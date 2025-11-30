Chaos in Venezuela and the Caribbean

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (C) - from Al Mayadeen .

The situation in Venezuela is getting quite chaotic (in every way, as you will understand later) and confused, which is probably normal, considering the unpredictability of US President Donald J. Trump and his foreign policy (see what is happening with Russia and Ukraine!).

Let’s start with the Axios report from last Monday, 24th November 2025, cited also by Al Mayadeen, according to which Trump is planning to speak directly with his counterpart Nicolás Maduro, with a US official quoted as saying:

Nobody is planning to go in and shoot him or snatch him — at this point. I wouldn’t say never, but that’s not the plan right now.

Yet, on Friday 28th November 2025, the New York Times (NYT, paywalled - see this Al Mayadeen article) reported that the US and Venezuelan presidents had already spoken directly on the phone last week about a possible meeting, though plans have not been finalized yet. Wait… so, have they already talked?! Then why the Axios “scoop” about a possible future phone call between the two, if they already talked on the phone the week before!? Nevertheless, neither the Venezuelan government, nor the White House have officially confirmed the call, though the NYT cited two “individuals close to the Maduro government”. But let’s move on…

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Tuesday, 25th November 2025, The Intercept revealed new leaked Pentagon procurement and contracting records indicating that the Outlaw US Empire is preparing for an extended large military deployment in the Caribbean at least until 2028, i.e. until the end of Trump’s presidential term, at least according to certain analysts, as reported also by Al Mayadeen. Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) who previously worked on defense procurement at the Office of Management and Budget, was quoted as saying:

The procurement’s length of time and the level of effort seemed to point to these operations continuing at the current level for several years That’s significant because it means that the Navy will maintain a large presence in the Caribbean that is far larger than what it has been in recent years. It further implies that the Navy will be involved in these counter-drug operations. [Well… we all know that this drug story is just a cover to ]

Similarly, Gabe Murphy, a policy analyst at Taxpayers for Common Sense, a nonpartisan budget watchdog advocating for an end to wasteful spending, said:

These documents suggest that the Trump administration plans to maintain a significantly increased military presence in the Caribbean through the remainder of President Trump’s term in office. With ongoing military strikes against alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean and the Pacific, the potential for escalation between the US and Venezuela in particular is high, even if the administration isn’t seeking it.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

However, during a Thanksgiving video call with US troops last Thursday, 28th November 2025, Trump stated that operations to stop drug trafficking from Venezuela “by land” will start “very soon”, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur:

We’ve almost stopped -- it’s about 85 percent stopped by sea. We’ll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that’s going to start very soon.

This could mean two things: ground operations or naval and/or aerial bombing of Venezuelan assets… or maybe both. In any case, Trump seems to be eager to attack Venezuela sooner rather than later. After all, last Monday, 24th November 2025, Dan Caine, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one of the architects of the Operation Southern Spear, visited Puerto Rico, reviewing the troops and consulting “with his subordinates on the readiness of the equipment and forces deployed to the area”, as per TeleSur, suggesting that military escalation could happen any time soon.

Also, last Wednesday, 26th November 2025, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader signed an agreement for the provisional use of two Dominican airports, the San Isidro military airfield and Las Americas International Airport, as part of Operation Southern Spear, thus expanding the US military presence in the Caribbean, as reported by TeleSur.

Following the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) warning of “heightened military activity” in and around Venezuela issued last week by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Venezuelan ban of 6 foreign airlines (Iberia, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, Avianca, LATAM Colombia and GOL) from using its airspace in retaliation to their suspension of flights (source: Al Mayadeen), yesterday (Saturday 29th November 2025) Trump announced on Truth Social the closure of the airspace over and surrounding Venezuela, as reported also by Al Mayadeen:

Nevertheless, according to latest reports (sources: Al Mayadeen and TeleSur), multiple airlines have continued to operate flights to Caracas, despite Trump’s demand: either it has not come into effect yet or they have decided to ignore it, considering that it is unlawful. Meanwhile Venezuela issued an official statement condemning Trump’s announcement:

These declarations constitute a hostile, unilateral, and arbitrary act. We will not accept orders, threats, or interference from any foreign power. Only Venezuela’s constitutional institutions hold authority over our national skies.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur, quoting a Caracas-based analyst as saying:

This is not just about flights—it’s about the right of a people to exist free from foreign dictates. When a superpower tries to control your skies, it’s really trying to control your destiny.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez - from Al Mayadeen .

