, while describing the quantities as ‘extremely limited’”. However, humanitarian aid is also at high risk again. In fact, after the following complaint by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum today…

An agreement must be upheld by both sides, its non-compliance and the failure of Hamas to return the hostages must be met with a halt to the continued implementation of the agreement by the Israeli government and the mediators. Whoever takes down flags and the pin from the lapel, whoever denies his responsibility through stormy applause betrays the values ​​of Jewish morality and violates the signed agreement. [Referring to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana who yesterday took off the hostage pin he was wearing while introducing US President Donald Trump at the Knesset, and said he had ordered the removal of the pictures of the captives from the plenum] Unfortunately, we are witnessing an attempt to remove the hostages from the agenda and the pictures of the hostages from the public agenda.

Please, the struggle is not over yet. Twenty-four of our brothers and sisters are still being held by Hamas, do not allow them to be sacrificed.

…Israel announced that it will not reopen Rafah crossing tomorrow (Wednesday 15th October 2025) and that it will limit humanitarian aid due to Hamas’s failure to return all bodies of dead Israeli captives, as reported this afternoon by The Times of Israel and The Guardian, the latter of which quoted COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the [Occupied] Territories) as saying (see also these two Al Mayadeen articles - 1 and 2):

Yesterday, Hamas violated the agreement regarding the release of the bodies of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the political leadership has decided to impose a number of sanctions related to the humanitarian agreement that was reached. Starting tomorrow, only half of the agreed number of trucks — 300 trucks — will be allowed to enter, and all of them will belong to the UN and humanitarian NGOs, with no private sector involvement. No fuel or gas will be allowed into the strip, except for specific needs related to humanitarian infrastructure.

Itamar Ben-Gvir doubled down saying:

I call on the Prime Minister to set a clear ultimatum for Hamas: if you do not immediately return all the bodies of our fallen soldiers and continue with these delays – we will immediately halt all aid supplies entering the Gaza Strip.

…as quoted by The Guardian.

So, here you go: getting closer and closer to the end of Trumpanyahu’s fake “peace” agreement, which neither party signed yesterday at Sharm el-Sheikh! And this despite Trump’s statement that we have now entered into “phase 2” (source: The Guardian) and Hamas’s announcement that it will return the bodies of 4 Israeli captives tonight (source: The Guardian)!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Tasnim .

Let’s now move to Iran, where last Sunday its Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, commented on the Gaza “peace” plan saying (all emphasis added):

In the first place, I emphasize that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any initiative to end war crimes and genocide in Gaza that is supported by the people of Palestine. Netanyahu sought to restore the lost sense of security among the occupiers by declaring clear objectives such as eliminating Hamas, freeing captives by force, and depopulating Gaza After two years of genocide, famine, and the killing of women and children, the steadfastness of the people of Gaza and the support of the Axis of Resistance forced the world to rise against these 21st-century Nazis. The undeniable reality today is that despite the heavy human cost, not only the Palestinian nation has imposed its demands on the criminal regime, but the Israelis have become some of the most hated people in the world. Israeli criminals are isolated and despised, while Palestine stands proud and free. I salute all the martyrs of the resistance, including Martyr Yahya Sinwar, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who gave their lives to drive back the Zionist enemy.

…as quoted by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim and Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Similarly, speaking on Iranian TV last Saturday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, commented on the recent developments in Gaza and the wider Middle East region (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

What our analysis is about the future is one discussion, and what is happening right now is another discussion. We have always supported any plan, any action that leads to stopping these crimes against the people of Gaza, that leads to stopping this genocide. [Referring to the first phase of Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan] That will be the time to see to what extent the American officials and other parties will remain committed to the claims and promises they have made. We have always stated firmly that our negotiations are limited solely to the nuclear issue. Neither in the past nor recently have we ever, ever, held any talks with the Americans or any other party on any matter beyond the nuclear issue, especially as far as the resistance is concerned. [On the so-called Abraham Accords for normalization with Israel] This plan is entirely incompatible with our ideals, and such a thing (Iran’s participation in it) will never happen. As for the Europeans, they seek to push us into talks with the Americans. Therefore, there is no logical reason to negotiate with them. We do not see any grounds for negotiation with the Europeans. They should give us just one reason why we should negotiate with them again. If a reasonable, balanced proposal based on mutual interests and mutual respect is presented, one that safeguards the interests of the Iranian people from a position of equality, it will certainly be considered. The flag of negotiation has always been in our hands. We will not give up Iran’s right to enrichment. [If] fair proposals are presented in a way that safeguards the rights of the Iranian nation, and if a role is defined for the agency in the process of reaching a solution, we can return to this agreement [with IAEA, signed in Cairo (Egypt) on 9th September 2025 - see my article here for more info] [On snapback sanctions] The [oil] markets we control are the result of years of efforts to neutralize and circumvent sanctions; now we have our own markets. The economic damage will not be greater than what it currently is. There may be minor issues, but not entirely. I hope the parties do not create further tension in the region and instead work toward reducing it, because regional tension benefits no one. The possibility of deception and trickery in the Israeli regime is very high. Our Armed Forces remain on full alert and continue to strengthen their capabilities daily. The Islamic Republic will neither yield nor remain silent in the face of attack. Our Armed Forces are fully prepared and focused on their duties, unaffected by psychological warfare or deception.

It is also worth reporting that Iran was invited to attend the “peace” summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, however Araghchi kindly declined the invitation, as reported by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen and as Araghchi himself explained in the following post on X:

In another post on X today Araghchi responded to remarks made by Trump against Iran at the Israeli Knesset and in Sharm el-Sheikh yesterday (all emphasis added):

It is more than clear by now that POTUS has been badly fed the fake line that Iran’s peaceful nuclear program was on the verge of weaponization this spring. That is simply a BIG LIE and he should have been informed that there is zero proof of that, as confirmed by his own intelligence community. POTUS came into office promising Americans and the world that he would put a stop to Israel’s serial deception of US Presidents; that the US military would no longer be suckered into Forever Wars plotted by warmongers who have also derailed American nuclear diplomacy with Iran for many years. The real bully of the Middle East, Mr. President, is the same parasitic actor that has long been bullying and milking the United States [i.e. Israel]. There is also the question of how the Iranian Nation can be expected to give any credence to an olive branch extended by the very same hand that was involved in the bombardment of homes and offices across Iran only 4 months ago. Those criminal strikes claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Iranians—including women and children. One can hardly be branded as President of Peace while provoking endless WARS and aligning with WAR criminals. Mr. Trump can either be a President of Peace or a President of War, but he cannot be both at the same time. Iran has always been open to respectful and mutually beneficial diplomatic engagement; the noble heirs of an ancient rich civilization, the Iranian People respond to good will with good will. We also know exactly how to resist and fight back against injustice and imposition, as the miserable warmonger in Tel Aviv has found out the hard way. But there is one thing that we can agree on with POTUS: he is right in saying that Iran should not be used as a pretext regarding normalization with Israel. If someone wants to throw the Palestinians under the bus while embracing a genocidal entity that thirsts to devour the whole region, they should have the guts to take full responsibility for it in front of their people and not blame others.

…as quoted also by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also issued a formal statement condemning Trump’s remarks at the Knesset, where he had framed the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program as a prerequisite for Arab states to normalize ties with Israel, signalling that Iran’s cooperation or subjugation was necessary for broader regional “peace”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Here are some excerpts of Iran’s rebuke to Trump (additional sources: IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

The United States, as the largest producer of terrorism in the world and the supporter of the terrorist and genocidal Zionist regime, has no moral standing to accuse others. America’s interventionist policies in the region, its support for occupation and the crimes of the genocidal Israeli regime, together with unlimited arms sales to the region, have made the United States the foremost source of instability and insecurity in the region. The United States’ complicity and active participation in the genocide and warmongering of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine are evident to all, and the United States must be held accountable for its role in enabling impunity. The people of Iran, while paying deep respect to the eternal hero of Iran and the region, martyr Haj Qassem Soleimani, who played an unparalleled role in confronting US-made Daesh terrorism, will never forgive or forget the brutal crime of the United States in assassinating that great man and his companions. [Confessing to aggression] only increases America’s responsibility for these crimes and shows the depth of American policymakers’ hostility towards the great people of Iran. How can one, in the midst of political negotiations, attack a country’s residential areas and peaceful nuclear facilities, kill more than a thousand people — including innocent women and children — and then claim to seek peace and friendship? Relying on their rich historical heritage, Iranians are people of reason, dialogue, and interaction, and they act with courage and decisiveness to defend Iran’s independence, national dignity and interests.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking the weekly press conference yesterday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei warned about potential ceasefire breaches by Little Satan and reaffirmed Iran’s military readiness in case of new aggression against his country, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim (all emphasis added):

The experience in our region over the past few decades, including the Zionist regime’s… lack of commitment and the frequent violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, with more than 4,500 cases of ceasefire violations, requires those who are concerned about peace to be vigilant so that the [Israeli] regime will not repeat its long-standing habit of breaking promises and committing criminal acts. The Tel Aviv regime has subjected Palestinians to oppression since its inception and even before that, starting from 1947 and earlier. Therefore, as long as… the realization of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination is not addressed, we will unfortunately continue to witness problems in the region and, somehow at the global level. We listen carefully to the views and proposals of friendly countries. At the same time, we remain fully alert to ongoing developments and, given the deceitful record of the Zionist regime, believe it is essential to maintain vigilance at all levels. Iran… can both counter any threat appropriately and create an opportunity from within a challenge.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council - from X .

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), commented on the release of Palestinian prisoners with the following statement on X, quoted also in this Al Mayadeen article:

The enthusiastic and grand welcoming ceremony by the brave and oppressed people of Palestine for the released prisoners demonstrated which side is victorious! The Zionist regime now sees in the images how, after two years of savage killings, the position of Hamas and the resistance has been elevated in the hearts of the people. The resistance is always steadfast and victorious.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking during a meeting with the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee today, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami, stated that 12-day war…

provided us with lessons equivalent to 12 years of experience. With these lessons, we have adopted new approaches for facing any kind of threat, which will lead to more effective measures to confront and deliver severe punishment to the enemy. The essence of this [Western] concept [of “peace through strength”] means asserting dominance over the world through military power. Diplomacy today is far weaker than it was in the past. The dominant logic today, from the perspective of the hegemonic system, is the logic of force. We have seen clear examples of this in the aggression of the Zionist entity against Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, and Qatar.

…as quoted by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen.

Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council - from Saba .

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting the following statements that Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, issued yesterday before the celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the 14th October 1963 Revolution (also known as “Aden Emergency” or “Aden Insurgency”) of Yemenis against the British Protectorate and Federation of South Arabia, commenting on recent developments in Gaza (sources: Saba and Al Mayadeen):

We will continue to defend our country until every inch of the Republic of Yemen’s territory is liberated and every usurping occupier — who has plundered the nation’s wealth, spilled the blood of its sons, confined their freedoms in secret prisons, and attacked their livelihoods by creating economic crises and causing high prices and shortages of fuel and food — is expelled. It is a day every Yemeni is honored by, and every person who understands what it means to be free and understands the sanctity of achieving independence — even if it is stained with noble blood. On this anniversary we ought to recall the essence of the 14th October Revolution and its authentic spirit, and correct the deviations that have crept into its concepts over the years. For decades, the enemies of the revolution and liberation have sought to penetrate our collective consciousness — they distorted the clear features of the revolution and attempted to erase every meaning of liberation and independence for which the heroes sacrificed. The enemies of the revolution and freedom insisted on falsifying this glorious history and trivializing the sacrifices of our people and the blood of our fathers and grandfathers spilled in every plain, mountain and valley. This has led us to a misleading conceptual chaos in which the new occupier’s mercenaries — shamelessly and without embarrassment — celebrate the 14th October Revolution while flattering the new foreign occupier at the same time; they justify his presence and serve his agendas, as if the cries of the free never reached their ears and as if the pages of history no longer mean anything to them. Such a fall is a crime that must not be tolerated; it is unbecoming of our youth, our intellectuals, or the bearers of the pen and free voices to remain mere spectators. The national duty today requires all of us to wage the battle of awareness seriously and responsibly, and to make the 14th October Revolution a beacon guiding our comprehensive national liberation struggle against the new colonizers. We must preserve the revolution’s memory from distortion and safeguard its glory and the meaning of its sacrifices. We have followed with pride the genuine popular interaction from our brothers in the southern governorates with the just cause of Palestine and with the suffering of our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip. This is no surprise for the descendants of 14th October — those who opened their hearts and homes to Palestinian revolutionary fighters and welcomed them in Aden and other areas, making the city of Aden a beacon of Arab–Islamic struggle; it hosted the first office to boycott the Zionist enemy and opened training camps for volunteer mujahideen, providing weapons and logistical support to the Palestinian resistance in its early days when the stance was a field for men, not for posturing. But it is regrettable and painful at once to see the city of Aden, which used to be a fortress of revolutionaries, today receiving officers from the enemy’s army and the Mossad, and to hear jarring voices from some traitors calling for “normalization” with the criminal Zionist entity — a scene that contradicts the city’s history and its glorious struggle. The full and great harmony between your positions today and the principles of the immortal 14th October Revolution is conclusive evidence of the correctness of your stance and the justice of your cause as you confront aggression and the ongoing American–Saudi siege that has not ceased to this moment, standing with courage and steadfastness alongside the oppressed Palestinian people in the face of the criminal Israeli enemy and those behind it — the Americans and the Western countries. Meanwhile, your adversaries stand in complete opposition — detached from the principles of this revolution, disowning its history and disregarding its sacrifices. While the 14th October Revolution bestows on you medals of honor and pride, it brands with shame and disgrace those faces that have prostituted themselves to the American–Saudi–Emirati aggression and accepted to be cheap instruments in the hands of criminal Zionists, invaders and occupiers. It is enough pride for you that the rifles of the 14th October Revolution, which cleansed the land of British colonialism, are today seen only in your hands — you, the sons of the 21st of September [2014 revolution or “Houthis’ takeover of Yemen” as per Wikipedia] — the true continuation of the authentic Yemeni character: Yemen of faith and wisdom, which over ages has stood as an impregnable barrier to the covetous and defended land and honor, winning freedom and independence by the determination of men and the faith of heroes. We will be ready to respond to any development [in Gaza]. The sacrifices our people have made are known to God and will only strengthen our resolve and steadfastness on the just stance, no matter the cost. [We are working] to develop our military capabilities across all fields and to elevate them so we can confront all of the enemy’s modern military technologies as part of readiness and preparedness for any new developments and to achieve deterrence amid the fierce aggression against our country and nation. We stress our full solidarity with the peoples of Lebanon and Syria and all the peoples of the region subject to the Zionist aggression, and we emphasize the necessity of a firm Arab and Islamic stance towards the arrogance and desecration by the usurping entity in the region.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba - their cartoonist is a real genius:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work or leave a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment