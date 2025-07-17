You may have heard about sudden escalation of hostilities in Syria earlier this week, first between local factions in Sweida and then between Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and the Syrian military and authorities. So, let’s see how things escalated…

On Sunday 13th July 2025 clashes erupted between armed Bedouin fighters and military factions from the Druze community in al-Maqous, Sweida, with an initial death toll of 21 people, including a child, and 40 injured, as reported by Al Mayadeen on Sunday evening, citing local sources according to whom armed groups launched attacks with various types of weapons “on the village of al-Sura al-Kabira, located at the northern entrance of the Sweida governorate, advancing from three different directions” and then “on several villages in the western Sweida countryside”, including Lubban, Jarin, and al-Tira, even setting fire to several houses in the latter village. The fighting resulted in the cutting off of key transit routes between Sweida and both Qanawat and Atil.

Sweida's governor, Mustafa al-Bakour, appealed to all sides to…

…prioritize calm and respond to calls for national reconciliation.

…whereas Sheikh Hammoud al-Hinnawi, one of the spiritual leaders of Syria's Druze community, warned that…

The current escalation and retaliatory reactions serve only to benefit those who oppose our unity and security while weakening our social cohesion..

…urging Syria’s interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, urging him to “take decisive action to quell unrest and rein in reckless provocations”.

Similarly, the Spiritual Leadership of the Druze Unitarian Community in Syria issued a statement calling on the Syrian interim government to intervene and emphasizing…

…the legitimate right to defend ourselves, our land, and our security without being drawn into the fire of strife. The bonds of civility and nationalism with our tribal kin will not be dissolved, no matter what happens. We forbid and condemn aggression in all its forms, but we refuse to remain silent about the repeated violations targeting our people. Preventing sedition is an unwavering national and moral duty, and the blood of our children is a red line that should not be taken lightly.

On the other hand, “the influential Rejal al-Karamah (Men of Dignity) movement, the most prominent Druze group in Sweida, placed direct blame on the Syrian government for the deterioration of security in the governorate”, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in the early morning of Monday 14th July 2025, reported new fierce confrontations overnight “between armed Druze factions from Sweida and Bedouin tribal groups near al-Thalaa military airport and the village bridge of Hazm, located north of Sweida governorate”, triggered a large-scale displacement, with “residents fleeing the town of Khalkhala toward the city of Sweida”, while local factions regained control over the village of al-Tayra to the west of the province and, at the same time, the village of al-Surah in the rural outskirts of Sweida was taken over by armed forces.

Tensions seemed to ease on Monday morning, when Bedouin tribes and local factions in Sweida released all the individuals they were detaining, thanks to the mediation of Sheikh al-‘Aql Yusuf Jarbou and other Druze religious figures and tribal elders, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article, however, the spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, announced that…

In response to pleas from the people of Sweida, and in coordination with influential parties in the province, a security deployment plan has been prepared by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior to impose the rule of law, assert state authority, and disarm outlawed groups. Developments are moving toward a resolution in favor of the Syrian state, in line with the vision set by the Presidency of the Republic. The outlawed groups are attempting to silence the voice of the civil current in Sweida.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen in this other article, citing also a report of the Syrian Ministry of Defense on the killing of 6 soldiers “during an operation to break up clashes in Sweida, following an attack by armed groups operating outside the law”.

At the same time, “Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria, issued a statement renewing his demand for urgent international protection due to the deteriorating situation in Sweida” and rejecting “the entry of any security agencies, such as General Security and the Commission”, adding that they “shelled border villages and supported what he called ‘takfiri gangs’ using heavy weaponry and drones” instead of providing protection (after all, we all know that the regular Syrian army is now full of former HTS terrorists).

The intervention of military factions linked to the new Syrian Ministry of Defense and their brutal use of force against the Druze minority in Syria gave Little Satan the perfect excuse to intervene, allegedly in defense of the Druze, with a series of airstrikes in the southern countryside of Sweida, targeting in particular “convoys and gatherings of these forces along the strategic road connecting the village of al-Mazraa to the city of Sweida”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz as saying that the the raids were “a clear message and warning” to the government of Ahmad al-Sharaa and that Israel would “not stand idly by” in the face of any perceived threat to the Druze community in Syria.

On Monday evening the Syrian Ministry of Defense spokesman Hassan Abdul Ghani said that the military situation in Sweida was heading toward control, as his ministry established communication with the factions in Sweida, with Syria TV reporting that…

The army is now 4 km from the western entrance to the city of Sweida. The army and internal security forces have established checkpoints in the village of Walgha to maintain security.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, according to which the death toll had increased to 100 people and more than 200 injured in the meantime.

In the morning of Tuesday 15th July 2025, the Syrian Interior Ministry “announced the imposition of a curfew in the city of Sweida, southern Syria, as part of preparations for the deployment of army and security forces into the city center”, as per Al Mayadeen, quoting Brigadier General Ahmad al-Dalati, head of internal security in the Sweida Governorate, as saying that “the ministries of interior and defense have deployed forces that will begin entering the city to ‘protect civilians and restore order’, following recent violent events that left dozens dead” and holding “religious authorities and leaders of armed factions in the governorate responsible for ensuring public safety” and urging “full cooperation with the state to stabilize the situation in Sweida and its surroundings”.

Of course, the new day could not go without further Israeli bombing, announced in a joint statement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Israel Katz, claiming that that the Syrian military units were violating a “demilitarization policy” and thus targeted within the Sweida area by the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) in order to protect the Druze minority in Syria:

Israel is committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria due to the deep brotherly alliance with our Druze citizens in Israel, and their familial and historical ties to the Druze in Syria.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

In the meantime, Walid Jumblatt, Druze and former leader of the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party, said to Al Mayadeen that he had been “informed of an agreement to withdraw the Syrian Arab Army from entrances to Sweida governorate and to transfer responsibility for local security”, urging “the people of Sweida to remain vigilant against Israeli provocations and attempts to incite internal strife”, calling “on Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri to take a ‘historic stance’ and reveal the identities of those who pressured him”, adding:

We support a political solution, disarmament in Sweida, and reconciliation with the Bedouin under the authority of the state.

…while Talal Arslan, also Druze and head of the Lebanese Democratic Party, was quoted as saying that the Druze community in Syria is…

…not facing a state, but rather gangs and terrorism. A major deal is being orchestrated at the regional level. The legitimacy granted to [HTS leader] al-Jolani comes at a price, and I believe that price will be in the Golan. The facts on the ground confirm a barbaric assault on our people in Sweida, just like what happened previously on the Syrian coast. The Druze compass has been, and will remain, Arab.

On Tuesday evening Al Mayadeen reported about ongoing negotiations “between local actors and the Syrian government, under the auspices of a Gulf Arab state”, to de-escalate tensions, with the negotiating delegation in representation of residents of As-Suwayda calling for accountability and prosecution of “those responsible for the escalation, whether from internal security forces or Druze military factions that allegedly coordinated with the government but later violated promises made to the spiritual leadership of the Druze community”. Local sources, cited by Al Mayadeen, also reported that the so-called Suwayda Military Council had assumed command of military operations in the province.

Meanwhile, the US administration allegedly asked Israel to stop its military strikes on Syria and getting in response a pledge to suspend attacks by the end of the day, as per Al Mayadeen, citing an Axios report. However, as you are probably aware, you cannot trust a single word coming the filthy mouth of Zionists. In fact, airstrikes continued overnight, targeting supply lines and military sites affiliated with the Syrian transitional Ministry of Defense around Sweida and Daraa, including the Thaala military airport and the 52nd Brigade, as reported by Al Mayadeen yesterday (Wednesday 16th July 2025) morning.

Later on Wednesday violent clashes “reignited in the southern Syrian city of Sweida, despite the announcement of a ceasefire earlier this week”, which was actually never implemented, as reported by Al Mayadeen in this article, quoting the interim Ministry of Defense’s Media and Communications Department as saying:

The so-called lawless groups have resumed their assaults on army and internal security positions.

Al Mayadeen also reported that residents were fleeing again, while Sweida’s National Hospital went “out of service after being surrounded by heavy military vehicles and reportedly cut off from all essential supplies”, with medical staff reporting lack of electricity, water, and food, and calling for the immediate evacuation of patients and wounded individuals to other hospitals in the province.

In a separate article, Al Mayadeen reported also on looting, raids, brutal violence and summary executions in Sweida, now under a full power outage, citing local sources, according to which emergency rooms in the city were overwhelmed with injured civilians, including women and children, several of whom in critical conditions. In a statement to US President Donald J. Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri called for immediate international intervention to stop what he described as “genocidal campaign” in Sweida, stating:

Our people are being massacred in cold blood, and the killer does not distinguish between child or elder. The mask has fallen from the face of the ruling regime. We can no longer live under a regime that governs only through iron and fire.

Syria’s Defense Ministry in Damascus - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday the Israeli Air Forces (IAF) even dared to conduct multiple airstrikes in Damascus, targeting the Ministry of Defense, the entrance of the Syrian regime's General Staff headquarters, the Tishreen Presidential Palace and the People's Palace compound, as well as “a military vehicle belonging to Syrian government forces in the city of Sweida”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli media, including Channel 14, as saying that the IDF was preparing for extended operations in Syria and redeploying troops from Gaza to the occupied Golan Heights.

Watch the videos below of the bombing of the Syrian Defense Ministry:

Of course, such a daring attack drew global condemnation, covered in this article by Al Mayadeen, which, in another one published yesterday evening, reported on a new comprehensive ceasefire in Sweida, citing the Syrian Interior Ministry as well as the headquarters of the Druze Muslim Community in Syria announcing the full cessation of hostilities through the following statement by Sheikh Youssef al-Jarbou (as quoted by Al Maydaeen in its Short News):

Statement of the Druze Community in Syria regarding the ceasefire agreement. A complete halt to all military operations immediately and a commitment by all parties to stop the military escalation. Forming a monitoring committee composed of the Syrian state and honorable [Druze] sheikhs to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire. Deploying internal security and police checkpoints from the state and police personnel from the Sweida Governorate in the city of Sweida. Hiring competent police officers and personnel from the Sweida Governorate to manage the security file in the governorate. Respect the sanctity of homes and the lives of civilians and not harm any home or private property within the city. The complete integration of Sweida into the Syrian state and the affirmation of the full sovereignty of the Syrian state.

On the other hand, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, another Druze spiritual leader, “declared that the fight to defend Sweida must continue until the province is fully liberated, rejecting any negotiations or ceasefire agreements with armed factions operating in the area” (as quoted by Al Maydaeen in its Short News):

We consider continuing the defense and fight a national, humanitarian, and moral duty that cannot be compromised. We call on the remnant gang members to lay down their weapons and surrender. There is no agreement, negotiation, or authorization with the armed gangs that falsely call themselves the government. Any person or entity that deviates from the unified position and communicates or agrees will expose itself to accountability without exception or leniency.

Similarly, the Men of Dignity movement in Sweida declared that “no agreement will be accepted unless it includes the complete withdrawal of all invading forces responsible for what it described as ‘unprecedented atrocities’ and ‘brutal massacres’ against innocent civilians in the province”, while Mazloum Abdi, Commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) expressed solidarity with the people of Sweida.

However, as reported here by Al Mayadeen, Syrian Arab Army units began withdrawing from the southern city of Sweida.

As reported in this article and in its Short News, Hezbollah issued a strong statement in condemnation of Israeli aggression and violation of Syrian sovereignty:

We strongly condemn the brutal Zionist aggression that targeted our brotherly country, Syria, in a blatant attack on its national sovereignty. The aggression against Syria is a continuation of the series of attacks carried out against Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen. This aggression is nothing but a new episode in the enemy's plans to invade countries and sow discord and divisions among the people of one nation. Experience has proven that this enemy does not respect covenants, does not abide by any agreements, and only grasps the language of force.

At the same time, IDF Northern Command Chief, Major General Uri Gordin, stated:

We are operating decisively in the Sweida region and attacking Syrian regime targets. We are upping the pressure and the pace of attacks, and we will continue the attack in the southern Syrian region.

…all the while Israeli fighter jets targeted the 100th Regiment in the vicinity of the Qatana area in the southwestern Damascus countryside, the Mezzeh military airport and the Moadamiyeh al-Sham mountains with several airstrikes, as per Al Mayadeen Short News, which also reported US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying that the conflicting parties had agreed “on the specific steps to end the hostilities in Syria, adding that the situation is expected to be resolved tonight” (i.e. last night - see also this article). Effectively, since last night no further clashes have been reported.

Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa - from Al Mayadeen .

In a televised speech last night, Syrian Transitional President (and former head-chopper!) Ahmad al-Sharaa stated:

Syrians, with their long history, have always rejected all forms of division. Building a new Syria requires us to stand firmly by our homeland. We were faced with the choice of war with Israel or allowing Druze elders to broker an agreement—and we chose to protect the homeland. [Is he saying that he did not choose either option, but a third one, which does not even make sense to me? Based on the facts outlined above, at least!] There is no place for others’ ambitions on our land. We will restore Syria’s dignity and must put national interest above all else. [Hmm… How exactly? What did you do to restore Syria’s dignity and its national interest after the Israeli bombing of Damascus?] Only an international mediation effort—American, Arab, and Turkish—prevented further escalation. We chose the interest of the people over chaos, and our best option was to protect the unity of the homeland. [Oh, well… but chaos is on a rampage in Syria! Just look at what’s happened in the last few days!]

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen (comments within square brackets mine, of course!).

Based on all the facts outlined above, I suspect that the clashes in Sweida may have been orchestrated by Little Satan in order to get an excuse to allegedly protect the Druze minority in Syria, advance further within the country (particularly in Sweida and Daraa), bomb the capital Damascus and weaken the Syrian army, despite ongoing negotiations of normalization of diplomatic relationship between the two countries. Who knows? It could be that Netanyahu even pre-arranged all of this with al-Sharaa! After all, let’s not forget that IDF was supplying weapons to Syrian rebels, as acknowledged by IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot in 2019 (source: The Times of Israel), or that Israel was treating Nusra Front and al-Qaida fighters wounded in the Syria civil war, as reported by The Jerusalem Post!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Archive photo of Eilat port - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Israel, it is worth reporting that the port of Umm el Rashrash (i.e. Eilat) is due to completely cease operations from next Sunday, following the freezing of its bank account by the city municipality due to near-total paralysis since November 2023, after the Yemeni naval blockade in the Red Sea, and subsequent collapse in port commercial activity, sharp decline in revenues (80% in 2024!) and accumulated debts amounting to millions of shekels, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Israeli business newspaper The Marker. By the way, the port of Umm al-Rashrash was targeted yesterday by the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces), together with the airport of al-Lydd (Ben Gurion Airport) in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and a military target in the Naqab region, as per Al Mayadeen and Saba.

The Knesset - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that ultra-Orthodox Shas party members resigned from their government posts yesterday over the Haredi conscription issue, but have not yet withdrawn parliamentary backing for Netanyahu, whose majority is now hanging on a thread. In fact, following the full withdrawal of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) party Degel HaTorah earlier this week (which I covered here), he has a very thin majority in the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset: 61 seats out of 120. If Shas also revokes its parliamentary support, his coalition would go down to only 49 seats, “triggering legislative paralysis and potential collapse”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted opposition leader Yair Lapid as saying:

A minority government cannot send soldiers to the battlefield...

It is not a legitimate government.

Losing parliamentary majority could be a catastrophe for Netanyahu, who risks up 10 years in jail over charges of “bribery, fraud, and breach of trust across three cases involving luxury gifts, media manipulation, and regulatory favors for allies”. No wonder he launched a new escalation in Syria… but it may not be enough to save him this time! Maybe a renewed war against Iran?

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, moving briefly to Iran, I will conclude this long article with a few excerpts from the speech that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei gave yesterday in a meeting with the head and top officials of the Judiciary Branch, along with chief justices from across the country (from Khamenei.ir - all emphasis mine):

Safeguarding this national unity is a responsibility upon all. The great act of the people in the 12-day war stemmed from national determination, resolve, and self-confidence. The very spirit of readiness to confront a power like America and its rabid dog — the Zionist regime — is immensely valuable. We possess all the necessary tools — reasoning, and military capability alike. Therefore, whether in the field of diplomacy or the battlefield, whenever we step in, by God’s grace, we will enter with strength. Though we deem the Zionist regime a cancer and the US a criminal for backing it, we did not seek war. However, whenever the enemy attacked, our response was firm and crushing. If the Zionist regime had not been brought to its knees, if it were capable of defending itself, it wouldn’t have run to the US for help. But it realized it could not stand against the Islamic Republic. The target hit by Iran was one of America’s most critical centers in the region. When the media blackout is lifted [if it is ever lifted!], it will become evident what a heavy blow was struck. And indeed, an even greater blow could be delivered — against the US or others. The aggressors assumed that by targeting certain key individuals and centers in Iran, they would weaken the system. They planned to then unleash their dormant proxies — from hypocrites and monarchists to thugs — stirring unrest and dragging people into the streets to overthrow the Islamic system. In reality, the opposite of the enemy’s design unfolded. It became evident that many of the assumptions of some individuals in political fields and the like were also incorrect. God nullified their plots and drew the people into the field in support of the government and the Islamic system. Contrary to the enemy’s expectations, they provided both financial and life support to the system. “Allah will surely help those who help Him”.

All should know: God has guaranteed His support for the Iranian nation under the Islamic system and under the banner of the Quran and Islam. This nation will, without doubt, be victorious. The Judiciary must pursue the recent crimes seriously, with precision, and full awareness through both international and domestic courts, taking all aspects into account.

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed this article, please consider leaving a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415 (or click the “Tip jar” button below).

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment