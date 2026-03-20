GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
14h

Thanks for these translations, Ismaele.

I think many of us are having similar thoughts about the moment we're in.

I wonder if this moment is cathartic, kind of like the infiltration of the demonstrations in Iran about the economy of Mossad and CIA agents who committed murder and acts of destruction which were then blamed on the Iranian government.

Iran is standing strong now. I wonder if the rest of the world can find solidarity over the precarious situation we're in and make the changes needed to wrest power from the Epstein class and create society's based on decency, honesty, peace and transparency together.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
18m

There are a lot of great concepts in these articles, but they are Eurocentric and "globalist" based notions. None of this plays in China. Or Russia, for that matter. The "democracies" have been captured by corporate and military elites (MIC) and are subject to ideological capture and recapture in the administrative churn of "elections." China on the other hand, runs on a meritocracy empowering the brightest graduates every year, instead of the morons such as tRump and Ursula Wonderland. The entirety of "Western" governance must by burned down and rebuilt from ground up. No hay otra camino!

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