GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
10h

So this is the top of the pyramid of the capitalist system? We desperately need systems change, and people who are worthy of governing.

People who actually care about the welfare of people, society, living conditions, the environment...

I wish I knew how we could sanction those blood suckers at the top, and empower the rest of us instead.

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3 replies by Ismaele and others
Sammit's avatar
Sammit
10h

The Treasury files reveal exactly who did what & how. Those must not reach the public, the sensational & deprived FBI files do, to DEFLECT from the cause of impunity & focus on its symptoms.

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