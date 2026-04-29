GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2h

Here's the bad news:

Very important insights on financial situation!

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https://ceinewsletter.substack.com/p/the-petroyuan-trap-the-us-plan-to

https://ceinewsletter.substack.com/p/petroyuan-trap-update-fortifying

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