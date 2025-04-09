Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one, by Saura Plesio, a.k.a. Nessie, was first published on her blog on Saturday 29th March 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Sunday 30th March 2025.

(All formatting original).

War paranoia: backpacks, survival kits and gold to the homeland

By now it is clear that here in the EU we have to submit to the “dictatorship of the little [evil] women”. And I am not at all reassured by this “pink hell” that is raging against us all. Let's name names, so as not to remain vague: first and foremost, baroness Ursula von der Leyen (she started with the health dictatorship first, and with the concept of “permacrisis” afterwards; i.e. the aberrant idea that we must expect permanent crises). Not to mention the newly transformed ReArmEurope with the new label Readiness 2030.

Which is like saying ready, set, go that 2030 (i.e. the year of expropriations) is already here. In addition to this, Christine Lagarde the loan shark who moved from the IMF [International Monetary Fund] to the ECB [European Central Bank], with some usury loans; Kaja Kallas, whose irrational proposals and her bellicose wishful thinking of those who would like to attack Russia have tired even her own.

Then comes [Roberta] Metsola from Malta, and now we hear a name that sounds very un-Belgian: neither Walloon nor Flemish, to be clear. Namely that of Hadja Lahbib, a name of Berber origin, given that her parents are Algerians. But she is the European Commissioner for Equality and Crisis Management more than integrated in the institutional apparatus, so she feels entitled to frighten and intimidate with a video [here is a link, in case you have missed it!] that speaks of backpacks, survival kits and shelters within which to scurry like rats in the event of a “war emergency”. Always in “hurry up! hurry up!” mode.

What to put in the survival backpack, according to her? Playing cards to pass the time (72 hours) in the absence of Netflix, matches, lighter, pilette, medicine and canned food. To pay, use only cash in case of war because “the credit card becomes a piece of plastic”. All this, while until recently, we were even enjoined to take coffee and ice cream with “the piece of plastic”. Meanwhile, the harpy Lagarde, makes no secret of wanting to introduce that electronic Euro, planned for this autumn.

But confusion, inconsistency and irrationality, obtuse and contradictory despotism, are the typical weapons of tyrants, and we have already seen them at work during the confinements and various ‘measures’ in 2020-21-22. Is this then the new face of the new Europe advancing? These are all good reasons to get the hell out of it.

Hadja Lahbib and thte survival kit .

This EU has diligently put itself in a suicidal situation and we [Italians] have the worst “parasites” (copyright Vance) at home. Not before taking out its own citizens whom it persecutes and maligns in every way. And if I have to tell you the sacrosanct truth, at the moment I'm more scared of the backpacks, the Macronist survival kits, the helmets and camouflage of von der Leyen, the so-called “guidelines” based on insufferable words like the 72 hours of “resilience”, than I am of Trump's tariffs and Putin's put together.

I don't know about you, but I see and hear the same bad pandementia film in a bellicose sauce again and again. Not before the Davos Agenda with the new martial-law label Readiness 2030. That is, when we will have nothing left, but we will pretend to be happy. As long as we are still alive.

Let's move on from “little [evil] women” to “little [creep] men”. Macron, his nuclear shields and his demands for gold to the homeland in the form of bonds, his constant nagging meetings of the so-called willing (later to become “reassurers”), in an attempt to accredit himself as the leader of the European continent. But above all, war is for him the insurance policy for his political survival, given that he did not win the elections and has a tangled situation at home.

So he unleashes the war parody a bit like in that Brigitte Bardot film, “Babette goes to war” where she pretends to defeat the Germans, actually with British support. Better [Brigitte] Bardot than him - one will say. No doubt, if nothing else she only deals with animals.

The Elysée now wants a force christened the Franco-British “reassurance force”, a sugar-coated way of meaning soldiers at the front. But I fear that many will defect.

After all, putting oneself outside the American umbrella in pursuit of Macron's ambitions could cost us dearly. Keir Starmer also belongs to the ranks of those who scurry for credit abroad, as unpopular at home. Macron and the wishy-washy Labour PM need to focus well on whether they are willing to allow the massacre of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples to continue, just so they don't end up being sniped at at the next election.

I read, not without a certain amusement, that the man from the Elysée Palace gave a memorable speech to the nation on 5th March [2025]: “La Patrie a besoin de vous”. In reality, it is the wallets of its citizens that he needs.

He would therefore be ready to create a fund of €450 million to finance defence companies “on a voluntary basis”. A fund subscribed by “small savers” where the money invested cannot be moved for five years. Guarantees? The return is not yet known. I'd like to know how many will rush to subscribe to these bonds, but let's move on.

In the background, what is already being referred to as the “Fourth German Reich” is stirring; in other words, those who don't do a lot of talking but sniff out business, and organise themselves accordingly. There is talk of a trillion-dollar fund, equally divided between construction projects, infrastructure and military means, whose programme would include tanks, state-of-the-art fighters, bombers, powerful submarines and drones - a move by Berlin that must have made Macron nervous, eager as he is not to be outdone.

The narrative animating this “arming with readiness” is the same: Russia is ready to attack Europe and therefore its military strength must be increased. The German priests of austerity and “spread” rigour (remember them?) now discover that healthy debt can be made. That is, war. Ursula blesses.

One has the impression of being forced to swim in murky waters infested by alligators with gaping jaws that we do not know how to avoid. More than “parasites”, all predators and marauders.

The second article, by Agata Iacono was first published on L’AntiDiplomatico on Monday 31st March 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Tuesday 1st April 2025. (All emphasis mine).

The Russian drone “threat” and the pandemic technique

Remember when it seemed impossible that, overnight, we would all be declared under house arrest for the pandemic? “But no, it will never happen,” we said, 'it cannot happen in a West that is the cradle of civilization and democracy that we suspend, sic et simpliciter, all constitutional and human rights in the name of emergency”.

Fear, criminalization, war bulletins, curfews, discrimination, horizontal conflict, constant terror were imposed on us from the small screen on the unified networks. And always thinking “I don't believe it, it's a nightmare, it's not possible”, the pass was imposed on us, the regime card to be able to work, take public transportation, even a coffee at the counter...

You remember that, don't you? Here: don't forget it, because it will be repeated.

That was, I'm afraid, just the litmus test, to test our neoliberal “resilience.”

What is resilience?

It is a term borrowed from the natural sciences to feel the ability of metals to absorb blows.

In neoliberal politics, it indicates the individual's continuous adaptation to ever-changing, liquid, unstable situations; from job loss to systemic crises, health, war.

To be resilient neoliberal means, therefore, to ignore or disregard the causes of a crisis, austerity, war, unemployment, to try to overcome alone, subjectively, the danger of personal failure in the face of dismantling the welfare state.

The use of the emergency mode is not an accident on the way of the neoliberal system, which has now reached its stage of Vichian decadence.

No.

The emergency is the necessary tool to force acceptance of the disruption of all ethics, of the betrayal of the pesky democratic trappings, of cognitive dystopia.

The lonely and frightened man is more manipulable: in a reality of fragmented and mediated individuals, the result of a liquid individualistic and competitive society, he will easily adapt, become resilient, he will not dare to have doubts.

That is, he will only try to save himself and ask the constituted power to protect him from the enemy on duty.

It is easy to arouse panic and govern through fear a universe of individuals lacking social identity and civic sense.

In other words, it was necessary for the solidaristic society to be reduced to an addition of individuals ready to each pursue their own interests in the name of the principle of amoral competitiveness.

The results of this neoliberal social disaster can be concealed and temporarily postponed by increasingly resorting to the practice of emergency.

And we have noticed this on our own skin: from COVID to war via the false green, emergency is the way to cover up the inability of the neoliberal system to work out any form of governance.

It is easy to arouse panic and govern through fear a universe of individuals lacking social identity and critical sense.

It is necessary to resort to the emergency in order to make people accept the exception to laws and democracy, and invoke constituted power to get out of the emergency.

Even now I listen to too many skeptical people, “deniers of the possibility of war”.

Of the possibility, that is, of European states resuming what they have always done: massacres, violence, genocide, colonization, as well as at each other's throats.

“But it will be about fueling a big financial bubble on rearmament”, say some.

Or:

“In the end it's a Trump victory because Europe will buy US arms”. And also: “France and UK have no other way to deal with the serious deficit and Germany is a creditor”. Still: “There will be no war because that Pax orbi Messiah that is Trump will solve everything first, though not in 24 hours.” And in the meantime, he has resurrected the ghost of Zelensky, unblocking military aid and is dogged to consider him an interlocutor, in spite of Russia's demands...

Meanwhile, Italian news and media report in unison, with due alarmist emphasis, the sighting of a drone that is “supposedly Russian-made” over Ispra (Joint Research Centre of the EU) facilities on Lake Maggiore, also not far from a Leonardo center [see for instance this article].

Even as many as five passes have been detected in recent weeks....

It is supposed, also, that this visible “UFO” is equipped with highly advanced technology, such that it can record all military secrets with very powerful penetration beams etc. etc.

Meanwhile, the drone has not been identified.

It could be Russian-made but it would not have such a flying range (remember what happened a short time ago over Lake Maggiore? Could it have taken off from there? And for what very secret mission?). [Not sure what the author is referring to here, but it could be the shipwreck of a boat carrying Mossad agent ~2 years ago - see for instance this article].

And thus panic sets in. Russia, fighting with shovels and washing machine microchips and even without socks, absolutely needs to understand the secrets of our military technology. And it does so, consistently, with a drone with sci-fi powers cheerfully making itself known.

The story doesn't hold up... But never mind: the purpose is to sow panic, to point out the enemy. That is, to create the preconditions for imposing the emergency.

And it will not be the demented advertising of survival kits that will convince us, nor the manuals for European Survivors, nor even just the normalization of war semantics on TV and in schools...

I fear a false flag will be needed. Terrible, so devastating that we will actually believe we are being attacked… And I wish I was wrong this time.