GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Penelope Pnortney's avatar
Penelope Pnortney
25m

This is very demoralizing but we have to face whatever the reality is, there's no other choice. I guess it just goes to show that opportunism can and will arise anywhere; and that we shouldn't assume the person marching alongside us is there for the same reason that we are. It's enough to make you conclude that humanity simply sucks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ismaele
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture