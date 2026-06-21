Today I am providing my English translation of a long, but important article by Marcelo Ramírez, originally in Spanish and published first on noticiasholisticas.com.ar on Saturday 16th May 2026 and then translated into Italian on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 18th May 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Artificial Intelligence [AI] is not only changing the way we produce, but is calling into question the very heart of the modern order: work, wages, the family, the State and the very idea of the people.

The crucial question is not what the machine will do, but who will control it when millions of human beings begin to become superfluous within the system that once needed them. This is not a fantasy; it is a reality that those in power prefer not to talk about, for now.

For more than two centuries, the modern world has been built on a premise that seemed unshakeable: most people had to work to survive. That obligation could be hard, unfair, exhausting, even humiliating, but it was important because it organised the whole of social life.

A salary made it possible to buy food, pay for accommodation, support a family, educate children, plan for old age, and even consume both the necessary and the superfluous. A complex social architecture therefore developed around that wage, with a State that collected taxes, companies that sold goods and banks that lent money, enabling families to plan ahead. Trade unions negotiated, political parties made promises, schools prepared students for the world, and politics, with varying degrees of honesty, claimed to represent those who lived off their labour.

That world was not necessarily fair, but it had its own logic. Even social exploitation recognised a basic truth: that the worker was necessary. He might be poorly paid, disciplined with violence, replaced by another without much ceremony, or trapped in the grey routine of a life with few prospects and limited future horizons, but he continued to occupy a place within the system. Capital, the State and the market needed them; modern society, with all its hypocrisies, could not yet declare the majority of human beings superfluous because it needed us.

Artificial Intelligence and robotisation are now ushering in a different phase. They are not merely an evolution of technical modernisation, nor a further tool for doing things a little faster, better or at lower cost.

What looms on the horizon is a transformation of the economic, social and political order, with the real possibility of producing ever more with ever less human labour. When a system discovers it can sustain much of its production without needing the masses as a workforce, the situation ceases to belong to the realm of economics and enters fully into the darker terrain of politics.

The usual debate is shallow, almost childish, because it merely asks whether Artificial Intelligence will destroy jobs or create new ones. The solutions discussed include training, reskilling, adaptation, hybrid roles and all those phrases designed to reassure the general public whilst the ground shifts beneath their feet. The real problem, however, is far deeper and far more uncomfortable because it leads us to ask what system will replace wage-based capitalism when human labour ceases to be the linchpin of the economy.

It is simple, but many find it hard to accept: if wages weaken as the backbone of collective life because work is reduced, so too do consumption, tax revenue and social mobility – and with them, family stability, political legitimacy and the very idea of economic citizenship.

The first phase of this transformation has already begun, even if it need not appear catastrophic to be so; no one wants social unrest before its time. Artificial Intelligence does not lead to the replacement of all human jobs in one fell swoop; it merely needs to replace tasks, strip functions of their substance, downsize teams, merge responsibilities and thus eliminate the original posts, freeze recruitment, put pressure on wages and convince every worker that they must now do more, in less time, with less help and with the added obligation of managing the tools that, at some point, might replace them. Those who fail to do so will be the first to jump ship, and thus the illusion is created that one can escape this fate.

The initial blow from AI falls on routine cognitive work. A very long list of tasks springs to mind, such as writing, translation, basic programming, document analysis, customer service and reporting. Design, marketing, administration, technical support, accounting, human resources, repetitive legal tasks, basic audiovisual production, preliminary research. The list grows every day and now seems endless, but it does not always manifest itself in the brutal form of mass redundancies; on the contrary, the alarm rarely sounds, except when a large company cuts thousands of jobs with the stroke of a pen.

But there is another, quieter form that works like a constant drip: a vacancy that goes unfilled, a young person who is not hired, a reduced workforce, a role absorbed into another, a task that comes to be performed by a machine, a person who starts doing the work of several people whilst being told they should feel lucky to still be there.

Subtle and effective, the water heats up but the frog feels at ease and does not jump out as it would if thrown directly into boiling water.

The most serious damage occurs at the base of the employment pyramid. If entry-level roles disappear, so too does the pathway through which a person learns a trade, makes mistakes, corrects them, matures and is promoted. No one is born a senior employee, and professional knowledge does not fall from the sky nor can it be downloaded like an app. It is passed on, observed, practised and inherited within a chain of experiences. When entry-level jobs are destroyed, that chain is broken, and this is precisely what the system does in its eagerness to replace the novice worker: it ends up sawing off the branch on which the expert worker of the future was being trained. In the same way, deep down, it trusts that AI itself will eventually replace the expert too, when the time is right.

AI is not the final stage; the second phase of the process will follow with robotisation. Artificial Intelligence, on its own, operates mainly in the digital world, but, when combined with sensors, computer vision, drones and industrial arms, it generates things such as autonomous vehicles, logistics systems, agricultural machinery, service robots, automated surveillance and military devices. Thus, it ceases to be confined to a screen and begins to act upon the physical world.

Replacement will therefore no longer affect only office workers, administrative staff, basic programmers or content creators, but will extend to transport, logistics, warehousing, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, security, cleaning, deliveries, maintenance, basic healthcare and warfare.

First, the repetitiveness of the mind will fall away, and subsequently that of the body. What will remain is an increasingly narrow range of human jobs linked to judgement, leadership, deeply human care, personal connection, and true creativity—that is, all those areas where human presence still holds a value that a machine cannot imitate without impoverishing the meaning of the action.

It is worth clarifying a widespread confusion that leads to erroneous conclusions: the problem is not technology. Technology, in itself, does not have its moral destiny written upon it. Artificial Intelligence could serve to free humans from degrading work, reduce working hours, improve medical diagnoses, reorganise educational systems, increase food production and carry out an infinite number of routine and necessary tasks. It could be an extraordinary tool for material emancipation, but this would require a prerequisite that is currently absent: namely, that technology be subordinated to a higher political decision oriented towards the common good and not towards the immediate appetites of those who already hold power.

Unfortunately, today the exact opposite is happening. Artificial intelligence is being incorporated into the logic of the concentrated market aimed at reducing costs, increasing productivity, replacing workers, weakening dependence on human labour and concentrating the surplus in a few hands.

There is no serious discussion of how to distribute the productivity generated by automation, but only of how to be “more competitive”. These words, so often repeated and celebrated at business conferences and in official documents, already reveal the direction of the process. When the goal is to compete, human beings appear as a cost; when the goal is to improve the life of a community, productivity is transformed into social wealth.

If we were truly thinking of the people’s welfare, the agenda would be different: we would be talking about reduced working hours, social participation in automated productivity, technological sovereignty, and public ownership of critical infrastructure, so as to distribute the extraordinary income generated by technology.

However, the dominant discourse does not address this; it focuses solely on individual adaptation because, cleverly, when the system changes, the blame for the inability to survive falls on the individual.

Politics, meanwhile, is slow to respond, if it responds at all. The liberal right views this transformation as a spontaneous evolution of the market. If some jobs disappear, others will appear; if anyone is left behind, they must retrain; those who fail are so because they have been unable to adapt. It is the old superstition of the market as a secular providence.

Meanwhile, the liberal left responds with subsidies, mild regulations and training programmes that often arrive when the damage has already been done and which do not provide fundamental solutions, but merely soften the blow to avoid a popular backlash. What of the traditional left, which remains trapped in the industrial categories of the 20th century: capital and labour, factory and worker, trade union and wage. It fails to fully grasp the scale of the change when capital no longer needs a massive workforce to produce; it is simply out of step with the times and proposes solutions for a world that no longer exists, ignoring reality.

Nor have nationalisms and popular movements yet developed a comprehensive doctrine of technological sovereignty. They speak of territory, industry, energy, food, defence, currency and natural resources, but often continue to treat Artificial Intelligence as a technical, secondary matter or one reserved for specialists, frequently with the notion that change will not happen in this way, that it is alarmist hyperbole which fails to take account of immediate and real problems.

This mistake could prove fatal because, in the world that is emerging, a country that does not control its own Artificial Intelligence infrastructure will not fully control its economy, its education, its defence, its public administration or its communications system. The industrial dependence of the 20th century may transform, in the 21st century, into cognitive dependence, but this is something they do not understand and they continue to navigate using categories from the past.

The media play their usual role by fragmenting the issue to prevent people from seeing the full picture and thus keep the masses calm and distracted, even hopeful. One day they talk about a particular app, another about a student who cheated using AI, then about a cute robot, or at most a redundancy at a tech firm, but the alarm quickly subsides when a fake image, a cloned voice or a tool promising to save time is highlighted.

Everything appears as a sequence of isolated, disconnected, almost anecdotal news items that fail to connect the dots. Artificial Intelligence, unemployment, robotisation, falling wages, corporate consolidation, fiscal crisis, dependence on the State, digital surveillance, the destruction of the middle class, the weakening of the family, demographic crisis and the management of surplus populations: it is all one single, vast reality that is already manifesting itself clearly, if one is willing to see it.

The academic world, for its part, measures, classifies, calculates and labels. Unwilling to step outside the framework outlined by its peers, it speaks only in elliptical terms of job exposure, partial automation, complementarity, productivity, skills transition, sectoral impact and changes in the employment structure.

All this may be useful, but the political conclusion is often missing because the fire is described with technical precision, yet one avoids saying that the house is burning. Above all, they do not wish to reach the uncomfortable conclusion that if the productivity generated by Artificial Intelligence remains concentrated in a few companies, we will face a historic transfer of power from workers, small businesses and States to technological conglomerates that answer to no concrete political community.

Wage-based capitalism thus enters into a profound contradiction. A company may benefit individually by automating and laying off staff, but if they all do the same, the system destroys its own social base.

Fewer jobs mean lower wages; lower wages mean less consumption, and this leads to more severe crises.

The result is lower tax revenue, which exacerbates the situation of the weakest or most indebted States; with an increasingly unemployed population, this means that more subsidies will be needed to curb rising social unrest, requiring greater surveillance and repression to keep social decay at bay. The system may gain efficiency from the top whilst losing stability from the bottom, thus becoming technically excellent yet socially unliveable.

The traditional categories are already beginning to prove insufficient. Worker, entrepreneur, consumer, wage, labour market, social mobility: all these belong to a world in which human labour was indispensable; even traditional Marxist categories must be rethought. The conflict between capital and labour started from a certain premise: capital needed the worker to produce value, but if automated production minimises the need for human labour, the nature of the contradiction changes.

It is no longer just a matter of capital versus labour; it is a matter of ownership of automated infrastructure versus the right of access to material life.

The old power controlled factories, banks, land, ports, trade routes and credit.

The new power will control Artificial Intelligence models, data, chips, energy, data centres, robots, platforms, payment systems, digital identity and logistics.

The decisive question, which the system prevents us from asking, will be who owns productive intelligence. Not who owns a factory, but who controls the invisible architecture without which factories, hospitals, schools, shops, states and citizens cannot function.

The ruling class of the emerging system will not simply be an industrial or financial bourgeoisie. It will naturally be a techno-infrastructural oligarchy. Its power will derive not only from accumulated wealth, but from control over the systems that regulate daily life, because whoever controls AI, data, the cloud, energy, payments, identity, platforms and robots will be able to decide who has access to work, healthcare, credit, education, mobility, information, visibility, consumption and social recognition.

The old capitalist needed workers, whilst the new one needs automated infrastructure and a manageable population.

That shift is decisive. An exploited working class could organise itself because it was necessary, and thus shut down a factory, block a port, halt a production line, negotiate collectively, and establish itself as a political entity.

A population deemed surplus to requirements faces a more serious problem because it can be seen as a burden, a risk factor, a fiscal cost, a biological surplus, an unproductive mass or a potential threat.

Exploitation used to be harsh, but it recognised a utility; replaceability, on the other hand, opens up a far more dangerous and subtle moral terrain.

For centuries, the masses were exploited because they were necessary. In an automated economy, a growing proportion of the population may cease to be necessary for production. This is where the most disturbing shift emerges: power may stop viewing the people as a labour force and start viewing them as superfluous.

And when a society accepts this view, even if it does not say so openly, it begins to shift the focus of its policies because it no longer asks how to integrate, train, uplift or protect, but is concerned only with how to manage.

The administration of surplus populations can take various forms. Minimal benefits, digital surveillance, perpetual debt, mind-numbing entertainment, chronic precariousness, neglect of healthcare, run-down areas, drugs, chaotic migration, peripheral wars, falling birth rates, normalised euthanasia, facilitated abortion, administered starvation or selective repression. [Sounds familiar?]

Direct elimination is not always necessary; sometimes it is enough to let life become unsustainable, managing the decline.

The demographic issue fits into this process, even if it cannot be reduced to a single cause. A society that no longer needs so many workers begins to view birth rates differently. What was once family continuity, community strength, national future and historical renewal is now presented as an economic burden, an environmental threat, a personal obstacle or a decision that can be postponed until life itself no longer allows for choice.

The unaffordability of housing, the precarious situation of young people, and insufficient wages are the fuel needed for this process. Individualism does the rest, encouraging the postponement of motherhood, the trivialisation of abortion, the relativisation of the lives of the most vulnerable, the normalisation of euthanasia, the discrediting of the family, and the culture of childless living: all form part of the same matrix of uprooting.

The family is a structure of resistance, which is why it is a nuisance. It transmits memory, values, religion, identity, customs, care, property, discipline and solidarity; thus, a strong family reduces the individual’s dependence on the State, the market and platforms. That is to say, on Power. Conversely, the isolated individual consumes more, depends more, defends themselves less, organises less and accepts more readily that their entire life is mediated by external systems.

The destruction of the family is not merely a moral phenomenon, but also a political reality. A society without strong families becomes easier to administer.

Against this backdrop, the most likely scenario, if there is no serious political reaction, is a form of corporate techno-feudalism. Large tech companies control Artificial Intelligence, data, the cloud, payments, energy, infrastructure, digital identity and, progressively, robotisation, whilst States depend on them to function. The population accesses basic services under increasingly opaque conditions. Elections may continue to take place, parliaments may continue to meet, ministers may continue to issue statements, judges may continue to sign judgements, but real power shifts towards those who control the infrastructure.

This is therefore not a matter of classical capitalism. It is an economy of rents, permits and access, a society organised into elite tiers with human services, privacy, advanced medicine, personalised education and security.

Undoubtedly accompanied by the technical layers necessary to sustain the system and by a subsidised, monitored and entertained population, perhaps with certain sectors directly abandoned.

There is no need to formally abolish freedom; it would suffice to make access to material life conditional.

At first glance, some might see this as a solution, but the political difference is enormous. A sovereign basic income, funded by automated productivity and linked to real rights, could free up human time and improve lives. A conditional basic income, administered digitally and subject to obedience, can become a mechanism of control.

Economic citizenship is one thing; the neutralisation of the surplus population is quite another.

An authoritarian State technocracy could also emerge. The State regains control over AI, data, energy and automation, but does so according to a vertical, centralised logic of surveillance. It can promise order, security, efficiency, planning and public services, especially in societies weary of chaos.

But the risk is clear: replacing the private tech oligarchy with a State tech bureaucracy without any real community oversight.

The owner of the system changes, but the condition of the individual in relation to the system does not necessarily change.

Furthermore, the world may fragment into technological civilisational blocs. The United States, China, Russia, India, Europe and other poles will seek to control their own chains of AI, chips, energy, telecommunications, defence, data and robotics.

Open globalisation will be replaced by competing technological sovereignties, and countries lacking their own capabilities will remain as dependent peripheries: suppliers of resources, consumers of imported technology or territories subject to others’ infrastructure. It will no longer be enough to possess food, lithium, oil, gas or territory. Sovereignty will also depend on control of the technology that organises these resources.

There is, of course, a desirable scenario: a sovereign, community-based post-capitalism. But this would require a political force that is virtually non-existent today. In that model, Artificial Intelligence and robotisation would be treated as strategic infrastructure serving the community. There would be technological sovereignty, public control of critical data, a national AI infrastructure, social participation in automated productivity, reduced working hours, the strengthening of public services, the defence of the family, the protection of the birth rate and the redistribution of surplus value.

The machine would not come to declare man useless, but to free him from degrading work in order to restore to him time, culture, roots, education and family life.

But none of this will happen by itself. Technology does not automatically orient itself towards the common good. The machine has no homeland, no family, no memory, no mercy and no sense of justice; it obeys only those who design, finance, own and govern it.

For this reason, the decisive question is not whether Artificial Intelligence will be good or bad, but something more complex.

Who controls it, for what purpose, with what authority, within what limits, and for the benefit of which community will be the key.

The underlying picture is disturbing. The ship is sailing, we might think, without a captain, but that is not exactly the case. The problem is far worse: political leadership has abandoned the helm and allowed it to be taken over by the machine’s owners.

States are reacting too late and political parties are repeating old slogans whilst the media distracts and academia describes the situation without raising the alarm. Trade unions are defending structures that are already crumbling, alongside citizens who are glued to their mobile screens. No one has yet realised that behind all this technological convenience, global power is beginning to reorganise itself.

The greatest danger is not economic. It is anthropological. A civilisation can use Artificial Intelligence to elevate human life, but it can also use it to declare the common man superfluous.

If human beings cease to be seen as members of a family, a community, a nation and a history, they are treated as data, a cost, a consumer, a danger, a burden or a surplus element.

This is the dark core of the problem: an automated society without moral limits may cease to ask how to improve people’s lives and start asking how many people it needs to support.

Artificial Intelligence and robotisation are not merely a revolution in production; they are a revolution in command.

For two centuries, work has organised social life; wages have regulated consumption, the family, the State and politics. But if production can function with a minimal fraction of human labour, that edifice begins to crumble. And when an edifice crumbles, it is not enough to simply repaint the walls.

The problem is not that AI is intelligent or evil. The problem is that it is being used by power structures that have no moral, national or communal obligation towards the majority of the population.

If this technology remains in the hands of a technological oligarchy, the future will be a sophisticated form of slavery with conditional access, permanent surveillance, a basic income, a surplus population and an extreme concentration of power.

If politics regains control, the same technology could serve to reduce back-breaking labour, improve material living standards, and strengthen health, education, production, the family and the community.

The difference between liberation and servitude does not lie in the machine. It lies in who controls it and for what purpose.

The fundamental debate is not technological, but political, moral and civilisational.

Either humanity governs Artificial Intelligence, or a minority will use Artificial Intelligence to govern humanity.

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