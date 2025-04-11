Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both originally in Italian and from ComeDonChisciotte.org.

The first one, by Andrea Zhok, was first published on Krisis.info on Friday 4th April 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org the day after, Saturday 5th April 2025. (All emphasis mine).

Why, eventually, capitalism needs war

Professor Zhok lays out his thesis: to survive, the free market must grow. And, when it stops, the last resort is conflict.

The professor of Moral Philosophy at the State University of Milan enters the debate on war and rearmament with a very critical reading of capitalism. According to Andrea Zhok's analysis, the free market, in order to survive, requires continuous growth. When growth stops, the system goes into crisis. And traditional solutions - technological innovation, exploitation of labor, expansion of markets - are no longer enough. From this perspective, Zhok argues, war becomes the last resort, offering the economic system a mechanism for destruction, reconstruction and social control.

1. The essence of capitalism

The nexus between capitalism and war is not accidental, but structural, stringent. Despite the fact that the self-promotional literature of liberalism has always tried to explain that capitalism, translated as “sweet commerce,” was a preferential route to international pacification, in reality this has always been a self-confessed falsehood. And this is not because trade cannot be a viaticum of peace - it can be - but because the essence of capitalism is NOT trade, which is only one of its possible aspects.

The essence of capitalism consists of one and only one point. It is an ideally acephalous social system, that is, ideally devoid of political guidance, but guided by a single categorical imperative: the increase of capital at every production cycle. The ideal heart of capitalism is the need for capital to yield, that is, to increase capital itself. The leadership of this process is entrusted not to politics - let alone democratic politics - but to the holders of capital, the individuals who embody the demands of finance.

It is important to understand that the crucial point for the system is not that “there is always more capital” in the objective sense, that is, that the money supply always increases; momentarily it may even contract. The point is that there must always be the general prospect of an increase in the capital available. In the absence of this prospect -for example, in an enduring “steady state” condition of the economy - capitalism ceases to exist as a social system, because the “autopilot” represented by the search for outlets for investment fails.

The point must be understood exquisitely in terms of POWER. In capitalism, a particular class holds power and holds it as entrusted with the conduct of capital to accretion. If the prospect of accretion is lost, the outcome is technically REVOLUTIONARY, in the specific sense in which the class that holds power must surrender it to others - for example, to a political leadership moved by guiding principles or ideas, as has been more or less always the case in history (religious perspectives, national perspectives, historical visions). Capitalism is the first and only system of life in human history that does not seek to embody any ideals and does not tend to go in any specific direction. An interesting discussion on the nexus between capitalism and nihilism would open up here, but we want to focus on another point.

2. The “tendential fall of the rate of profit”

Implicit in the nature of the system is a tendency first examined by Karl Marx under the name of the “tendential fall of the rate of profit”. This is an intuitive process. On the one hand, as we have seen, the system demands to constantly seek growth, transforming capital into investment generating other capital. On the other, competition within the system tends to saturate all options for increasing capital, realizing them. The more efficient the competition, the faster the saturation of places to make margin. This means that as time goes on, the capitalist system structurally generates a survival problem for the system itself.

Available capital constantly grows and seeks “productive” uses, that is, uses capable of generating interest. The growth of capital is linked to the growth of the prospects for future capital growth, in a self-feeding mechanism. It is on the basis of this mechanism that we find ourselves in situations such as the one before the subprime crisis, when capitalization in global financial markets was 14 times world GDP [Gross Domestic Product]. This mechanism produces the constant tendency for “asset bubbles.” And this same mechanism produces the tendency to so-called “overproduction crises,” a common but improper expression, as it gives the impression that there is an excess of product available, when the problem is that there is too much product only relative to the average ability to buy it.

Constantly, fatally, the capitalist system faces crises generated by this tendency: growing masses of capital press to be put to use, in an exponential process, while the capacity for growth is always limited. For a crisis to make itself felt, growth need not come to a halt; it need only fall short of the mounting demand for margins. When this happens, capital - i.e. the holders of capital or their managers - begin to become increasingly agitated, because their own survival as holders of power is jeopardized.

3. The frantic search for solutions

When margin compression approaches, the frantic search for solutions opens. In the self-promotional version of capitalism, the main solution would be the “technological revolution”, that is, the creation of a promising new prospect of profit generation through technological innovation. Technology is really a factor that increases production and productivity. Whether it also increases profit margins is a more complex question, because it is not enough that there is more product for capital to increase, but there must be more product PURCHASED.

This means that margins can only really grow in the presence of a technological revolution if the increase in productivity is also reflected in general increases in purchasing power (wages), which is not so obvious. But even where this happens, “technological revolutions” capable of increasing productivity and margins are not so common. Often what is presented as a “technological revolution” is vastly overestimated in its ability to produce wealth and ends up being just a redirection of investment that generates a speculative bubble.

Pending any technological revolutions that reopen the margin sphere, the second direction in which a solution is sought to regain profit margins is pressure on the labor force. This pressure can manifest itself in wage compression and many other ways that increase the area of labor exploitation. Direct lowering of nominal wages is a form traveled only in exceptional cases; more frequent and easier to deal with are inflation failures, “flexibilization” of work so as to reduce “downtime,” “tightening” of working conditions, divestment of labor force, and so on.

This horizon of pressure presents two problems. On the one hand, it spreads discontent, with the possibility of this escalating into protests, riots, etc. On the other hand, the pressure on the workforce, particularly in the wage dimension, reduces average purchasing power, and thus runs the danger of starting a recessionary spiral (lower sales, lower profits, more pressure on the payroll to recover margins, consequent reduction in product sales, and so on).

A collateral form of margin capture occurs with “rationalizations” of the production system, which lies conceptually somewhere between technological innovation and labor exploitation. “Rationalizations” are reorganizations that, so to speak, file down the relative “inefficiencies” of the system. This de facto reorganizational dimension almost always results in worsening working conditions, which become increasingly dependent on the impersonal demands of capital mechanisms.

A final horizon of solutions arises when the sphere of foreign trade enters the equation. As much as in principle the preceding points exhaust the places where profit margins can grow, in fact by taking the foreign sphere into consideration, the same profit opportunities are multiplied by differences between countries. Instead of domestic technological increase, foreign technological increase can be accessed through trade. Instead of domestic labor force compression one can gain access to cheap foreign labor, etc.

4. The decline of profit

The current phase in the short and bloody history of capitalism we are living through is characterized by the gradual waning of all major profit prospects. There will always be room for “technological revolutions”, but not with a frequency that can keep up with the infinitely increasing masses of capital pressing to be put to profit. There will always be room for further compression of the labor force, but the risk of creating conditions for revolt or reducing widespread purchasing power poses obvious limits. As for the process of globalization, it has reached its limits and begun a process of relative retreat; the possibility of finding foreign bargains toto coelo different and better than domestic ones has been drastically reduced (one has to think that the more chains of production extend, the more fragile they are and the more additional transaction costs may appear).

The subprime crisis (2007-2008) marked an initial turning point, bringing the entire global financial system one step closer to collapse. Two levers were used to get out of that crisis. On the one hand to high pressure on the labor sphere, with loss of purchasing power and worsening working conditions worldwide. On the other hand, to an increase in public debt-which in turn is an indirect constraint imposed on the citizenry and the workforce, and is presented as a burden to be offset.

The COVID crisis (2020-2021) marked a second turning point, with characteristics not unlike the subprime crisis. Here, too, the outcomes of the crisis were an average loss of economic power of the working classes and an increase in public debts.

In both the subprime crisis and the COVID crisis, the system accepted a momentary general reduction in overall capitalizations in order to reopen new areas of profit. Overall, the financial system emerged from both crises in a comparatively stronger position than the population living off its labor. The increase in public debt is in fact a transfer of money from the availability of the average citizenry to the coupons of capital holders.

It should be noted that in order to defuse the spaces of contestation and opposition between labor and capital, contemporary capitalism has pushed with all its might to create a co-interest in certain strata of the population, well-to-do but far from counting for anything on the level of capitalist power. By forcing people to acquire private pensions, interest-bearing insurance policies, pushing them to use their savings in some form of government bonds, it attempts (and succeeds) to create a stratum of the population that feels “a stake” in the fortunes of big capital. These layers of the population act as “buffer zones,” reducing the average willingness to revolt against the mechanisms of capital.

The present situation, particularly in the Western world, is thus. In order to survive, big capital needs access to additional continuous areas of profit. The populations of Western countries have seen their living conditions eroded, both strictly in terms of purchasing power and in terms of their capacity for self-determination, finding themselves increasingly bound by a multiplicity of financial, labor, and legislative constraints, all motivated by the demands of “rationalizing” the system.

The possibilities of finding new areas of profit abroad have been drastically reduced as the globalization process has reached its limits. This is the situation facing the big capital holders today. In their view there is an urgent need to find a solution. But which one?

5. “A fearful and fascinating word: war!”

When, in the Western canon, world wars, i.e., the two greatest events of wartime destruction in human history, are presented, they are usually under the banner of some well-defined culprits: “nationalism” (particularly German) for World War I, “dictatorships” for World War II. Rarely is there any reflection on the fact that these events have as their epicenter the most advanced point of development of world capitalism and that World War I occurs at the peak of the first process of “capitalist globalization” in history.

Without going into an exegesis of the origins of World War I here, it is nevertheless useful to recall how the phase that precedes and prepares for it can be perfectly framed within a framework that we are able to recognize. From about 1872 a phase of stagnation in the European economy begins. This phase gives a decisive boost to the search for resources and labor power abroad, mainly in the forms of imperialism and colonialism.

All major moments of international crisis that prepare for World War I, such as the Fashoda Incident (1898), are tensions in international confrontation over the grabbing of areas of exploitation. The first major push for rearmament in Wilhelminist Germany occurs to create a fleet capable of challenging England's domination of the seas (which is a commercial domain).

But why should war be a horizon for solving crises generated by capital? The answer is, at this point, quite simple. War represents an ideal solution to “falling rate of profit” crises in four main respects.

First, war presents itself as a non-negotiable push for massive investment, which can revive a lifeless industry. Large public procurements in the name of the “sacred duty of defense” may succeed in extracting the last publicly available resources and pouring them into private procurements.

Second, war represents a great destruction of material resources, infrastructure, and human beings. All this, which from the point of view of the common human intellect is a misfortune, from the point of view of the investment horizon is a magnificent prospect. In fact it is an event that “winds up the clock of economic history”, removing that saturation of investment prospects that threatens the very existence of capitalism. After great destruction, unchartered waters are opened for easy investment that needs no technological innovation: roads, railways, aqueducts, houses, and the whole service industry. It is no coincidence that for some time now, while a war is underway, from Iraq to Ukraine, there has been a preliminary race to grab contracts for future reconstruction. The greatest resource destruction of all time - World War II - was followed by the greatest economic boom since the Industrial Revolution.

Third, the large holders of capital, which is financial capital, comparatively consolidate their power over the rest of society. Money, having virtual nature, remains untouched by any great material destruction (as long as it is not planetary annihilation).

Fourth and finally, war freezes and arrests all processes of potential revolt, all manifestations of discontent from below. War is the ultimate mechanism, the most powerful of all, for “disciplining the masses,” placing them in a condition of subordination from which they cannot escape, on pain of being identified as accomplices of the “enemy”. For all these reasons, the war horizon, however far from the prevailing moods in European populations at the moment, is a prospect to be taken extremely seriously. When today some say - reasonably - that there are no cultural and anthropological preconditions for European society to be seriously disposed to war, I like to recall when - sniffing the moods of the masses - Benito Mussolini went in a few years from socialist pacifism to the famous close of his article in Popolo d'Italia, November 15, 1914: “The cry is a word which I would never have uttered in normal times and which I raise instead loudly, in an unfurled voice, without pretence, with sure faith, today: a fearful and fascinating word: war! “.

The second article, by Glauco Benigni, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 5th April 2025. (Sorry for the language in the title and in the article, but that’s the word choice of the author! - All emphasis mine).

What immense pain in the ass these Americans are!

In the midst of the Tsunami Tariffs.

US President Donald J. Trump.

What immense pain in the ass these Americans are! Anyone who puts his ass in the armchair in the Oval Office feels entitled to all kinds of wars. With the exaggerated excuse that they would have won World War II, which instead, to be exact, without the Russians would not have ended as it did, they took hundreds of millions of “allied” Europeans hostage and trapped them in NATO, all in all their own “service” structure.

Then, from the early 1970s onward, they took billions of people hostage and forced them (until last summer) to buy oil and commodities sold exclusively in dollars.

Thus justifying the printing and circulation of a “financial product,” nothing more than a bond, issued without back guarantees by a Central Bank, the FED, which is not even state-owned but is in fact a complex structure, both public and private.

According to some analysts, not even so much “conspiracy theorists”, in reality the FED is controlled, through a web of Banks, by a para-mafia Cupola in the hands of a few parasitic families. Families that, according to Someone, are largely of Ashkenazi origin, a Jewish ethnoreligious group: true or false ?

That “financial product,” commonly called the “US dollar,” represents a floating value that has faded and has been under critical observation for a long time now. Just as the US public debt has gone into deep crisis, which has now reached the remarkable figure of $35 trillion. (Italy's public debt is $2.87 trillion).

This huge debt, equal to 1/3 of World GDP [Gross Domestic Product], consists of 50% debt to US Individuals and 20% debt to US Government Entities, for a total of 70% to therefore US-based Subjects. Among these shine: the Mutual Funds triad, Vanguard-Blackrock-State Street with $5.5 trillion, followed by the FED holding $4.29 trillion.

Foreign Subjects hold 30%. The largest “non-US ” creditors are: Europe, Japan and China, totaling about $3 trillion. Among the largest “buyers of U.S. Bonds,” i.e., countries that support the power to generate debt ad libitum, are to be found those foolish servants of the Europeans who over the past 20 years, while others were distancing themselves from the rotten center of the Empire, have continued to buy [US] Bonds up to $1.6 trillion, along with India and Canada.

Those, however, who really turn out to support the US, notwithstanding the risk of default getting higher and higher, are the big global evaders who invest in U.S. bonds from tax havens, up to $2.4 trillion. Think of the scheme: the largest Western power aggregate tolerates large-scale evasion on the condition that the capital taken out of the territory is invested in US Treasury bonds.

In this scene, already perverse in itself, a MAN (apparently) ALONE at the helm decides to challenge at home both his own Central Bank and the big Bosses of the World Stock Exchanges, i.e. the triad of Mutual Funds, not forgetting China on which he imposes 34% duties.

Because, by doing so, he says: “Make America Great Again”.

He forewarns all the big Subjects who will be involved , makes them stand with suspended hearts and in the middle of the week raises duties asymmetrically from country to country, but still between 10% and 35% .

Two days later in the evening of one of the Black Fridays, which is as black as it gets, the dead and wounded of that momentous challenge are counted.

The list says that on Friday: European Stock Exchanges (Eurostock), listen up, - $1.2 trillion. That is, in percentages: Paris - 9.5; Frankfurt -9.8; Amsterdam -8; Madrid - 7; London - 6.8, like Piazza Affari which bordered 11% and still leaves $47 billions on the field in one day.

But do you realize this or not? While Ursula von der Leyen entrusts her future to the childish dream of ramming €800 billion into arming Europe, one move, one move alone by the US President takes such an enormous amount of money away from the Old Continent that it will take it a long time to recover and at that point “confront it with duties”. What about Zelensky? Again? He should resign and go to the elections.

On the other hand, but who cares, in the US on Friday it went better: the Standard & Poor got away with - 4.84%, the Dow Jones came close to - 4% ; Nasdaq paid more and lapped -6% leaving on the field important wounded such as Apple, Tesla, Nvidia and so far we expected it, but also Nike, probably in anticipation of the fact that to sell in Europe it will have to face, in turn, who knows what duties. In the course of the evening passes a subtitle from the news: the US stock exchanges have lost $5.2 trillion in 2 days. Will this be true ?

The One Man in Charge meanwhile incites non-US multinationals: “Come to America so you produce here and don't pay tariffs,” and declares that he has consciously had “a heart-to-heart about the globalized economy and finance” that broke his balls.

“It went well” - he makes known from his social network Truth - “the patient survived and will recover as best he can”.

I repeat myself : “But do you realize what the West is up to?” A group of quarrelsome women and men, with LGBT presences here and there, wage a fierce war with each other... according to some analysts: Politics (Trump) wants to teach Mercantile Economics (FED and Blackrock & Co in primis) a lesson. OK, “He's in!” We are talking about a Man who portrays himself as if he were Joan of Arc against patented loan sharks who kill mercilessly by printing money at will or moving savers' money in the stock market.

By now, therefore, the King is more than naked; he is left skinless and gutless. But are we to trust Trump & Co.? We are - I hope - as full of doubts about this revival of national sovereignties by mutual tariffs as we are full of doubts about the hypothesis of European rearmament. However, instead of telling everyone to “fuck off”: Trump, von der Leyen, NATO , Blackrock and Co., speculative finance and every warmongering, corrupt and laudably subservient government of occult powers… instead, I said, of reclaiming our sovereignty in the forms and times we decide, from tomorrow we will adapt to paying even more bills. So much so that some dope wrote, all happy, in the big newspapers that “actually in Italy the utilities have withstood the cyclone” and in fact, in anticipation of higher revenues, Italgas did +4.1%; SNAM and Terna did +3.6% and ENEL also did well. So, we always pay for the war. But can we live like this ? But we really don't count a s...?

Let's wake up!