GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
9h

How do we bleed this guy? Peace would help.

Reply
Share
John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
6h

This is the best explanation I have read about the otherwise inexplicable US war on Iran. It reveals the degraded nature of America in 2026.

Vast official corruption happens before our eyes and we do nothing

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture