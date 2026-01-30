Today I am providing my English translation of an article by ucdp, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 11th December 2025. The original title and subtitle have been exchanged. (All formatting original).

Tired of hearing platitudes about the folly of suicidal political choices, I write about the method I see in suicidal folly. I know how useless and intellectually suicidal it is, but the aim is not to convince anyone, nor to show how far I can piss. At my age, it’s already good enough if I avoid pissing myself. I am a conscious naive person, who uselessly explains to unconscious naive people the method that would be in certain “self-destructive madness”.

Thesis

Being willing to die for a cause unleashes a force that conquers time, space and death itself. Because it unfolds in a transpersonal horizon, which is like a quantum field, destined to be realised in some time and space, when an observer is able to collapse its wave function.

In concrete terms

The cognitive elites who make suicidal choices (for others) follow the “Jewish” culture of the City or Wall Street. I am referring to the “Jewish” culture of those who, over the last 3,000 years, have been able to exploit the tremendous power of suicidal choices for political purposes. This is not a Jewish peculiarity, but the “Jews” have proved particularly ruthless and lucid in using it.

Antithesis

Netanyahu is mad; the European elites are mad; Roosevelt committing harakiri at Pearl Harbour is mad; Stalin committing harakiri with Hitler is mad; the King of Italy sending his subjects to their deaths is mad; generals who adopt the dead river strategy in battle are mad; Robespierre who accepts the guillotine instead of beheading those who betray him is mad; Paul of Tarsus who kills the son of God is mad; Abraham who sacrifices Isaac is mad, as is that madman Yahweh who orders him to do so; obviously Socrates is also mad... etc.

Summary

Faced with such systematic “madness”, are we missing something?

History shows that these madmen have enjoyed considerable success! Those who are still immersed in history: Netanyahu, Zelensky and those in the City, have been going on for too long now, and there is nothing to suggest that they will be called to account. In the long run, they may win against all odds. Because they cannot give up. While the Arab world does not care about the massacre of Palestinians, and the Western world does not care about the massacre of Ukrainians.

In concrete terms

How credible is it that the Arab world will rise up against the Israelis and destroy the Zionist dream? Would they be willing to die for the indigenous Palestinians? They will not. Not even when the Blue Mosque comes down.

On the other hand, the Israelis are united by the Western intellectual pogrom and have a political programme that has been going on for 3,000 years! They will never give up. In the long run, perhaps after another providential holocaust, they will prevail. Losses are a resource, not a problem. They activate a field of energy that will sooner or later collapse. That is, it will materialise. Political suicide reinforces the political project of the chosen people. Internal polls in Israel prove this. Many are leaving, but more are preparing to enter Israel.

Moral

The willingness to die for a cause unleashes an enormous and invincible superhuman energy.

It can be used for altruistic or selfish purposes. It always yields extraordinary results, although selfish ones are losers in the long run. The suicidal strategy that seems so crazy has its own rationale that should not be underestimated. I am not saying that the Zionist project will triumph. It will win in the long run, and only then will it enter into crisis. When the goal of levelling Al Aqsa [Mosque] and rebuilding the temple is achieved and the relationship with the empire is resolved by the empire’s suicide, the Israelis – not necessarily the “Jews” – will begin to be truly afraid.

Conclusions

To trust in the political and military defeat of the Israelis is to ignore the fact that despite 3,000 years of political and military defeats, they are still going strong. The pogroms suffered or the crucifixion of their God, for Christians, are investments of psychic energy whose results speak for themselves. Because that is how the human mind works.

To relaunch at all costs, despite the contrary evidence of military, demographic and economic forces, has been the policy of the City since the days of the East India Company.

The British Empire, built by a band of pirates using the too big to fail debt method, demonstrates its terrible effectiveness!

The City and Wall Street’s investment in Ukraine and Israel is too big to fail. If that money does not return multiplied, the financial system on which all Westerners sit will collapse.

This is the economic suicide on which, consciously or not, Westerners have gambled. Therefore, they will tolerate the Israelis razing Al Aqsa [Mosque] to the ground to rebuild their temple. They will come to terms with it. The important thing is not to piss themselves.

Amen.

