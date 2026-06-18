GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
6h

"He who monopolises the profits will lose the world." This, is very much this: "For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?" Matthew 16:26

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
4h

Capitalism maximizes profits by monetizing and weaponizing everything to create fictitious value.

AI representatives, Palantir and its Silicon Valley offspring, joined with the Anglo-American Militarist War Machine are on a mission to become trillionaires by permanent wars and population reduction. The Four Horsemen of the Capitalist Apocalypse.

The BRICs Iranian Resistance Dooms Them All.

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