Today (Sunday 30th November 2025) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez accused opposition figure Maria Corina Machado to be behind Trump’s attempt to impose an airspace blockade on Venezuela and stated that a “special plan” has been launched to face US threats to its airspace, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur:

The United States government is responding to Maria Machado’s request in an attempt to blockade Venezuela’s airspace. In the face of this aggression, President Maduro has ordered the development of a plan for the return of Venezuelans stranded in other countries. [Caracas has] activated all multilateral mechanisms in accordance with international law.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López - from TeleSur .

This morning Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López slammed Trump’s threat stating (sources: TeleSur and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

This threat from the United States government is an illegal, arbitrary aggression that violates international law and seeks to undermine the absolute sovereignty of our airspace. No foreign power has the authority to interfere with, block, or condition Venezuela’s sovereign decisions. We call on the international community to condemn this hostile act that threatens peace in the Caribbean and South America. Venezuela will respond with dignity, legality, and the moral strength of a people that will never allow its honor to be tarnished. WE WILL DEFEND OUR SOVEREIGNTY AT ANY COST!

Similarly, ALBA-TCP issued a strong condemnation of Trump’s announcement, described as “an act of political aggression which reaffirms Washington’s imperial conduct against the free peoples of Latin America” and “an arrogant provocation against the entire region“, as reported by TeleSur.

Cuba also condemned the US move as “an act of aggression that no country has the authority to carry out outside its national borders” (source: Al Mayadeen) and denounced persistent US electromagnetic interference across the Caribbean and over Venezuela, degrading the reliability of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as the US-run GPS (Global Positioning System), Europe’s Galileo and Russia’s GLONASS (GLObal Navigation Satellite System), rendering standard satellite navigation unusable for commercial and civilian aircraft in parts of the region, as reported by TeleSur and Al Mayadeen, citing reports of pilots flying through affected zones, relying on older, ground-based navigation methods, and of maritime operators noticing similar anomalies in AIS (Automatic Identification System) tracking, raising safety concerns for both air and sea traffic.

In addition to the above, US military aircraft have been patrolling “almost constantly” in international airspace near Venezuela, according to Al Mayadeen.

Venezuelan Presiden Nicolás Maduro - from TeleSur .

Maduro is not ceding to pressure though and, earlier this week, stated that authorities received information about a new plot against his country, now “under full investigation”, adding (sources: TeleSur and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

The criminal right wing of María Corina Machado has nothing left but sabotage, violence, and crime. They have not been able in the past and will not be able in the future to destabilize the country. A decisive union power of the working class has existed for some time now, and that is why, in the present, the atomic bomb will emerge, along with the constituent power of the working class. Whatever they do, however they do it, wherever they do it, they will not be able to defeat Venezuela. We are invincible; they have not been able to and they never will be able to. Peace will continue to be our victory, achieved through our own hard work. Let us expect nothing from anyone but ourselves. No psychological warfare will stop Venezuela. We defeated them in the psychological war and the economic war. Venezuela is moving forward. We have a perfect plan, the 13-engine plan, which, with the specific growth of each engine and the harmonious integration of each of the 13 engines, has created great productive capacity. Today I have more confidence than ever in the business sector in all areas. It’s necessary to develop all forms of economic work, and to develop and expand all the economic productive forces of society. That’s what we’ve done. Security will continue to be consolidated. The people are the greatest guarantee of security. I thank the Christian and evangelical churches for their courage in defending the right to peace, rejecting war, and accompanying the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, in prayer. Humility will make us great. Let us be a humble, tireless, and persevering people so that you may see that what will truly bring about the flourishing of Venezuela is prosperity and happiness.

On occasion of the the 200th anniversary of Peru’s presentation of the Sword of Bolivar, the 105th anniversary of the creation of the the Bolivarian Military Aviation (AMB) and the 33rd anniversary of the 27th November 1992 military uprising, last Thursday Maduro gave another speech praising the AMB and saying (source: TeleSur and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

Over the past 17 weeks, imperialist forces have continuously threatened to disrupt the peace of the Caribbean Sea, South America, and Venezuela with false and extravagant arguments that neither US public opinion nor global public opinion believes — much less the powerful Venezuelan public opinion. There is no threat or aggression capable of frightening our people. With Bolivar at the forefront, Venezuelans have prepared with unshakable calm to defend their homeland, land, seas, skies and history. We are the children of the liberators of the sun. Victors of all eras and all battles, we carry their sword. We must be capable of defending every inch of this blessed land from any imperialist threat or aggression. The homeland is sacred, the homeland must be respected. For the peace of the free, the perpetual Bolivarian peace of Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias, I swear, by the historical memory of our ancestors, that victory will be ours.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning - from TeleSur .

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged the US administration to lift all sanctions against Venezuela and abandon any form of aggression against the same country, as reported by TeleSur and Al Mayadeen:

China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization from the United Nations Security Council. China opposes any external interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs under any pretext. We call on the United States to lift its illegal unilateral sanctions and do more to promote peace, stability and development in Latin America and the Caribbean. We urge all parties to respect international law, the sovereignty of states, and the principles of non-intervention. Undermining peace and stability in the region serves no one’s interest.

Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio criticized the US military presence in the Caribbean in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica yesterday, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

This military presence is a pretext that ultimately aims to isolate the region, which affects trade, and now, coupled with airspace threats, leads to a certain economic deterioration in the region. Assuming that there is no other way out except resorting to force, [Trump] is trying to attack the region with a number of deliberately constructed narratives, such as the existence of the Cartel de los Soles.

…while, in an interview with CNN, Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused the US administration of applying pressure on Venezuela as a pretext to gain access to its oil reserves (see also Al Mayadeen):

Oil is at the heart of the matter. So, that’s a negotiation about oil. I believe that is Trump’s logic. He’s not thinking about the democratization of Venezuela, let alone the narco-trafficking. No Colombian investigation […] has shown us a relationship between Colombian drug trafficking and Maduro.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning that, earlier this week, during a speech in Paraguay’s House of Representatives and Senate, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon “accused Venezuela of destabilizing the region, fueling a refugee crisis, and acting as a link between Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen”, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported the following response by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil:

The name of Venezuela is too great to come out of your filthy mouth and your hands stained with innocent blood. We are a people who struggle for our sovereignty and defend human rights and international law. You represent the opposite. What matters is that sooner or later, you will face international justice.

This was followed by an official statement strongly condemning the ongoing Israel aggression against Palestine, Syria and Lebanon, describing the attacks as “unacceptable brutality” and accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading a “criminal and genocidal government”, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Let’s move now to the Middle East, starting from Lebanon…

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem + Updates from Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Following the Israeli assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Haitham Ali Al-Tabtabai a.k.a. Sayyed Abu Ali together with other 4 fighters in Beirut (see here) and one day after Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz’s threat to resume “forceful action” if the Lebanese government fails to disarm Hezbollah (source: Al Manar), last Friday Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised speech warning that the Lebanese resistance group has the right to retaliate. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen and Al Manar (all emphasis mine):

