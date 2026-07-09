GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
6h

Great history lesson, thank you! Having had previous knowledge of the extent of US evil, the Iranians had well-prepared for it's return.

Reply
Share
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7h

I love what Iran is doing and hope we can all learn more about its tactics, so that we too can shed the horrors of empire, where ever we live.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture