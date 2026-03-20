Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one is an article by Alberto Conti, published on Saturday 31st January 2025.

(All emphasis mine).

War on warmongers

US President Donald J. Trump (L), President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (C) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R).

Who are the warmongers? This question presupposes that they are physical persons, which is only part of the truth. Of course, there are warmongers in the flesh, people who, in what they think, what they say and, above all, what they do, determine the conditions for war to break out, or at least try to, and in any case contribute to it.

We find them among politicians, the military, secret agents, journalists, and ultimately, when we are close to the event, even among ordinary people, that part of public opinion that has taken the bait of war propaganda and is dragging many others towards a sort of resigned consensus on the outbreak of war. This massive consensus is more than necessary for the warmongering leaders, however passive and not shared by the majority, who will find themselves at war almost without knowing it, as is increasingly the case. Things used to be different, but wars were also very different, as history tells us.

The Anglo-American empire has become a master in this subtle art of sowing and cultivating hatred and irreconcilable discord among the peoples it wants to control for territorial, commercial or geostrategic interests, since it does not have sufficient strength of its own to directly control all situations potentially harmful to its interests in every corner of the world.

This dirty trick is quite clear when it comes to populations that are less developed than ours, which have the misfortune of living in territories rich in raw materials or in important geostrategic positions, leading us to think that this will never happen to us Europeans, that we are able to protect ourselves intellectually so as not to fall into these vulgar and vile predatory traps. But this is not the case today, just as it was probably not the case on the eve of the last two world wars, whose true ultimate causes are still debatable.

Certainly, no war is ever an end in itself; there are always real partisan motivations that warmongering leaders are well aware of and irresponsibly govern, often using criminal methods. However, when wars threaten to escalate from regional conflicts to a new world war, the methods used always appear to be more than criminal, given the catastrophic and irreversible outcomes expected in this case.

It seems absurd, unthinkable, yet we find ourselves once again in these conditions, that is, in an advanced state of preparation for a world war. The most obvious and objective evidence is provided by the impressive appropriations already approved for the development of the modern arms industry, over which each bloc would like to have supremacy, for the purpose of “deterrence”, i.e. the greatest nonsense that can still be imagined after having already experienced it during the years of the “Cold War” between the ideologically opposed blocs that emerged from the Second World War, the last of which humanity survived only thanks to the backwardness of the military technologies available at the time, which limited their devastating scope, despite there being strong existential reasons to use them without restrictions of any kind.

This condition is more than certain in the event of a new world war between desperate parties, but this time without objective limitations on mutual total destruction, which is an absolute, indisputable certainty. Hence the vital importance of recognising the current warmongers in order to combat them and render them harmless.

However, the problems in this regard are enormous, like mountains to be moved, starting with the fact that the current warmongering leaders are the same ones who hold the reins of the economy, through monetary and financial management that gives them absolute power in all fields of communication, politics, public institutions, sometimes “privatised” ad hoc, etc. etc.

However, this ugly business changes perspective if we look at the other side of the truth, namely the recognition that the process of preparing for war is above all systemic, and that the warmongers in the flesh are its living expression, produced by the system itself as a reflection of its intrinsic contradictions. In this sense, even the warmongering leaders, however evil and monstrous they may be, are no longer to be considered the ultimate cause of wars, but rather the effects themselves of systems that show their limitations in not being able to resolve their internal problems without resorting to physical force between them, unloading it onto their respective herds of oxen, which is us. Thus, traditional political-territorial blocs are being replaced by systemic blocs, which cut across the former.

It seems like we are talking about big things, too difficult for ordinary people like me to fully understand, and that is certainly the case. However, some basic issues can be understood, and therefore governed, even by intervening at an individual level, because we are the vast majority of the system itself, in our individual complexity that merges with that of everyone else, but with many common elements, given that we are all essentially equal human beings, biologically and spiritually, who have nothing to lose outside of our own real lives. Thus, the reasoning shifts to what we are, what we want, what we do in this world, in which we were born into one system rather than another.

At this point, it becomes easier to recognise our role in relation to war, in the causes that determine it and in the possibility of combating them, starting with our daily habits, our ambitions, our conscience that tells us clearly that this human impulse must be eradicated once and for all, after millennia of history in which we have both produced and suffered it. This does not mean forgiving and pardoning warmongers in the flesh, but fighting them by taking away the food they feed on, in which we find many of our misinterpreted human needs.

Only extreme egocentrism prevents us from recognising what is permissible today and what is not, considering that we are all sailing in the same boat that travels through the solar system within the Milky Way, our galaxy among billions of others in the universe.

Certainly, a correct point of view presupposes the substantial equality between us human beings, given the numerous biological affinities with other species and our cumbersome insertion into the biosphere that hosts us. Even these obvious facts alone imply a heartfelt rejection of racism in all its forms, in order to make it disappear forever, which even today would be no small achievement in the fight against ongoing wars and social injustices.

On the other hand, many billions of young chickens are killed every year around the world, yet only a small minority of vegans are scandalised by a plate of chicken cutlets. If anything, it is the way chickens are raised that should pose a moral question.

Humans aside, in the seas, vast quantities of small fish and other small creatures in the wild are constantly devoured alive by larger fish. This is nature, and we have to accept it.

There are countless other examples, but the point is already clear: it is not futile do-good-ism against nature to declare war on all forms of human warfare; it is simply common sense on the part of those who realise what this means in the present and will mean even more in the future, for which we have primary responsibility not only to ourselves but above all to future generations, to allow them, as far as our limited possibilities allow, at least the same existence that has been given to us, preferably in a healthy and clean environment such as nature itself tends to create when possible, without the absurd claim of being absolutely privileged in this world, by right of birth or for any other futile and unsustainable reason.

The enslavement and ruin of peoples at the hands of a handful of crazy criminals in search of omnipotence would not be possible without some form of self-destructive complicity, which must be recognised in order to truly change a suicidal system based on profit.

For example, instead of passively enduring suffocating advertising that promotes stupidly exaggerated individualistic consumerism, it would be appropriate to actively remember, in these days of systemic crisis, the ancient warning “know thyself”, a source of wisdom and salvation from the mortal dangers of technological progress, which can instead be exploited for good, which can only be the common good. This requires an enormous effort of conscious refinement, a true inner battlefield that is now more necessary than ever and a prerequisite for the sacrosanct battles against the corrupt.

If having plucked the fruit from the tree of knowledge is our original sin, then it makes sense to devote our entire existence to earning redemption from this heavy legacy, with all the courage that this entails and that we can find deep within ourselves, whatever our limited intellectual horizons may be. The mind can lie, but the spirit cannot, yet we must cultivate both faculties together to rediscover the meaning of our lives, which do have meaning, despite the fools who blather on about the contrary. This is our true war, beautiful and possible, against warmongers at every level.

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The second article, by Tiziano Tanari, was published on Wednesday 28th January 2025.

(All formatting original - note: the original title in Italian refers erroneously to Generation X instead of Generation Z).

RECONSTRUCTING HISTORY: AN APPEAL TO GENERATION Z

Criticism of the global system.

The 7 generations:

Founders/Matures/Traditionalists: (≤ 1924 – 1945): Born before or during the Great Depression and World War II. Baby Boomers: (1946 – 1964): Born during the post-war baby boom. Generation X: (1965 – 1980): Grew up between analog and digital, with strong independence. Millennials (Generation Y): (1981 – 1996): The first to grow up with digital technology. Generation Z (Zoomers): (1997 – 2012/2013): Digital natives, raised with the internet and smartphones. Generation Alpha: (2013 – 2024): The first generation born entirely in the 21st century. Generation Beta: (from 2025): The generation that is just beginning, with a digital future.

History is at a crossroads: continue to develop current economic and cultural models, in a dangerously conflictual political and geopolitical context devoid of any institutional reference, where supranational powers seem to have as their sole predominant objective total power and control over society, or… radically and revolutionarily call everything into question.

This second hypothesis, in the opinion of the author, is a vital necessity for the future of humanity as a whole, since, at the present time, almost everything on which history and traditions have developed is based on foundations that lack any reliable, trustworthy, or certain historical reference points. All of past history shows us that its evolution has been built primarily on the basis of egoistic processes where particularistic interests or the lust for power were the driving force; this has led to the creation of social and cultural ideals and models based on lies and mystification, almost never with a spirit of truth and justice.

Falsehood and manipulation seem, today more than ever, to be the only method of informing and educating the younger generations, combined with extremely invasive forms of mass alienation that have already caused so much damage to the adult generations. This is the point: after centuries of manipulation of power and induced conditioning, we have reached a point where, thanks in large part to the media supported by technology that is developing exponentially and becoming increasingly invasive, a level of profound alienation, which could perhaps become irreversible, has become consolidated in a large part of the world’s population.

Adult generations are, almost without exception, so entrenched in their positions that they often close the door to any possibility of constructive dialogue.

The sad consequence is widespread and chronic collective ignorance that irreparably penalises our society: radicalism or indifference seem to be the only two conditions that characterise adults in relation to society and, more generally, to life.

All this has led the younger generations to no longer have any real points of reference: globalist powers that oppress the world with their delusions of omnipotence; political and social institutions, both national and international, completely corrupt and subservient to the aforementioned supranational powers; religious institutions out of step with the times, always in conflict with each other, are an expression of a theological relativism based on nothing and are no longer able to develop in individuals either spirituality or humanity, characteristics that are indispensable for elevating beings from animals to humans.

Millennia of good philosophy and good principles, including religious ones, have been of no use: today we are a society adrift with almost no roots, a liquid society that is losing all ethical and universal values in the name of a hedonistic and materialistic nihilism that is increasingly dehumanising us. Many of us believe that this process is not accidental but the result of some anti-human design that is leading us towards the complete loss of our soul, understood in the most general sense of ethics, self-awareness and the search for meaning in life.

Our history has led us to this level of degeneration, which must be reversed, but how? Should we change this alienating process from within, trying to modify the assumptions that have determined its current state, or should we cut ties with the present and its false paradigms, starting afresh with a new and broader critical vision that, with method and free from prejudice, can give us a more accurate interpretation with which to govern our lives?

Considering that we cannot count on a generalised change on the part of those who have contributed to this anthropological disaster, the only truly revolutionary hope for redemption can come from young people, from a collective awareness of all young people. Hence my symbolic appeal to Generation Z, whom I invite to participate actively in all aspects of society; everything must be called into question, without preconceptions or radical positions that must not in any way undermine the fundamental premises for change: unity of purpose, cooperation, dialogue and the extreme search for the truth(s) that govern our lives.

Our common destiny, in a modern and civilised society, imposes the vital need to place the good of human beings at the forefront of our actions. There must no longer be ideological, political, ethnic or religious divisions, but rather joint action which, while respecting differences, pursues the interests of society as a whole for a life worth living.

Any form of radicalisation based on preconceived positions, division and opposition, regardless of the circumstances, is detrimental to the potential and overwhelming strength of a united people, aware that the interests and rights of the individual correspond to the rights and interests of all, with the sole exception of the ruling classes, numerically insignificant, but with a devastating power built up over millennia, where financial power, military power and, above all today, technical and scientific power, have allowed them to oppress and exploit the world to this day.

Their winning strategy is characterised above all by their “satanic” ability to divide the people, setting them against each other, thus forcing them into a horizontal conflict that weakens them and nullifies any capacity for reaction, in a vertical opposition to the real enemy: power.

We have a striking “allegorical” testimony to this technique of division in the religious context, where the figure who carries out this nefarious action is represented by the “devil”, from the Greek “diabolos”, “he who divides”, “slanderer”; his function, in religious and spiritual conceptions, is that of a divider, who opposes unity and promotes discord. I would say that this “symbol” represents, perhaps, one of the most important teachings of the Christian religion: everything that divides is evil, everything that unites is good and harmony.

The inescapable realisation of the most vital and least conditioned part of the population, namely the younger generations, becomes clear; it is necessary to react to the excessive power of elites who no longer have anything human and who no longer have any respect for humanity.

Our present sadly and crystal-clearly depicts this degenerative process, which we will summarise in the following list of anomalies that are threatening our lives and the very future of humanity.

In the third millennium, we are still oppressed by enormous problems that must be addressed immediately: threats of war carried out in the name of savage imperialism; the economic interests of major global players such as finance and multinationals, which effectively govern states that are now devoid of any decision-making power (the end of democracy); exploitation and precariousness of work at all levels; the dismantling and impoverishment of welfare and the public sector as a result of the destructive neoliberal culture; the subordination of the real economy to finance; the exponential development of science and technology for social control.

This context makes it clear that it is impossible to protect the rights and interests of citizens in any country, thus preventing any ethical evolution of society, which is now under an oppressive and blatant targeted attack by globalist powers.

We are witnessing creeping propaganda that tends to question traditional values, particularly with regard to the family and human relationships, with the clear aim of disrupting society by severing all forms of bonds, whether cultural or ethnic, but also and above all emotional and spiritual. Woke and transgender culture, cancel culture and transhumanism represent the “weapons of mass destruction” through which an increasingly fluid, atomised society is being constructed, where any kind of bond and UNION must be severed at the root.

The aim is clear: to keep us increasingly divided, because our disunity is their strength. And we return to our appeal to the younger generations, including Millennials: we need stronger active participation from our young people as they enter social life, politics and work; the future is theirs and they can no longer delegate it to the current establishment without asserting themselves with a conscious and constructive critical spirit.

The global system is corrupt, rotten to the core, and cannot be reformed. It can only be overcome with new political, economic, ethical and value perspectives. Only the sharing of universal principles can provide the necessary glue for a union of intentions and values that would become the most revolutionary and important heritage for the whole of humanity.

Pursuing these ambitious goals is possible if we overcome certain conceptual barriers that have become anthropologically ingrained in our minds: we need to question everything, trying to distance ourselves, at least temporarily, from preconceptions, ideas or radicalised ideals that limit the possibilities for dialogue and the capacity for analysis of our “free will”, which, to date, is almost never free.

We can attempt to provide an overview of the most important areas for action. Let’s start with the economy. Progress has increased, in a more than satisfactory way, the capacity to produce goods and services for the global community; despite this, we are witnessing the persistence of enormous pockets of exploitation and poverty throughout the world.

This is solely and exclusively due to the fierce hunger for wealth on the part of large corporations whose goal is to maximise profits, a goal that necessarily comes at the expense of the community. A normal redistribution of wealth can be implemented, but it requires the intervention of the state as a regulatory and control entity.

Its role, at the macroeconomic level, is fundamental for three reasons: the first concerns its virtually unlimited financial potential (under a regime of monetary sovereignty), which represents an essential support for the national economy; the second qualifies it as an entity that does not necessarily have to compete with other states because it is structured for ideal and complete cooperation; the third characterises it as the only legal entity within which full democracy can be implemented.

For these reasons, the neoliberal free-market system, responsible for the greatest injustices of our time, must be challenged and opposed.

Linked to the economy and the interests of various countries, there is a geopolitical landscape which, if approached cooperatively rather than confrontationally as the deregulated market dictates, opens up endless possibilities for improving relations between states and well-being for all peoples.

For this process to be feasible, it is necessary to address and overcome the imperialist ambitions of certain predominantly Western powers and their economic potentates.

The tool is there, and it is the economy: strengthening internal markets, improving relations with countries that hold raw materials and reducing exports to the aforementioned “colonialist” countries could be important strategies and elements of strong pressure for a more equitable system of international relations. Understanding economic mechanisms becomes a formidable tool for implementing the best policies, both national and global, if governed by states and not by finance and private multinationals.

Another highly topical issue is the real anthropological and social mutation due to the increasingly radical evolution from analogue to digital, from direct to virtual relationships, from physical to holographic reality.

This epochal process requires a careful redefinition of the role, identity and dignity of human beings and cannot remain the prerogative of large private entities whose sole objective is to maximise profit. It is the community, through its political representation and institutions, that must be able to contribute to the priority goal of its own well-being and happiness.

All this requires, as a prerequisite for achieving the above-mentioned objectives, a solid and omnipresent ethical basis on which philosophy and religion can and must contribute, necessary to create that sense of humanity in the individual without which no civil society can be built.

Terms such as ethics and spirituality may seem outdated, but without developing some of their important principles, we cannot hope for the balanced and responsible development of the individual, the true building block of the human community; when this building block acquires a “metastatic” nature, society can only descend into chaos.

This is why religion today has an even more important task than in the past, that of developing, through lucid and logical spirituality, those feelings capable of nurturing in the individual attention to others, making them understand that their own good is inextricably linked to the good of others. When they are good, our relationships are the most important factor in a rewarding quality of life.

In order to carry out this momentous task, it is essential that religions open themselves up to a new common theological perspective, at least on universal principles, so that they can become the true and strongest bond between the peoples of the Earth.

It is necessary to share common values in the name of love and justice and to begin to distance ourselves from the dangerous radicalism still linked to traditions, some of which are opaque and without certain references, which have chronicled them in opposing and fundamentalist positions, making them one of the most divisive factors of humanity as a whole.

We conclude our appeal with an invitation, particularly to the younger generations, to become protagonists in the construction of a future society whose rules must be completely rewritten.

The problem is not generational; on the contrary, we hope for a continuous and constructive dialogue with the “healthy” members of the older generations, many of whom have been committed for years to trying to raise public awareness of the degenerative and involutive processes produced by uncontrolled development managed by predatory entities lacking any social responsibility. It is not the older generations that have fuelled this disaster, but their deviant members.

Our fathers and elders bear witness, because they have lived through it, to a period of deeper humanity, of relationships based on feelings, empathy and the cult of the family, values that are being lost but which we must reclaim because they are the basis of the construction and constitution of the human person.

To young people I say: demand!!! Demand to understand, demand clarity, demand transparency, demand justice and demand respect... and try to achieve all this, because no one else can do it for you.