US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

The war on Iran is approaching the 60-day legal limit for military operations not authorized by the US Congress: after Friday 1st May 2026, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, should get approval from the Congress or withdraw US forces from the theatre of war, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Considering that until now the Congress has failed to pass a War Powers Resolution to stop Trump, it is very likely that he will either seek congressional approval or ignore the matter altogether (it would not be the first time, anyway!), while Democrats apparently are considering the option to file a lawsuit against Trump over the war on Iran, as per Al Mayadeen. Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen commented thusly:

Trump is in a no-win situation, yet attempting to find a way out. He will likely seek an additional extension. If Trump pulls forces out, it will not look good politically. He may double down and go forward with his threats, but the most probable outcome will be worse. The US is looking for any way to avoid defeat but will likely need to, otherwise the future is unknown. President Donald Trump knows that further escalation will probably send the world into a global recession or depression.

Within this context, reports have emerged suggesting that Trump is preparing for an extended blockade of Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen and former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson in his latest blog post, where he pointed out that it is doomed to fail, due to the limited amount of warships that can pursue a large number of Iranian and shadow fleet vessels attempting to force the blockade in the vastness of the Indian Ocean. However, tonight (Wednesday 29th April 2026) Axios has reported that CENTCOM “prepared a plan for a ‘short and powerful wave’ of strikes against Iran, in order to pressure it to negotiate”, as per Middle East Spectator (MES), which is more in line with other reports suggesting that USrael may restart the war on Iran soon (see my previous article), especially after Trump tweeted this on his Truth social:

Incidentally, King Charles III is visiting his former colony, the Outlaw US Empire, where he spoke to the Congress - see Al Mayadeen for more details. Here I will just propose this video clip of King Charles III inviting the Americans to get ready for war against Russia, allegedly in defense of Ukraine (in reality for their royal coffers!):

Notice the standing ovation and the bipartisan big round of applause of the American warmongering elites!

Member of Iran’s National Security Committee, Alaeddin Boroujerdi (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Iran, Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political assistant to the commander of the IRGC Navy, warned Trump against renewed aggression, stating that…

US giant warships will burn and be taken out of service

…with new naval capabilities with “smart targeting technology” not yet revealed, according to Al Mayadeen, whereas Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the National Security Committee, reaffirmed Iran’s full and permanent control of the Strait of Hormuz, dismissing Trump’s “never-ending empty threats” and adding that negotiations are…

not a field for bargaining or humiliation.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted a senior Iranian security source as saying to Press TV:

The continued US acts of piracy and maritime bullying will be met with a practical and unprecedented response.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Iranian Army, was even more direct, saying that the Iranian Army has not considered the war to be over, adding that “from the very first day the fighting stopped and a ceasefire took hold on the battlefield, the forces—due to a lack of trust in the enemies—continued updating their objectives, completing the target bank, maintaining training, and drawing on wartime experience”, as per Tasnim.

Similarly, Iran’s parliamentary National Security Committee stated that Iran’s Armed Forces are operating…

at peak resilience [and] on full readiness and prepared to thwart any folly or new aggression against the country. We will not compromise on the rights of our people and the unity of our land. The era of cost-free aggression and arrogant bullying has come to an end before the steel-like will of the Iranian people.

However, in light of what we discussed earlier (i.e. Iranian and shadow fleet vessels easily getting through the blockade), it is very unlikely that Iran will start attacking the Outlaw US Empire out of the blue. In my opinion, it is just rhetoric, possibly just a provocation to poke Trump, so that Iran can retaliate and inflict a severe punishment.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani - from Tasnim News Agency .

