Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Patrizia Pisino, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Friday 15th May 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Sun Tzu, the famous Chinese general and strategist who lived in the 5th century BC and is credited with the famous treatise “The Art of War”, wrote that: “The boundaries of mountains are the hardest things to change; human nature is the easiest thing to corrupt”. Sun Tzu believed that war was a last resort, a tool to be used with extreme caution to restore harmony, never an end in itself.

Today, looking at the contemporary world, we must update and overturn his concept: mountains can even be levelled, provided one has the right budget, and the corruption of the human soul no longer takes place in the shadows of alleyways, but in the neon lights of the skyscrapers of Wall Street and Silicon Valley. The power of profit is no longer limited to overriding love for one’s neighbour, but has found a way to monetise its own destruction. Welcome to War 4.0, where Artificial Intelligence and finance have transformed human tragedies into shares listed on the stock exchange, forgetting that we are mortal beings and that our time on this earth should be wonderful and full of respect for every living creature.

1. Algorithmic Warfare: The illusion of the stock market and the listed monster

War is no longer fought in the mud of the trenches, but in air-conditioned server rooms. When, in 1961, Dwight D. Eisenhower – a five-star general, hero of the Second World War and 34th President of the United States – delivered his farewell address to the nation, he sounded a desperate alarm; that man of arms, who knew war better than anyone else, warned humanity of the looming danger of the “Military-Industrial Complex”, fearing that the merger between the military and the arms industry might acquire undue influence and rob citizens of their democracy.

Eisenhower could not have imagined that his prophecy would not only come true, but evolve into an unprecedented financial monster. Today, the “Big Five” of the arms industry (Lockheed Martin, RTX (formerly Raytheon), Northrop Grumman, Boeing and General Dynamics) are no longer mere bullet factories; they are financial conglomerates intertwined with major global investment funds such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. When a conflict breaks out, from Kiev to the Middle East, we see not only human tragedy, but immediate euphoria in the stock markets. The shares of these companies soar because the depletion of military stocks forces governments to sign new, massive contracts to “replenish their arsenals”.

This mechanism is guaranteed by the revolving door: retired generals, “hawkish” politicians and senior Pentagon bureaucrats, having just left public office, step through the revolving door to join the boards of these companies, bringing with them the keys to billion-Dollar contracts. War is no longer a geopolitical drama; it is a medium- to long-term business plan. The figures confirm this dictatorship of profit: Lockheed Martin closed the 2025 financial year with record net sales of $75.1 billion, but the real game-changer is the entry of tech onto the battlefield. Palantir Technologies, with 2025 revenues soaring to $4.4 billion, has transformed conflict into software; through systems such as the Maven Smart System, the word “target” loses its physical substance and becomes a cold pixel on a screen. The choice of life or death is delegated to an AI that processes satellite data in real time. Here, corruption becomes sterile: the soldier no longer pulls a trigger, but validates a calculation. If the algorithm errs and kills civilians, collateral damage is not a crime, it is a “bug” in the system. We have outsourced our conscience to the machine.

2. The Shock Economy: The Virgin Market and the Murder of Memory

The Canadian journalist and essayist Naomi Klein has termed it the Shock Economy (or Shock Doctrine); this is not an opinion, but a historical dynamic that Klein has already extensively documented. In her studies, she has demonstrated how international finance and economic lobbies have systematically infiltrated moments of collective trauma: from the coup in Chile backed by the “Chicago Boys” in the 1970s, to post-invasion Iraq in 2003 and New Orleans following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The mechanism is always the same: when a region suffers a devastating trauma, such as a war or a catastrophe, its social defences, its laws, its landscape constraints and its networks of solidarity collapse. In that state of shock and disorientation, it becomes all too easy to impose reforms and business models that the population would never accept in peacetime; for the great minds of profit, a city reduced to rubble is not a graveyard, but a virgin market. The old narrow streets, the historic markets, the architecture that tells of centuries of local traditions? To an investment fund, they are merely “urban inefficiencies”, obstacles to standardisation and the monoculture of global consumption. When cities are razed to the ground, those holding the capital for reconstruction (often the very same funds that invested in the companies that produced the bombs, as in the case of BlackRock’s Ukraine Development Fund for the $486 billion in damage estimated by the World Bank) do not rebuild to restore a place’s soul, but construct “Smart Cities”, fortified enclaves, hyper-surveilled shopping centres, and rootless imported architecture. The history of a people is regarded as a disposable remnant, collateral damage of capitalist progress.

3. The Case of Italy: The Total Integration of State, Politics and War

Italy is not a bystander, but a perfect cog in this system, and the heart of this mechanism is called Leonardo S.p.A. We are not talking about a mere company: it is the Italian industrial giant of aerospace, defence and security, the eighth-largest defence contractor in the world by size. It produces fighter-bombers, combat helicopters, drones and radar systems that are exported and used in all the major global theatres of war.

The real Italian anomaly is that the State holds a relative majority of the shares (around 30% via the Ministry of Economy). Yet those at the operational helm of this State-owned company represent the very embodiment of the conflict of interest between institutions, the military and private business – a systematic movement between public office and corporate leadership that is nothing short of incredible:

Stefano Pontecorvo (Chairman): At the helm of the company is a retired Admiral of the Italian Navy. The transition from command of the Armed Forces to the chairmanship of the body that produces the equipment for those very same Armed Forces is clear proof of how military logic has become inextricably intertwined with that of profit.

Roberto Cingolani (Chief Executive Officer): Formerly Minister for Ecological Transition in the Draghi government, he now heads the entire war production apparatus, demonstrating how high-level political expertise has become a mere bargaining chip for private profit in the national security sector.

Guido Crosetto (Minister of Defence): The current head of the ministry responsible for awarding military contracts served for years as president of AIAD (the Confindustria lobby for defence companies, of which Leonardo is the leading player) and as a consultant to the same company before taking up his government post.

Marco Minniti: Former Minister of the Interior, he now chairs the Med-Or Foundation, the Leonardo-affiliated think tank focused on the group’s geopolitical projection in the Mediterranean and North Africa.

Military leadership: Recently, General Luca Goretti (former Chief of Staff of the Air Force) and General Enrico Credendino (Navy) have been appointed to senior roles in companies controlled by or linked to Leonardo and Fincantieri.

These figures show that we are not talking about conspiracy theories, but of an integrated operational model where politics writes the laws, generals choose the technologies and financial funds collect dividends from every stage of the cycle: from design to destruction.

To seal this total symbiosis with global capital, in May 2026 the government confirmed BlackRock’s position as a significant shareholder in Leonardo (over 3%). Global capital now owns the weapons, dictates the national political agenda and finances post-war reconstruction. The people’s representatives, corrupted by the lust for power, no longer view citizens as the people of their own nation, but as a share number to be listed on the stock exchange.

WE ARE MERELY TRADE GOODS.

4. The Collapse of the Law: 2026, Killer Robots and the Lie of Security

This concentration of power is literally rewriting the rules of international law throughout 2026, ensuring that treaties never hinder the profit cycle. Hypocrisy reached its zenith between April and May 2026, when the 11th Review Conference of the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) was held in New York. Established in 1968 with the lofty official aim of preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and promoting global disarmament, the summit turned into a grotesque farce: while diplomats in the UN buildings delivered speeches on peace and issued formal calls for détente, outside those halls governments and defence giants were signing secret and official agreements to quadruple the production of missile systems. Disarmament was definitively hollowed out, reduced to mere academic debate to justify rampant rearmament in the eyes of public opinion.

In February 2026, however, the New START treaty between the US and Russia expired, the last major arms control agreement still in force. This treaty, which for years had imposed strict and verifiable limits on the exact number of strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems (intercontinental missiles capable of reaching the other side of the world in a matter of minutes) that the two superpowers could deploy, was simply allowed to lapse; for the first time in decades, the two major nuclear powers are operating without any legislative constraints. This regulatory vacuum is not a diplomatic incident, but a huge market opportunity for companies such as Northrop Grumman, ready to swallow billions of dollars in new contracts for the “modernisation” of arsenals, bringing the total number of global warheads to 9,745.

But the formal point of no return was reached at the REAIM 2026 summit in A Coruña (Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain). This meeting, officially convened to discuss the “ethical and responsible” use of Artificial Intelligence in conflicts, turned out to be the venue where Western governments and tech giants sat at the same table to legitimise the absurd. Of the 85 participating nations, only 35 signed a draft moratorium to halt “killer robots” (autonomous lethal weapons systems). The major powers, driven by tech giants such as Palantir who view AI as a strategic asset to be monetised, put up a united front: the machine has been granted legal permission to decide on human life and death without direct human supervision.

To justify this arms race and perpetual aggression, the system employs a perverse and duplicitous narrative: the first pretext is the usual war on “terrorism”, the second is the label of “rogue State”, which is contemptuously affixed to any nation not aligned with the diktats of the financiers of death. Countries such as Russia, China, Iran, North Korea or nations in the Global South that attempt to trade outside the control of the [US] Dollar and BlackRock are immediately isolated and demonised. They are not threats to global security; they are a threat to the security of capital returns.

Weapons of mass destruction are used as a pretext to target these nations, while pretending to ignore that the real powers that dictate the rules – starting with the United States and Israel – possess immense nuclear arsenals that have never been subject to genuine international inspections. They conveniently forget, or force others to forget, that the only nation in human history to have used the atomic bomb to exterminate the defenceless populations of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is none other than the United States. It was President Harry S. Truman who gave that order, an act that Western propaganda continues to justify as a “tactical necessity”, but which constituted the greatest, most unacceptable act of state terrorism in history. If disarmament were to have any moral sense, it would have to be universal: selective disarmament is not peace; it is merely another tool of imperialist domination.

But the madness of capital, in its quest for maximum profit, has already perfected a new business model. The factory of extermination has moved beyond the roar of the atom to plunge into the invisible silence of bacteriological warfare.

The Covid-19 pandemic was, in fact, a dress rehearsal for this plan; it demonstrated that an army is no longer needed to paralyse the world and subjugate it: a pathogen was enough – whose origins in military virology laboratories have been covered up by an institutional smokescreen – to trigger the greatest transfer of wealth in history to the giants of the pharmaceutical industry (Big Pharma). All this took place whilst the Shock Economy of lockdowns systematically destroyed small and medium-sized enterprises, eliminating competition from the “small” in favour of the monoculture of the corporate giant.

And if nuclear weapons destroy physical infrastructure (thereby forcing funds to be spent on “Smart Cities”), biological weapons represent the ultimate dream of predatory capital. Viruses engineered to weaken or exterminate populations, leaving natural resources and infrastructure intact, when these are used for their own purposes. It is the definitive elimination of human “inefficiency”: wiping out entire peoples or paralysing entire economies without having to waste a single Dollar on reconstruction. Death and disease become mere parameters for cost optimisation.

A plan that is not pure science fiction, but which already has a brutal and direct application right before our eyes. It is what we are seeing in Gaza: a population regarded as “collateral damage” or an urban obstacle to be removed by force, to clear the ground and carry out pharaonic speculative projects. From the destruction of homes and hospitals emerges the desire to erase the history of a people to make way for Donald Trump’s plan for a massive tourist resort called “Gaza Riviera” for the wealthy on the Mediterranean coast. Human life is sacrificed on the altar of property profits and geopolitical dominance.

5. The Impunity of Vampires: “It is easy to decide who must die when it is others who are dying”

This entire architecture of death, this War 4.0 made up of algorithms, drones and bacteria, rests on a single, undeniable truth: the absence of risk for those who order it. It is terribly easy, for an official sitting in Palo Alto or a bureaucrat on Wall Street, to decide who must die when it is always and only others who die, the real protagonists of this tragedy – the old and new financial dynasties, the Rockefellers of the moment, the BlackRock executives and the elites who pull the strings – are untouchable; they are safe in their bunkers, on their yachts, in their fortified enclaves; they have everything, and for this reason they have a visceral need to take everything away from others. They are not merely masters of capital; they are parasitic entities that absorb vital energy from pain and death, like true vampires. They have a constant need for blood to feed their balance sheets, to boost their charts, to keep their power intact; but, unlike the vampires of legend, they never get their hands dirty. They send other people’s children to be cut to pieces, they bomb other people’s children with their sterile drones, they exterminate other people’s families with their biological warfare. If there is any logic to this madness, it is this: war is the only business in which those who command it never pay the price. If these elites believe so firmly in wars of “acquisition” and in “killer robots”, then they should be the ones actually responsible for fighting them, but this will never happen, because their nature is pure cowardice disguised as strategy; their sole purpose is to feed the machine, whilst we, the peoples of the earth, are left with but one legitimate demand: leave us in peace.

Epilogue: Ode to War and the Inevitable Axe

All the servers of Silicon Valley, all the Pentagon’s clouds, the biological weapons and the mind-boggling budgets collapse in the face of a basic truth that the powerful stubbornly ignore: it is not geopolitics, it is an ode to war sung by the merchants of death. The warlords love nothing but material wealth; cold, filthy money that piles up, layer upon layer, on the bodies of soldiers, children, women and the elderly exterminated by their infernal instruments. And all this whilst brazenly celebrating themselves as the defenders of a world designed in their own image and to their own measure. But they forget one fundamental thing: we human beings are born free. God has given us free will, and we should have used it wisely to ensure that our time on this earth was wonderful, filled with love and mutual respect. Instead, this minority of cowards has usurped it to engineer our own inhumanity and generate profit. The lords of death, shut away in their sterile rooms planning epidemics and budget deadlines, believe themselves to be immortal. But their greatest, most tragic delusion is forgetting their own nature; they do not know – or pretend not to know – that the oldest and most inescapable law of the universe awaits them too.

However much wealth they may amass, however much they may allow international treaties to lapse and invent new ways to exterminate their fellow man, the axe of death will fall upon them too, and in that final moment, there will be no algorithm to hold their hand, no bunker to protect them, and no surplus budget to pay their toll for the afterlife.

As Sun Tzu wrote in “The Tao of War – The Six Secret Teachings”:

“T’ai Kung said: ‘All under Heaven do not belong to a single man. All under Heaven signify what they are: All under Heaven. He who shares his profit with all the people under Heaven will gain the world. He who monopolises the profits will lose the world. Heaven has its seasons, Earth its resources. To be able to share everything with the people is true humanity. Wherever there is true humanity, all under Heaven will ensure their obedience’”. [On the concept of “All under Heaven” or Tianxia (天下, tiānxià) see here]

It is likely that these multi-billionaires who monopolise the world have never read a single page written by a sage. They have fed solely on those texts that teach how to extract profit, how to maximise exploitation and how to destroy the world. Having become trapped in their own greed, they have forgotten to look in the mirror, and this, for them, is already a total defeat.

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