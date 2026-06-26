Ismaele here, back from “leave” and taking over from POLITICAL SONAR.

From Middle East Spectator (MES).

Yesterday (Thursday 25th June 2026) the Sultanate of Oman, without consultation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, issued a statement “announcing the establishment of a temporary maritime corridor in the southern Strait of Hormuz”, as per Middle East Spectator (MES), according to which “many vessels were already secretly passing through the Strait by using Omani territorial waters, but it was not coordinated and there was a risk of collisions and accidents, so Oman decided to make an official transit plan for this corridor”. In response to this move, not accepted by Iran, the IRGC Navy released a statement warning all vessels of serious consequences in case of transit away from the Iran-designated corridor (source: MES):

Attention all vessels, attention all vessels, attention all vessels in Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman: This is an IRGC Navy warning. Transiting in the Strait of Hormuz is only possible with IRGC Navy permission and on designated routes. If any vessel attempts to transit the Strait without our permission, with AIS turned off, or outside the designated routes, it will be responsible for any consequences and any danger.

This was echoed by another statement issued by Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Affairs Authority (PGSA - source: Tasnim):

PGSA, in response to repeated inquiries, announces that any navigation through routes outside the framework designated by PGSA shall not be covered by guarantees of safe passage and will not benefit from insurance coverage or related liabilities. Any consequences arising from navigation through unauthorized routes shall rest with the owner, operator, and commander of the vessel.

After these announcements, some ships started turning back and avoiding the Omani maritime corridor, while others tempted the fates, only to be struck by the IRGC Navy, as reported by MES (1 and 2), citing UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Operations):

From MES.

Considering that Oman has been quite friendly with Iran, I wonder what the former was thinking when trying to set its own rules of the game without consulting the major player in the region, i.e. the Islamic Republic of Iran!

However, according to Bloomberg (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead), earlier today (Friday 26th June 2026) Oman “informed European officials that there is no prospect of restoring the pre-war status quo in the Strait of Hormuz, and that vessels passing through the waterway may in future be subject to charges […] for services such as de-polluting the Strait or assisting ships with navigation”.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (L), Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (C) and Ali Akbar Velayati (R), Senior Adviser on International Affairs to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from Tasnim.

In a statement issued today, the Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the US claims of “sustained commitment to the security of PGCC member countries” in a joint US-PGCC declaration, labelling them as “interventionist, irresponsible, and provocative” (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr). Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei posted a long tweet on X, describing the joint US-PGCC statement a “distortion of truth” and asking legitimate question to Iranian neighbours (see also Al Mayadeen and IRNA):

Undoubtedly, Iran, more than any other party, is concerned with ensuring the collective security of the region. For the Gulf Cooperation Council to imagine that the solution to addressing this concern lies in seeking refuge with the greatest violator of security is, in itself, a violation of the very purpose—a bitter irony and a disheartening sign of failing to learn from recent bitter experiences. The southern neighbors must be asked why they themselves, in violation of the principle of good neighborliness and the fundamental rules of international law, took part in an aggressive attack against a Muslim neighbor and allowed their territory to be used against Iran or for launching missiles from there? Why do they turn a blind eye to the destructive arms race and the purchase and stockpiling of hundreds of billions of dollars in advanced weaponry that has no defensive justification? Why do they ignore the repeated aggressions of the Zionist regime against the countries of the region and the occupation of Palestinian and Lebanese territories? Why do they remain silent in the face of the occupier regime's nuclear arsenal, which is outside any international oversight, while the conventional defensive capabilities of a country that has repeatedly been the target of threats and attacks—even from the territory of neighboring countries—are labeled a "threat"? It must be clear to all that Iran's military capabilities are the guarantor of the inherent right of the Iranian nation to legitimate self-defense against aggression and crime, while simultaneously ensuring peace and stability in the region. The national security and dignity of the country cannot be bargained or made conditional; just as the inherent right to legitimate self-defense can never be a subject for negotiation, its instruments cannot be a subject for compromise with any party.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s in the following tweet (see also IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, with ambiguous arrangements, parallel routes, or decision-making outside of Iran's considerations as the coastal state, cannot be guaranteed. Any credible framework must be based on coordination with Iran and the provisions of paragraph five of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Otherwise, the outcome will be the suspension of the designated parallel route.

Similarly, Ali Akbar Velayati, Senior Adviser on International Affairs to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, tweeted on X (see also Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr):

The stability of #Persian Gulf Arab states is indebted to Iran's century-long management of the Strait of #Hormuz. The West has brought nothing to the region but plunder and violence. These political minors of the periphery should not be comforted by commissioned #statements. Know this: your survival feeds off the scraps of this table. In the great realignment, peripheral minor players have no seat at the table. They are eliminated, and their strategic survival is at the mercy of Tehran's tolerance.

#GCC #Persian Gulf #Strait Of Hormuz

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters also issued a warning against Israeli aircraft movements near Iranian borders (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

We consider the movements and presence of military aircraft of the terrorist army of the Zionist regime in the skies of certain neighboring countries toward Iran as a dangerous act and a threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran. If the United States is unable to restrain and control the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate any threats against itself and considers responding to these dangerous actions as its right.

Earlier today, Iranian PressTV claimed that Iran and the Outlaw US Empire established “a direct military communication line regarding the Strait of Hormoz to prevent accidental military confrontation”, however a spokesperson ofthe IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) later rejected such claims, saying that it “did not happen and will not happen”, as per Fotros Resistance (1 and 2 - see also Al Mayadeen).

Iran’s Judiciary also denied reports on social media regarding the prohibition on “chanting slogans against the terrorist US government and burning of its flag during rallies”, as per Mehr:

Such fake news originates from the enemy [news] service and is in line with the adversary's psychological campaign.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from IRNA .

Finally, before leaving Iran, it is worth mentioning the following tweet by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commemorating the late Iran’s Supreme Leader, martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, on occasion of Ashura (see also IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

News and updates from Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, on occasion of Ashura, yesterday Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave the following speech (sources: Al Mayadeen and Al Manar):

What we see from the Resistance has astounded the world. When you watch the world, they say: What’s wrong with these people, why are they doing this, and how did they do this? It’s unbelievable? Why? Because they are not accustomed to seeing this kind of patience that changes the equations. Our patience builds the future, our patience flips the equations, our patience leads to consolidating the project, our patience breaks the arrogance of the tyrant, our patience leads us to connect with the patience of the Prophet and the Imams up to Imam Mahdi, may Allah Almighty hasten his noble reappearance. This is the patience we are talking about, the patience of the project, the great project, this requires sacrifices. You are the people of sacrifices because you have given. There is a difference between you and others. We are not talking about people we ask to be patient, no, we are talking about people we learn patience from and the world learns patience from. Meaning it’s over, you applied it and moved forward, praise be to Allah Almighty you have reached this result.

…followed by another one today - highlights from RNN Mirror (see also Al Mayadeen and Al Manar - all emphasis mine):

Through the Karbala-inspired stance of our proud and dear people, we were able to stop the aggression and achieve a great accomplishment. We declare it clearly: we have broken the Israeli-American project and entered a new phase. America and Israel wanted to eliminate the existence of Iran by changing its regime and controlling the country, and they believed they could achieve this. Iran stood firm and presented Imam Khamenei as a symbol, banner, light, revolution, and mobilization, along with the leaders, the people, the civilians, and great sacrifices. The Memorandum of Understanding is an official declaration of the defeat of America and Israel. Iran is building the future today for itself and for the region. We cooperated with Iran during the period of aggression and broke the project together. There is no option before Israel but full withdrawal from every inch of Lebanese land and stopping the aggression, which failed to achieve its expansionist goals. Any commitment against the sovereignty of Lebanon will not pass. The ceiling of sovereignty can be achieved by remaining within the framework of the 27/11/2024 agreement, strictly on the basis of south of the Litani River. The Resistance is the pillar of Lebanon's independence and liberation. The [Lebanese] State cannot be hostile to more than half of the Lebanese people. The political authority must reconsider its path, work to unify the word, unify the ranks and the stance in facing the Israeli enemy, and stop implementing its dictates. There is a necessity to benefit from the path of understanding between Iran and America as a primary supporter of Lebanese sovereignty, which God sent as a gift. It has been proven that Iran is the path of salvation. Hold back the hands of the Arab and foreign countries that are pressuring you for discord and for the interests of Israel. We welcome the Arab countries that are working on reconstruction, restoring sovereignty, strengthening the Lebanese Army, and expelling Israel, preventing it from achieving its goals. Palestine will remain the compass. Greetings to the dear and sacrificing Yemeni people. Greetings to the Iraqi people, government, religious authority, and Hashd [Popular Mobilization Forces]. The people of truth will be victorious, and we will remain on the motto: “Far from us is humiliation”.

Meanwhile, earlier today Hezbollah issued a statement rejecting Israeli claims regarding the control of the strategic Ali al-Taher Hill (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - emphasis added):

The Islamic Resistance categorically denies what was published by official entities belonging to the Israeli enemy army regarding its control over Ali al-Taher hill on the eastern outskirts of the city of Nabatiyeh. It confirms that the hill is free of any presence of the occupation forces, and that it remains held by the Resistance fighters who exercise their control over it, and they are in full readiness to confront any attempt of advance or incursion carried out by the enemy forces.

At around the same time, “US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that a framework agreement had been reached between Lebanon and Israel”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Rubio as saying:

This is the beginning of the beginning. There is still a long road ahead for Lebanon and Israel.

…whereas Yechiel Leiter, Israeli envoy to the Outlaw US Empire, stated:

Iran is out, Hezbollah is out, and the road to peace between Israel and Lebanon is in.

…while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that he will not allow “Lebanese residents or Hezbollah to return to the security belt area under Israeli occupation, and stressed that ‘Israel’ would remain in the areas of southern Lebanon it is occupying until ‘Hezbollah is disarmed’”.

However, earlier tonight, Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, rejected the US-mediated agreement between Lebanon and Israel, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

The course being pursued by the Lebanese authorities amounts to unilateral, gratuitous concessions that will only undermine the country and serve the interests of the Israeli enemy. Netanyahu should not rush to celebrate before his own public. The authorities will not be able to enforce the agreement signed in Washington unless they resort to civil war with US backing. We will not allow these authorities to destroy Lebanon, nor will we entrust them with our country’s future. The authorities will not be able to impose their will on the Lebanese people. We will confront any measure taken by the authorities and will remain more committed than ever to our Resistance and our weapons. Our opposition is serious, and we will not allow the authorities to implement their commitments on the ground. We do not seek any confrontation with our national army. It is carrying out its duties to the fullest, and it will remain, the Resistance will remain, and the people will remain.

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So spoke Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Al Manar .

Moving to Yemen, yesterday afternoon Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave a speech too. Here are some highlights from RNN Mirror (see also Saba, Al Mayadeen, Al Manar and Mehr):

Our Islamic nation, in confronting the leaders of disbelief, America and "israel", derives the resolve of faith, the light of the Quran, and Imam Hussein's steadfastness in the face of tyranny, regardless of the scale of the sacrifices. The satanic goals of the leaders of disbelief—America, Israel, and Zionism—and their practices, including what they have done against the Palestinian people and the peoples of our nation, show that they are an absolute evil for all human societies. There is no salvation from the devil's gang except by confronting their tyranny, and the nation's responsibility is jihad, enjoining good, and forbidding evil. We affirm the steadfastness of our dear people, based on their faith identity and Quranic path, in their liberation jihadist path, their Quranic stance, and their adherence to the nation's causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause. We congratulate the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of its great victory over the nation's enemies, which is an important victory for the entire Axis of Jihad and Resistance in an important round of confrontation. We are in constant coordination with our brothers regarding any new round, and we will not hesitate to perform our duty in any new aggressive escalation in any arena, foremost among them Gaza. We are monitoring with great interest the developments in Somaliland and what the Israeli enemy is doing with the aim of controlling the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab and controlling the Red Sea. We urge the countries bordering the Red Sea to take a joint stance regarding the activity of the Israeli enemy, and we will not stand idly by in the face of any positioning in Somalia. We will take the initiative at any time to target any activity by the Israeli enemy in Somaliland. We call for supporting Somalia in confronting the Israeli targeting, which represents a violation of Somalia's sovereignty and a danger to the region. We will not accept the continuation of the US-Saudi aggression, occupation, and blockade, and we will move within the framework of our grievances to get rid of that by all legitimate means until our people enjoy freedom, independence, and a dignified life.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Imposing the celebration of Gay Pride Day during the Egypt vs Iran match - from Saba .

P.S.: Just before publication, RNN Mirror, Fotros Resistance and MES (1 and 2) reported on the first US violation of the ceasefire on Iranian soil since the MoU MoM was signed, with airstrikes on radar sites on Sirk Island, allegedly in response to Iran’s attack on the M/V Ever Lovely vessel in the Strait of Hormuz yesterday. US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the strikes in a tweet on X.

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