Today I am providing my English translation of three articles, all focussed on the Epstein files and the Epstein class/regime.

The first one is an article by Juan Manuel de Prada, first published in Spanish on KontraInfo.com on Sunday 22nd February 2026 and then translated into Italian on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 23rd February 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

What is Epstein hiding? The media deluge of secret files is designed to make us accept the rule of evil

At first glance, one might think that Epstein’s archives merely reveal the existence of a small group of immensely wealthy and powerful people who lived by their own rules, savouring all the forbidden fruits. But the truth is that hundreds of people appear in Epstein’s archives, from different geographical backgrounds and walks of life – a crowd in which tycoons rub shoulders with scientists, politicians and filmmakers. All of them are characterised by being deeply depraved individuals, governed by their basest instincts, yet also capable of conceiving the most insane and aberrant fantasies. Much has been said about the teenage girls Epstein recruited to satisfy the nefarious appetites of the rabble who visited his island, but little attention has been paid, for example, to the dinners Epstein organised with geneticists (some of whom were Nobel laureates), where the creation of a “superior race” was discussed and new forms of eugenics were advocated; or to the research on the “improvement of the human species” funded by Epstein himself; not to mention – on a more comical or delusional note – those emails he exchanged with alleged luminaries from Harvard discussing methods to cryogenically freeze his corpse, with a particular fixation on his pathetic penis, which he wished to bring back to life so he could continue to “sow” his DNA upon future humanity.

There is no doubt that Epstein, if not possessed, was certainly a very seriously afflicted person. And, at the same time, he was a poor wretch obsessed with the ancient serpent’s promise: “You shall be like gods”. This arrogance of man who deifies himself and climbs onto the divine throne is the great diabolical temptation; and it was undoubtedly the ultimate aspiration of this deranged narcissist, who had devised a plan to inseminate women who would transform his ranch into a “baby farm” of genetically enhanced children. And, while aspiring to create that divine lineage, Epstein had transformed his island into an irresistible trap for the unwary, a hive of rich honey such as that which Samaniego describes to us in his famous poem: “To a hive of rich honey / two thousand flies flocked, / who, out of greed, died / trapped with their legs in it. […] Thus, if one looks closely, / human hearts / perish in the prisons / of the vice that dominates them”. And the vice that dominated the two thousand flies drawn to Epstein’s hive was lust, almost always in its most perverse and base forms. Like devils, Epstein exploited human weaknesses to lure the people he wished to subjugate.

Here we might ask ourselves why the elites are increasingly monopolised by unscrupulous and degenerate individuals, criminals of the worst kind with no moral limits whatsoever; we see this at a local level every day, and we experience it when we look beyond our borders. The answer is very simple: when one fixes one’s gaze on the heavens, one rises ever higher; when one fixes it on the mud, one buries oneself ever deeper in putrefaction. And Western democracies, which are anthropotheistic religions, end up exalting the basest appetites and belittling the noblest impulses: this is why the rights of the masses have become their innermost driving force and their ultimate end. It is therefore inevitable that an anthropotheistic religion ends up elevating, both to the throne and within academia, veritable parasites of which it needs in order to continue “evolving” towards the heart of darkness, towards Cthulhu, towards Gog and Magog. In the end, a multitude – which is the ultimate fate of peoples who cease to look to the heavens – must be ruled by the basest of Satans.

Although the means of dumbing down the masses try to hide it with every sort of pirouette and contortion, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were not mere extortionists trying to squeeze the flies that fell into their hive of rich honey. Ghislaine’s father, the shady tycoon Robert Maxwell, was sacrilegiously buried on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem with State honours, at a funeral or sabbath attended by Israeli Prime Ministers and heads of the secret services. After his death, it emerged that Maxwell had been a Mossad agent for decades; and it is clear that his youngest daughter “inherited” and continued her father’s evil work, using the madman Epstein as a financial partner. In this regard, it is worth noting the bellicose turn taken by Trump, who has become a puppet in the hands of Netanyahu, who has forced him to condone his excesses in Gaza and, not content with that, is pushing him to take on such infamous causes as an attack on Iran, which can only bring calamity upon Trump.

But, beyond the fact that Trump is a mere puppet in the hands of Israel (as other American presidents, both Republican and Democrat, have been in the past), the “diversity” of the rabble who frequented Epstein’s island is surprising. We find the dregs of every ideology and from every sphere of power; it is as if those who designed this rich hive wanted to ensure that the truth never came to light, because, if it did, the unjust world order would collapse completely. The same will ultimately happen with Epstein’s archives as occurred during the last economic crisis, in which the financial conglomerates were ultimately ‘too big to fail’ and, to prevent their collapse from bringing down the castles in the air of the financial economy, all the calamities were passed on to the already suffering real economy. So it will be with Epstein’s files, the full disclosure of which would expose the demonic infestation afflicting the elites who govern us; and the partial disclosure of which will serve only to make us accept the most wicked aberrations as the amniotic fluid of our lives.

Many people, when trying to identify the ultimate source of evil in the secret machinations that govern the world, feel compelled to resort to grotesque conspiracy theories and plots of universal scope, planned by secret organisations, forgetting to trace them back to an even more secret and sprawling conspiracy of a supernatural nature. As Charles Baudelaire wrote in his private diary: “The Devil’s greatest cunning is to persuade us that he does not exist”.

The second article, by Sonia Savioli and originally in Italian, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 26th February 2026.

(All formatting and footnotes original).

Epstein is dead, long live Epstein

Or, at the very least, long live the documents that are entering the public domain and spreading across the globe the stench of decay emanating from the rotten core of an entire system.

Until now, all that rot had remained locked away and hidden, as if in an airtight cold store, thanks to: collusion, complicity, indifference, fear, disbelief, and mass media madness.

It cannot fail to be evident that the “Epstein system” was linked to the secret services, to those who work for what is called “the Deep State”: US power groups composed of paranoid megalomaniacs but supported and funded by global capitalism.

The very same people who have engineered and continue to engineer wars, coups d’état and acts of terrorism; the very same people who create and pay for armies of cutthroats in Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus… In short, it cannot fail to be evident that exploiting the sexual perversions of ministers, presidents, sheikhs and CEOs of multinationals, whilst collecting and preserving evidence of their crimes against underage girls, was intended to keep them in the palm of one’s hand and enable blackmail, if necessary.

Epstein was both puppet and puppeteer in this carousel of horror. He paid with his life not for his crimes but for his naivety: for believing that his powerful friends would save him, for believing he could count on those who had used him as a political weapon.

We will never know which and how many political decisions stemmed from blackmail and/or the payments of millions of Dollars made to dozens of politicians. How many votes on this or that law, on this or that war, were secured through favours and money or the threat of scandal.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. A rotten and murderous system would have reached those decisions, those laws, those wars anyway. The puppeteers delude themselves into thinking they move the puppets according to their own will, but they follow a script that has already been written by the prevailing forces in society as a whole.

What does matter, however, is that the system drops its mask; that the stench of decay reaches even the least sensitive noses. Those who always look the other way, those who do not want to be disturbed, do not want to know. They do not want to believe that the system, the society in which we live, is flawed, unjust and sick to its very core, and beyond reform. That only another society, founded on different foundations and roots and in contrast to the current ones, can save us, and that this salvation can be achieved only through an economic and social cataclysm that revolutionarily, radically and totally changes our way of living, of thinking, and of relating to one another.

Epstein was important because he was the hub through which contacts passed between politicians capable of proposing laws and exerting pressure on governments and institutions, global financiers who wanted those laws, and media and entertainment figures capable of influencing culture and steering the news. And the Epstein-hub was largely realised through sexual violence against young girls and children.

Not all of Epstein’s “friends” were paedophile rapists (although it seems they were all whoremongers, as the saying goes); those who were not also had an unhealthy obsession: a passion for money and power and, consequently, for the rich and powerful who went to Epstein’s residences to rape “vulnerable” young girls, as the FBI reports state: chosen precisely because of their vulnerability. One of them, who had Down’s syndrome and autism, was beaten and brutally raped by the CEO of the investment firm Apollo, Leon Black. It seems that the monster, as well as raping the girls, also had a habit of beating them, leaving them battered and bleeding. For this “entertainment”, he paid Epstein tens of millions of dollars every year. And not just for that.

There were global capitalists who took advantage of the horrific entertainment offered by Epstein; there were politicians who took advantage of the horrific entertainment; and there were politicians who took advantage “merely” of the opportunity to become friends – or rather, well-paid servants – of the rich and powerful maniacs.

The former Norwegian Prime Minister, Thorbjørn Jagland, then head of the Council of Europe – a Council that boasts of defending human rights – and chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, would even go on holiday with his wife and children to Epstein’s house, scrounging even the travel expenses; he then asked Epstein for “help” in buying an €8 million flat in Oslo. What had he done for Epstein? Or rather, for the “grey eminences” – in this case, better described as “black” – who made use of Epstein?

What had he done, in his capacity as head of the Council of Europe and chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, to “deserve” a few million Dollars? Apart from the hospitality at Epstein’s residences, complete with young women when he wasn’t bringing his wife and children along.

Perhaps that Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Obama and the other one to the European Union during Jagland’s presidency deserved some compensation? And what else? Perhaps something within that Council of Europe that “oversees” elections by deciding which are legitimate and which are not? That Council of Europe where Jagland claimed he would fight against violence against women? Don’t laugh.

Epstein was important but he was not powerful. He was stupid and believed himself to be powerful; he believed himself to be the deus ex machina whilst he was merely an important instrument of the political and economic power of the Western elites. He was so powerless that, as soon as he asked his powerful friends for help – and thus the risk of his revelations arose – he was killed. The biased pathologist said that the autopsy results showed he had been strangled. In fifty years of post-mortem examinations, I have never seen a hanged man with three fractures to the neck.

On 19th March 2019, Epstein sent an email to his lawyers listing the names of people to contact “in case of trouble” (he had already been sentenced to several months in prison some ten years earlier); on 10th August, he died “strangled, not hanged”.

In case of trouble, contact: Terje, Lang, Ruemmler, Rothschild, Jagland, Jabor.

These are all names that appear constantly in his correspondence.

Jack Lang. He is now under investigation, along with his daughter, for money laundering and tax fraud carried out with Epstein’s complicity and thanks to the millions in financial benefits he offered them. Jack Lang, who, betraying his party, had collaborated with the Sarkozy government in 2008 to dismantle the French constitution, and whose vote had been decisive in ensuring the constitutional reform passed; a reform that undermined parliamentary democracy. Jack Lang, who ran and schemed all over the world but, chiefly, in the Arab and Muslim world. What did Jack Lang do for Epstein’s puppet masters?

Terje Rod Larsen Another Norwegian minister, later a UN diplomat; the negotiator and architect of the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation: “The Oslo Accords perpetuated the occupation”, “The Oslo Accords were a trap… Terje was under Israel’s influence the whole time”.

Terje then continued his work as a UN “diplomat” in the Middle East, as did his wife. Meanwhile, he was receiving money from Epstein and actively collaborating with him. What did Terje do for the puppet masters?

Kathryn Ruemmler. Head of the legal department and general counsel at the multinational finance firm Goldman Sachs, of which she has been a partner since 2020. She was a federal prosecutor, associate legal counsel to President Clinton, deputy director of the US Department of Justice, and legal counsel to Obama. Her “advice” secured a solar panel company, Solyndra, a $535 million loan from the Obama administration and $25 million in tax breaks. The owner of Solyndra had been one of the financiers of Obama’s election campaign. Solyndra was a highly problematic company and, in fact, went bankrupt two years after receiving the loan of just over half a billion Dollars. Ruemmler denied Republican MPs access to the documents on which the loan decision was based. What did Ruemmler do for the puppet masters? Apart from providing legal advice to Epstein (why?), without charging him (why twice?). What had Epstein done for Ruemmler, who might well be one of the puppet masters herself?

Ariane Langner de Rothschild. A precocious young woman. Whilst still studying, she was already working as a broker for the financial firm SocGen; by the age of 25, she was already working for AIG, an American financial multinational. She then married Benjamin de Rothschild and, since then, has worked from home. No, no, not as a housewife, you fools. As a director of the lycanthropic – pardon, philanthropic – Rothschild Foundation. In 2023 she became director of Rothschild Bank but had been managing the “family bank” since 2013. And that’s where the trouble began: trouble linked to money laundering. During her legal troubles, Langner, now married to Rothschild, sought advice from Epstein, who in turn sought advice for her from Ruemmler. What had Epstein done for Langner de Rothschild? She had happily financed him with tens of millions of dollars. What had Langner et al. done for the puppet-masters?

These are all figures who will not end up in prison, because the system needs them and they, unlike Epstein, are no threat to the system. They are high-ranking officers in the army of global capitalism and, for now, there is no one to endanger that army, except global capitalism itself, which is committing suicide whilst sinking the ship on which we too are passengers. Let’s get back to the point.

Epstein gave money to the Israeli Zionist army, but we do not know where that money came from. However, there are some clues, and they lie in his links with the banks and his shell companies. The money from the “hub” that was Epstein passed through: JP Morgan (1 billion over 15 years); Deutsche Bank (40 accounts in Epstein’s name); Bank of America; Barclays; HSBC; several accounts in tax havens and the aforementioned Rothschild bank.

Some of these banks have been caught red-handed money laundering (Deutsche, Rothschild), while HSBC is a veritable laundry for dirty money of every kind.

We know nothing of the others, as they have not yet been uncovered.

The dirty money from the drug trade and the various mafias has often been used by Western secret services to pay the cutthroats who did and continue to do the dirty work for their governments across the globe. The Israeli army certainly deserves a place among them, even if it uses other methods to exterminate a people.

In these affairs too, Epstein was a key figure. And thousands of girls and women have been raped and murdered by thugs in the service of the US across the globe.

Evidently, hatred towards women, viewed as prey and trophies or as enemies to be humiliated and annihilated, is a constant in the sick minds of those who wish to dominate the world.

Epstein was a front man for slush funds used by the US in its covert political and military operations. In its “dirty wars”.

The “Epstein case” has brought to the surface the decomposing corpse that until now lay at the bottom of the abyss: there is no limit to what those who govern the global capitalist system – the system of domination and war in which we live – will do to achieve their insane aims. No scruples, no hesitation in committing the worst crimes. Epstein’s vast archive and those who declassified it have at least this merit.

Because, you see, those rapists, and perhaps torturers and murderers of little girls, did not wait for Epstein to carry out their crimes.

It has been since the 1980s – the years of development, of fashion as a myth, of the triumph of consumerism – that the West began to consume even the children of the Third World for its own monstrous “entertainment”. Millions of Americans, Germans and Italians made, and continue to make, their criminal trips to Thailand, Brazil or Cambodia to rape girls and boys aged six, eight and nine.

But the media remain silent on this stench, el pueblo [sic - “the people” in Spanish] does not want to know.

We must continue to believe in progress and remain part of the system: after all, it is a market.

Just as, even without Epstein, the secret services serving Western states – themselves in the service of paranoid global capitalism, multinationals and global financial institutions – would have blackmailed politicians, slandered, plotted and murdered in the shadows. They have always done so.

Epstein had the unintended merit of lifting the lid and bringing the vermin’s nest to light.

I apologise to the worms of the non-human animal kingdom, which perform vital and beneficial functions.

The money flowed from banks and multinational finance firms, passed through Epstein and reached the Israeli army; it reached Thorbjørn Jagland, head of the Nobel Prize Committee and the Council of Europe, and Jagland returned the favours with political actions (though he failed to return the favour by putting Epstein in touch with Putin or at least Lavrov, despite Epstein and his puppet masters being keen on it, which greatly disappoints our media, who constantly try to insinuate what is not there). It went to Terje, who returned the favour by acting in Israel’s interests. It went to Jack Lang, who betrayed his party and amended the French Constitution. And, given that he was also Minister of Education, Epstein, or whoever was acting on his behalf, also gave him advice on how to educate French children and what to teach them.

And so you know from which pulpit the sermon comes.

Where else did the money passing through Epstein end up? The CIA armed and paid the mass murderers in El Salvador; the CIA funded ISIS with the aim of destroying Syria and Libya. But how much funding from the Empire and its allies remains unknown?

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The third and final article, by Massimo Mazzucco, was published on his website LuogoComune.net on Thursday 26th February 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

What happened to Karen Mulder?

Karen Mulder.

Alongside Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell, Karen Mulder was a top model in the 1990s. I myself had the chance to work with her a couple of times, for an Italian fashion magazine. She was a down-to-earth girl who did not put on airs at all: she did her job professionally, and then quietly returned to her private life.

By the late 1990s, she had walked the catwalk for all the world’s leading fashion houses (Valentino, Dior, Armani, Versace) and graced the covers of the most prestigious magazines: Vogue, Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, and countless others. Then, suddenly, she vanished from the scene, and nothing more was heard of her. Unlike her colleagues, who continued to appear on the international jet-set scene for years, Karen Mulder vanished like a ghost in the fog.

It was only later that the reason would be discovered.

In 2001 – at the height of her career – Karen Mulder had appeared on a French TV programme called “Tout le Monde en Parle”, but, instead of discussing the usual gossip one might expect from a catwalk star, Mulder decided to speak openly about her experience as a young model: at the start of her career, she had been raped and forced to have sex with prominent figures, including senior police officers, top-level politicians and the Prince of Monaco himself. The man who forced her was Gerald Marie, the notorious head of the Elite agency in Paris, the sister agency to John Casablancas’s Elite New York (Casablancas being a close friend of Donald Trump, incidentally). Both Casablancas and Gerald Marie, along with his henchman Jean-Luc Brunel, would later be implicated in the Epstein scandal, acting as “procurers” of young women for the friends of the “happy island”. (Brunel also died by “suicide” in prison).

In other words, Karen Mulder was the first to publicly expose a world of systematic sexual abuse within the fashion industry and among the elite (royals, politicians and powerful figures from across the globe), which subsequently came to light following the revelations surrounding the Epstein case.

But the interesting part of the story is what happened after the TV interview. The producers, shocked by Karen’s revelations, decided not to broadcast it, and even made the original tape of the episode disappear (they must have given it to NASA, who placed it alongside the famous Apollo 11 tape[s]).

We only know what the interview contained because Karen herself spoke about it a few weeks later in another press interview. But at that point, the smear campaign kicked in: Karen suddenly lost all her contracts with the top names in high fashion, and was abruptly admitted to a psychiatric hospital, diagnosed with “severe mental instability”. It is curious that it was Gerald Marie himself who took it upon himself to have her committed, paying the clinic’s fees out of his own pocket.

A year later, she was found by her neighbours on the verge of death after taking an overdose of pills. She remained in a coma for a day, but survived. The case was dismissed as an “attempted suicide”.

After that, a media campaign began against “poor Karen”, who had suddenly lost all her mental clarity and no longer knew what she was talking about. In other words, instead of investigating what she had reported, they chose to bury her under a blanket of shame and oblivion. Even today, in fashion magazines such as Marie Claire, the period following the famous interview is described in a dismissive and pitying manner: “After this interview, Karen was hospitalised for depression and anxiety. A truly very difficult period began for the young woman, who was in and out of psychiatric hospitals constantly.” Nothing, of course, about the behind-the-scenes dealings of Epstein’s friends.

The Victoria’s Secret angel had suddenly become a devil to be avoided like the plague. Many today describe her as “the first whistleblower in the Epstein case”.

If only someone had listened to her, 25 years ago…

Today, Karen Mulder lives in the south of France, far from the spotlight. She has a daughter, born in 2006.

Independent (2001)

A video telling Karen Mulder’s story

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