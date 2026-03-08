GeoPolitiQ

Diana van Eyk
6hEdited

The propaganda war is so thick. Someone just shared a report with me of a survey that showed a majority of Iranians wanting regime change. Of course, the group -- and I've forgotten its name, but it was out of the Netherlands -- was funded by USAID and backed by the CIA. Other surveys reported quite different results.

Loam
5h

"Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with Iran?

Who gave you permission to turn our region into a battlefield?

Did you calculate the collateral damage before pulling the trigger?

You placed GCC countries at the heart of danger they didn't choose."

These lines are from a scathing open letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump by Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, a prominent Emirati billionaire businessman.

The author of these lines supported Trump in the past. This is yet another sign of the profound changes that are about to take place in West Asia and that will clearly have global repercussions of all kinds.

