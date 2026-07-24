GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
4h

Interesting articles. Thanks you for providing us with them. One might wonder, however, why there is no suggestion, or serious investigation into, a possible political motivation behind the lack of alarm regarding the dwindling oil, and refinery stocks.

Could one make an argument that the current political directions, worldwide, along with further upheavals, are a desired, if crazed, outcome, and belling the catalyst, so to speak, at too early a stage, might trigger actions to thwart such nefarious goals? Just asking for a friend.

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Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
34m

“As shortages spread, energy globalisation gives way to national self-interest: the domestic market comes first, then the rest.”… yep, cause the globalist in power fear chaos in their own country which may trigger a revolt against the same globalists. They don’t like to give up their privileges, especially not to the plebs.

The 2% that control 98% of population. Whatever happens, it doesn’t matter, they will always make money, be it conflict, be it restoration. One thing is sure: peace is not lucrative

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