[Haitham Ali Al-Tabtabai a.k.a. Sayyed Abu Ali] distinguished himself with a personality that blended faith, discipline, piety, and strategic vision. Sayyed Abu Ali commanded the “Formidable in Might” Battle with exceptional professionalism and strategic military skill. The five martyrs [in Dahiyeh attack] met to prepare for their next mission, and we consider them a great source of pride. There could be agents because we are in an open arena, and a network of Israeli collaborators was arrested some time ago. The Israeli enemy operates in this arena with great ease due to the foreign nationalities and coordination with US, Arab, and international intelligence. We must address the mistakes, close the gaps and learn the lessons they reveal. The goal of the assassination has not and will not be achieved, and we will continue down the same path. The goal of assassinating the most prominent figure in the battle and rebuilding capabilities was to undermine morale and sow confusion. The assassination of Commander al-Tabatabai and his comrades is a blatant act of aggression and a heinous crime. We have the right to respond to it, and we will determine its timing at our choosing. The ceasefire agreement was reached because we stood firm and confronted the Israeli enemy. It was because we witnessed a legendary performance by the mujahideen (fighters) on the front lines. The agreement was reached because we had allies and brothers like the Amal Movement, generous families, and the Lebanese Army. The agreement was reached because we are strong with our project, our will, our people, our patriotism, the blood of our martyrs and wounded, the suffering of our prisoners, and our adherence to our land. The People of Might Battle was a confrontation led by a modest force, incomparable to the enemy’s strength, but it was noble in spirit, brimming with courage, resolve, and unwavering faith in victory. The project of Israel came crashing into the defenses of the People of Might Battle. The agreement came because we held fast, empowered by our vision, our faith, our will, our people, our patriotism, and our unwavering attachment to our land. Isn’t there an aggression against the [Lebanese] President of the Republic for acting wisely and against the Army Commander for acting on the basis of protecting civil peace? Arms block Israel’s project, and anyone seeking disarmament [of the resistance] is playing into Israel’s hands. Lebanon remains under Israeli aerial occupation over Lebanon. Let the government show us how it will deter the enemy. Our readiness and defensive capabilities prevent the enemy from settling, and the State must utilize these capacities. Israel’s servants in Lebanon are few, but they cause problems by obstructing the country’s stability, growth, and liberation alongside the US and Israel. All these threats are simply a form of political pressure after a whole year of efforts proved ineffective. They neither advance nor delay matters, yet the possibility of war or its absence exists because Israel and the US are weighing their options. [The enemies] must despair, for no matter what they do, this is a people who cannot be defeated or subdued. We will neither be defeated nor surrender. Our standard is liberty and self-rule, because for the submissive, life is but chains and shame. The honorable people of our nation, our families, and our army will not accept being subordinate to the United States or Israel. The government must stand firm and assert itself, using the options and measures available to it. The blood of our martyrs will not go in vain. It is in our citizens’ best interest to stand united; only then will foreign actors be compelled to respect our will. They cannot harm us without being harmed themselves. No one in Lebanon is authorized to relinquish Lebanon’s strength, its land, or its dignity.

Last Thursday, 27th November 2024, marked one year since the “ceasefire” agreement between Lebanon and Israel. On the occasion Hezbollah’s Media Relations published a statement and some statistics on the 10,000+ Israeli violations over the last year, resulting in 339 deaths and 978 wounded. Here they are (source: Al Mayadeen):

2 air raids targeting civilians, including children and women, infrastructure, civilian facilities, homes, vehicles, and agricultural lands,

252 bombings targeting bulldozers, excavators, personnel, and prefabricated structures;

244 shootings targeting individuals, herders, and fishermen;

287 artillery strikes against homes, orchards, and public roads;

233 house demolitions at the frontline;

62 ground violations involving military advances and wall constructions;

7,127 aerial sorties;

306 sweeping operations;

28 leaflet drops;

64 bulldozing operations;

20 detainments;

20 incendiary bomb attacks;

13 house burnings;

8 provocative drone recordings;

41 construction of dirt and concrete barriers;

356 attacks by sound bombs and illumination bombs.

On the other hand, there have been hardly any ceasefire violations by Hezbollah. If you do not believe me, just do a quick research on your favourite search engine or ask AI tools such as ChatGPT: while they will try to spin the answer in a pro-Zionist way or mixing things up, they will not be able to provide any factual report, unlike the case of Israeli violations, for which there are plenty of reports, from UNIFIL and even Western mainstream media (MSM)!

Pope Leo XIV - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday Hezbollah issued another statement welcoming Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Lebanon and highlighting “the country’s unique role as a bridge between religious communities”, as per Al Mayadeen and Al Manar, which quoted the following excerpts (all emphasis added):

We convey our heartfelt welcome and deep appreciation for Your Holiness and for the visit you have dedicated to Lebanon; this beautiful country, blessed by God with its geographical location and its harmonious religious diversity, living together in unity and general consensus, two essential characteristics for the stability of its political system and its national security. Lebanon, with its diverse composition, represents a civilizational bridge between the followers of the two Abrahamic faiths, Christianity and Islam, as well as between the followers of religious, cultural, and secular ideologies all over the world. In your guidance and messages, we see a clear commitment to human rights and the necessity of respecting and protecting them. The conflicts the world is witnessing today stem, at their root, from the refusal of some [we all know who they are] to acknowledge or respect the rights of others, whether due to differences in religion, race, or other factors. The decline in respect for human rights among some, whether leaders, entities, parties, sects, states, or organizations, fuels and reinforces tendencies toward greed, control, domination, and resorting to force instead of resorting to justice. The Lebanese people endure suffering as a result of the Zionist occupation of parts of their land, and the continued attacks against them and the threat to their security and stability in their country. Undoubtedly, the Zionist occupation enjoys—unfortunately—unlimited support from major powers that share its tendency toward domination and covetousness of our country’s and region’s interests, with utter disregard for the rights of our people and the peoples of the region. What the Israeli enemy has done in Gaza against the Palestinian people is a clear act of genocide. What is doing in Lebanon is a blatant and unacceptable act of aggression. [We reaffirm our commitment] to coexistence, to consensual democracy, to maintaining internal security and stability, and to safeguarding national sovereignty by standing with our army and our people to confront any aggression or occupation of our land and country. We also affirm our legitimate right to reject foreign interference that seeks to impose its hegemony on our country and our people, and to usurp our national decision-making power and the authority of our constitutional institutions. If our faith affirms that the followers of Jesus Christ, son of Mary, are messengers of love, upholding rights and respecting humanity, then we rely on Your Holiness’s stance in rejecting the injustice and aggression to which our homeland, Lebanon, is subjected at the hands of the Zionist invaders and their supporters.

In this context, it is worth mentioning the following statement by Patriarchal Vicar General Bishop Boulos Matar in an interview with Al Mayadeen last Friday (all emphasis mine):

We are not only seekers of peace, but we work for a peace built on justice and fraternity. No peace can last if it relies only on political balances; true peace is the one that takes root within. That is why we must seek spiritual peace. Muslims and Christians have been called from the beginning to come together. [Both Muslims and Christians] belong to this land of the East [and] must not be uprooted from their homeland. The south [Lebanon] is our south, and we defended our southern border when the Zionists sought to push it to the Litani or the Awwali.

Pope Leo XIV arrived to Lebanon from Turkey this morning; however, despite a speech centred around unity and peace, there was no reference to the ongoing ceasefire violations by the Zionist entity, fat chance that he called on Israel to stop them! For those interested, both Al Mayadeen and Al Manar have a report on Pope Leo XIV’s address to the Lebanese people.

In the meantime, Lebanon formally filed a complaint with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the two T-shaped concrete separation walls built by Israel inside Lebanese territory, well beyond the Blue Line and within internationally recognized Lebanese borders, in violation of the UNSC Resolution 1701 (2006), as confirmed and documented by UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon). According to Al Mayadeen, the Lebanese government, through its Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, urged the UNSC and the UN Secretariat to compel Israel to dismantle the two structures, stop its encroachment within Lebanon and ensure its withdrawal to the south of the Blue Line from all areas currently under occupation, including five strategic border sites. The problem, as usual, is that the UNSC is continuously hostage of the Outlaw US Empire with its veto right and will do nothing. Actually, let’s remember that it recently extended UNIFIL mission only until the end of 2026, after which it will begin a year-long “orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal”, as I reported here at the end of August (2025).

News and updates from Iran

Iranian Destroyer Sahand (top)and Floating Base Kordestan (bottom) - from Tasnim .

Moving to Iran, yesterday its Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami presided over a ceremony unveiling of the floating base Kordestan, “described as a port-city platform capable of providing extensive support to naval and non-naval units at sea”, the destroyer Sahand, fast missile boats, multi-purpose unmanned aerial units, intelligent unmanned underwater vehicles, coastal and naval electronic warfare, missile and intelligence systems, as reported by Tasnim and Mehr news agencies.

Iran’s Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami - from IRNA .

During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami stated (emphasis added):

Our defensive strategy is based on active defense and smart deterrence. This means that we will not wait for the enemy to attack, and we have the necessary readiness for any decisive and crushing response at any point where our national interests require. Today, one cannot draw a distinction between the security of the region and the security of countries.

…as quoted by Tasnim, whereas IRNA reported the following remarks made to the press on the sidelines of the ceremony (all emphasis mine):

Peace, stability, and security in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz are crucial for all countries in the region, including the Islamic Republic. The enemy’s job is hostility; therefore, their statements and claims hold no value. What truly matters is the presence of peace, stability, and security in the region. Anyone who seeks to threaten this security will undoubtedly create instability that will lead to problems. We, along with the nations of the region, have lived here for many years and will continue to do so. Those who do not belong to this region and have never been here must leave.

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari - from IRNA .

At the same ceremony, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, said (source: IRNA):

The sea is considered a source of wealth and power. Today, our shipping lines and oil tankers in the Gulf of Aden and areas where pirates are present are well preserved and safeguarded. This itself is a sign of the presence of a strong and firm naval force in Islamic Iran.

Deputy commander for operations of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force Brig. Gen. Reza Khajeh - from Tasnim .

Separately, Brigadier General Reza Khajeh, deputy commander for operations of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force, echoed the statements by General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) last Wednesday (see here), saying (all emphasis added):

We were not just fighting the Zionist regime; we were fighting NATO and the West. [At the beginning of the 12-day war] All air defense systems were on operational alert and monitoring the western skies hours before the first wave. I give you my word: if the slightest threat re-emerges against the country, the response will definitely be more crushing.

…adding that, during the 12-day war with Israel, Iran shot down 196 enemy aircraft and drones, including two advanced Israeli drones, the Heron and Hermes-900, as reported by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which quoted him as saying:

We will soon acquire the capability to intercept and destroy the most advanced fighter jets.

Here is a previously unreleased footage of Iranian interception of Israeli drones during the 12-day war (courtesy of Iranian state television):

Compare this with Ukrainian interception of Russian drones: clearly Iran has much better air defense capabilities than the combined West!

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh - from Mehr .

Meanwhile, earlier this week Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that “Iran is ready to respond to any threat more powerfully and decisively compared to the past”, as per Mehr News Agency, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

We monitor threats closely and constantly. However, what matters to us is the full readiness of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Today, with full might and intelligence, we are ready to respond to any threat; for a more decisive and severe response than in the past. In the 12-Day War [in June against the Zionist regime and the United States], we displayed some of our capabilities, but not all of our defensive capabilities. If our enemies make miscalculations and they make any hostile movement or action against the Islamic Republic of Iran, without a doubt, they will face a remorseful and immediate response.

It is also worth mentioning that today the IRGC seized a Swaziland-flagged vessel carrying 350,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf (source: Mehr).

Iranain Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from IRNA .

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People yesterday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei issued the following message (sources: IRNA and Mehr):

Palestine remains the most universal cause for justice & solidarity, and the deepest wound in human conscience. As the occupying apartheid regime’s genocide of Palestinians continues with full impunity accorded to it by the United States and its allies, we are reminded of the international community’s legal and moral responsibility to support — not only in words but through effective action — the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people to end occupation and to secure their fundamental human right to self-determination.

…while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a letter to the UN highlighting “the failures of international organizations to protect Palestinians” and calling “on the global community to uphold the rights and self-determination of the Palestinian people”, as per Tasnim (full text of the letter in the link provided).

Finally, it is worth reporting that yesterday, on the sidelines of the 83rd meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Transport Council, held in Baku (Azerbaijan), the chief executives of the railways of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a rail cooperation memorandum to advance the western route of the International North–South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), endorsing a framework for “long-term and beneficial cooperation” focused on strengthening transit capabilities along the corridor, as reported by IRNA and Mehr.

