Today I am providing my English translation of three articles. The first two put the USrael-Iran war into a broader/wider geopolitical context, whereas the third one denounces the silence of Western media and governments on the massacre of the Shajareh-ye Tayyebeh Girls’ Elementary School in Minab, Hormozgan Province, in southern Iran on the first day of war.

The first article, originally in Italian ad by Domenico Moro, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org last Monday, 2nd March 2026.

(Italics and footnotes original, bold emphasis mine).

What they don’t tell you: the real reasons behind the US aggression against Iran

[Donald J.] Trump was elected at the end of 2024 partly because he promised an electorate tired of the wars in which the US had been bogged down for decades that he would not involve the country in new wars. Nor would he involve the US in a war in the Middle East, which, according to the National Security Strategy published in November 2025, should no longer play a central role in US foreign policy, since the US has become a net exporter of energy and no longer needs to source oil from abroad.

So what are the reasons for the US aggression, conducted together with Israel, against Iran? Certainly, one of the reasons is not the desire to support the Iranian people against the regime in power, even though Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu have referred to this several times. Instead, the war is primarily based on US economic and political interests. In particular, it is a war wanted by the dominant economic sector in the US, regardless of the administration, namely financial capital. This war, therefore, is part of the US’s attempt to counter its decline by maintaining its sphere of influence in the Middle East.

The reason for maintaining the American sphere of influence in the Middle East stems precisely from the fact that this area is the largest source of the most important raw materials, namely energy. In fact, the Middle East has the largest oil reserves, amounting to 871 billion barrels, ahead of Latin America with 344 billion and Africa with 119 billion. This means that the Middle East has 55% of the world’s total oil. Added to this is the fact that the Middle East has 82.5 billion cubic metres of gas reserves, almost double that of Russia (46.8 billion) and 40% of the world’s total reserves.

Therefore, the Middle East is central to energy supply. However, none of these energy resources go to the US, which, as mentioned, is self-sufficient, and, in fact, did not go in that direction even when America was a net importer of oil. Middle Eastern oil goes to the major economies of the Far East, India, Japan and especially China. Therefore, the first reason for the importance of the Middle East to the US lies in the fact that by controlling that area, they control the Indo-Pacific region, which is the most important economic area in the world and home to China, the US’s greatest adversary and competitor for world hegemony.

In fact, in the National Security Strategy, we also find that, despite having become a net exporter of energy raw materials, “America will always have a strategic interest in ensuring that Gulf energy supplies do not fall into the hands of an overt enemy and that the Strait of Hormuz remains open”. In fact, 20% of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, controlled by Iran, on its way to the Far East, as does Qatar’s liquid gas on its way to Europe and Italy. Therefore, control of the Middle East allows control of other major world economic areas, especially China, preventing the latter from becoming that “obvious enemy” in whose hands Gulf oil and gas could fall. Among other things, China has also played an increasingly important political and diplomatic role in the area in recent years.

But there is another reason why control of the Middle East is crucial for the US. The US relies on the drainage of savings from around the world, particularly from countries with large trade surpluses, which flow into its financial activities, particularly the purchase of Big Tech stocks and, above all, US government bonds (Treasury bonds). Until recently, the mechanism was as follows: Far Eastern exporting countries, such as China and Japan, sold their products to the US and reinvested their trade surpluses in US government bonds. But this mechanism only works as long as the US currency, the Dollar, remains the global reserve currency. In fact, US government bonds are highly attractive because they are denominated in Dollars, and the major exporting economies, not only in the Far East but also the gas and oil exporters in the Middle East, buy them to feed the currency reserves of their central banks. The problem is that the Dollar remains the world’s reserve currency as long as it remains the world’s trade transaction currency. And it remains so if the countries that produce the world’s main commodities, oil and gas, sell them in Dollars. For this reason, many decades ago, the US entered into an agreement with the Gulf petro-monarchies, starting with the most important one, Saudi Arabia: they would continue to sell oil in Dollars and in return would receive military protection from the US.

Therefore, in order to feed its financial capital and sustain its double debt, commercial and public, the US needs to control the Middle East militarily. However, US control of the Middle East is complicated by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which since its inception has made independence from the US and opposition to Israel, the cornerstone of the US alliance system in the region, a fundamental element of its existence. Furthermore, Iran has very strong ties not only with Russia but also with China.

77% of Iranian oil exports go to China, which thus satisfies 7.6% of its oil demand. China has also acted as a mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia, historic adversaries, gaining diplomatic importance in the Middle East.

But there is another reason why Trump has decided to attack Iran right now. The mechanism that allows the US to fuel its financial capital, pay its trade debt and place its public debt at lower interest rates than it should be is becoming more fragile. In fact, the largest historical holders of US public debt, China and Japan, have significantly reduced their exposure to US government bonds over the last year.

During 2025, China’s share of US government bonds fell to $700 billion from a peak of $1.3 trillion. While in 2013 China was the largest holder of Treasuries, with almost a third of US debt, today it holds only 7.6%, compared to the United Kingdom, which has risen to 9.7%. The major central banks in the Far East and other emerging economies are reducing their Dollar reserves, i.e. Treasuries, following a trend towards diversifying reserves into other assets, particularly gold, whose value has consequently grown exponentially in recent times. As a result, foreign holdings of Treasuries fell in 2025 to their lowest level since 2017.

All this is becoming even more difficult for the US economy to sustain, due to the choices made by the Trump administration. From a public budget perspective, Trump is increasing the federal debt, which has reached $36 trillion, partly due to growth in military spending, while interest expenditure has risen to $1 trillion. On the other hand, despite tariffs, trade debt has fallen only slightly. In fact, the policy of aggressive tariffs against China and other countries that are major exporters of manufactured goods to the US undermines the mechanism on which the financing of US federal debt is based. Furthermore, the use of the Dollar as a tool of political pressure, through sanctions, makes Treasuries less and less of a safe investment and therefore less attractive. For all these reasons, it is no coincidence that the Dollar has lost value against the major international currencies over the last year.

The war against Iran is, therefore, an imperialist war, having been waged to defend US financial capital and keep the Middle East within the US sphere of influence. The failure of Trump’s policy to halt the economic decline of the US, starting with tariffs, is pushing him to resort to the only instrument over which he retains, for the moment, a marked superiority: the military.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The second article, originally in Italian and by Fabrizio Bertolami, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org last Monday, 2nd March 2026, too.

(All emphasis and footnotes mine).

The domino effect and the “Pearl Harbor moment”

First, the wave of tariffs that hit Chinese goods imported into the US, then the attack on Venezuela, and then the one on Iran are all part of a plan to limit Beijing’s room for manoeuvre before confronting it directly, and are part of the general strategy used since the end of the Cold War: isolate the nation to be targeted with sanctions or no-fly zones, exclude it from the international payment system, weaken it from within and demonise it to the world, and finally attack it at its moment of greatest weakness. This happened with Iraq, Libya and Venezuela, and is happening with Iran, Russia, North Korea and Cuba. China is a continental power with a global economy, so the strategy must be extended to the whole world. The Chinese must now react; Beijing’s wait-and-see approach and “slow march” must give way to a more dynamic management style, as there is a point of no return that must be avoided.

And finally, the attack on Iran has arrived. As in the previous case, it came in the midst of negotiations between the parties, but this now seems to be the hallmark of this American administration.

Every [US] President since [Ronald] Reagan has had a dossier on a military attack on Persia on his desk in the Oval Office, and Trump has finally put it into action.

The leadership of what was once the Shiite crescent has been completely decapitated: [Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah, [Hamas political leader Ismail] Haniyeh, [IRGC Quds Force Commander Qasem] Soleimani, [former Syrian President Bashar al] Assad and [Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali] Khamenei are no longer there, and Iran is objectively in difficulty.

The grand strategy of bringing Iranian gas to the Mediterranean and then to Europe, crossing southern Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, has faded, perhaps for a long time, and now Iran is on the defensive, but being prepared, it has the resources to withstand a medium-term conflict.

We must also consider that a large land nation such as Russia has been unable to prevail over a medium-sized land nation such as Ukraine after four years, and it is therefore inconceivable that a nation with 90 million inhabitants and three times the size of Ukraine could not resist a maritime nation such as the US without further land support in the Gulf countries.

In addition to the sea, the US can still count on Israel as a logistical base in the area, but at the same time it must defend it as it is within easy reach of Iranian missiles, thus depleting its own supplies. If the war were to drag on and intensify in the coming days, the US Navy’s supply needs would also involve NATO’s northern European and Mediterranean bases, primarily in Italy, broadening the front of nations involved.

The duration of the war is linked to the solidity of the Iranian power system and its confidence in its ability not only to resist but also to inflict heavy costs on the enemy. If, as we said, the regime does not implode after the death of its supreme leader, we can also imagine a longer duration than the previous 12 days. We cannot, in fact, think that the killing of Khamenei is worth less than what happened to trigger the previous war with Israel in June 2025, without considering that Iran has been expecting an attack for at least 20 years and is prepared to receive it.

But is Iran alone in its struggle?

Russia and China immediately condemned what happened, with the soft and appropriate rules of 20th-century diplomacy, but the 21st century follows different ceremonial rules.

Wars are no longer declared, and there is a proliferation of “operations”, with the effects of “kinetic” warfare being compounded by those of economic warfare, which can extend far beyond the region. Hormuz is already blocked and oil tankers are gathering at its entrance. The price of crude oil will inevitably rise, but Iran will not be able to benefit from this. It should be remembered that 80% of Iranian production (subject to sanctions) goes to China on oil tankers (also subject to sanctions) that must necessarily pass through Hormuz. Beijing therefore has an objective interest in seeing the issue resolved quickly and well, or at least in its favour, considering that not only will Iranian oil no longer reach the refineries in Guangdong, but neither will Saudi, Qatari or Emirati oil, which together account for 25% of its imports, in addition to 10% from Iraq. In total, Beijing could have to give up 48% of its oil imports from the Middle East. If we also count the 5% supplied by Venezuela, now blocked by Trump, Beijing’s sources of hydrocarbon supplies are shrinking dramatically.

The Chinese still have their solid relationship with the Russians, who supply them with 20% of their oil, and with suppliers in various areas who provide the rest of their needs, but this may not be enough.

Trump’s strategy appears to be a domino effect, in which the pieces of China’s energy and trade routes from oil-producing countries to rich Western markets are falling one by one.

First, the wave of tariffs that hit Chinese goods imported into the US, then the attack on Venezuela, and then the attack on Iran are all part of a plan to reduce Beijing’s room for manoeuvre before confronting it directly, and fall within the general strategy used since the end of the Cold War: isolate the nation to be targeted with sanctions or no-fly zones, exclude it from the international payment system, weaken it from within and demonise it to the world, and finally attack it at its moment of greatest weakness. This happened with Iraq, Libya and Venezuela, and is happening with Iran, Russia, North Korea and Cuba. China is a continental power with a global economy, so the strategy must be extended to the whole world. The Chinese must now react; Beijing’s wait-and-see approach and “slow march” must give way to a more dynamic management style, as there is a point of no return that must be avoided.

The Chinese and Russians each have their own reasons for supporting Iran as a State entity and preventing it from imploding and disintegrating. They are probably not strictly interested in who will govern Iran, but certainly in maintaining the $400 billion trade agreements signed in 2021 (with a duration of 25 years) for the former, and in covering the southern flank and the precious Caspian Sea for the latter. The Russians and Iranians signed a treaty in 2025 which, although not constituting a formal military alliance between Iran and Russia, formalises the already established relations between the two countries in this sector. Several large cargo planes flew between Tehran and Moscow last month, carrying advanced radar systems, according to several OSInt sites.

The Russians may also be interested in engaging the US in a war of attrition, but Trump is unlikely to be able to keep ships off the coast of Iran without logistical support on the ground and under fire from Yemenis and Iranians. It will be a game of chess and mahjong combined, games that Russians, Iranians and Chinese master better than Americans and Israelis.

So then comes the “Pearl Harbor moment”, that is, the set of circumstances that force dramatic and irrevocable choices in order to defend one’s national interests. It is not necessarily the case that for Beijing this will be represented by Taiwan, but for Japan, in 1941, it was the attack on American naval forces in Hawaii.

The bombing of Pearl Harbour on 7th December 1941 was in fact determined by a complex combination of geopolitical, economic and military factors.

Firstly, Japan was pursuing a policy of expansion in Asia, seeking to grow its empire in order to gain access to crucial natural resources. This ambition led it to invade China and Korea and created a climate of growing tension with the Western powers, particularly the United States, which saw its ability to operate in the Pacific diminished.

To limit Japan’s economic effervescence, the United States imposed an embargo on oil and other vital resources in 1941, a measure that had a devastating impact on Japanese industry, which was largely dependent on imports for its operation. The economic restrictions further fuelled Japan’s desire to take action, making the situation untenable.

In this context, Japan developed a military strategy aimed at a pre-emptive strike against the US Pacific Fleet, stationed at Pearl Harbor. The idea was to neutralise a potential threat before the United States could mobilise its forces against it. The attack was designed to be swift and decisive, exploiting the element of surprise to gain a strategic advantage.

These interconnected dynamics thus led Japan to make a dramatic choice, providing a “cause” for the United States to enter the arena of the Second World War.

Having lost Iran, Beijing would be left with the South China Sea area as its last redoubt, and the entire route from Malacca to Suez would be entirely under (Israeli) American control, or garrisoned by a force that is not always friendly, even if [it would still be] part of the BRICS, such as India [though it seems to be taking the side of USrael - see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel just before the start of the USraeli war on Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah)].

The possibility of closing the area from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean to goods and hydrocarbons would represent a drastic reduction in China’s scope for action.

The Chinese could see Iran as a preview of the kind of military approach they could face in the South China Sea and may want to exploit it to their advantage. From this perspective, the conflict in Iran could also be an excellent testing ground for weapons that the Chinese may need to use near their own coastline, without necessarily having to use them themselves. The war in Iran will mainly be fought with aircraft, missiles and drones, but also with naval and satellite forces, all of which Beijing has mastered “on paper” but has had little opportunity to test. Recently, Chinese satellite images of American bases appeared in various media outlets prior to the conflict, which is already newsworthy. The Chinese are not in the habit of openly taking sides, and the images were not “leaked” but released by them, suggesting, much more than a diplomatic statement, that the targeting of Iranian missiles is guaranteed, or at least aided, by Chinese satellite systems. We will see if anti-ship ballistic missiles will hit the Ford aircraft carrier support group off Hormuz and if those on the coast will be able to keep the sea in front of Bandar Abbas clear.

Meanwhile, Iranian medium-range missiles have already struck all countries in the area, hitting the most valuable assets of the Emirates and Saudis: tourist sites and oil facilities, as well as American military bases. A long war would wipe out the Gulf countries’ tourism revenues, and landing rights for Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports would collapse. Chinese airlines would celebrate, as they would be the only ones able to fly over Russia, shortening the journey to and from Asia. Having already mentioned the impossibility of exporting through Hormuz, it is clear that the fate of the Gulf monarchies is determined by the outcome of this war.

Their fate is linked to the ability of Israel and the US to “eradicate” the Iranian threat forever, normalising the Iranian elite in order to co-opt them into the next big business venture imagined in Tel Aviv and Washington: making Israel the hub through which energy routes from the Gulf (including Iran) to the Mediterranean must necessarily pass and being the “gatekeeper” of the Suez Canal, thus becoming the dominus of trade between Asia and Europe, with rather peculiar repercussions for the latter. The other route, the one that passes through Russia, has already been cut off, and the one that passes north of it, in the Arctic, is already in the Americans’ sights. The Turkish route for gas pipelines, oil pipelines and trade routes to Central Asia remains open, but Tel Aviv has already warned that the Turks will be next, after Iran. In that case, we will then understand what acrobatics the American administration will have to perform to support Tel Aviv against a NATO country.

On the other hand, we cannot fail to notice that Turkey already finds itself with war in Ukraine to the north on the Black Sea, in Iran to the east, and in Syria to the south, and the Turks will therefore play an active role in avoiding being surrounded by the Israelis. Or they could enter the conflict (perhaps by supplying weapons and drones to Iran, as they already do with Ukraine) if they feel the noose tightening too much.

Only the Iranian elite can say how long this war will last and which other nations will join it, but the world can no longer be a mere spectator: while the war in Gaza or Syria stirs the heart, the war in Iran hits the wallet, which, unfortunately, we know to be a much more sensitive “organ” for the major players on the global stage.

“There is great confusion under the heavens, the situation is excellent”, said the Great Helmsman of China [i.e. Mao Zedong, former Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party and leader of China from 1949 to 1976].

As a European, I beg to differ.

The horrible thing is that these US geopolitical objectives outlined in the articles above are intertwined with the Zionists’ apocalyptic/messianic view, as explained in this article by Israel Shamir on The Unz Review.

The third and finally article, originally in French and by Alain Marshal, was first published on ReseauInternational.net last Monday, 2nd March 2026, and then translated into Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Tuesday, 3rd March 2026.

(All formatting original).

Why 168 Iranian girls killed by Israel and the United States are not newsworthy

A girl killed in the attack on the school in Minab, Iran.

The ritual followed by our leaders is immutable:

rejoice at the “death” (never say “assassination”) of Khamenei; after thus justifying the American-Israeli war of aggression, the supreme crime according to the Nuremberg Tribunal, and validating the grotesque and abject elements of language. after thus justifying the American-Israeli war of aggression, a supreme crime according to the Nuremberg Tribunal, and validating the grotesque and abject language of the criminals against humanity that are Trump and Netanyahu on the alleged “dictatorship of the mullahs”, proclaiming with hand on heart that one does not approve of war and artificially dissociating oneself from the other victims of these criminal attacks, claiming to be in solidarity with the Iranian people (above all, making no reference to the fact that this same people took to the streets in their millions to support their “regime” in January, and that they have done the same today, despite the bombs: it is not the real aspirations of Iranian women that matter, but those that the “civilised West” desires for them and wants to shape in its own image, as dictated by the colonial mentality).

It is absolutely disgusting to see that more than two years of genocide in Gaza have changed nothing in the crass ignorance, steeped in racism and Islamophobia, of our supposed elites, whose reaction we saw when it came to 40 Israeli children “beheaded” in the putrid imagination of propagandists alone. Even the left-wing LFI [La France Insourmise] is pleased with this war crime, which is the assassination of a foreign leader, servilely described by [Jean-Luc] Mélenchon as “the executioner of his people”, when we are talking about an unprecedented violation of all legal and moral norms. As for Mediapart [French online newspaper - link], no less Atlanticist and Zionist, which congratulated Israel on the “stroke of genius” of the mass terrorist attack with pagers, today explicitly turns the victim into the culprit, daring to claim that Iran brought it on itself because it refused to capitulate on its defence capabilities (nuclear power is just a crude pretext) and refused to allow itself to be dismembered.

If our bigwigs cared about international law, the rights of peoples, peace and global security, the assassination of Khamenei (who, in the eyes of tens of millions of Shiites around the world, is at least the equivalent of the Pope for Catholics) would be unanimously condemned with horror and indignation, both for itself and for the catastrophic consequences it could cause, from a global economic crisis to a third world war.

If “human animals” (whether Palestinian or Iranian) had the same dignity as Western and Israeli lives in the eyes of our supposed “feminists”, the Iranian girls deliberately targeted by the Israeli occupier, intergalactic champion of killing children and destroying schools and hospitals, who dreams of turning the entire Middle East into Gaza and wants to make sure Trump follows him all the way in Operation Epstein Fury, would be headline news in all the media.

Fortunately, there are still perfectly sane voices to be heard, such as that of Francesca Albanese who, referring to the Israeli attacks on the headquarters of the Iranian Red Crescent in Tehran, denounces: “We told you: the massive destruction of Gaza was not an exception, it was a plan to crush anyone who opposes the plutocratic imperialism embodied by the United States/Israel and their international allies. Act now: defend international law from anarchy, before the rupture becomes irreversible”.

In the photo below, taken on 25 February 2026, the girls from the school in Minab that the United States and Israel killed in an attack three days later. The girls’ school was destroyed, killing 168 girls between the ages of 7 and 12.

The huge crowd at the funeral

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