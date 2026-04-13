GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alain's avatar
alain
2h

Under sanctions for 75 years by Amerika including medical supplies blocked. Human rights?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
1h

Having suffered a humiliating CIA-engineered defeat at the Bay of Pigs in April 1961 by a small ragtag army led by Fidel Castro and Che Guevara. The revanchist, Trump-directed neo-cons show their true colors: Imperial overlords of Latin America to revive the Rockefeller dynasty.

https://www.history.com/articles/bay-of-pigs-invasion

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture