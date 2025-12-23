In the next ~2 weeks I will be quite busy, with no time to prepare my usual articles with news and updates. However, I still aim to post at least one translation per day, starting from today.

Today I am providing my English translation of a short article by Andrea Zhok, originally in Italian and published first here on his Telegram channel on Sunday 21st December 2025 with no title and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org today, Tuesday 23rd December 2025, with the title “THE CLOSING OF THE TUNA FISHERY”. (Italics original, bold emphasis mine).

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

A few days ago, the Council of the European Union, the executive body, sanctioned Colonel Jacques Baud and 11 other individuals and legal entities. The sanctions involve the freezing of assets, a ban on all EU citizens and companies from making funds available to them, allowing them to engage in financial activities or granting them economic resources, as well as a travel ban. In essence, this is equivalent to declaring the civil death of the citizen concerned, who can no longer legally access any form of income, either past or new, and cannot move around.

Two things should be emphasised.

Firstly, this draconian punishment is being imposed for something that is precisely and solely a “crime of opinion”, as there are no criminal or civil charges.

Secondly, the punishment is not imposed by a judicial body, but by an executive body, thus without going through a procedure to ascertain any liability.

Incidentally – for the pleasure of those who delight in such things – this form of intervention is a direct and manifest violation of Articles 11 and 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which state respectively:

Article 11.1. “Everyone charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law in a public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defence”. Article 12. “No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attacks upon his honour and reputation. Everyone has the right to the protection of the law against such interference or attacks”.

Now, anyone who thinks that this display of dictatorial arbitrariness is a mere hiccup would be greatly mistaken.

The government of the European Union has long been the realm of the most total arbitrariness.

Consider the issue of the seizure of frozen Russian assets. This blatant violation of international law has not (for the moment) taken place only because of a fortuitous combination of circumstances, namely the presence in the US of a President who has other plans for those funds and the presence in Belgium – the country most financially involved – of a Prime Minister with a modicum of common sense. Incidentally, because of this cautious attitude, Prime Minister Bart De Wever – despite enjoying massive popular support – has been attacked by the Belgian press with accusations of pro-Putinism. The knock-on effects of such a gross violation of economic law would be potentially devastating, all the more so given that the EU’s last remaining asset on the international stage is its status as a financial superpower with a stable currency.

[Ursula] Von der Leyen is the President [of the European Commission] who was elected for a second term after burning through tens of billions of European funds in a private contract with Pfizer, agreed via text message and kept secret. Ergo, her arbitrary actions have been blessed by the EU in their entirety.

The EU is the body that has led European industry to the slaughter in order to follow, pro tempore, the green lobbies (which obviously have nothing to do with ecology), only to realise what dozens of experts had said immediately, namely that the blanket electrification targets were abstract and unrealistic (as well as useless for the purposes officially proposed, in the absence of agreements with the rest of the industrialised world).

The EU is the multinational entity that is opening an intelligence agency under the direct command of the person who temporarily chairs the commission (currently von der Leyen), as if she were a democratically elected national head of government.

The EU has given birth to the Digital Services Act, a censorship mechanism that can sanction in a perfectly arbitrary manner (i.e. without going through judicial bodies) any content deemed to be “disinformation”, i.e. any platform hosting content that is not aligned with the European executive and is significantly influential.

The EU systematically argues that elections with results contrary to its agenda are illegitimate and must be repeated, that the winners of elections with anti-European agendas must be arrested, and that Eurosceptic parties must be outlawed even if they have a majority of votes.

While in our schools civic education classes are being hijacked by door-to-door salesmen promoting the wonders of a united Europe, while academic careers are decided by the allocation of European grants, awarded to projects that are either strictly harmless or prone to the Eurocratic agenda, while we are rushing headlong towards the digital wallet – with which the sanctions currently imposed on Jacques Baud will be broader, faster and more widespread – while all this is happening, the European population continues to slumber for the most part.

Libertarian liberals want more freedom only for capital holders.

Progressives sing “Bell* ciao” and chase imaginary fascists.

Dissenting groups are too busy being jealous or malicious towards each other to worry about anything else.

The sovereigntist right continues to sell off the homeland piece by piece in exchange for seats and photo opportunities.

Old, dazed Europeanists continue to dabble in the “European dream” because they can fill up with petrol across the border without showing their documents.

Industrialists, increasingly dependent on euro-prebends, remain silent in the face of an EU capable, for the first time in European history, of cultivating catastrophic relations with the rest of the world: on a war footing with Russia, relations with China destroyed over the “Silk Road”, kicked out of Africa, despised by the US.

The only ones who are thriving are the yes-men, the luxury conformists, the high-level cogs, the servants of academia, the cogs of the judiciary.

Very few seem to understand the gravity of this historic transition, in which, in the institutions of that tuna fishery called the European Union, paid little men and women, dependent on rarefied financial oligarchies, are taking the final steps towards the complete and irrevocable subjugation of European citizens: cultural, economic, material and behavioural subjugation.

This subjugation, however, is different from that of autocracies, because it is wild, opaque, headless, devoid even of that small luxury of knowing the face of those who oppress you.

At the helm is not a single man on a balcony [a reference to Benito Mussolini], but a self-perpetuating apparatus, an apparatus set up by a system of financial lobbies, an apparatus with no agenda other than power for power’s sake, the extraction of value for its own sake, for which Europe and its citizens are merely raw materials, a labour force, a land of conquest.

For further reading on the same topic and, more specifically, on the case of Jacques Baud, please see these two short blog posts published today by Gilbert Doctorow:

