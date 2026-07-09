Today I am providing my English translation of two short, but interesting articles.

The first one is an article by Alfredo Jalife Rahme, originally in Spanish and first published on noticiasholisticas.com.ar on Sunday 31st May 2026 and then translated into Italian on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 3rd June 2026.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Why Iran is winning its asymmetric war against the two superior nuclear powers, the United States and Israel

The 2005 book How the Weak Win Wars: A Theory of Asymmetric Conflict, by Ivan Arreguin-Toft, a scholar at the University of Chicago and former military intelligence analyst, appears to serve as the reference manual for the Iranian government, which is under attack from the US nuclear superpower and the nuclear middle power Israel – the latter benefiting from the deliberate complicity of the pro-Zionist Argentine Rafael Grossi, the discredited director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who turns a blind eye to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s clandestine arsenals, whilst Netanyahu evades UN inspections and refuses to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty – something the United States demands asymmetrically and unfairly of Iran.

In the 5th century BC, the all-powerful Athenian envoys – in the famous “Dialogue of the Melians” recounted by Thucydides in the Peloponnesian War – demanded the surrender of the island of Melos using the maxim of political hyperrealism: “The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must”.

Netanyahu and [US President Donald J.] Trump, 2,455 years later, have demanded the same peremptory surrender from the Iranians.

In his remarkable book, Arreguin-Toft persuasively argues that “asymmetric wars” depend on the interaction between the respective strategies of the strong and the weak, rather than on raw and brutal material power.

In Arreguin-Toft’s view, when the strong and the weak employ similar strategies, the former usually wins, while when they employ opposing strategies, the chances of a victory for the weak increase, since the weak win when they turn the strong’s superiority to their own political disadvantage – something the Islamic Republic of Iran has implemented to the letter: “The probability of victory or defeat in asymmetric conflicts depends on the interaction of the strategies employed by the weak and strong actors”, since “when actors employ opposing strategic approaches, the weak are far more likely to win”.

Arreguin-Toft analyses 197 asymmetric conflicts and argues that the strong generally win up to 75% of the time (when the weak fight the strong head-on), while, since the Second World War, the weak have achieved victory rates of over 50% when they opt for opposing tactics.

He focuses on various examples from the 1800s onwards that support his thesis, ranging from the Vietnam War to Afghanistan, but which, in my view, are no longer applicable today.

The weak win wars not because they are more powerful, but because they manage to render the strong’s power politically dysfunctional, strategically costly and vulnerable to attrition.

In other words, the ripple effects of the geo-economic and geo-financial impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have trapped the United States and, by extension, the West in its phase of decline – according to the remarkable book The Defeat of the West by the Frenchman Emmanuel Todd, published two years ago [2024] – as [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] rightly pointed out to his guest Trump, who merely nodded whilst continuing to blame the decline of the United States on the Obama/Biden duo.

Following the illegitimate overthrow of the Iranian sovereigntist Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh 75 years ago, and through to the nationalist Islamic revolution 47 years ago, I propose the following more holistic four-point theorem:

Its extraordinary capacity for resistance; Its undetectable hypersonic missiles, which neither the United States nor Israel possess; The ingenious strategic move of closing the Strait of Hormuz: Trump’s geo-economic and geo-financial Achilles’ heel; Its outstanding public science education system, ranking at the top in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Amen.

The second article, originally in Italian and by Alberto Conti, was published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Monday 1st June 2026. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Theatres of war and war as theatre

The decaying empire, reduced to a criminal organisation led by the US, the UK and Israel, is responsible – both directly and indirectly – for almost all the wars waged over the last century.

This is revealed by the money trail, currently controlled and steered by the bank of central banks, the Bank for International Settlements in Basel [Switzerland], known as the BIS [see this other translation for more information].

It is a private institution, a legal no-man’s-land, standing above any other authority, thanks to the financial power it represents – at least until now.

It is here that the rules of the financial game are decided, thereby guaranteeing the absolute power that works to consolidate itself – that is, by concentrating the world’s wealth to use it as a tool for incentivising or blackmailing local economies, so that they participate actively or passively in maintaining the system, in many ways including the development of the military-industrial complex, which makes war its raison d’être.

The intention here is not to pass moral judgement on those directly responsible – the individuals who play any role whatsoever in this process of the privatisation of power – even if, sooner or later, this issue too will come to a head in the course of history. It is, in fact, even more urgent to understand the automatic nature of this process, an inevitable consequence of the underlying conditions inherent in a particular, accelerated development of human civilisation, which, however, if not corrected in time, will also lead to its destruction. To put it another way, we are living in an age that tends to move along on an “autopilot” with extraordinary capabilities but which is fundamentally flawed; one that propels humanity ever higher like a firework, destined to shine brightly before falling back to earth, reduced to ashes. A splendid spectacle until it ends badly, leaving behind a stinking smoke in the night that the wind will carry away.

To intervene and correct this process, by interrupting its automatic mechanisms, we must first understand its essential features, well illustrated by what was outlined in the introduction: namely, the actions of the current “collective West”, which, fortunately for the world, is no longer the sole point of reference available.

An illuminating way of interpreting this is precisely to analyse the reasons behind these wars, looking beyond the falsehoods inherent in all propaganda designed to divert attention from the real motivations of the warmongers of the moment. We have countless recent or ongoing examples of these dynamics, which are unfortunately vehemently denied by those who reject alternative narratives to the mainstream, which goes to great lengths to conceal the many “false flag” operations – sometimes orchestrated around conveniently induced “true flag” events – carried out by intelligence agencies protected by state secrecy. One need only think of historical events such as the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour (7th December 1941) or the Vietnamese attack in the Gulf of Tonkin (4th July 1964), or the more famous attack on the Twin Towers in New York (11th September 2001) attributed to [Osama] Bin Laden, right up to Hamas’s attack on Israel on 7th October 2023. All serious offences, yet excessively whitewashed with the blood of their adversaries, not to mention the current wars in Ukraine and in Iran/Lebanon, motivated by even more dubious pretexts, but which, as always, see the unipolar empire as the leading player.

Those who accept the pretexts of war propaganda at face value to justify these armed conflicts will obviously be unable to grasp their real economic and political motivations – and, above all, their financial ones – even though there is no shortage of clues and evidence to that effect.

From this perspective, each of these wars is a theatrical performance orchestrated by the global powers for their own ends, at the expense of billions of innocent people who are, in fact, the victims of real theatres of war. Those who die, those who are maimed, those who lose everything, those who find themselves impoverished and terrified – all without understanding why.

Take, for example, the theatre of war in Ukraine, where people mainly suffer and die, but also in Europe – Germany in particular – where people are ruining themselves with their own hands, paradoxically to please the very orchestrators of the Maidan.

The theatre of war serves to deceive the people; the actual theatres of war serve to make them suffer and impoverish them, even if this seems the lesser evil, whilst in fact it is the primary aim.

Indeed, impoverishing people who are already poor means being able to dominate them, prioritising the accumulation of privatised wealth over the population growth of those who, however, count for nothing – not even politically – despite the much-vaunted democracy, which has become the laughing stock and the ideological paradox of this part of the world. This is the very same part of the world of which we are full members, as both victims and perpetrators at the same time – which is no way to live, even if, materially speaking, relative privileges remain, albeit increasingly precarious and rapidly dwindling.

The cuckolded and beaten husband is an effective metaphor for our existential condition, but it is not enough, as it must be further burdened with a sense of guilt and an induced ignorance that we do not deserve, from which we can only rise again through the will to understand beyond appearances and to reclaim that consciousness which is our true lifeline – a capacity we still possess despite the immense pressure to bury our heads in the sand, so as not to see, as if this were enough to prevent us from suffering.

These themes ought to be explored and substantiated in entire books – something that is feasible and has already been done in part – to make what might otherwise seem like an opinion or a mere point of view more tangibly perceptible.

Here I shall confine myself to offering a reflection in response to the many unanswered questions regarding the reasons behind all these wars, their grave and tragic consequences and, above all, their progressive upward trend, confirmed by the new arms race despite public opposition and the laughable notion of the risk of being militarily attacked by the BRICS nations without provoking them – as the warmongering plutocrats who control the media and the political charade would have us believe. That the real power throughout the collective West is, in substance, plutocratic (the power of the rich) rather than democratic (the power of the people), regardless of its form, is much easier to demonstrate; and anyone who has not yet realised this for themselves has some rather thick slices of salami over their eyes.

All the rest of us who see things clearly must take this extra step: to distinguish the reality of theatres of war from the falsehood of the war-theatre presented to us by the unified media networks, owned by those few who want wars and wage them – or rather, force others to wage them on their behalf. This is the purpose of the military-industrial complex – which is also owned by them – which remains as prosperous and powerful as ever and is constitutionally hostile to democracy, as US President [Dwight D.] Eisenhower warned us in his farewell address in 1961 [see here]. And yes, presidents are not what they used to be. Trump, who wants the Nobel Peace Prize, is now like those jokes about the Carabinieri – one leads to another. But they do not even make us laugh anymore.