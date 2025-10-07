US President Donald J. Trump.

You may have wondered why all of a sudden US President Donald J. Trump has been pushing so hard for a peace in Gaza, setting strict deadlines for both Israel and Hamas.

Massimo Mazzucco has an idea. Here it is, as published in a short article (originally in Italian and titled “Trump: the real reason behind the ‘peace plan’”) on his web-site, LuogoComune.net, on Sunday 5th October 2025 (footnote original, all emphasis mine):

Donald Trump’s so-called “peace plan”, so highly praised by the American President’s supporters ([Italian Prime Minister Giorgia] Meloni called it “a glimmer of light in the darkness”), is showing itself to the world for what it was: a bluff based on nothing. For its part, Hamas has made it known that there is neither a precise timetable for Israel’s withdrawal nor any guarantees that Israel will withdraw. It is therefore an empty plan, very difficult for Hamas to accept under the current terms. Netanyahu, in turn, has been quick to make it known that “without the complete release of the hostages”, he will not begin to implement even one of the 20 points envisaged. Which is tantamount to saying “nothing will happen”. At this point, one wonders why Trump wanted to announce to the world what he solemnly called “the imminent solution to a millennial problem”. Why did he put so much pressure on Hamas (“72 hours to accept it, otherwise it will be hell”), imposing an impossible plan on them in such a short time frame? And why did he try at all costs to impose on Netanyahu a plan that the Israeli prime minister himself clearly has no desire to implement? Usually, if you want to get two contenders to agree, you at least try to get the approval of one, and then try to convince the other to accept the conditions on the table. But if neither of them really wants it, why propose it? And why do so with such urgency and blatant psychological pressure on both sides? The answer, in my opinion, is very simple, and I think it will surprise you: on Friday 10th October [2025], four days from now, the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in Stockholm. And Trump wants that prize at all costs, because it is the last thing he has left to achieve in life. He wants a place in history. He wants to be ennobled forever. (It is no coincidence that he keeps repeating left and right that he “has ended seven wars in recent months”. Who do you think he is saying this to? Journalists, or members of the Nobel Committee?). I know that many of you will say that I am blinded by my contempt for Trump and that I cannot judge him objectively: but you will see if, after the Nobel Prize is awarded - whether he wins it or not - Trump will still care about peace in Palestine and the fate of the Palestinians. He will put everything on the back burner, shrug his shoulders, and say, “Let them sort it out among themselves. I’m going to play golf.” If, after 10th October [2025], you see the same passion, the same insistence, the same pressure he is exerting today to reach a peace agreement, I will have been wrong, and I will be happy to change my mind. But something tells me that I am right, because I am deeply convinced that this psychopath is now motivated exclusively by his personal ego. He is so full of himself that he can no longer see what is happening in the world. Or rather, he sees what is happening in the world, but only in relation to himself and whether or not he looks good. I repeat, I will be very happy to be proven wrong, but I fear that will not be the case. Massimo Mazzucco An interesting article on Donald Trump’s psychopathy

In my opinion, it is a valid theory and it does not clash with my hypothesis of Trumpanyahu luring Hamas into a trap. In fact, it could be that Israel restarts its aggression on Gaza soon after Friday 10th October 2025, regardless of whether Trump gets the Nobel Prize or not.

Let’s now move to some updates from the Middle East…

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israeli delegations started yesterday (Monday 6th October 2025) in Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt), focussing on how to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reporting that “the Palestinian side is seeking clear and binding guarantees for a ceasefire, given the Israeli occupation’s consistent disengagement from previous agreements”. However, no breakthrough has been reached yet, despite Trump’s announcement that “there’s a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East, not just in Gaza, but beyond” (source: Al Mayadeen).

In the meantime, the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) continues its campaign of destruction in Gaza City, with “massive demolitions and bombardments that have left entire neighborhoods in ruins and civilians trapped under siege”, as per Al Mayadeen.

The destruction is not limited only to Gaza, but it extends also the West Bank, where yesterday the IDF carried out “a new wave of raids, detentions, and property destruction” this morning, whereas Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinian farmland, uprooting ~150 olive trees in the village of Umm al-Khair, located in Masafer Yatta, south of Al-Khalil, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which highlights that olive trees are a symbol of endurance and belonging for Palestinians and their destruction “has not only economic but also profound emotional consequences, representing an attack on the people’s connection to their ancestral land”. The Zionist aggression in the West Bank has continued today with raids and storming of multiple towns and villages (source: Al Mayadeen).

Nevertheless, yesterday, on occasion of the 38th anniversary of the foundation of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the commander of its military wing, al-Quds Brigades, stated:

The resistance is doing well, and our fighters are ready to make the enemy pay for its crimes across Palestine.

…adding that the resistance has entered a new and decisive phase in its struggle against Israel and that it “has introduced a number of new weapons into active service, signaling an escalation in operational readiness across the West Bank”, as per Al Mayadeen.

On occasion of the second anniversary of Operation al-Aqsa Flood today (Tuesday 7th October 2025), Palestinian Resistance factions issued a joint statement describing al-Aqsa Flood as “a historic milestone in the path of resistance” and “a natural response to ongoing schemes targeting the Palestinian cause” and reaffirming that resistance is “the only viable path to confront the Zionist occupation”, adding (all emphasis added):

No party has the right to relinquish the weapons of the Palestinian people [which are] legitimate and guaranteed under all international laws and conventions. Israel has failed to achieve its primary objectives, foremost among them eliminating the resistance and retrieving its captives by force. Despite the pain, wounds, and immense sacrifices, the steadfastness of our people in the Gaza Strip has formed a rock upon which all the enemy’s conspiracies have been shattered. The events that unfolded at the United Nations during Netanyahu’s recent speech stand as clear evidence of the collapse of the Zionist narrative in the face of our people’s steadfastness and the reality of the crimes committed by the occupation. The choice of resistance in all its forms will remain the only path to confront the usurping Zionist enemy. [Palestinian arms] will be inherited generation after generation until the liberation of the land and the holy sites is achieved, and until our people gain freedom and their legitimate rights, regardless of the sacrifices. These arms symbolize the dignity and determination of a people that refuses to surrender.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. The statements concludes commemorating the leaders and planners of Operation al-Aqsa Flood, including “the great commanders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya al-Sinwar, and Mohammad al-Deif”, as well as…

the long list of national figures and commanders from across the resistance factions whose heroism and sacrifices will be immortalized in history, written in letters of light.

The al-Quds Brigades issued a similar statement, summarized here by Al Mayadeen, which in another article reported the one released earlier today by Hezbollah, describing al-Aqsa Flood Operation as a “battle of sacrifice, liberation, will, and steadfastness” and renewing…

its pledge to stand with the Palestinian people who, through patience and perseverance mixed with tragedy and pain, have taught the world the highest lessons of pride and dignity in the face of the most criminal Israeli entity, supported by a brutal American administration. [The confrontation] revealed from its very first moment the true face of the criminal Zionist entity, stripped of any human quality and backed by the arrogant American tyrant. The security, stability, and future of the region depend on a unified Arab and Islamic stance, and on translating rejection of Israeli aggression into real action that deters the enemy. This entity understands only the language of force and confrontation. This entity is a dagger planted in the heart of the ummah and a malignant cancer that must be eradicated before it spreads destruction and ruin wherever it exists Supporting the resistance and adopting its path are the true guarantees for the dignity of our peoples and the defense of our sanctities. We in Hezbollah and our Islamic Resistance, following in the footsteps of the martyred Sayyed [Hassan Nasrallah] of the Ummah and our martyr leaders, will continue to safeguard the trust of resistance and the blood of the martyrs. Salutations of reverence and pride to all the righteous martyrs who ascended on the path to al-Quds, to the wounded, and to the prisoners who endure suffering for the sake of Palestine. Greetings to the free and steadfast people of Palestine, rooted in their land, who faced the Zionist killing machine with their bare chests. Greetings to the starving children of Gaza, the bereaved mothers, and the free hearts that still embrace hope for imminent relief. This historic occasion will remain immortal, a testimony to a people who rose against an occupier, fought, sacrificed, and endured. By God’s will, they will triumph, for they are worthy of victory, and Palestine will return fully to its people despite every conspirator, normalizer, and coward. This is a divine promise, and God never breaks His promise.

Iranian Foreign Ministry building - from Tasnim .

In my previous original article last Sunday, I gave my opinion about Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan (the trap theory) and reported Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem’s stance towards it. Let’s now see what Iran said in in a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (sources: IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis added):

Recalling the legal and moral responsibility of the international community to confront the ongoing genocide in Gaza in accordance with the “1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide” as well as the legal and moral responsibility of each State to assist the legitimate and lawful struggle of the Palestinian people in order to realize the right to self-determination and freedom from the yoke of occupation, apartheid, and colonialism of the Zionist regime, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has always supported any initiative that includes stopping ethnic cleansing and war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and paves the way for the realization of the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people. The Islamic Republic of Iran, taking into account the dangerous dimensions and aspects of this plan, and while warning again against the Zionist regime’s repeated breach of promise and sabotage in fulfilling its promises, especially in light of this regime’s expansionist and racist plans, considers any decision in this regard to be within the competence of the Palestinian people and resistance and it welcomes any decision they make that includes stopping the genocide of the Palestinians, the withdrawal of the Zionist occupying army from Gaza, respect for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the reconstruction of Gaza. Stopping the crime and genocide in Gaza will not negate the responsibility of governments and competent international institutions to legally and judicially prosecute the crimes of the Zionist regime, and to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, with the aim of ending the Zionist regime’s decades-long impunity. The Islamic Republic of Iran, while expressing hope that the conditions will be provided for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza, announces its readiness to participate in this matter.

In short, Iran has very diplomatically rejected Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan (“taking into account the dangerous dimensions and aspects of this plan…”) and reinstated its clear position regarding the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people and their right to resist illegal occupation by the Zionist entity called “Israel”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei- from IRNA .

Following a meeting of foreign ministers and senior officials from the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and the European Union (EU) at their 29th Joint Council and Ministerial Meeting yesterday in Kuwait, where they reiterated the UAE’s territorial claims over the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Lesser Tunb, and Greater Tunb, today Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, warned EU countries and, in particular, France and Germany against interference in Iran’s regional affairs (all emphasis mine):

The European Union’s interference in the affairs of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will not assist Europe in resolving its own internal disputes; rather, it reveals its hypocritical and seditious policies toward Iran and the wider Persian Gulf region. It is shameful that those responsible for the current situation now pose as claimants. Those who have turned our region into an arsenal of destructive weapons through arms sales worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and who support the expansionism of a genocidal and aggressive regime, are in no position to comment on Iran’s indigenous defense capabilities.

…as quoted by IRNA and Tasnim.

IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) “visited a number of Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf on Sunday to assess the combat preparedness of the IRGC Navy units”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and IRNA, which quoted him as saying:

The IRGC Navy is equipped and prepared to counter any action from the enemy. Just as the armed forces brought the Zionist regime and the United States to their knees in the 12-day imposed war, if any movement is made by the enemies in the sea and islands, the IRGC Navy will respond with all might.

Similarly, Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, “affirmed the full preparedness of his forces to decisively respond to any threat or act of aggression”, as per Tasnim:

By the grace of God, with the restoration of damages, we are in complete readiness to respond swiftly and decisively to any enemy threat or adventurism.

According to Al Mayadeen, the Outlaw US Empire is preparing “to obstruct Iranian commercial shipping under the pretext of renewed sanctions on Iran”, but such a move would provoke a “swift and decisive response” from the IRGC Navy and the Iranian Army that could neutralize any threat in the maritime security of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Al Mayadeen sources warned that “any attempt to target Iranian ships would trigger a direct response” and that “any cooperation with the US in actions that obstruct Iranian commercial shipping will not go unanswered”.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Tasnim .

Similarly, speaking at an event in Tehran today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned against a new aggression on his country, stating (all emphasis added):

We will not allow our homeland to become a playground for aggressors and evildoers. With the current trajectory and the participation of all ethnic groups and citizens, and with God’s help, we will overcome these problems. It is difficult to tolerate the words of people who speak of human rights while innocent people are being murdered in Gaza. Those blinded by money and power will never cease their oppression. The enemy believed that if they attacked Iran, the country would descend into chaos. However, the Iranian people stood firm against their adversaries and achieved significant accomplishments on all fronts.

…as quoted by IRNA and Tasnim.

In the meantime, today an Iranian military delegation was in St. Petersburg, where it attended a meeting of naval commanders of the Caspian Sea littoral countries (Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan), as reported by IRNA and Tasnim, which quoted Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as saying:

Decisions regarding the Caspian Sea will be made only by its littoral states. The capabilities of the Caspian littoral states are sufficient to ensure the region’s lasting security, foster economic vitality, and address environmental challenges.

…while Konstantin Georgiyevich, a retired Russian military official and now a guide at the Russian Navy Museum, praised Iran’s military advancements and “commended Iran’s strong response to the Israeli regime, characterizing the recent 12-day war imposed by the regime as a terrorist act rather than a war”, as per IRNA.

Hezbollah’s representative in Iran Ghassan Ben Jeddou - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting on an Al Mayadeen interview with Hezbollah’s representative in Iran Ghassan Ben Jeddou covering various topics, but mainly focussed on the relationship between Iran and Hezbollah (all emphasis mine):

His Eminence, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei], never intervened in any military action. He always considered Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah the sole decision-maker in such matters. When the Zionist enemy launched its aggression against Lebanon [in 2006], His Eminence [Sayyed Ali Khamenei] was in the holy city of Mashhad. He summoned the National Security Council and senior officials and told them the war had begun. He instructed them: “Go and ask Sayyed Hassan and Hezbollah what they need for survival, continuity, resistance, and victory”. I testify personally that Sayyed Khamenei convened the National Security Council, and the entire Iranian state transformed into a support force for Hezbollah. Ministers and officials contacted me, asking what was needed in healthcare, civil defense, and housing. Every sector was mobilized to help. Anyone observing the situation today can see that the institutions that have risen again, be they regulatory, jihadist, media, political, and cultural, demonstrate that the enemy’s aggression has been fruitless. This resurgence of institutions and popular support has expanded the space for hope [into a] global popular and political awakening against this entity. [Iran’s objective] has always been for the Lebanese to protect themselves; nothing more. Iran never entered Lebanon with the intention of building influence, bases, or entities. It sent a small group during the early years of the Resistance for training and today maintains only advisors, as any country does. All the problems of the Islamic world stem from the Zionist entity and its Western protectors. This entity’s harm is not confined to Palestine; it has extended across the region, even reaching Iran before the victory of the Islamic Revolution. Anyone participating in confronting this [Israeli] aggression is a friend, brother, and ally. I testify from my position as Hezbollah’s representative in Iran that, until this very moment, Iran has never asked anyone in Hezbollah, no member, no leader, no institution, for any service related to Iran itself. What Iran offers is support to those who defend their people and their dignity.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Egypt and getting back to Trump’s “peace” plan, yesterday Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed his own opinion as well (emphasis mine):

Real peace in the Middle East will not be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on international legitimacy and restoring rights to their rightful owners. Peace imposed by force only breeds resentment, while peace built on justice produces genuine normalization and lasting coexistence among peoples. Reconciliation, not confrontation, is the only way to build a secure future for our children. Regional conditions no longer allow complacency, and current circumstances demand that everyone rise to the level of responsibility.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted also Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelaty as saying that Egypt…

…does not oppose the deployment of an international force in Gaza [but] supports its establishment through a UN Security Council resolution and for a limited period. Security arrangements must be managed by the Palestinians themselves. A final settlement to the Palestinian issue can only come through the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state embodying the people’s aspirations and right to self-determination.

Finally, moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting on the statements issued by the President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on occasion of the second anniversary of Operation al-Aqsa Flood (source: Saba - all emphasis added):

al-Aqsa Intifada represented a strategic shift in the Palestinian landscape and a turning point in the conflict with the Zionist enemy. The operation thwarted the Judaization of al-Quds and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, obstructed the path to “normalization,” and proved to the world that the Palestinian cause will not die as long as it is occupied by mujahideen. On 7th October [2023] the Palestinians regained their dignity. With their heroism, they shattered the myth of the so-called invincible army and exposed the weakness of its intelligence. We bow our heads in reverence to the Palestinian people, who perform the miracle of steadfastness every day in the face of a brutal machine of extermination and an unprecedented method of starvation. We affirm that unlimited American support at all levels constitutes full participation in the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist enemy entity.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba:

