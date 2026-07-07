GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Gnuneo
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I personally find that many of these kind of insights are poisoned directly by the mindkontrol of christianity - this one is no different. These people are DESPERATE to "prove" something of the bible, it's even more important than describing the disaster. Take this one: "The ark", on and on about the bloody "ark".

Hancock's theories about passing through the meteorite cloud of an ex-planet makes CONSIDERABLY more sense. And avoids all the woo from this stupid book, most of which was plagiarised from older societies anyway.

It is pretty obvious there were VERY advanced civilisations previously, personally I doubt that the great pyramids were constructed in any "Kingdom age", like the Sphinx itself, or the even more remarkable vases found in the area: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqGoaWPzxd0 these were pre-"flood" creations.

With regular powerful meteor impacts, and regular powerful volcanic eruptions, combined with occasional extremely powerful solar explosions in our direction, possibly even with planetary shell shifts, one would have to be heavily brainwashed to look for the "bible" as inspiration in these matters.

As for the claims about Musk, people who think this grifter is a 'visionary' reveal a less-than-impressive wish for "Big Men" theories. If there IS a massive solar flare, everything this grifter has built (With tax-payer money) will be instantly turned into useless junk. But I suppose 'bible-studies' doesn't cover that. 🙄

The basic thesis is sound - what 'wiped out the dinosaurs' is not a one-off event, and has happened repeatedly. Just because this time a bunch of egotistical monkeys is around doesn't make the slightest difference. (And the arrogance in claiming only WE have intelligence is so stupendously Abrahamic in its ignorance it takes my breath away - such people, if there was a Deity behind it all, would be the precise reason WHY!).

There was at least one event that globally wiped out an entire geological age - just gone, globally. The entire surface of the planet. Most of the catastrophes would also have created massive tsunamis, which would have deposited metres of mud burying any evidence.

I don't recall if it was Van Daniken, but SOMEONE in the field decades ago realised that the Great Pyramids were perfectly placed, and designed, to survive anything except a direct nuclear blast. And perhaps that was the point of them. I rather doubt it had anything to do with 'Pharoahs' or 'stargates'. Or 'christianity'

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