Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Agata Iacono, originally in Italian and published first on L’AntiDiplomatico on Friday 21st November 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Saturday 22nd November 2025.

(Italics original, bold emphasis and footnotes mine).

“Where has everyone gone?” asks Stefania Ascari of the Five Star Movement in a Facebook post. She refers to the fact that there are no longer artists waving Palestinian flags, no longer large demonstrations. Yet in Palestine, people continue to die and suffer, today more than ever. Luca Di Giuseppe, president of the Schierarsi association, asks the same question in a short video.

Stefania Ascari hypothesises that the interest was not sincere, that, rather than the Palestinian people, the majority of the so-called “Pro PAL” cared more about their egocentric ability to get likes, be conformistically [sic] fashionable, absolve themselves with a one-off gesture, and then move on to other more appealing topics.

She does not say it in these words, but this seems to me to be the gist of it.

Where is everyone?

This is the post:

“Where has everyone gone?

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed that many had suddenly rediscovered their support for Palestine. Photos, interviews, flags, keffiyehs on display. There were those who said they couldn’t sleep at night, those who appeared on television, those who waved flags on concert stages, those who rushed to the front row at demonstrations.

As soon as the spotlight dimmed, all the last-minute champions put their keffiyehs back in the wardrobe and moved on to the topic that gets the most likes.

Because, unfortunately, that is what matters to many people: not consistency, but visibility and the personal advantages they can gain from it.

But in the meantime, as attention wanes, the hell in Gaza and the West Bank continues: there are displaced families living in tents that flood when it rains, reports of mistreatment in Israeli prisons, an apartheid system, the blocking of humanitarian aid at border crossings, raids and assaults.

And, in today’s news, untracked transfers of Palestinians to unknown final destinations, managed by a supposed German NGO in collaboration with Israel and plausibly linked to a political project of ethnic cleansing in the Strip.

I have already submitted a parliamentary question on this matter.

Let us not look away because it is not over, and the dignity of the Palestinian people continues to be trampled on both by those who commit atrocious war crimes and crimes against humanity against them and by those who use their suffering as a springboard for their own personal interests.

Let us return to being human, truly. Free Palestine”.

I believe that Ascari has hit the nail on the head.

Partially.

There is more.

In Italy, the movement for Palestine has been divided.

Plastically.

From 5th October to the end of November 2024, there was a clear desire to marginalise anyone who supported the resistance, in order to construct a secular and moderate façade, so as to be able to present a political, electoralist [sic] subject, riding on the wave of emotion and at the expense of the Palestinians.

I am not mincing my words. It started right there, at that assembly that excluded some Palestinian associations, even organising an absurd security service to separate the good from the bad at demonstrations.

And yet there was still no widespread ecumenical outrage against the genocide.

Identifications, detentions, arrests, charges and batons were only there to criminalise the resistance.

The others, with their flags, but “good and above all condemning Hamas”, could march peacefully, as long as they transformed Israel’s crimes and the complicity of the West and most Arab countries into humanitarian compassion for the victims, pietism detached from any awareness of Zionist settlement colonialism.

Colonialism that concerns us directly, as it questions the foundations of our supremacist culture.

Then there was the mass phenomenon of the [Global Sumud] Flotilla. Boats created by artificial intelligence invaded social media, and anyone who raised doubts or asked questions was treated as a heretic, threatened and insulted. Finally, the Flotilla managed to aestheticize the sense of powerlessness, becoming a totem in front of the feeling of “doing” something concrete.

And in fact, it raised awareness, albeit superficially, among a mass of a million people in Rome. But with a danger that many of us had feared. That the mission would fail (and therefore be only symbolic) and that, after an initial uncertain moment of “we will block everything if a single member of the crew is touched”, the confirmation of powerlessness would prevail.

“We have tried everything possible, there is nothing more we can do”.

The message came through loud and clear.

And, at the same time, Trump’s plan arrived, the false peace that does not even provide for self-government of the Palestinian people, that wants to disarm the Liberation Front, that does not condemn criminals against humanity.

The ecumenical (i.e. anything goes as long as there are many of us) and aesthetic expression represents the exact opposite of a mass awareness that can truly build the basis for real change, for a profound process of analysis and revolutionary criticism.

This is where we need to start.

