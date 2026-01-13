Waiting for USraeli attack on Iran…

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Mayadeen .

As we wait for a possible USraeli attack on Iran, let’s see what’s happened in the Middle East in the last few days, starting from Iran, where more and more rioters and Mossad agents have been captured across the country by the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp), as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim.

Last Saturday, 10th January 2026, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the Outlaw US Empire of inciting unrest in his country, while praising the Iranian people for their unity (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

The United States is inciting chaos and unrest, while the Iranian people are more united than ever and will continue to support their nation and system. Their objective is to prevent unity among Islamic countries and to create division in order to achieve their malicious goals. [Referring to the 12-day war in June 2025] The world witnessed how the US attacked diplomacy and committed crimes against humanity, while Iran engaged seriously at the negotiation table.

Pezeshkian doubled down in a televised address to the nation on Sunday 11th January 2026, stating (sources: Al Mayadeen and Tasnim - all emphasis added):

The riots are being directed by the United States and Israel, which are issuing orders with the aim of undermining Iran’s security. The people of this country protest and voice their objections, but they do not set fire to markets or commit crimes. We consider the protests of people rightful. We would never disregard the ones expressing legitimate concerns. [The government is] determined to continue its economic reforms and clearly distinguishes between legitimate protests and organized acts of rioting. [I urge people to] take to the squares to shape decisions and not allow acts of rioting to distort their rightful demands. Some terrorist elements entered the country from abroad. There are trained elements operating inside Iran, alongside other terrorists brought in from outside to carry out acts of sabotage. Those who burned people alive and carried out beheadings are not among the sons of the Iranian nation. The enemy first sought to undermine Iran’s security through military aggression and is now attempting to escalate tensions by exploiting economic pressures. [Addressing Iranian youth] Avoid being drawn into terrorism and rioting. Iranian society does not accept those who burn mosques.

Iran’s Guardian Council - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Sunday Iran’s Guardian Council also issued a statement blaming USrael for the riots and calling on police and security forces to take decisive action against rioters and saboteurs, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following excerpt:

[Referring to the Outlaw US Empire and Israel] They have been constantly stoking tensions and creating turmoil under false illusions that they would manage to unseat the Islamic establishment. This is while the Islamic Republic [in Iran] is the upshot of sacrifices made by noble individuals, who gave up their lives and embraced martyrdom in order to safeguard the system.

…while the IRGC released the following statement (from Al Mayadeen Short News - see also this article - all emphasis mine):

The crimes committed in recent days were in retaliation for a historic defeat on the battlefield in the 12-day imposed war. The acts of sedition and crimes committed by rioters and armed terrorists have resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of Iranian citizens. The fate of the crimes of rioters and terrorists linked to the United States and the Zionist entity is defeat, as in the seditions of past years. We call on all segments of the Iranian people to participate widely and decisively in the public rallies scheduled for tomorrow. Trump, with Western support and in coordination with Netanyahu, armed and directed mercenary terrorists to carry out terrorist operations and riots in Iran. It is essential to be vigilant and aware, especially among the youth striving for Iran’s glory, progress, and independence. The Iranian people, through their massive public turnout, will deliver a crushing blow to the leaders of the United States and the Zionist entity.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, last weekend Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lashed out at the Outlaw US Empire and, in particular, at Mike Pompeo, former CIA Director during the first Trump administration, with the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

…and then at US President Donald J. Trump with this other tweet (with footage of riots in Iran), exposing his double-standards:

Yesterday (Monday 12th January 2026) Araghchi convened a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions in Tehran to show them footage proving that armed groups had infiltrated legitimate protests to carry out terrorist attacks, such as opening fire on civilians and security forces alike and vandalizing buses and government buildings (see video below).

During the meeting, Araghchi stated that Iran…

…does not have a program to carry out preemptive strikes and does not seek war. …will exact revenge on anyone who stained their hands with the blood of the Iranian people. The enemy’s calculations are wrong in transferring the equation of aggression to terrorist incitement inside Iran. [The situation in Iran] is not demonstrations but a terrorist war and a continuation of American-Israeli aggression. The internet will return soon in coordination with security authorities. [However, I have lost access to Tasnim once again and I still cannot access IRNA and Mehr at the time of writing this article]

…adding that the West “sheds crocodile tears over terrorists in Iran” while maintaining silence on “the crimes of the Israeli entity in Gaza” and on “American-Israeli aggression against Iran”. Araghchi also gave some statistics: 53 mosques were burned and 10 ambulances and buses were targeted, together with an unspecified number of shops threatened with arson.

Yet, despite the situation and the seizure of a 273-weapon shipment inside a foreign transit truck by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence (source: Al Mayadeen), Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that communication channels between Araghchi and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff remain open, as reported by Al Mayadeen; this has also been confirmed by the other side (source: Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli i24NEWS).

Last Sunday the Iranian government urged all citizens to join “national solidarity and honoring peace and friendship” rallies, which had already started during the weekend, for instance in Kermanshah province in western Iran (source: Al Mayadeen). On Monday Iranian people heeded the government’s call and joined massive, million-man marches across the country yesterday morning under the banner of “National Solidarity and Honoring Peace and Friendship”, in condemnation of the armed riots, as reported by Al Mayadeen - see also the videos below:

As you can see, Iranian people are not burning photos of their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, but those of the “President of Peace” Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Al Manar .

On Monday Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf commented on the mass demonstrations across the country saying (source: Al Manar):

90 million Iranians from various components stand united against foreign intervention. We are the people of Imam Hussein. Come see what will happen to the US bases, ships, and forces in the region. What we’ve seen of violence and brutality in the past days is revenge from the Iranian people of all backgrounds. We are facing a terrorist war by the enemies of the Iranian people, so our response will definitely be decisive and painful. The people foiled the plot targeting Iran. Today, all the people came out and confirmed that the situation is under the control of security forces. We thank God that the Iranian nation has never allowed the enemy to achieve its goals. The Iranian nation is fighting a war on four fronts: economic, ideological, psychological, and military, and today a terrorist war.

Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, Khamenei sent the following message to the Iranian people (source: Khamenei.ir - see also Al Mayadeen):

In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful The great Iranian nation, Today you accomplished a great deed and made a historic day. These great rallies, overflowing with your firm determination, have completely shattered the foreign enemies’ plots that were supposed to be carried out by internal hirelings. The great Iranian nation has asserted its resolve and identity in the face of the enemies. This was a warning to US politicians that they should halt their deceitful actions and stop relying on their traitorous hirelings. The Iranian nation is strong, powerful and aware; it knows the enemy and is always present on the scene. May God bestow His mercy on all of you. Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Dey 22, 1404 AHS

[January 12, 2026]

…while Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi warned the Outlaw US Empire against launching a war on Iran, saying that the region is entering a “new chapter of conflict between the fronts of right and falsehood” and urging “Iraqis and members of the wider Axis of Resistance to remain vigilant”, as per Al Mayadeen. This suggests that, in case of a renewed USraeli aggression on Iran, Kataib Hezbollah may target US assets within Iraq in support of the Islamic Republic.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi - from Al Mayadeen .

Today (Tuesday 13th January 2026), the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, stated that Iran is ready for defend itself:

Iran will not give up an inch of its independence, territorial integrity, and national interests. Let the enemies know that the guardians of Iran’s security will not give any opportunity to the criminal ISIS terrorists and agents of arrogance to achieve their goals. We will defend Iran with our souls and will not allow terrorism to undermine Iranian security. The United States and the Israeli entity resorted to terrorists to attack the Iranian people to compensate for their historical defeat in the aggression against Iran. The terrorists were exploiting ordinary individuals who had no knowledge of terrorist plots. [Iranian security forces] have been a shield to protect the Iranian people, and their members have sacrificed their lives for Iran’s security.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the arrest of several terrorist cells linked to Israel that entered the country from the eastern border.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, Trump threatened “unprecedented strikes against Iran, if Tehran attacks US military or commercial sites”, as per Al Mayadeen, despite the fact that Araghchi ruled out pre-emptive strikes, as aforementioned, and he will soon meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine to consider potential actions against Iran, including cyberattacks on Iranian military and civilian infrastructure, additional sanctions, and limited military strikes, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing US news media outlets. Also, in attempt to isolate Iran, Trump announced 25% tariffs on “any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran” (see also Al Mayadeen):

As it has been pointed out (see for instance Al Mayadeen), China is the main business partners of Iran, meaning that the new tariff aims to disrupt their relations. However, it must be said that no formal documentation outlining the tariff measures and their legal basis has yet been released by the White House, while Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning calls for de-escalation:

We always oppose interference in other countries’ internal affairs. We call on all parties to do more things conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East.

At the same time, US lawmakers are expressing doubts on the usefulness of US strikes on Iran. For instance, Republican Senator Rand Paul said (source: Al Mayadeen):

I don’t know that bombing Iran will have the effect that is intended. When you bomb a country, then people tend to rally around their own flag. They tend to see this is a foreign country coming in and bombing us. And so I don't think it always has that effect. We won’t let presidents bomb countries just when they feel like it. They’re supposed to ask the people through the Congress for permission. When we were attacked at Pearl Harbor and when we were attacked at 9/11, the vote by Congress was nearly unanimous. It’s been when the reasons for war were less clear, like Iraq, that the votes were closer.

Before moving to Israel, it is worth mentioning that Turkey warned against foreign intervention in Iran via his Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Omer Celik, spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), who stated:

Problems should be resolved through Iran’s internal dynamics and national will.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

Updates from Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman (L) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, the governments has “placed its security apparatus on a heightened state of alert amid growing speculation over a possible US military aggression on Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported a call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the weekend to discuss the situation in Iran, though no details have been disclosed.

It is also worth reporting that Tzachi Braverman, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and slated to become Israel's ambassador to the UK, was detained by the police “over suspicions of obstructing an investigation into a wartime military leak”, as per Al Mayadeen, although Israeli media linked his detention also to ongoing investigations into the “Qatargate” scandal, despite not being direct involved in it. Clearly, this arrest may push Netanyahu to speed up the attack on Iran, in order to divert Israelis’ attention from his umpteenth scandal.

However, Israelis seem to be tired of wars and Netanyahu’s scandal and, in fact, more than 150,000 settlers have left Israel over the last 2 years, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Israeli +972 Magazine. According to official data from Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), which in the last few years recorded more longer-term emigrants than immigrants for the first time since 1948, “emigration surged following the return of Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and accelerated sharply after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” on 7th October 2023, with departures spiking immediately after that and continuing throughout 2024, with ~50,000 emigrants between January and August 2024 and additional 70,000 emigrants in 2025, with only 19,000 returnees. In total, more than 200,000 Israelis have left the country since Netanyahu’s current government took office, thus shaking the foundation of the Zionist ideology which has always prioritized Jewish demographic expansion as essential to its survival, while stigmatizing Jewish emigrants, labelled yordim, i.e. “those who go down”, and denying them the right to vote abroad.

It is also worth mentioning that the southern port of Eilat in Israel is facing the most severe crisis in history, as it has been paralyzed for more than 2 years by the Red Sea blockade imposed by the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, in Yemen, as reported by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, cited by Al Mayadeen: previously generating ~240 million Shekels annually, the port has recently reported revenues close to zero, while getting 15 million Shekels from the government and requesting an additional 5 million Shekels to prevent layoffs, which are “yet to be delivered due to a suspected conflict-of-interest scandal involving its head, Arnon Bar-David”. On top of this, the Finance and Transport Ministries have recently decided not to extended the port’s operating concession due to its failure to meet certain conditions.

Avi Hormaro, chairman of the Eilat port and chief executive of the Nakash Group, was quoted as saying:

The transport ministry is making efforts, but other ministries are not interested. A group in Yemen is deciding for Israel whether it has a southern port or not.

Updates from Yemen

Moving to Yemen, last Friday, 9th January 2026, the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) planned demonstrations (“Million-Man March of Loyalty and Steadfastness”) in Aden and Mukalla in support of its leader Aidarus al-Zubaidi the day after; however, Abdul Rahman Sheikh al-Yafei, governor of Aden, “issued a ban on all demonstrations and public gatherings in the city, citing concerns over public safety and stability”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Nevertheless, on Saturday thousands of people defied the restrictions and took to the streets in Aden and Mukalla (source: Al Mayadeen), backing the STC and rejecting claims that the group was dissolving, as previously reported here.

One demonstrator was quoted as saying:

We have taken to the streets once again, returning to the frontlines of revolutionary struggle. No one can silence or confiscate our voice; not Saudi Arabia, nor any other party or country. The street speaks for us, and this is a people's cause that cannot be relinquished.

…while another described the large turnout as a…

powerful message and a southern popular referendum in support of the STC.

Aden-based Yemeni PLC Chairman Rashad al-Alimi - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Aden-based and Saudi-backed Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced the successful completion of the handover of military camps in the Yemeni governorates of Hadhramout and al-Mahra, as well as the “formation of a Supreme Military Committee as a unified framework tasked with integrating all military and security forces and reorganizing them under the authority of the Ministries of Defense and Interior”, as per Al Mayadeen. Al-Alimi also urged the international community to support “a new phase of partnership in Yemen, reaffirming continued coordination with regional allies and international partners on security and stabilization efforts”.

Yemeni Parliament in Sanaa - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, the Yemeni Parliament in Sanna condemned PLC Chairman Rashad al-Alimi’s announcement of a Supreme Military Committee operating under the leadership of the coalition, described as “high treason against the constitution and against Yemen's unity, sovereignty, security, and stability”, warned against his “suspicious maneuvers and treacherous conduct” and accused him of “attempting to place Yemen under foreign tutelage through his role in the Presidential Leadership Council”, stating that he “was acting ‘with arrogance and brazenness’ to subordinate Yemen's political and military decision-making to the Saudi- and UAE-led coalition”, as per Al Mayadeen. The Yemeni Parliament also urged “the competent authorities to prosecute al-Alimi and all those who assist or support him on charges of high treason and for undermining Yemen's territorial integrity and national security”, while highlighting the need for an internal political and peaceful solution based on “the unity of Yemenis at home and in dialogue among themselves, free from dependency, mercenarism, foreign tutelage, and external interference in Yemen's internal affairs”.

It is also worth reporting that the Political Bureau of the Southern Revolutionary Movement announced that it will not participate in the so-called “Southern Dialogue” peace conference held in Saudi Arabia, “as it ignores most national components, does not express the will of the southern people, and does not represent the real southern components”, adding that “the steps being taken by Saudi Arabia and the UAE in this context have no legitimacy in Yemen, because they are a blatant interference in the country's internal affairs, and fall within projects that do not side with the cause of the southern people and their legitimate rights”, while renewing “its steadfastness in its national cause and adherence to its principles and goals, declaring its complete rejection of Saudi and Emirati projects, which practice an occupation that seeks to impose guardianship and hegemony over the south through tools and projects unrelated to the will of the people”, as per Saba, which quoted the following excerpt of the statement issued by the Political Bureau of the Southern Revolutionary Movement:

Out of national responsibility and sincere alignment with the concerns and rights of the people, the Political Bureau of the Southern Revolutionary Movement affirms its complete alignment with the people and citizens, and with the ordinary people who pay the political, economic, and security price of the occupation and its projects.

I will conclude this article with the following caricatures by Kamal Sharaf:

