What follows is an excerpt of a much longer post/article that was published yesterday, Saturday 28th February 2026, on ComeDonChisciotte.org. The original post starts with the chronicle of the events yesterday and ends with the Italian translation of this article by Caitlin Johstone. (All emphasis and footnotes original).

The text we present here is Nicola Casale’s report on a debate held in Mestre [Italy] on Saturday 21st February [2026] on the “Hamlet-esque” theme: “Iran: spontaneous popular uprising or Western attempt to establish a friendly government?”.

Nicola’s simple, clear and incisive report dispels any Hamlet-like doubts. In our opinion, this is not a matter of “free exchange of different opinions” but of alignment of forces along opposing physical/material and ideal/spiritual lines of tension. The nature of the struggle is existential, a matter of life and death, not only for the Islamic Republic of Iran. This Supreme Struggle dramatically unfolding in Iran, Palestine and throughout Western Asia is in fact part of a general struggle involving the whole world, and its underlying theme was very well summarised in a speech we recently presented to the Italian “public”: “It is necessary to understand that the choice before us is not between different types of capitalism, but between capitalism and human survival. The children crying in Epstein’s prisons and the children dying in Gaza cry out with one voice, asking us to choose between preserving a system that rewards monsters and building a world in which human dignity becomes the foundation of economic and political organisation...”

Let us add to Nicola’s report an even simpler, clearer and more incisive text by Caitlin Johnstone, an author whose political and ideological background we know nothing about and are not interested in knowing in order to appreciate her sincere and exemplary anti-imperialist fervour.

Each of us, as best we can and as we feel, should position ourselves along the physical and spiritual line of tension imposed on us by things, by facts. Ready for Supreme battle!

Tehran: Ready for Supreme battle!

Gaining an inside understanding of Iran (and not just through Western propaganda) should be the minimum requirement for anyone who has even a critical view of the system in which we live.

The aim is not to agree or disagree with the form of power that exists there, much less to propose it as an example to be replicated here or elsewhere.

Rather, it is to ask ourselves why, as [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio said in Munich, the powers that have dominated the world for 500 years, hate Iran so stubbornly and seek to instil the same hatred in the masses of their own countries.

The problem, therefore, is not to determine whether Iran corresponds to our preferred models, but whether we oppose the imperialist aggression of our states or whether we play it safe by distancing ourselves from both our states and Iran.

This is old history. European colonialism made its way as the bringer of civilisation to barbarian peoples. Socialists, even when they opposed specific colonial interventions by their own states, shared the belief that they were part of a superior civilisation charged with the task of bringing progress to the barbarians. They added, of course, their specific denunciations of barbarian regimes as anti-proletarian and anti-democratic.

This implied to the proletariat that there was no point in fighting to prevent colonialism and that, all things considered, European occupation would elevate the barbarians to the modern class struggle, which would favour socialism.

All European colonialism was based on this class pact.

It was not only ideological, but also dramatically practical in terms of the implications of the famous crumbs that Lenin spoke of.

History, as we know, is a great teacher of life. It is a pity that it has few disciples. So today we see the followers of the socialists of that time participating in the fanfare against [Muammar] Gaddafi, [Bashar al] Assad, the Ayatollahs, etc. to avoid, as then, declaring: hands off colonialism and imperialism from any country, regardless of any judgement on its political and economic system!

In short, the self-determination so dear to Lenin!

Iran, nonetheless, is not just one of many countries to be subjugated and plundered, but there must be other reasons given the intensity of the aggression. I will try to summarise them briefly.

Why Iran?

Let’s start with Israel

For [Benjamin] Netanyahu, Iran is the head of the snake that must be crushed in order to kill the whole snake. Unless Iran is destroyed, Israel cannot declare complete victory and carry out its plan: to crush the Palestinians and assume hegemony over the whole of Western Asia.

The snake is the Axis of Resistance: Hamas, Hezbollah, the Iraqi militias, Ansar Allah.

All of these have been organised, supported and armed by Iran, the head of the snake.

Without this meticulous work planned by Soleimani, assassinated by Trump, and the sacrifices it cost Iran, there would have been no Al-Aqsa Flood, Israel would not have been exposed to a crushing defeat that destroyed its mythical deterrence, it would not have had to face the longest war in its history, on multiple fronts that have put it to the test, and probably prostrated it to the point that its future is increasingly uncertain. Is Netanyahu right or is he mad?

To establish full control over the Palestinians, it is not enough to oppress them in every way, but Israel must create a scorched earth around them.

The Arab coalitions of the early wars have been dissolved. The Arab monarchies have been placed under US control, [Gamal Abdel] Nasser’s Egypt has been destroyed from within and subjected to financial dependence on Washington and the Gulf monarchies, Iraq‘s ambitions in favour of Palestine have been crushed in two of the most brutal aggressions of collective imperialism, and Gaddafi’s Libya has been annihilated and transformed into a failed state.

While all of Israel’s real or potential enemies were being eliminated, a new circle of solidarity was created around the Palestinians, the Axis, which proved to be much more powerful than all previous alliances because it was based not on the resistance of States but on the resistance of peoples.

To the point that, in order to defeat it, Israel had to invoke the direct intervention of imperialism.

This failed in Yemen, achieved partial results in Lebanon that it is unable to consolidate, and requires constant threats against Iraq to induce it to disband its popular militias.

Israel has not yet won, and can only truly win if it crushes the head of the snake.

We may or may not like the political, ideological and religious direction of the Axis, but we cannot avoid recognising that this has proved to be a formidable enemy for Israel, the most formidable it has ever had to face, and that it has given the Palestinians new hope for victorious resistance.

Why Iran?

Again for Israel

Israel is a small, resource-poor country located in a region with hundreds of millions of inhabitants who can never be turned into acquiescent supporters of Israel and who, therefore, will continually give rise to forms of resistance.

Therefore, in order to survive, Israel must surround itself with failed States (Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan), states under constant threat of failure (Jordan, Egypt) or States under strict US control (Gulf Arab countries).

The only State that seeks to pursue an independent policy opposed to the US and Israel remains Iran. Forcing it to capitulate or destroying it would pave the way for the definitive subjugation of the Palestinians and give Israel the guarantee of becoming the hegemonic power of the entire region, with implications also in terms of the economic exploitation of resources and the value expropriated from labour.

Why Iran?

For imperialism

Israel has been, since its conception, a settlement of a colony of Europeans in the heart of Palestine.

Zionism is the ideology with which bands of European colonisers gathered and hid their settlement behind the moral blanket of paying Europe’s historical debt for anti-Jewish persecution.

England conceived it at a time when the Ottoman Empire was about to disintegrate.

While promising the Arabs a single Arab nation, it divided the remains of the Empire with France. Together they drew the borders of new states with monarchs under their protection and, to put the definitive seal on their power, they established Israel.

The Arab world would be divided forever and forever dependent and subjugated to the only country that would be allowed economic, financial, commercial and military development: Israel.

At that time, the aim was to avoid a single Arab nation, whose demographics and wealth of resources threatened to transform it into a formidable competitor in industrial, commercial, geopolitical and military terms, etc.

And then, people began to understand the importance of oil and the immense reserves that were spread throughout the area.

Why Iran?

Again, imperialism

After World War II, the new imperialist hegemon, the US, took up the baton and perfected both Israeli power and direct and indirect domination over all the countries in the region.

The balance of power in Western Asia centred on Israel has been fundamental throughout the period up to the present day.

The US has built around it total control over oil resources, which played a decisive role in the recovery of capitalist accumulation after World War II.

Control of the quantities extracted, trade and price. But also appropriation of the rent that flows from trade, left in part to a few oligarchies dominating a region kept in underdevelopment.

And with the availability of oil rent and protection for monarchs, they transformed the Dollar into the world’s currency of exchange and reserve, building a system that allowed it to enrich itself at the expense of the rest of the world, together with its faithful and happy vassals.

Why Iran?

Again, for imperialism

The linchpin of control over the region, and the linchpin of imperialism on a global scale. Not only the US, but also the small group of happy vassals who have benefited from it, including the European powers, Italy included.

Restoring and consolidating order in Western Asia with Israel as the pivot is therefore also vital for collective imperialism.

Both Israel’s autonomous needs and those that converge with imperialism therefore make Iran the head of the snake that both must necessarily crush.

With the capitulation or destruction of Iran, a series of decisive objectives for imperialism would be achieved, which I will list without going into detail:

putting Israel back at the top of the region and diverting US military forces elsewhere, to Central and East Asia;

opening a wedge towards Central Asia against Russia and China;

interrupting the Chinese Silk Roads, of which Iran is a key terminal;

to completely control the straits of the Arabian Peninsula, Hormuz and Bab el Mandeb;

to eliminate a dangerous example of oil nationalisation;

to reinforce global domination over oil in order to save the dollar, US finances and to influence the development of China and other countries;

to heal the wound of the humiliation suffered with the 1979 revolution.

This is the dirty work that [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz and all of imperialism expect Israel to do, in collaboration with the US and the EU itself, which has never suspended its aggression against Iran.

Why is Iran against Israel and imperialism?

For religious reasons? For Israel and Western governments, Iran is a ferocious Islamic dictatorship that wants to exterminate the Jews and subjugate all neighbouring countries to its religious ideology.

For territorial expansion? Another reason put forward by the same people is that Iran’s sole objective is to establish itself as a power by subjugating all others and, therefore, in reality, it is only using the Palestinians as a means to an end.

Believing such justifications not only indicates acceptance of the war propaganda of our governments and Israel, but is also a violent injustice to the history of Iran and the general history of the world in which we live.

In the 19th century, Iran was the subject of disputes in the Great Game between the Tsarist Empire and England.

When the Tsarist Empire dissolved, England stepped in, snatching oil concessions that robbed Iran of its resources, leaving it in poverty.

In 1951, under [Mohammad] Mossadeq, Iran nationalised its oil, but his government was overthrown in a coup by the CIA and British intelligence (accompanied by one of the first “colour revolutions”), which gave the Shah absolute power.

The Shah continued to give imperialism free rein to plunder, established a cruel dictatorship with a bloody secret police force, the Savak, and attempted to forcefully westernise customs (women wearing veils were attacked in the streets, arrested, and, in their thousands, tortured and raped). His regime was also allied with Israel against the Palestinians.

The opposition movement that arose against this dictatorship was therefore both against imperialist plunder, in favour of nationalising oil and achieving national political and economic autonomy, and against the forced Westernisation of customs.

The 1979 revolution took place under the banner of national autonomy and the appropriation of resources to promote economic and social development, which had been prevented by imperialist theft and domination. At the same time, it was also against forced Westernisation.

It was also against Israel because it is the key pawn of imperialist domination in the area.

The political leadership was taken over by the ayatollahs, partly because of the weakness of the secular and socialist anti-imperialist forces, which throughout the region were suffering from the failure of the pan-Arab socialist project.

The balance between expectations and results achieved by the 1979 revolution certainly reveals the limitations and contradictions of the political order ruled by the ayatollahs, but it would be extremely unfair to ourselves not to take into account that the main obstacle to Iran’s economic and social development is the stranglehold of the so-called sanctions to which it has been subjected for 47 years, preventing development, oil trade and even the care of the population. Using the same mechanism, the US, after doing everything possible to make the Cuban state fail, now says that it has failed… through its own fault and promises to free the people from socialist dictatorship.

Could a power based directly on the exploited classes do better? Perhaps yes, but even it could not have avoided fighting Israel and imperialism.

To set oneself the goal today of a first stage of liberation from the ayatollahs in order to settle accounts with Israel and imperialism afterwards would be a simply suicidal choice. For any Iranian who fights for the political and economic independence of his country from a class point of view, it is vital to stand together with the masses against Israel and imperialism, and within this struggle, anti-imperialist, to work to create the conditions for a power more consistently based on class interests, which, only if supported by the direct participation of the masses, could, at the same time, replace the political order based on the Ayatollahs and be even more consistent than them in confronting imperialism and its main agent, Israel.

Conclusions

Just two very quick points.

1. The Palestinians hope that Iran will resist the aggression of the US, EU and Israel and that they will see Iranian missiles aimed at Tel Aviv.

Instead of constantly wanting to replace them and their “political backwardness” in order to teach them lessons, we would do better to listen to them. The elimination of anti-imperialist Iran would be the final death knell for the Palestinians.

Supporting Free Palestine means, for us today, opposing imperialist aggression against Iran.

2. The world is facing an era of great upheaval.

The exploited classes and peoples of three quarters of the world are tired of 500 years of oppression and plunder and, in particular, of 150 years of imperialist plunder with specific capitalist characteristics.

Whether or not we like the individuals or states that are currently leading this revolt, this must not distract us from reality, from the substance of the conflict.

This raises the question with ever greater clarity: which side should we be on?

On the side of Gaza-World, which is resisting with incredible determination the most terrible and inhuman forms of oppression

or

on the side of Israel-World, which does not hesitate to exercise the most ferocious brutality in order to maintain its dominance and privileges?

Palestine is also the Heart of the World in this respect.

Nicola – 21st February 2026