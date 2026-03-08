Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Stefano Vespo, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 5th March 2026.

(All emphasis mine).

The die is cast. Julius Caesar, crossing the Rubicon, understood perfectly well that he was tempting fate: that gesture opened up all kinds of possibilities.

Israel’s attack on the Iranian regime sets in motion a series of possible critical scenarios, scenarios that involve the entire planet. It greatly accelerates the processes of historical development.

It is necessary to define that the real antagonists are Israel and Iran and that the main motivation for the conflict is not economic but political; or rather, it is that mixture of apocalyptic millenarianism and imperialism that is the doctrine of Greater Israel.

Israel sees Iran as the greatest obstacle to the completion of the extermination of the Palestinians and to its supremacy in the Middle East.

What kind of war, then, is about to engulf them? They feel that their very survival is threatened: it is therefore a conflict with no solution other than the defeat or, preferably, the elimination of one of the two adversaries.

Israel’s strategy relies entirely on military force and the efficiency of its intelligence services, as well as on the very close cooperation, almost subservience, of the US.

What strategies could Iran adopt instead? Iran has the power to destabilise oil traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a passage through which a third of the world’s oil passes, for a long time. A long-term blockade would lead to an increase in crude oil prices and thus to a global economic collapse.

At that point, the US could withdraw, not least because its intervention is dictated solely by its relations with Israel and not by the will of the American people. The US has no interest, except for Trump’s probable debt to American Jewish lobbies. This is evidenced by the attempt to resolve the tension that began shortly before the attack. It is also proven by Trump’s confused and contradictory statements after Iran’s response to the attack on 28th February è2026+.

Furthermore, sabotaging the economic interests of China and Russia, the main consumers of Iranian oil, would expose them to a conflict that American imperialism could not sustain.

Iran’s attacks on pro-American Arab countries could also prompt the latter to demand a US withdrawal.

But this scenario would leave Israel in a very critical situation, with a failed war and war tensions that have become intolerable for the population and for the Israeli arsenal itself.

However, if US withdrawal were no longer possible, they would have to intensify their attacks in order to end the conflict quickly: this would trigger a war of vast proportions, involving Iran’s allies, Russia and China, and setting the entire Middle East ablaze.

An occupation of Iran, or its permanent destabilisation, would seriously damage the interests of China and Russia, with Beijing in particular fuelling its industries with Iranian oil.

One final element increases the range of possibilities.

The death of Ali Khamenei has triggered a reaction from Western propaganda: it has overshadowed the massacre of 168 schoolgirls at a girls’ school in Minab, a populous city in Hormozgan, inland from the Strait of Hormuz, which was hit by an Israeli and US air strike, and has justified this intervention as the usual war in the name of democracy. [I totally disagree here with the author: Khamenei’s death did not overshadow the death of 168 schoolgirls, instead the latter has been deliberately ignored, because Western mainstream media (MSM) are just propaganda outlets staffed by presstitutes - the reporting of such a massacre would have countered the narrative being spun by Western governments].

But assassinating the head of a regime does not eliminate the regime itself: Khamenei’s death may push Iran towards a more offensive policy against Israel, rather than causing instability; it may favour younger political groups inclined towards a decisive and less diplomatic reaction than that adopted by Iran so far. [“may”? I think Khamenei’s death has already pushed Iran “towards a more offensive policy” and favoured Iranians’ inclination towards “a decisive and less diplomatic reaction”! Actually, his death has had ripples across several Muslim countries, especially among the Shia, such as Iraq, Bahrain, Pakistan and even Morocco!]

A decisive reaction geared towards open conflict. A reaction probably desired by Israel itself, which aims to raise the tension of the conflict.

We are facing a historic turning point, which cannot be explained by economic criteria alone, or indeed at all: no one benefits from a war in that area.

The only motive, I repeat, is a doctrine tinged with religious extremism and messianic expectations, typical of a single faction of Judaism.

That the doctrine of a minority religious sect could change the whole world is the disconcerting historical fact.

Despite a couple of points where I disagree, the author made a very good summary of what was outlined in more detail in the articles translated in the post below, which I recommend that you read together with this article by Israel Shamir on The Unz Review, if you have not done so already: