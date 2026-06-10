Today I am providing my English translation of a short article, originally in Italian and published on L’AntiDiplomatico on Saturday 30th May 2026. (All emphasis mine).

Jared Kushner (L), son-in-law of US President Donald J. Trump (C) and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff (R).

While Washington and Tehran may be moving towards a possible de-escalation, debate is growing in the United States over the alleged blurring of lines between public and private interests within Donald Trump’s administration. According to Axios, US and Iranian negotiators have reached a preliminary agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding, which is currently awaiting final approval from both President Trump and the Iranian leadership. The document would provide for the extension of the ceasefire and the launch of new talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme. One of the most significant elements concerns the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant proportion of global energy trade passes. The agreement would establish free navigation in the strait and commit Iran to removing any mines in the area within thirty days. In return, the United States would declare itself ready to discuss an easing of economic sanctions, the unfreezing of Iranian funds and the gradual lifting of the naval and trade blockade imposed on Tehran.

On the geopolitical front, the memorandum would represent the first concrete attempt to bring the US-Iran standoff back onto diplomatic ground following months of intense military tension caused by the treacherous aggression of the Epstein coalition. However, while work is underway on a possible agreement, accusations against the US President and his entourage are mounting within the United States. At the centre of the controversy is a $9.7 billion Pentagon contract awarded to Dell Technologies to manage the procurement of Microsoft software for the armed forces, the intelligence community and the Coast Guard. The timing of the deal has fuelled suspicions among observers and public ethics experts. According to information made public, Trump reportedly purchased Dell shares worth between one and five million Dollars a few weeks before the contract was awarded, subsequently continuing to publicly praise the company at various political and institutional events.

The matter takes on an even more sensitive dimension given that Michael Dell, the company’s founder, sits on the President’s Council on Science and Technology and maintains direct links with the White House. Several experts have pointed out that these circumstances could create, at the very least, the appearance of a conflict of interest, exacerbated by the fact that the chairman’s assets are managed by a trust controlled by his children rather than by independent parties. The criticism is not limited to the Dell case. The president’s latest financial disclosure reportedly revealed other financial transactions carried out prior to major government decisions concerning large technology companies such as Microsoft and Amazon. This situation has reignited the debate over the shortcomings of US legislation regarding presidential conflicts of interest. Further fuelling the controversy was Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, who claims that Trump and some members of his entourage are deriving direct financial benefits from the current standoff with Iran. The focus has turned to alleged speculative trading on energy markets, investments in the defence sector, and economic ties between figures close to the president and certain Gulf monarchies. The allegations, which currently remain the subject of internal political conflict, nevertheless reflect a broader issue: the growing intertwining of geopolitics, the military industry and private financial interests. On the one hand, there is the possibility of an agreement that could reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf; on the other, there is a growing perception that international crises have also become a source of economic gain for powerful groups close to the institutions.

The convergence of diplomatic negotiations, multi-billion-Dollar contracts, financial transactions and allegations of personal enrichment thus risks further fuelling public mistrust in the US. At a time when Washington is attempting to redefine its relations with Iran, the issue of transparency and integrity in political decision-making could prove just as important as the future of the strategic balance of power in the Middle East.

On the same topic see also my translations of the following articles:

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