What follows is my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 19th February 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

US President Donald J. Trump and Italian Prime Minister Gioria Meloni.

In February 2022, the conflict between NATO and Russia via Ukraine abruptly interrupted Italy’s grand experiment in emergency business and national grandeur: the green pass. Sold to politicians and the public as a futuristic tool for social control, the green pass was in fact a regression to the internal passes of the Ancien Régime and the good old Fascist card. The green pass was managed by Sogei, a joint-stock company wholly owned by the [Italian] Ministry of Economy and Finance. About a year and a half ago, the general manager of Sogei was arrested in flagrante delicto while receiving a bribe of €15,000 from a businessman. During searches of the general manager’s apartment, another €100,000 in cash was found. The episode is remarkable for the small amounts involved and the troglodytic method of bribery used to carry out the corruption, which further contributes to dismantling the mythical futuristic-dystopian aura built around Sogei in 2021.

White-collar crime is not a degenerative element of the system, but the physiology and raison d’être of a power that recognises it has no reason to exist without the abuse of power. The problem is that in Italy, white-collar crime has remained stuck in the last century, in Licio Gelli’s Plan for Democratic Rebirth and the feud between politicians and prosecutors, which is in fact the basis of the upcoming referendum [on the separation of career paths of judges and public prosecutors]. In the advanced world, however, corruption is experiencing new frontiers; in the US, it has even reached full legalisation. The system of bribes and the buying and selling of contracts and public offices has been made official thanks to the legalisation of the practice of “donations”, protected by the legal artifice of equating them with freedom of speech. It sounds like a quote from Eduardo Scarpetta: money is the voice of man. The latest Supreme Court rulings have also exempted “donors” from any obligation of transparency, granting them the right to absolute anonymity. Guaranteeing anonymity to donors not only facilitates corruption, but also money laundering: all you need to do is set up a non-profit foundation and transfer as much money as you want to it, sheltered from taxes and without having to declare its origin.

But that’s not all. In 1999, the CIA established its own investment platform, In-Q-Tel [IQT], which is a non-profit company and therefore benefits from tax immunity. Many analysts have noted that the establishment of IQT has legalised and institutionalised conflicts of interest and the revolving door between careers in the public and private sectors. Through IQT, the CIA can invest public money in private “technological innovation” companies, often created ad hoc, i.e. start-ups. Another IQT tool is SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies), which are financial vehicles designed to raise funds on the stock markets to partner with other companies. As an “intelligence” agency, the CIA has access to information that can be used to manipulate the stock market and thus inflate the value of companies founded by IQT. With its operational arm, the CIA is even able to create events that can be used to influence the securities markets. CIA officials can also move into private careers in companies founded through IQT investments and, thanks to their contacts with their former government agency, even obtain public contracts.

The CIA-IQT model, albeit with a culpable delay, has been imitated by other secret services; obviously by Mossad, which founded its own investment platform in 2017, with the evocative name: Libertad. In the United Kingdom, the MI5 and MI6 intelligence agencies, together with the lesser-known GCHQ, have long had their own secret fund for investing in companies and the stock market, but since last year, the fund has been made official so that it can fully enjoy all the advantages that legality can offer to corruption.

