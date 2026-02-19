US Vice President J.D. Vance - from Al Mayadeen .

Following up from my previous update/article on the upcoming war between USrael and Iran, let’s hear what US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with Fox News last Tuesday, 17th February 2026, after the second round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire in Geneva (Switzerland) - highlights reported underneath the video below are from Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

In some ways, it went well; they agreed to meet afterwards, but in other ways, it was very clear that the President has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through. […] The President reserves the ability [for military action] if diplomacy reaches a dead end. We hope we don't get to that point, but if we do, that will be the President's call.

Not very encouraging, but, of course, we know very well that these negotiations are just kabuki theatre, as much as those between Russia and the Outlaw US Empire, which - in fact - is still deploying even more military assets around Iran, as reported yesterday (Wednesday 18th February 2026) and tonight by Middle East Spectator (1 and 2), according to which there have not been so many US aircraft on their way or stationed in the Middle East since Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003:

From Middle East Spectator Telegram channel.

Middle East Spectator also speculates that, at the current cruising speed, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier may arrive off the coast of Israel next Sunday morning, if it is going to take position there to defend the Zionist entity by intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles; otherwise, if it continues to the Gulf of Oman for offensive operations, it may need another ~10 days to get there.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Of course, US President Donald J. Trump could not be silent and, in a statement tweeted yesterday on his Truth Social, he threatened to launch strikes against Iran from the Diego Garcia airbase in the Indian Ocean, as reported also by Al Mayadeen:

Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime — An attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly Countries.

However, the United Kingdom (UK), which owns the airbase, has not yet authorized its use due to legal concerns, as “international law does not distinguish between a state that directly carries out a military strike and one that supports it with knowledge of the circumstances of what could be deemed an internationally wrongful act”, as per Al Mayadeen reporting on US-UK frictions regarding the transfer of sovereignty of Diego Garcia and the wider Chagos archipelago to Mauritius, despite a phone call between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last Tuesday to discuss various topic, including the Iran-US talks, the situation in Gaza and the Russo-Ukrainian war (source: Al Mayadeen).

In addition to the above, at the inauguration of the so-called “Board of Peace” today (Thursday 19th February 2026) Trump’s one-month deadline for a deal, issued just one week ago, suddenly became much shorter (see Al Mayadeen - emphasis added):

We may have to take it a step further [than Operation Midnight Hammer], or we may not. Maybe we are going to make a deal. You are going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.

However, according to some reports (e.g. CBS News citing US officials) a US attack could happen within the next three days, though, apparently, Trump has not taken a decision yet.

Russia’s Navy Force Commander Captain Alexey Sergeev (L) and Russian Navy helicopter carrier Stoikiy (R) - from Mehr.

Meanwhile, Iran is not sitting idle. As previously reported, earlier this week the IRGC Navy the “Smart Control of Hormuz Strait” naval military drills and yesterday it welcomed the Russian Navy’s helicopter carrier Stoikiy at the First Naval Region of the Iranian Navy in Bandar Abbas and Russia’s Navy Force Commander, Captain Alexey Sergeev, who was received by Captain Hassan Maghsoodloo, Commander of the First Naval District of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah and Mehr (1 and 2).

Earlier today Iranian and Russian Navies conducted joint naval exercises in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean, aimed at “enhancing security and sustainable maritime interactions”, as well as “establishing convergence and coordination in joint actions to counter activities threatening maritime security and safety, especially in the field of protecting commercial ships and tankers, as well as combating maritime terrorism”. More specifically, Iranian and Russian navies carried out mock hijacked ship rescue operation, whose details can be found in this Al Mayadeen article - see also IRNA and Mehr (1 and 2). The video below shows some footage of the joint Iranian-Russian naval drills:

Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Rear Adm. Shahram Irani - from Al Masirah .

In a presser yesterday before departing for India for participation in 3 major maritime events - the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), the “Milan 2026” naval exercise and the International Fleet Review (IFR) - the commander of the Iranian Army Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated (source: Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and Mehr):

The presence of extra-regional fleets in West Asia is unjustified. If extra-regional fleets believe they have come with power, they should know that the Iranian people will confront them with even greater power. The faith of the people and missiles of Iran's deterrent weapons are the ones that stand against the enemy.

…while today the Iranian Department of Environment wrote a letter to its counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman regarding the impact of militarization of the Persian Gulf on its environment (source: Mehr).

Russian ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov (L), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko (C) and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali (R).

In related news, Russia’s ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov was quoted by Al Masirah as saying (emphasis mine):

Unfortunately, the destructive policies of the United States, Israel, and a number of Western countries have led to a significant complication of the situation in the Middle East over the past year. The greatest threat is the risk of military escalation in the region, which poses a serious risk extending far beyond the Middle East. [Moscow] resolutely rejects this kind of subversive interference by third countries in Iran’s internal affairs, which grossly violates the fundamental principles of State sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are closely monitoring the situation and, if requested, are ready to provide assistance. Iranian diplomats are always open to engagement and consistently prioritize political and diplomatic methods on the international stage, which favorably distinguishes their work from the aggressive and unfounded rhetoric of Western actors. The crisis in diplomacy between Iran and the West [stems from] the desire to force Iran to submit to the neo-colonial frameworks of the US and the EU. Numerous illegal sanctions, interference in Iran’s internal affairs, coercive actions, and military-political pressure are all favored tools used by the West to achieve this goal.

Dedov was echoed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who stated (source: Mehr):

As for Russia's position on the international stage, you know that we have always firmly defended the Iranian people's right to independent development, including in the field of peaceful nuclear technology. We have never deviated from this position and do not intend to do so. There is no doubt about it. We have a strategic partnership agreement. We are neighbors in the region. We participate in the Caspian Five. Trade, economic cooperation, and cultural ties are developing very well, so we will continue this work.

…while Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said (source: Mehr):

All military contracts previously concluded between Iran and Russia are being fulfilled and implemented. In every matter, Iran relies on its domestic resources, its people, and its own armed forces.

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov (L) and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

A high-level Russian delegation was in Tehran yesterday: as reported by IRNA and Al Mayadeen, the Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov met with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), who said:

Tehran and Moscow in recent years have faced similar pressures and restrictions from the West, but these pressures have not been able to halt the course of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Tsivilyov also attended the 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, during which he signed a cooperation document and four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) together with Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad who stated (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr):

In the gas trade sector, the understandings related to the import of gas from Russia have also reached the final stages, and only the review of a few limited clauses remains, which is expected to soon lead to the signing of a final contract. What was ultimately agreed upon at this meeting is the achievement of “moving from understanding to the stage of implementation”. I sincerely thank him and his colleagues for providing the grounds for remarkable progress in finalizing the understandings and removing obstacles in some of the areas of interest.

…while Tsivilyov added:

This year we were able to move the work forward very successfully and see the results of our performance.

Tsivilyov was also received by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who highlighted his administration's determination to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed with Russia, as reported by IRNA, Mehr and Al Masirah, which quoted Pezeshkian as saying:

We are determined to make operational this [strategic partnership] document with power, speed, and precision.

…whereas Tsivilyov pledged unwavering support to Iran:

Russia will continue its extensive cooperation and communication with Iran. We explicitly state that no one will be able to disrupt the strategic relations between Iran and Russia.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA .

In parallel, yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, held a phone call reviewing the outcome of the second round of US-Iran talks (sources: IRNA and Mehr). Later on the same day, the ambassadors of Iran, China, and Russia to Vienna-based international organizations met with Rafael Grossi for further discussion and handing over a joint letter expressing their stance on the Iranian nuclear file, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and Mehr, whereas Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a warning against a US attack on Iran while talking to the Saudi al-Arabiya television (sources: Al Mayadeen and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The consequences [of a new attack] would be adverse. Strikes on Iran have already occurred in the past, targeting the nuclear facilities supervised by the IAEA. As far as we can tell, there were real risks of a nuclear incident… Everyone understands this is playing with fire. [On US demands to Iran] The first of these demands is contrary to the NPT [Non-Proliferation Treaty of nuclear weapons]. Iran has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes. It has always done so under the strict supervision of the IAEA [the International Atomic Energy Agency]. The agency has never stated that enriched uranium has been diverted for military purposes.

News and updates from Israel

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Israel, last Sunday (15th February 2026) the Israeli cabinet approved a proposal, advanced by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and Security Minister Israel Katz to register large areas of the occupied West Bank as “State property”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. This triggered 85 UN member States to issue “a joint statement condemning the new measures adopted by the Israeli regime in the occupied West Bank”, as per Al Mayadeen. However, Smotrich could not care less and last Tuesday he expressed in no uncertain terms his plan to displace Palestinians from their own land, which amount to ethnic cleansing (sources: Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah):

Destroy the idea of an Arab terror State. We will finally, formally, and in practical terms nullify the cursed Oslo Accords and embark on a path toward sovereignty, while encouraging emigration from both Gaza and Judea and Samaria. There is no other long-term solution.

So spoke Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Al Masirah .

Moving briefly to Yemen, yesterday, on occasion of the beginning of Ramadan, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi released new statement. Here is the full text (from Saba - a summary can be found on Al Masirah - emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful God Almighty said in the Holy Quran:

{O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous} (Al-Baqarah: 183)

God Almighty has spoken the truth. On the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to our dear Muslim Yemeni people, its steadfast mujahideen on the frontlines, its official institutions, the esteemed father scholars, and to our entire Islamic nation. I ask God to grant us success in fasting, standing in prayer, performing righteous deeds during it, seizing its blessings, acquiring piety, being enlightened by the blessed light of God, the Holy Quran, and seizing the Night of Decree and winning salvation from the fire. The blessed month of Ramadan is a great gift from the mercy of God. In it, God has opened the doors of His mercy, grace, and the means of goodness and blessings, distinguishing it above all other months. It is the month of the revelation of the blessed Quran and a great season for multiplying rewards, for spiritual elevation, and for drawing closer to God, the Blessed and Exalted. Blessed is he who seizes this opportunity, and fortunate is he whom God grants success to attain these blessings. We Muslims are in dire need of consciously benefiting from the blessed month of Ramadan: from its educational gift for the purification of souls and cleansing of hearts; from its Quranic light for guidance, insight, and awareness; and from its blessings, seeking God's mercy, drawing near to Him, asking for the good of this world and the Hereafter, and striving to reform souls for the sake of righteous deeds, resulting in the reform of our reality and our life. We are also in dire need of acquiring its important gains in strength of will, patience, and spiritual energy that help us rise to our great and sacred responsibilities in establishing justice, striving in the cause of God Almighty, enjoining good and forbidding evil, and seeking to present the Islamic civilizational model of stewardship on earth according to God's valuable teachings and His blessed light. Therefore, we must be keen to seize the opportunity of the blessed month and beware of wasting time during it, for it is precious and important. The dangers and challenges facing our Islamic nation, the evil and tyrannical, dark, and arrogant forces led by America and Israel that target it, and the suffering of our oppressed peoples, foremost among them the oppressed Palestinian people, as a result, should be a sufficient incentive for this nation to return to God Almighty, to take the means to His victory, support, and aid, to be guided by His light and teachings, and to truly seek refuge in God, so that the nation may obtain His mercy and assistance and have God with them: “Indeed, God is with the righteous who fear Him”. The blessed month of Ramadan is among the most important seasons for achieving a significant leap in this regard, if the nation seizes it and makes a difference in its entire reality. It is also important during the blessed month of Ramadan to care for comforting the poor and deprived, and to draw near to God by doing good to them, as He said: “And do good; indeed, God loves the doers of good” (Al-Baqarah: 195). Also important are strengthening brotherly ties and social solidarity, maintaining kinship ties, cooperating in righteousness and piety, and being wary of the steps of Satan, evil companions, places of waste and amusement, and squandering the blessed nights of the holy month by being distracted with TV series, games, and frivolity; for that is a loss and deprivation. Attention should be paid to reciting the Holy Quran, frequently remembering God, and adhering to piety, which is linked to the acceptance of good deeds, as God Almighty said: “He said, ‘Indeed, God only accepts from the righteous [who fear Him]’” (Al-Ma'idah: 27). We ask God to grant us and you success in what pleases Him, to have mercy on our righteous martyrs, to heal our wounded, and to grant us victory with His victory. Indeed, He is the Hearer of supplication. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

I will conclude this article with the following caricatures by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

From Saba.