In the diplomatic sphere, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Amir Saeed Iravani, sent the following letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Jamal Fares Alrowaiei (source: Tasnim News Agency - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful Excellencies, Upon instructions from my Government, and further to my previous letter dated 21st April [2026] concerning the unlawful seizure of Iranian commercial vessels by the United States, I write to bring to the urgent attention of Your Excellency and the members of the Security Council the continuing internationally wrongful acts of the United States through yet another the piracy-style seizure and deliberate targeting of commercial vessels, namely the M/T Majestic and M/T Tifani. In this regard, I wish to draw attention to a recent public statement issued by a United States Attorney, which constitutes an explicit and deliberate admission of internationally wrongful conduct. In a social media post on 27th April [2026], the U.S. Attorney boasted on the pirate-style seizure of two vessels, M/T Majestic and M/T Tifani, and the subsequent stealing of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian oil’. The U.S. Attorney’s statement clearly confirms that the United States armed forces have interdicted, boarded, and forcibly seized Iran’s commercial vessels on the high seas, on the basis of their bullying attitude. Such conduct is nothing but another clear example of U.S. addiction to lawlessness and constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, in particular Article 2(4). Moreover, the U.S.’ actions fall squarely within the definition of an act of aggression under United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314 (1974) [link], which defines aggression as the use of armed force by a State against another State in contravention of the Charter, including, inter alia, attacks by the armed forces of a State against the marine fleet of another State. As a matter of fact, the United States has, through its own official confession, confirmed the use of armed force against vessels engaged in legitimate commercial activity. These heinous, wrongful acts further violate established rules of international law governing the law of the sea, pose a direct threat to maritime safety and security, and escalate the volatile situation in the region. In substance and effect, such actions are identical to state-sponsored piracy and terrorism, carried out under the guise of domestic processes that have no standing under international law. The invocation of domestic arrangements, which are illegal by nature, cannot, under any circumstances, justify such an abhorrent crime committed by the use of force. Such conduct amounts to unlawful coercion, interference with legitimate international commerce, and the illegal seizure of property, while setting a dangerous precedent that severely undermines the rule of law at the international level. The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically condemns and unequivocally rejects these acts of aggression and state-sponsored piracy. The United States bears full and undeniable international responsibility for all consequences arising from these unlawful actions, including their serious impact on international navigation, maritime safety, and regional and international peace and security. The Islamic Republic of Iran has every right, in accordance with international law, to counter these insolent actions. In light of the foregoing, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council to: Condemn in the strongest possible terms these acts of aggression, and reject the unlawful practice of enforcing unilateral coercive measures and their blatant inconsistency with the Charter of the United Nations and international law;

Demand the United States immediately cease such illegal actions and the immediate and unconditional release of all seized vessels, cargo, and property; and

Take urgent and concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of such grave violations, which pose a direct threat to international peace and security, freedom of navigation, and the integrity of the international legal order. I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council. Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Amir Saeed Iravani also delivered the following speech to the UNSC yesterday (Tuesday 28th April 2026), blaming USrael for regional instability (sources: Mehr News Agency and Tasnim - all emphasis added):

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful Madam President, Gaza remains devastated and under siege. Israel, the occupying regime, continues to violate the ceasefire through military attacks and severe restrictions on humanitarian access, deepening hunger and civilian suffering. At the same time, illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank continues in clear violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, further entrenching occupation and instability. Iran supports any credible efforts to end the suffering of the Palestinian people. Any viable solution for Gaza must ensure a durable and permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of occupying forces, and unhindered humanitarian access, while fully respecting the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. In parallel, accountability is imperative. Those responsible for grave breaches of international law, war crimes, and crimes against humanity must be held to account. Madam President, Israel’s aggression is not confined to the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The regime continues to violate international law across the region through repeated destabilising actions and acts of aggression in Syrian territory, the ongoing illegal occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, and persistent violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon. The Security Council must act decisively to compel Israel to fully uphold the ceasefire in Lebanon, immediately halt all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and withdraw all its occupying forces. Madam President, On 28th February 2026, the United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in flagrant violation of international law, including the prohibition on the use of force and the peremptory norm (jus cogens) prohibiting aggression. The aggressors have committed grave violations of international humanitarian law, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. In one instance, a girls’ school in Minab was destroyed, killing more than 168 students. As of 8th April [2026], at least 3,375 civilians have been killed. More than 700 educational institutions, along with healthcare and cultural facilities, have been attacked. Critical industrial infrastructure has also been targeted. The United States and the Israeli regime must bear full responsibility and must be held accountable. Individual criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity must be pursued in accordance with international law. Madam President, Security in our region is indivisible and deeply interdependent. Achieving genuine collective security requires a unified response that directly addresses the main source of instability: the occupying regime of Israel. This outlaw and terrorist regime remains a persistent and serious threat to regional and international peace and security. Finally, I categorically reject the baseless allegations raised against my country. Regrettably, some delegations attempted, once again, to ignore the root causes of the current situation in the region and deflect blame onto Iran rather than address the unlawful and destabilizing actions of the United States and the Israeli regime. As an occupying regime and aggressor, the representative of Israel lacks any legal, moral, or political standing to lecture or accuse Member States. I thank you, Madam President.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from MES .

Worth of note is the following message by Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on the necessity of national unity (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES - all emphasis mine):

From day one, the enemy sought to topple the Islamic Republic within 3 days by assassinating the Leader of the Revolution and military commanders, but they failed. Then they moved on to destroying the country’s offensive capabilities, but as time went on, they saw that the sound of our missiles and drones continued. Then they tried to turn Iran into Venezuela and failed, then they started activating separatists from the West of the country, who were defeated by the grace of God and the efforts of the military and intelligence forces. After months of planning and attacking the country’s security bases during the war, they planned a coup for Chaharshanbe Souri (Iranian Fire Festival), but the Iranian people unitedly defeated them. The enemy was looking to bring troops into the country and tested this plan in Isfahan, but it turned into a miserable failure which we call “Tabas-2” (referring to the failure of Operation Eagle Claw in the 1980s in Tabas) Each of these plans could have destroyed a country, but the Iranian nation has been able to defeat each and every one of these wicked plans. This was only possible due to the active presence of the people on the streets. However, the enemy has entered a new stage and wants to activate economic pressure and internal division through a naval blockade and media rumors to weaken or even collapse us from within. Trump openly divides our country into two groups: Radicals and moderates. The solution to confronting the enemy’s new conspiracy is only one thing: maintaining unity. From day one until today, maintaining unity has been the bane of all the enemy’s conspiracies. We, the officials, are all subordinate to the command of the Supreme Leader, and he is our Guardian and the deputy of the Imam of the Time, and the good of this world and the hereafter lies in following his orders. You can be sure that we are moving forward with complete unity between military and political officials, and the axis of our unity is the orders of the Supreme Leader.

UAE mulls leaving GCC and Arab League after OPEC?

After announcing its decision to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) from next Friday, 1st May 2026 (see my previous article), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reviewing its role and contributions to the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), though allegedly not considering withdrawing from them, according to a UAE official quoted by Reuters and Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, HSBC stated that UAE’s departure from OPEC will have limited impact on global oil market in the short term due to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and also because the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, bypassing the strait, is “likely already operating at or near full utilization”, as per Al Mayadeen.

According to some rumours, Russia could also withdraw from OPEC+, however Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed such reports, saying:

It is important that the dialogue format remains in place, which allows balancing energy markets.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen.

On a side note, it is worth mentioning that the GCC called for “accelerating efforts to establish a unified ballistic missile early warning system, alongside deeper military integration among member states”, following the Iranian destruction of early-warning radars in US bases across the region during the Ramadan War. Al Mayadeen quoted the following GCC statement:

His Excellency added that the Leaders of the Council countries underlined the importance of intensifying military integration among the member states, and accelerating the completion of the early warning system project against ballistic missiles.

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News and updates from Lebanon and Palestine

From Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Lebanon, last night Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) bombed a Lebanese Army patrol while it was rescuing trapped civilians in the debris of a previous bombing in the southern town of Majdal Zoun, killing three Civil Defense personnel and injuring several soldiers, as per Al Mayadeen. In another attack overnight in the town of Jibshit in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, two more people were martyred and 13 injured, including women and children (source: Al Mayadeen). Israeli airstrikes continued in the morning across several towns and villages across South Lebanon, killing 4 more people, including a Lebanese Army soldier, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Hezbollah responded to the “ceasefire” violations with at least 5 military operations, targeting Merkava tanks and gatherings of Israeli troops with rockets and drones (sources: MES and RNN Mirror).

Moving briefly to Palestine, last night “a Palestinian was killed by Israeli occupation forces […] after reportedly stabbing two Israeli soldiers who raided his home in the town of Silwad in the occupied West Bank”, while another one was arrested, as per Al Mayadeen, whereas in Gaza 5 Palestinians were killed and 7 others injured in Israeli attacks, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Finally, it is worth reporting a protest by dozens of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) demonstrators and draft-dodgers who “broke into the yard of the home of Brigadier General Yoav Yamin, the chief military police commander, in the occupied city of Askalan”, an incident described as “crossing a dangerous red line”, “serious” and a “major escalation” by the Israeli Police Commissioner, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and by War Minister Israel Katz respectively (source: Al Mayadeen).

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Trump: Iran is collapsing - from Saba .

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