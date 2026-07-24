Today I am providing my English translation of two articles, both originally in Italian.

The first one is an article by Nicola Bielli, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 17th June 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Why hasn’t the energy crisis happened yet? Will oil become the Black Swan of the century? Let’s look at the mechanisms

The most worrying aspect of the oil crisis triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is not merely the volume of crude oil being withdrawn from the market, but the apparent calm that persists, as if everything could be resolved tomorrow morning with a diplomatic statement, a sudden truce or an orderly reopening of the shipping lanes.

According to Matt Smith, head of research at Kpler, the world is facing a situation which, under normal circumstances, would already have triggered a far more severe price shock. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy trade, has effectively been closed for over three months. Before the crisis, around 15 million barrels a day of crude oil and a further 5 million barrels a day of refined products – petrol, diesel, jet fuel, LPG and naphtha – passed through the strait. Some of the Saudi and Emirati crude has been diverted via alternative pipelines, but this is only a partial offset. The bulk of the flow has dried up.

The key figure is this: around 11 million barrels a day of crude oil supply have disappeared from the market. This is not a forecast, but a tangible reduction in volumes. Yet the price of oil has not skyrocketed as many analysts had imagined; on the contrary, after peaks and rebounds, the market has remained strangely subdued.

Hence the paradox: if there is such a shortage of oil, why hasn’t the world already panicked?

According to Smith, the answer lies in a silent and dangerous trade-off. The shortfall in crude oil has been partly offset by a global reduction in refinery processing volumes. Essentially, if there is a shortage of oil to refine, refineries reduce their input volumes. With 11 million barrels a day missing on the supply side, around 9 million barrels a day have been withdrawn from refinery demand. The remaining shortfall is covered by stocks.

This dynamic, however, does not solve the problem. It merely shifts it.

Crude oil, in fact, is not what directly powers aeroplanes, lorries, cars, factories and supply chains. The real economy consumes refined products. If refineries process less crude oil, they produce less petrol, less diesel, less aviation fuel and less naphtha for the petrochemical industry. The market may well pretend that the problem is under control because crude oil stocks are not visibly plummeting everywhere. But the real shortfall is likely to emerge in refined products, which are often held in less transparent storage facilities, particularly outside the OECD area.

This is where the crisis becomes more opaque. In the United States, the data are public, frequent and relatively reliable. Every week, the IEA provides a snapshot of stocks, consumption, exports and refinery activity. But in China, India and many Asian or African economies, data on refined product stocks are far less transparent. If those countries are drawing down their stocks of diesel, petrol and jet fuel, the market might only realise it once levels have already reached a critical point.

China is the most significant case. Before the crisis, it imported around 11 million barrels of crude oil per day. Faced with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the risk of competing with the rest of the world for increasingly expensive shipments, Beijing chose to scale back. It reduced its purchases, resold shipments it had already bought and cut back on refinery processing. This move has had a global stabilising effect: around 4.5 million barrels a day that would otherwise have been absorbed by China have remained available to other buyers. But here too, the relief is temporary. China cannot stay out of the market indefinitely without affecting domestic consumption, industry, logistics and stocks.

India offers another perspective on the problem. The country imports around 5 million barrels a day and refines similar quantities. Before the crisis, a significant proportion of its crude oil came from the Persian Gulf. With the Strait of Hormuz blocked, New Delhi has had to seek out Russian, redirected Saudi, Emirati, African or American barrels. Imports have remained relatively high, but not high enough to guarantee business as usual. Consequently, India is protecting its domestic market and reducing exports of refined products. The result is a domino effect: countries that relied on Indian diesel, petrol or fuel must now seek supplies elsewhere.

The same is happening in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Europe and Africa. Each region is trying to protect itself. As shortages spread, energy globalisation gives way to national self-interest: the domestic market comes first, then the rest. It is a form of undeclared but very real energy protectionism.

In this scenario, the United States becomes the linchpin of the system. It is the most transparent market, produces large quantities of crude oil, has significant refining capacity and accounts for around a fifth of global demand. For this reason, according to Smith, the United States is the visible laboratory of the invisible crisis. If American stocks begin to fall towards operationally critical levels, it means that elsewhere the situation could be even worse.

The case of Cushing, Oklahoma, is emblematic. Cushing is the major logistics hub where WTI, the benchmark American crude oil, is priced. Stocks have fallen rapidly to levels close to “tank bottoms” – that is, the threshold below which oil is no longer fully usable from an operational point of view. A tank cannot be emptied completely: some of the contents must remain to maintain pressure, ensure pumping, maintain flow quality and keep the network functioning. To say that there are still millions of barrels in storage does not mean that they are all actually available.

