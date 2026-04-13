Today I am providing my English translation of an article, originally in Italian and first published on cese-m.eu on Monday 16th February 2026 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 18th February 2026. (All formatting original, footnotes mine).

CeSEM

Havana. 16 February 2026

Edited by Alessandro Fanetti

What is Cuba’s role today, and what does this country, with its people and its history, represent in the 21st century?

Cuba possesses several merits that set it apart from the rest of the world. First and foremost, it has the merit of having defended, despite adversity, its own social project based on the defence of its independence, sovereignty and free national self-determination, without renouncing the construction of a socialist society founded on social justice and the noblest values of humanism and proletarian internationalism. All this whilst defying the most powerful empire in history, just 90 miles away. This country (Cuba) has a history of anti-colonial and anti-imperialist resistance dating back to the time of Spanish colonisation; furthermore, the US empire has been attempting to subjugate it for some two hundred years because it mistakenly regards it as its own natural territory.

It deserves credit not only for having resisted such pressures — having suffered attacks, sabotage and acts of terrorism that have caused the deaths of over three thousand Cubans since the victory of the Cuban Revolution in 1959 — but also for having been subjected to a fourth-generation war: psychological, cognitive, media, bacteriological, cultural and ideological warfare, in addition to the sanctions of the multidimensional economic blockade, described as genocidal, the longest in human history ever imposed by a foreign power against another country.

Despite adversity, scarcity of resources, lack of medical supplies, fuel, raw materials, technology, transport and other shortages caused by this unilateral war waged by the United States against Cuba, the Caribbean nation has demonstrated to the whole world that it is possible not to bow to the pressures of imperialism, which seeks to annex the country as its own colony and turn the Cuban people into “second-class” citizens.

But the Cuban nation has also given the whole world a lesson in internationalist humanism: by offering its unconditional support to the struggle against colonialism in Africa, at the cost of the blood of over two thousand of its sons in the war for the liberation of Angola. Cuban internationalism is also evident on a global scale in the fields of health and education, as Cuba has brought healthcare and literacy to the world’s most needy people, in countries that have requested its cooperation in these areas, as well as in sport and other professional services. The additional merit of these internationalist cooperation missions lies in the fact that Cuba is a small country, with its own difficulties and shortcomings.

Despite this, thanks to its altruistic attitude, the Cuban people have been an example to the whole world, as President and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz stated in one of his speeches during an international event, when he declared that peoples need “doctors, not bombs”.

In short, this people represent an example of resilient survival and anti-imperialist struggle, with a humanist project led by Fidel Castro Ruz, aimed at building a fairer society and humanity. And they do so without fear and with the utmost conviction, because this struggle places the Cuban people at the forefront of the noblest and most just causes in the history of humanity.

How does the blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba work? Why can it not be defined “simply” as an embargo by one country against another, given that “in essence” it also affects all other countries that might be interested in entering into agreements and doing business with Cuba?

The so-called “embargo”, as the US government prefers to call the punishment imposed on Cuba almost seventy years ago for its rebellious resistance to the empire, is in reality a complex system of sanctions constituting a multidimensional economic blockade. This means that Cuba cannot exercise its right, as a sovereign country, to free and fair trade with other nations, despite the fact that its open economy requires it. If it were a simple embargo, such a restriction would be limited exclusively to the bilateral relationship between Cuba and the United States of America. However, the empire imposes sanctions—including fines, threats, blackmail and even the confiscation of assets and resources—not only on its own citizens, but also on citizens and entities from other countries.

In this way, the United States’ inclusion of Cuba on the list of State sponsors of terrorism, for example, constitutes a real obstacle to any bank in the world that maintains any kind of relationship with US entities or carries out transactions in US Dollars granting credit to Cuba for any development project or even simply for any commercial operation. This often ends up affecting foreign companies wishing to do business with Cuban enterprises and entities — whether State-owned or private — which frequently face the closure of their bank accounts in institutions in any country simply for having attempted to do business with Cuba.

The blockade also affects the granting of credit for foreign investment in Cuba by any bank in the world, which risks sanctions if it grants loans or carries out transactions that might benefit Cuba, given that the country is on that infamous list of State sponsors of terrorism; which is simply absurd. Cuba is not a terrorist State nor does it support terrorism. On the contrary, it is a victim of State terrorism perpetrated by the United States. The martyrs and victims of such terrorist acts over the course of nearly 70 years of the Revolution are proof of this.

The US blockade imposed on Cuba for nearly 70 years represents the main obstacle to the development of the Cuban economy and to Cuba’s achievement of the United Nations 2030 Agenda Goals. Under the sanctions regime that forms part of the blockade, Cuba is prohibited from trading with the United States. However, given the deep economic and commercial interconnections of transnational capital, US influence is felt globally, even hindering the development of economic relations (including trade and financial ties) with third countries. Entrepreneurs are intimidated, and a form of piracy is practised by seizing oil from third-country ships bound for Cuba. The US government imposes absurd sanctions and tariffs on countries wishing to trade with Cuba and threatens those seeking to provide humanitarian aid.

The repercussions of the blockade are therefore manifold, but its damage can only be quantified in economic terms; the same cannot be said for the human suffering inflicted on several generations of Cubans. Its effects are felt in every sphere of life in Cuba. From the moment a Cuban gets up in the morning and has no electricity to heat their home or even to pump water for washing, or to warm bread or make coffee for breakfast; or leaves home and finds no transport to get to work; his wages are not enough to cover basic needs and he must resort to the informal economy to survive; or he must obtain the medicines he needs on the black market…

And this is precisely the objective of successive US governments: to provoke shortages, hunger, despair, migration crises and other forms of suffering amongst the Cuban people so that general discontent leads to the overthrow of the system and the revolutionary government. This brazenness is all too evident: the United States is suffocating us with its sanctions, which even have extraterritorial reach, making our lives impossible and causing profound structural consequences for the Cuban economy, and then accuses us by saying that “Cuba is a failed state, a country in crisis”! As if the United States were not the architect of this policy, described as genocidal, through which it seeks to break the Cuban people for their courage in refusing to become a foreign colony!

How is the Cuban government tackling the country’s main problems, starting with the economic difficulties the island is facing?

The Cuban government is adopting measures primarily to protect workers and the most vulnerable sections of the population, maintaining the functioning of key social services such as education and healthcare, prioritising what is most essential in this extremely complex situation of resource scarcity and, above all, of fuel for the energy production necessary for the functioning of basic services.

The country’s employment structure is being reorganised so that, in the face of difficulties caused by the lack of transport, workers are not penalised: remote working is prioritised where possible, as is the transfer to workplaces closer to home. Where this is not possible, wages are still paid, as the inability to work is not the worker’s fault.

At the same time, intensive efforts are underway to attract foreign investment into the country, primarily to strengthen the productive sectors of the economy, in addition to tourism. All this represents an enormous challenge under the conditions imposed by the US blockade, but the aim is also to consolidate mechanisms that offer alternatives to hegemonic ones, such as new forms of payment in currencies other than the national currencies of the countries involved in the transactions. Although these processes are still in their infancy, Cuba is aligning itself with the initiatives of the growing multipolarity promoted by the BRICS and with the promising alternatives that an anti-hegemonic Global South can offer for the development of underdeveloped countries.

Work is also underway to gradually transform the country’s energy mix, so that renewable energy sources contribute increasingly to creating an energy mix capable of effectively guaranteeing national energy sovereignty.

However, this is a complex and long-term process, due to the high costs of the technologies and infrastructure to be installed, which require simultaneous harmonisation with the existing national electricity grid.

All these measures are aimed at confronting the economic war to which Cuba is subjected with a greater degree of sovereignty; a war economy is being applied, even though there is currently no armed conflict.

The economic aggression against Cuba is forcing the country to adopt cost-saving measures, a more rational reorganisation of working life, and to prioritise the functioning of sectors of vital importance.

Measures are also planned to boost agricultural and industrial production through new forms of public-private partnership, in addition to foreign investment. However, the scope of these measures will unfortunately continue to be constrained and thus limited by the obstacles posed by the US blockade, both in terms of bilateral economic relations and in Cuba’s relations with other countries.

A few days ago, massive demonstrations took place in memory of the 32 Cuban fighters martyred in Venezuela by US troops. I myself was able to witness the one that took place in Havana with my own eyes, featuring a march of tens of thousands of Cubans in front of the US Embassy (photos of the demonstration are available in the #Report from Cuba: a (still) revolutionary people responds to the American coup in Venezuela). What do these demonstrations represent?

The 32 Cuban internationalist fighters who were martyred by US troops in Venezuela fell while defending, with heroism and extraordinary courage, President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, the leading representatives of the Bolivarian Revolution and Chavism. Their example will endure forever, for they embody the internationalist spirit of the Cuban people: the willingness to defend, to the bitter end, the most sacred causes and values of humanity.

For Cubans, defending the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution and its highest leaders means honouring the legacy of the Apostle, José Martí; it means fighting for the unity of Our America and for a fairer society currently being built in that nation with which Cuba maintains deep bonds of brotherhood. Our comrades fought for Bolivarian and Chavista Venezuela as they would for their own homeland.

The internationalist solidarity of the Cuban people has a long and noble tradition in the history of the Cuban Revolution, which goes beyond international cooperation missions in the fields of health, education and sport. One need only recall the internationalist missions led by Che Guevara in the Congo and Bolivia, or the more than two thousand Cubans who lost their lives fighting for Angola’s freedom against colonialism and against the fascist regime of South Africa.

The courage and selflessness of our 32 fallen brothers in Venezuela are embodied in every worthy Cuban, even more so at this time when Cuba is threatened with “destruction and occupation” by the most powerful empire in human history. This is what was seen, and what you were able to see for yourself, in the parade honouring the 32 Cuban fighters killed while carrying out their duty in Venezuela as part of President Nicolás Maduro’s security detail: the Cuban people’s unconditional and combative readiness to defend their homeland and their brothers to the bitter end, in the face of any imperialist attack.

How might one envisage Cuba in the near future, as we approach the 70th anniversary of the Revolution’s triumph?

Cuban society, like any other, is in a state of constant flux. In the current context, the economic blockade against Cuba is worsening economic conditions and, with them, the daily lives of the population. Consequently, there are always people who choose to leave behind the hardships and scarcity of material resources; many young people, even professionals in the state sector, are migrating to more competitive yet less productive sectors and occupations, or are even leaving the country.

However, the majority of the Cuban population still possesses a political and ideological foundation forged in the example and policies of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and also based on the legacy and example of Martí, Maceo and Che Guevara. Consequently, the majority wish to remain in Cuba, improve their standard of living and quality of life; they want to live and work in peace and be treated on an equal footing by other countries. This is what the blockade and anti-Cuban policy deny the Cuban people: the right to economic development like any other country in the world.

But rejection of this policy of interference is widespread among the Cuban people: who could benefit from a foreign power invading their country and imposing its own rules? The tighter the United States tightens its grip, the more its imperial policy of interference provokes rejection from young people and Cuban society. The more the United States tries to stifle Cuba, the more our resistance is characterised by creative resilience.

If one looks at Cuba’s history and its people’s struggle for independence, it is clear that surrender has never been the path chosen by Cubans. The United States and its accomplices will continue to spend millions of dollars trying to engineer “change” in Cuba through their fourth-generation warfare, aimed at the capitulation of the Caribbean nation. The fact is that Cuba is already changing; though not necessarily in accordance with US interests. The Cuban people and the overwhelming majority of the population are aware of the humiliation that would await future generations if they were to surrender. Cuba will never bow to the meddling pressures of any foreign power. Surrendering to capitalism would also mean submitting to dictates from outside, and the Cuban people have a historical memory and know this.

The Cuban people have already overcome many other adversities, emerging victorious and in high spirits. They will also survive the current US administration, led by Trump.

For all the above reasons, everything suggests that, on the 70th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, Cuba will face significant material shortages in carrying out its social plans, along with numerous obstacles to the development and economic well-being of the population, caused primarily by the US blockade and the United States’ policies of interference.

But Cuba will also find a people willing to give their lives to defend independence and sovereignty, constantly seeking new solutions to tackle difficulties in a creative and resilient manner, drawing on the talents of young people, scientists and professionals to find alternatives for economic, social and scientific-technological development. It will find a people in whom the internationalist spirit of Martí, Mella, Villena, Pablo de la Torriente Brau, Che Guevara, Fidel Castro Ruz and many others is combined with a spirit of creative resistance.

Cuba, 70 years on from the triumph of its revolution, which has become a socialist revolution, will continue to be internationalist and anti-imperialist.

Therefore, Cuba will not renounce its profoundly humanist social project of building a socialist society, nor will it bow to the pressures, deadly threats and harshest genocidal sanctions to which it is subjected. Cuba will defend its independence and sovereignty. And to do so, it will resist as it has done until now: hasta la victoria siempre.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