This point is also crucial for refuting the bears’ most reassuring argument: “the world has eight billion barrels of reserves”. Yes, but not all of those reserves are accessible; not all are in countries willing to release them; not all can be moved; and not all are above operational minimums. China, for example, has no interest in depleting its strategic reserves to stabilise the global market. And a portion of global stocks is physically or politically locked up.

The crisis in refined products is already manifesting itself selectively. In Europe, jet fuel stocks have fallen significantly. In the United States, refineries have adjusted their output to produce more aviation fuel, in response to fears of summer flight cancellations. But if more jet fuel is produced from a barrel, relatively less of other products is produced: less petrol, fewer distillates, less diesel. The strain shifts from one product to another, like a blanket that is too short.

Diesel is perhaps the most sensitive issue. It is the fuel for heavy goods transport, agriculture, mining, generators and logistics. A shortage of diesel does not merely affect the consumer at the pump: it feeds through to the prices of goods, food, distribution and industrial production. Whilst petrol gauges immediate social unrest, diesel gauges the underlying resilience of the material economy.

Yet the market continues to behave as if the problem were temporary. According to Smith, this apparent calm depends on several factors. The first is seasonal: the crisis began during a period of relatively weak demand, between the end of winter and the start of summer. The second is down to China: Beijing’s temporary pullback from purchases has freed up unexpected barrels. The third is psychological and political: every announcement of a truce, every post by the US President, every diplomatic rumour can drive the price down and dissuade traders from taking long positions.

But physical matter does not obey political communication indefinitely. One can influence the financial price of oil for a few weeks, perhaps a few months. One cannot create barrels that do not exist. If stocks fall, if refineries produce less, if refined products become scarcer, sooner or later the market must ration demand. And rationing takes place in two ways: through political decision-making, with conservation measures, or through price, by making fuel expensive enough to destroy demand.

The second scenario is the most brutal. If the system has to reduce consumption through price, then the current level might not be enough. Oil – or rather, refined products – would have to rise high enough to force households, businesses, airlines, hauliers and governments to cut back on their use. In that case, the crisis would no longer be hidden away in storage facilities, but would become visible in everyday life: reduced flights, more expensive fuel, higher freight costs, inflation, local shortages and emergency measures.

The geopolitical crux remains the Strait of Hormuz. As long as the strait remains closed or virtually closed, a return to normality is impossible. Even if a reopening were announced, a return to normality would take months. It would be necessary to get the stranded, fully loaded oil tankers out, empty the full storage facilities in the Gulf, restart the refineries, resume production, and convince shipowners and insurers that the passage is safe.

It is not enough simply to declare a route open for hundreds of ships to immediately resume sailing along it.

Then there is the risk of a second bottleneck: Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea. Should tensions spread to that route as well, oil diverted towards the Red Sea would have to take much longer routes around Africa. This would increase delivery times, insurance costs, demand for tankers and pressure on physical markets. The crisis would no longer be solely one of production, but also of logistics.

Maritime transport has already shown signs of adapting. Many VLCCs – the large oil tankers capable of carrying around two million barrels – having been unable to load normally in the Middle East, have been reallocated to the United States, Brazil and other exporters. This has temporarily enabled record exports from the US. But this, too, is a temporary solution. If the United States continues to export crude oil and refined products to fill global gaps, its domestic stocks will dwindle. At that point, Washington might be tempted to impose export restrictions or bans – a measure that would protect the domestic market but exacerbate global shortages.

The conclusion is that the oil market is not out of the woods simply because prices have not yet skyrocketed. On the contrary, it is precisely the gap between the physical severity of the crisis and the relative calm of prices that is the most worrying sign. The market is interpreting the situation as temporary, diplomatic and reversible. But stocks tell a different story: fewer barrels, less refining, fewer products, more protectionism, more opacity.

The world is not running out of oil in an absolute sense. It is running out of oil that is available in the right place, at the right time, in the right form. And in the modern economy, this distinction is crucial. A barrel stuck in the Persian Gulf, one held in an inaccessible Chinese reserve, one remaining below a tank’s operational minimum, or one converted into jet fuel rather than diesel, are not equivalent in the market’s eyes.

The crisis, therefore, has not yet fully erupted because the system is drawing down its buffers: strategic reserves, commercial inventories, refinery flexibility, alternative routes, a temporary reduction in Chinese demand, and the protection of domestic markets. But these buffers are not infinite. As they dwindle, the apparent stability can quickly unravel.

This is the essence of Matt Smith’s warning: the global oil market is sleepwalking towards a crisis. Not because there is a lack of warning signs, but because the signs have been fragmented, concealed and scattered across crude oil, refined products, visible stocks and hidden stocks. As long as market participants focus solely on the price of Brent or WTI, they may delude themselves into thinking the system will hold. But beneath the surface, the physical market tells a different story.

And when the physical market presents the bill, it does not do so with diplomatic gradualism. It does so through shortages, price hikes, rationing and panic.

The real question, then, is not whether the oil market has already entered a crisis, but how much longer it will be able to conceal it. So far, the crisis has been absorbed by stocks, reduced processing, China’s temporary withdrawal, US exports and the political hope of an imminent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. But every day of closure erodes a part of this fragile structure.

If the strait were to reopen quickly, the system would still need months to return to normal. If, on the other hand, it remained closed, the crisis – currently invisible – would gradually become evident in the prices of refined products, in logistics, transport, aviation, agriculture and inflation. At that point, we would no longer be talking merely about the oil market, but about the very stability of the global economy.

The deeper political point is precisely this: industrial civilisation continues to function as if the flow of energy were a natural, permanent, almost automatic given. But it is not. It is a fragile geopolitical construct, made up of sea routes, refineries, ships, insurance, oil pipelines, storage facilities, military balances and diplomatic compromises.

Hormuz reveals what is often overlooked: global capitalism does not rest on financial abstractions, but on physical corridors. All it takes is a few kilometres of sea to be blocked, mined or militarised for the entire architecture of abundance to reveal its vulnerability.

This is why the current calm is not reassuring. It is, if anything, a symptom of a collective illusion. The market looks at today’s prices, but the crisis is taking shape in tomorrow’s stock levels. It looks to Brent and WTI, but the rift could open up in diesel, jet fuel, petrol – the products without which the real economy cannot function.

Oil is not merely a commodity. It is the logistical lifeblood of the contemporary world. When its flow is interrupted, first the refineries slow down, then stocks run low, then prices rise, then emergency measures are introduced. Finally, society realises that what seemed invisible – the barrel crossing the sea, the fuel arriving at the depot, the diesel in the lorry, the kerosene in the aeroplane – was in fact the silent condition of normality.

The Hormuz crisis, therefore, is not merely an energy crisis. It is a lesson in the fragility of the global order. An order that can continue to tell itself it is stable as long as the financial figures remain in check, but which suddenly becomes vulnerable when goods cease to circulate.

The market may well continue to slumber. The problem is that, in the meantime, stocks are waking up to welcome the Black Swan.

“A Black Swan is a rare, unpredictable event of enormous significance that radically alters the course of events; a concept developed by the essayist and mathematician Nassim Nicholas Taleb.”

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The second article was published on Movisol.org yesterday, Thursday 23rd July 2026.

(All emphasis mine).

Oil reserves “depleted” as the war with Iran intensifies

It is open to debate which will run out first: US ammunition or strategic oil reserves. What is certain is that both will run out if the current war against Iran were to continue. At the current rate, strategic oil and gas reserves will reach their minimum operational level by September/October. So far, strategic reserves held by [US] companies and the government have made up for the shortfall in oil supplies from the Gulf, thereby preventing a surge in oil prices. But if September/October arrives with the strait still closed, the “buffer” that has prevented prices from rising even further will have disappeared. At that point, the market will reflect the pure balance between supply and demand, rather than the balance between supply, demand and the buffer.

Amrita Sen, head of market intelligence at Energy Aspects, recently told the Financial Times that the approximately 400 million barrels of excess commercial stocks available to the global market at the start of the year have been reduced to almost zero.

Government reserves are also low. The International Energy Agency announced on 17th July [2026] that member countries had already released onto the market almost three-quarters of the 400 million barrels envisaged under the coordinated release of emergency stocks announced in March [2026], leaving, at that rate, only a few weeks’ worth of supply. This means that 700 million barrels have been used up, comprising both private and government stocks. Added to this is a further reduction specific to the United States: the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is now close to its 1983 lows, standing at around 320–340 million barrels out of its capacity of 714 million barrels, although the Department of Energy has described the releases as a loan-for-loan arrangement rather than a definitive sale.

It is difficult to make accurate predictions, although some forecast a surge in oil prices to over 150 USD, which would mean a global recession. But the situation could be even worse, particularly for Europe, which is more dependent on gas, which is more difficult to reroute via pipelines than oil. Europe is facing a dark and cold winter.

High energy prices are driving up consumer price inflation. Stock markets will also feel the impact of the energy crisis – shares linked to Artificial Intelligence have already begun to plummet – and central banks will face the dilemma of whether to curb inflation with a tight monetary policy, thereby dealing the final blow to the bubble, or to resume money printing and destroy the system through hyperinflation. The only rational policy would be to subject the entire system to a bankruptcy-style reorganisation, but we cannot expect those very people who got us into this mess to do so.